There are still questions about last week’s attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). But what is known, especially since the release of a federal indictment on Monday, is pretty simple.
‘It makes me laugh’ – Oleskandr Usyk wonders why Tyson Fury is fighting Derek Chisora and says ‘The Gypsy King’ is scared of him
Oleksandr Usyk thinks Tyson Fury decided to fight Derek Chisora instead of himself because he’s scared.
After Usyk defended his WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles in his rematch with Anthony Joshua, he was immediately called up by WBC champion Fury for an undisputed clash before the end of the year.
At that time, however, Usyk said he wouldn’t fight until 2023 as he needed to recover from various injuries and spend time with his family.
This meant that Fury moved on to Joshua, but after those negotiations failed, ‘The Gypsy King’ ultimately chose Chisora as his opponent for December 3.
This will be the pair’s third time fighting, after Fury won by unanimous decision in their first clash in 2011 and then followed that up with a stoppage victory in the rematch in 2014.
Usyk was recently at ringside for his friend and sparring partner Vasyl Lomachenko’s fight against Jamaine Ortiz and he was asked by event broadcasters, ESPN, to react to Fury fighting Chisora.
“Right now it makes me laugh a little bit,” Usyk said.
“Why is he doing this?”
‘It tore me apart’ – Joshua opens up on Usyk loss, says Fury fight will happen
The worst heavyweight title challengers who gave Tyson, Wilder and AJ easy nights
Boxer reprimanded by referee for doing push-ups while opponent was down after knockout
Fans claim Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was ‘rigged’, but slow motion proves otherwise
Fury reacts to Wilder’s crying after knocking out Helenius, says he was ‘humiliated’
‘I’ll take the blame, I’m scared’ – Fury sarcastic about Joshua’s fight meltdown
Host Mark Kriegel explained it was because Fury wanted to keep busy and Usyk replied: “But I think we already agreed to fight him and now he’s running and saying I don’t want him. combat.”
Usyk was then asked if he thought Fury was scared of him and he responded by simply saying, “I know that.”
It would seem quite the opposite if you were to trust everything Fury has said about Usyk, from calling him a “middleweight” to posting a video claiming to spare a small child and the calling “Usyk”.
As it stands, the pair are said to be in ongoing talks for a March 2023 clash in Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight division may be in store to see its first undisputed champion crowned in the four-belt era.
North Korea claims US ‘nuclear war plans’ in ‘endgame’ — RT World News
Pyongyang blasted Washington and Seoul for ‘reckless military moves’ in their latest round of war games
North Korea has condemned the United States and South Korea after the two allies launched a massive joint military drill, suggesting the aerial drills are preparation for a nuclear strike on the DPRK while vowing to take “all necessary measures” to defend.
In a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, an unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the drills “an aggression-type war exercise whose basic purpose is to hit strategic targets of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”, say they risk “a serious confrontation with great powers.”
“Nowhere in the world can we find a military exercise of an aggressive nature like the joint military exercise organized by the United States and its supporters in terms of duration, scale, content and density,” said the official.
After a series of joint exercises held in April, August, September and earlier in October – some including Japan – the spokesperson claimed Monday’s air drills were the “greatest of all time” in history, and showed that “The US nuclear war scenario against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has entered the endgame.
Dubbed ‘Vigilant Storm’, the US-South Korea exercise is set to continue until Friday and will see both countries deploy hundreds of warplanes, with Seoul hoping the exercise will bolster its “operational and tactical capabilities” for “Deterring and Responding to North Korean Provocations.” The aircraft will perform some 1,600 training sorties, “the highest number ever recorded for this annual event”, according to the US Air Force, which said the flights will help pilots “hone their capabilities in wartime.
The North Korean spokesman said the drills were part of a plot to “provoke us militarily to induce countermeasures and shift responsibility”, denying that military maneuvers are “defensive,” as maintained by the United States and the South.
“We are ready to take all necessary measures to protect the sovereignty of the country, the security of our people and our territorial integrity against external military threats,” he added. the official said, adding that Washington “to pay an equal price if he attempts to use force against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”.
The war games come amid a spike in hostilities on the Korean Peninsula – which the North Korean official has ruled “the hottest spot in the world with the highest level of military tension.” After years of relative calm following several rounds of diplomacy under US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Pyongyang conducted a record number of missile tests in 2022. Under new leadership, Washington and Seoul have largely responded with shows of force. , resuming and expanding their regular military exercises, which the DPRK has repeatedly condemned as rehearsals for an invasion.
On at least two occasions in October, Pyongyang reacted to South Korean drills by firing a barrage of artillery shells at a maritime buffer zone separating the two sides, calling it a “serious warning” in Seoul. The North and South also exchanged warning shots following an incident along their disputed maritime border last week, the latest close call between the two rivals.
