Judge won’t dismiss election workers’ lawsuit against Giuliani

ATLANTA — A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a libel suit brought against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as Georgia election workers in November 2020.
In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely claiming the couple engaged in voter fraud by counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Washington. ‘Atlanta. The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly repeated debunked claims that the mother-daughter couple took out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud in an attempt to alter the outcome of the presidential election by Georgia.
In an opinion accompanying Monday’s order, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington described the situation following the November 2020 election, when vote totals in several key states were so close that results were not immediately clear.
“As election workers across the state worked long hours to ensure the accuracy of the election, the Trump campaign and its allies, including Giuliani, embarked on a media offensive that, at best, challenged , and at worst doomed, their work,” Howell wrote.
Moss had worked for the Fulton County Elections Department since 2012 and oversaw the mail-in ballot operation in the 2020 election. Freeman, her mother, was a temporary election worker, checking signatures on mail-in ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.
As the false allegations about them circulated online, the two women said, they faced intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed his experiences in moving testimony before the United States House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also released Freeman’s video testimony from the June hearing.
Moss, who is black, said she received messages “wishing me dead. Telling me that I will be in prison with my mother. And say things like, “Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.”
“A lot of them were racist,” Moss said. “A lot of them were just hateful.”
In a June court filing, Giuliani argued the suit should be dismissed because the claims against him were insufficiently litigated and barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. Howell rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.
“Despite repeated debunking of the Trump campaign’s voter fraud allegations in the Georgia election by state officials and private organizations, Giuliani persisted in pushing those same allegations — and began to directly target complainants in the process,” Howell wrote.
A lawyer representing Giuliani in the defamation lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment on the ruling.
“Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman have served their community and their country. In return, Rudy Giuliani and his allies – and others – told vicious lies that turned their lives upside down,” one of their lawyers, Von Dubose, said in a press release.
Giuliani’s airing of debunked claims about Freeman and Moss also caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether Trump and others unlawfully attempted to influence Georgia’s 2020 election. . Willis told Giuliani’s attorneys he could face criminal charges in that investigation.
The libel lawsuit initially named right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent for also pushing the debunked claims. They were let go in May after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Moss and Freeman.
The two women also brought a separate defamation suit against The Gateway Pundit, its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft, a contributor to the Conservative website. This lawsuit is ongoing in Missouri.
Local
Salem is once again home to all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes.
The town, which has seen record numbers of visitors this year, hosts numerous Halloween activities, including the October 30 Good Witch Parade and the October 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
Here are the best moments from Salem this year, filled with tips, treats and lots of “hocus pocus”.
The results of the 2022 Melbourne Cup have fallen with bettors’ favorite – Gold Trip – claiming victory.
1. Voyage Or (FR)
2. Emissary (GB)
3. High Emocean (NZ)
4. Legend of Deauville
5. Flower Kingdom
6. Daqiansweet Junior
7. The Smokey Romans
8. Stockman
9. Order of Knights
10. Vow and Declaration
Melbourne Cup 2022 results are down with bettors’ favorite – Gold Trip – claiming victory
11. Arapaho
12. Hoo Ya Mal
13. No Fight
14. Great Walk
15. Young Werther
16. Montefilia
17. Tralee Rose
18. Duais
19. Numerian
20. serpentine
21. Camorra
This story will be updated when full results are available.
dailymail us
Financial conditions are rapidly deteriorating, with some countries facing price growth of more than 20%, official data shows
Inflation in the bloc of 19 countries that use the euro hit a new high of 10.7% in October, preliminary data showed on Monday.
If confirmed by final figures to be released later in November by Eurostat, it would be the first time a monthly inflation reading has exceeded 10% since the formation of the euro zone, heightening fears of a impending recession.
The surge was fueled by energy prices which the statistics office estimated were 41.9% higher than the same month last year. The prices of food, alcohol and tobacco would have increased by 13.1% year-on-year.
According to Eurostat, economic powerhouses Germany, France and Italy drove price increases. Italy, where the annual inflation rate for October is forecast at 12.8%, recorded the largest monthly increase with a jump of 4%. Consumer prices in Germany jumped 11.6% and in France the number rose 7.1%, according to preliminary data.
The Baltic countries appeared to be among the hardest hit with annual inflation exceeding 20%. Estonia leads the pack with an estimate of 22.4%.
“Inflation came out of nowhere” – Lagarde
“The danger that the deterioration in the economic outlook turns out to be worse than expected, making too rapid a move in the normalization of interest rates disproportionate, should not be underestimated,” he added. Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told Bloomberg on Monday.
In an attempt to lower prices, the European Central Bank (ECB) doubled its key rate to 1.5% last week and confirmed further rate hikes in the coming months.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott serve celestial fashion.
The couple accompanied by their daughter stormy4, and their baby boy, 8 months, shared their angelic costumes on Kylie’s Instagram Stories for Halloween 2022, and the family affair is absolutely heavenly.
And according to Kylie, it was all Stormi’s idea. As she wrote on TikTok, “stormi said let’s be angels.”
