Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock try viral pumpkin carving hacks

Inter Milan have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has picked up another injury after returning to the Serie A side last week.

The news will also come as a blow to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of the World Cup, with Martinez recently telling talkSPORT how much he appreciates the centre-forward.

Getty Injury issues should hold Lukaku back again

The Serie A club have confirmed that Lukaku picked up another injury in training this week, with the star suffering from a sprained left thigh.

“Lukaku underwent medical examinations at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano this morning, revealing a strain in the myocardial scar of the biceps femoris of the left thigh,” Inter said in a statement on Monday.

The 29-year-old had spent the last two months on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in August.

Last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen marked his first game since recovering, as the Chelsea loanee got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win.

Lukaku then featured again for his side in Serie A three days later, playing 22 minutes in the second half of the 3-0 win over Sampdoria.

Now, after his further injury setback, Lukaku will be out of the squad again and will miss his side’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which is live on talkSPORT 2.

Getty Martinez is full of praise for his Belgian star

With just 20 days to go before the World Cup, Lukaku’s chances of competing for his country also look slim.

Just last week, Red Devils boss Martinez told talkSPORT that Lukaku has more talent than people are making out, despite his below-par spell at Chelsea.

“When you see a player like Romelu Lukaku who can do anything as a [No.] 9, you enter the [game knowing] you are going to be judged on everything you do,” Martinez said.

“I think a lot of people don’t [misjudge] his exceptional quality which is to score goals. You look at his stats, the way he’s done over the years, he’s a goalscorer.

Getty Lukaku endured a nightmare for Chelsea following his £97.5million transfer, scoring 15 goals in all competitions, but Martinez says his form did not reflect how good he could be.

“Now I’ve seen so many times that he gets criticized for the things he doesn’t do, which is totally unfair. The perfect player doesn’t exist.

“Even Lionel Messi doesn’t use his right foot or control the aerial game, you can always find aspects in any player that he’s not good for.”

“I don’t think we’ve seen the best, consistent [version of him]”, added Martinez. “His best season was in Serie A with Inter Milan during the first spell.

“I think that’s where he became more mature and a player who can really lead a team. You don’t have a lot of goalscorers who can lead a team.

AFP Lukaku hopes to bounce back ahead of Qatar

“I think we saw him become that in Italy. It was a tough decision to go to Chelsea, in his heart he had joined a team that had just won the Champions League and had faced a lot of difficulties to fit the way the team was playing.

“But for me if you look at his consistency in the national team, he’s broken all their goalscoring records and he’s someone who can really give you exactly what you want from a No.9 because he has so many profiles in one player.”

However, now it looks like Belgium will have to travel to Qatar without their main striker.

Frenchman Paul Pogba will also miss this winter’s tournament after suffering a setback following a knee injury suffered in the summer.