US and South Korean officials are increasingly concerned that the North could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017, after Pyongyang’s nuclear forces recently claimed they successfully simulated loading tactical warheads into a hidden silo. In recent weeks, North Korea has also carried out a series of weapons tests that involved ballistic missile launches, further stoking fears of an upcoming nuclear test. DPRK insists its nuclear arsenal is for defensive purposes only, despite vowing to launch its weapons “automatically and immediately” if ever they are threatened with attack.
Broker at 101 Ash St., Civic Center Plaza lawsuit takes his case to state appeals court
As San Diego city attorneys pursue civil lawsuits against real estate broker Jason Hughes, the former mayor’s adviser asks a state appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision not to dismiss both cases.
Hughes, who earned $9.4 million in commissions for consulting work on the city’s lease-purchase agreements for the Civic Center Plaza and 101 Ash St. skyscrapers, filed his claims with the state appeals court late last month.
The legal maneuver came after Superior Court Judge Timothy Taylor declined last month to dismiss Hughes from two lawsuits filed by the city.
City attorneys are due to file responding briefs by next Monday.
Hughes has been accused by city officials of illegally collecting fees on leases he helped negotiate in 2015 and 2016. He and landlord Cisterra Development remain under criminal investigation by the district attorney’s office, which executed several search warrants related to the transactions last year.
Even so, under a plan proposed by Mayor Todd Gloria, the city council agreed to buy out the leases in July, paying Cisterra and its lender $132 million in cash.
The board also dismissed its legal claims against Cisterra and Wilmington Trust.
Hughes’s attorney, Michael Attanasio, said his client should also be released from city lawsuits because he told at least six city officials he intended to be paid for his work. consultant.
“Hughes’ repeated and documented disclosures are reinforced by the city’s sworn admissions to the discovery,” the appeal states.
Attanasio argued it was too late for the city to sue Hughes because the four-year statute of limitations began in 2014, when he first told city officials he expected to request payment.
“The city waited more than four years after the transaction at issue to file a claim for violation of California Government Code Section 1090,” Hughes’ legal team wrote.
The city attorney’s office declined to comment on the appeals, saying it would respond in court. The calls were first reported by online news organization Voice of San Diego.
Sempra Energy’s former headquarters at 101 Ash St. remains uninhabitable due to asbestos and other issues. It was appraised at $67 million in 2016, a fraction of the more than $150 million the city has invested in the property to date.
The Civic Center Plaza — which houses a number of city agencies, including the city attorney’s office — was valued at $44 million in 2015. The city bought out that lease for $46 million after paid more than $15 million under the lease-purchase agreement. .
So far, Hughes’ appeals have not affected the Superior Court’s case schedule. Both lawsuits are expected to go to trial early next year.
The aftermath of Paul Pelosi’s attack shines a light on what’s broken in politics
This set of basic facts, however, lands at the center of a political and media whirlwind accelerated by years of polarization and upended by the midterm elections. In the days since the attack, we have seen familiar and disconcerting responses rooted in some of America’s most toxic and dishonest patterns.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
We can start with DePape’s professed opinions, as published online and reviewed by The Washington Post. In recent weeks, he has amplified a deluge of opinions that are unquestionably much more associated with the political right than the left. These include “support from fringe commentators and far-right figures” and numerous posts “filled with screeds against Jews, black people, Democrats, the media and transgender people”.
When a man attributing to the QAnon conspiracy theory allegedly committed murder on Staten Island and after a staunch Donald Trump supporter sent inert pipe bombs to members of the media, I spoke with a psychologist about the overlap of the violence, delusions and political rhetoric. Cheryl Paradis, a psychology professor at Marymount Manhattan College in New York, explained that the increased presence of politics in American culture has supplanted past triggers for delusional behavior.
This puts political figures at greater risk, she said. “Whenever people are identified as targets, it increases the likelihood that someone will act against them.”
Although Paul Pelosi hasn’t been a common target of political discussion in recent years, that’s not what DePape was looking for when he arrived at the Pelosi household. He was looking for Nancy Pelosi, who for years has been the target of hostility from the right. While DePape is shown to have suffered from a mental illness that contributed to his actions, it’s clear that political rhetoric about Pelosi was a key factor in bringing him home.
The attack is inseparable from a larger concern about political violence in the United States. The fact that DePape was allegedly looking for the speaker immediately drew comparisons to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This riot was unique in a way that is not common to other acts of political violence: there had no question about sanity or intent. Individual acts of violence can often be traced to questions about the sanity of the perpetrator, as was the case with Cesar Sayoc, the man who sent those inert pipe bombs. Likewise, part of the response to DePape for promoting right-wing rhetoric has led to his actions being attributed to mental illness.