Dressed in white from top to bottom, Kylie and her family pose for a mirror selfie as the 25-year-old snaps a picture of their coordinated outfits. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is dressed in a form-fitting white dress accessorized with a pointed choker and a pair of angel wings. Meanwhile, Stormi matched her mother’s vibe by rocking a white silk blouse and pearl necklaces. Her wings were draped in white lace, while a fluffy halo headband completed her look.
The boy boys also stayed in tune with the theme. Travis wore a white jacket and shirt with white pants, topped with a tan hat. Their baby boy, whose updated name has not been announced after Kylie revealed on March 21 that he was no longer Wolf– wears a tiny pair of angel wings as he gently touches his father’s cheek.
Win or lose, all eyes will be on Kyrie Irving.
A group of fans sat courtside during the Nets 116-109 win against the Indiana Pacers wearing “Fight Antisemitism’ shirts on Monday night. Some of the fans wearing the shirts were also wearing yarmulkes, which is a brimless cap traditionally worn by Jewish men.
The gesture is a response to Irving, who promoted an antisemitic movie on his Twitter account. The move was met by much public backlash, even from team owner Joe Tsai.
At the time, Irving felt he did nothing wrong by promoting “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his social media channels.
“It’s 2022. It’s on Amazon, a public platform,” Irving said after a loss to the Pacers on Saturday night. “Whether you want to watch it or not is up to you. There’s things being posted every day. I’m no different from the next human being, so don’t treat me any different. You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence that I have [and say] you cannot post that. Why not? Why not?”
The fans sitting courtside proved that Irving’s postgame comments and tweets didn’t go unheard.
Before Monday’s tipoff, head coach Steve Nash said he hopes that “we all go through this together”.
“There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives, Nash added.
The initial tweet Irving posted on his Twitter account was since deleted. The movie promoted in Irving’s initial tweet was described by the Rolling Stone as “espousing ideas in line with more extreme factions of the Black Hebrew Israelites, which have a long history of misogyny, homophobia, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and especially antisemitism.”
A report by an environmental nonprofit paints a bleak outlook for the future of fighting climate change through recycling, concluding that the vast majority of the millions of tons of plastic waste in the United States ends up in the garbage every year. landfills because they simply cannot be recycled.
The study, produced by Greenpeace, found that only 2.4 million tons of the 51 million tons of plastic waste generated by US households last year was recycled.
Americans largely need to forget the “recycling” part of the old “reduce, reuse, recycle” refrain, Greenpeace said, because fossil fuels will be needed to produce new plastic, no matter how many Americans put their plastic waste in recycling bins. .
The problem lies with companies that use single-use plastics, the report says, due to the inability to recycle most types of plastic, a petrochemical derived from oil and natural gas that makes up everyone’s household items. days.
It’s also likely easier and cheaper for companies to just buy new plastic rather than use recycled materials.
“It’s just not economical. It is very expensive to do all the collection, sorting and processing of plastics. New plastic is often cheaper than recycled plastic,” said Lisa Ramsden, Plastics Campaigner at Greenpeace and author of the report.
“Recycling is not the real problem, it’s the plastic that is in question. Plastics are a very problematic material, so we’re really counting on companies that produce so many single-use plastics to move away from them and into refill and reuse systems.
For example, said Ms. Ramsden, this would mean Coca-Cola would resort to a system of reusing its bottles or shift away from plastic altogether. But it would also almost certainly mean higher prices for consumers.
The petrochemical industry is set to become the main driver of global oil demand, raising questions about green alternatives to plastic.
“Big companies and [plastics] the industry has poured millions into this recycling PR campaign, and that’s why we’ve embraced this idea of plastic recycling,” Ramsden said. “They knew it would never work and help tackle the problem of plastic waste. We need to change the narrative.
The petrochemical industry strongly opposed the Greenpeace report, citing studies by industry groups that suggest recycling rates for some of the most common plastics are much higher, at 20-30%. Industry advocates have accused the environmental group of being hypocrites.
“Greenpeace activists cannot call themselves environmentalists while simultaneously discouraging recycling as part of the solution to our world’s waste problems,” said Matt Seaholm, president and CEO of the Plastics Industry Association. “There is no doubt that we as a society can and should recycle more. However, their claims that recycling cannot keep plastics in the circular economy are misleading and irresponsible.
Some Capitol Hill lawmakers have suggested other ways to recycle plastic waste, such as a bipartisan bill by Rep. Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, to use recycled plastics in asphalt for new roads.
Ms Ramsden said that idea misses the point, which is to stop using single-use plastics rather than find a way to recycle them, because it still takes fossil fuels to create recyclable plastics.
A better response would be to force the elimination of single-use plastics, she said, which has been implemented by some Democratic-led states and cities and pushed — unsuccessfully — by Democrats in Congress. .
“Plastics pollute at every stage of their life cycle, not just after they’ve been used, and then we try to recycle them and they end up in a landfill,” she said. “We don’t think it’s a good solution to take plastic in a form and then turn it into asphalt, because that plastic and those toxins are still there.”
