Jason and Brittany Aldean Troll woke up the media and big tech in ‘Anchorman’ parody

Country music superstar Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, drag biased establishment media as well as Silicon Valley giants including Google in a parody of the movie Presenter which they posted to social media on Monday, just in time for Halloween.

In the video, Jason Aldean plays Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy from the 2004 film, while Brittany Aldean stars as Christina Applegate in Veronica Corningstone.

The parody follows months of negative media coverage for the country music couple, particularly for their public opposition to transgender procedures for children. Aldeans have also repeatedly mocked President Joe Biden and criticized vaccination mandates for students.

In the video, the couple parodies the media hatred aimed at them.

“In our most unbiased story of the night, tonight we tell the story of an aspiring country artist and his wife, Brittany and Jason Aldean,” Brittany said. “Apparently, according to Brittany’s recent tweet, she hates all animals, based on the tweet that reads ‘I love dogs’. »

They later troll Silicon Valley by implying that Google is removing search results related to the couple.

“Now most of you might not know who Brittany and Jason Aldean are, but if you want to Google you can potentially find them on page five or six,” Brittany says.

“I actually found them on page 13,” Jason replies, adding that the couple just have to “compress” it.

Brittany signs off, saying, “Stay awake, everyone.”

As reported by Breitbart News, Brittany Aldean recently angered the mainstream media following a series of Instagram posts in which she condemned transgender surgery for minors.

“Advocating for child genital mutilation under the guise of love and calling it ‘gender-affirming care’ is one of the worst evils,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post. In a separate post, she said she was glad her parents didn’t “change gender” during her “tomboy phase.”

Jason Aldean has been let go by his PR firm after the media interpreted his wife’s remarks as “transphobic”.