But it’s not the narrative that has gained the most traction. Instead, many observers have tried to link the attack to increased crime in San Francisco and, by extension, many cities with Democratic leaders. This is a central argument for the Republican Party heading into the midterm elections, though it is loosely tied to the available evidence at best. That’s the call: It turns a vicious attack on a frequent right-wing target by a suspect espousing right-wing rhetoric into a political stunt against Democrats. This allows the narrative to focus on what Democrats are doing wrong, instead of having to talk about where right-wing rhetoric is problematic.
It was the least grotesque response. Many on the right went further, claiming without evidence that DePape and Paul Pelosi were engaged in some sort of intimate relationship. This nonsense was trending on Twitter on Monday.
It cannot be expressed frequently enough that this is unfounded. It is largely based on incomplete or inaccurate first reports of what happened during the attack. It also defies credulity from the perspective that DePape has spent weeks sharing right-wing and conspiratorial content on the web, something that fits much more seamlessly into the real story than the contrived one.
The fake artificial, however, has other attractions. This plays into the relentless assumption of many on the right that non-Republicans in positions of power constantly lie about everything. This shifts blame from the rhetoric of the right to the perceived sins of the left. More importantly, it allows the law to treat Paul Pelosi as an object of ridicule instead of a victim. Treat Democratic leaders not as real targets of violence, but rather as the real wrongdoers.
What made this particular narrative so powerful — and what made it trend on Twitter — was that it was juicy for the right-wing social media sphere. Matt Gertz of Media Matters abstract the system well over the weekend: there is an audience for extreme conspiracy theories and an infrastructure to verify and promote them. There is also very little interest in self-correction, as evident from the response to Donald Trump’s false claims about the election. So once the attack became news, there was an entire attention economy ready to pounce and sell anti-left claims to right-wing consumers. Grotesque memes have emerged and been shared by the likes of Donald Trump Jr.
Think about the effect here: instead of having a discussion about how an 82-year-old man was beaten with a hammer just because his wife is a prominent Democrat, the discussion was instead about how Democrats are bad at crime or, worse, how this prominent Democrat’s husband is a self-provoked deviant. The latter frame’s currency was so robust that Elon Musk, a new owner of Twitter and an expert in appealing to the fringe right, shared a baseless conspiracy theory on his platform.
Charlie Kirk Asks Audience To Post Bail For Pelosi Forward: ‘If Some Amazing Patriot Out There In San Francisco Or The Bay Area Really Wants To Be A Mid-Range Hero, Someone Should Go bail out this guy… fire him and then go ask him questions” pic.twitter.com/EkMqFIYUn1
—Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 31, 2022
According to the federal indictment, DePape told San Francisco police he wanted to hold Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied to him. His alleged attack on Paul Pelosi suggests he was prepared to go further, but it’s not clear he was engaged in a lucid effort to assassinate the Democratic leader based on his political beliefs.
But even if that was a consolation, which it really shouldn’t be, the aftermath of the attack may have been worse. It’s not just that a man badly hurt Paul Pelosi no doubt because of his wife; is that there is an ecosystem interested in scoring against the left, however morally repugnant it may be.
Donald Trump Jr., the son of a former US president, briefly shared an even more repugnant homophobic image.
He is the son of a former President of the United States. This post was later deleted or deleted, but when viewed on Monday afternoon, the comments left by its followers were appreciated.
The many challenges of new Brazilian leader Lula
Lula da Silva won the elections in Brazil with a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast. PA
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a remarkable political comeback by regaining the presidency of Brazil. His narrow victory, in the second round, was the closest margin of victory in an election since Brazil returned to democracy in the late 1980s.
The result was 50.9% for Lula and 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro – a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast.
Lula is now set for a third term, 12 years after completing his second term as an exceptionally popular president who achieved both economic growth and social inclusion between 2003 and 2010.
During the campaign, the two contenders fought over familiar themes: Bolsonaro reminded voters of uncovered corruption involving several members of Lula’s administration.
For his part, Lula criticized Bolsonaro for his mishandling of the COVID crisis, in which Brazil recorded the second national death toll behind the United States.
But – unlike 2018, when Lula was ruled ineligible due to his 2017 corruption conviction (since overturned) and Bolsonaro instead beat the inexperienced and relatively unknown Fernando Haddad, this was not an election in which corruption was a central problem.
Instead, the economy seemed to be the top concern for most voters. The core of Lula’s support is concentrated most heavily in the impoverished northeast. Bolsonaro’s support is particularly strong among well-to-do households in the south, southeast and center-west.
Lula’s 10-party coalition was a broad left-to-center-right coalition. The campaign brought together two political forces that had been enemies in the 2000s: Lula’s Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores, or PT) and politicians who had been or still were members of the centre-right Social Democratic Party. (Partido da Social Democracia Brasileira, or PSDB) and the Brazilian Democratic Movement (Movimento Democratico Brasileiro, or MDB).
Lula’s running mate was Geraldo Alckmin, a conservative Catholic and former PSDB member. Simone Tebet, member of the MDB, presidential candidate in the first round, campaigned for Lula in the second round and who will probably be offered a place in Lula’s Cabinet.
One of the keys to the future Lula government is whether this coalition can remain united. He remained united during the campaign, when he had the common goal of defeating the incumbent president. Whether he will retain his unity in government is another question.
Cracks could appear as the administration faces tough choices about managing the economy and the challenge of rebuilding state capacity in areas most damaged by Bolsonaro’s administration. The damage is particularly evident in the environment, public health, education, human rights and foreign policy.
Bolsonaro’s reaction?
Bolsonaro has yet to issue a statement on the election results to admit or allege fraud. The next few days will provide a test of his character and the nature of the movement that brought him to the presidency.
This movement is sometimes characterized as an alliance of the hard right of Beef (agribusiness), Bible (Evangelical Protestants) and Bullets (part of the police and military, as well as the newly expanded ranks of landlords firearms).
Bolsonaro could take back what he said after the final debate (“whoever has the most votes wins the election”) and concede defeat. But he could also emulate his hero and mentor Donald Trump and try to spread a narrative about fraud, refuse to accept the legitimacy of Lula’s election victory and become the leader of a disloyal opposition to the new government.
Under Brazilian law, he has the right to challenge the result by appealing to the Supreme Electoral Court, as did the losing candidate in 2014, Aecio Neves of the PSDB.
But it should present compelling evidence. The result would likely be similar to the result after the 2014 election, when the court finally ruled against Neves.
Lula reached out to the opposition in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening. He said something Bolsonaro has never said after his victory in 2018 – or at any time since: “I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me”.
He also outlined some of the goals of his future government. The most pressing are reducing hunger and poverty, accelerating economic growth and strengthening the industrial sector.
Importantly, Lula also stressed the need to cooperate with international partners to slow the rate of deforestation in the Amazon.
Upcoming challenges
His government will have an uphill battle. Government coffers are emptier than they were when Lula was the last president. Large increases in the minimum wage, which Lula appeared to commit to during the campaign, are likely to drive up inflation, which is currently hovering around 7%. Productivity remains stagnant and industry – whose share in the global economy has declined – is not internationally competitive in many sectors.
But Lula’s biggest challenge is likely to be political. Bolsonaro may have lost the presidency, but many of his allies have won powerful political posts across the country.
Five of Bolsonaro’s former ministers won seats in the Senate, where Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) holds the largest bloc of seats. Three of Bolsonaro’s former cabinet members won places in the lower house of the National Congress, where the PL is also the largest party.
In the United States, Bolsonaro-aligned candidates won 11 of 27 state governorships, while Lula-aligned candidates won only eight. More importantly, Brazil’s three largest and most important states – Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo – will be ruled by pro-Bolsonaro governors from 2023.
Bolsonaro may be on his way out of the presidency – but bolsonarismo is going nowhere.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Man Applying Nail Polish To His Wife’s Toes While Sitting On A Train Lets The Internet Gush
When it comes to a successful relationship or marriage, there is no magic pill or secret formula for it to work. All it takes is a lot of hard work. A video is going viral on the internet that shows a man applying nail polish to his wife’s toes. The couple can be seen sitting in a train compartment. Posted by an Instagram user, Dilip Solanki, this video will surely restore your faith in love.
Posted on October 16, the video has more than 1 million views on Instagram. The short clip shows a middle-aged couple sitting on two different berths on a train. Dressed in a sari, the woman places her feet on the couch where her husband is seated. The husband patiently applies nail polish to his toes.
Watch the video here:
The internet loved the video and filled the comments section with heart-shaped emojis. One user wrote, “The cutest video on the internet today.” Another user commented, “Now I just need a partner like this.” “This is pure love,” wrote the third user.
“No age for love, I’m waiting for this movement in my life,” expressed the fourth.
Earlier, two 225-year-old patients of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Chennai, divine power willed their marriage to take place at the premises of Asia’s oldest and largest psychiatric hospital in Chennai .
The couple – Mahendran and Deepa – who underwent treatment at IMH about two years ago, fell in love and decided to marry on Friday at the institute’s premises in the presence of doctors, nurses and d other staff and family members.
