Kanye West fans create GoFundMe pages to restore rapper’s billionaire status

A style coach has revealed the dress code rules she thinks every chic person should follow to avoid looking ‘tacky’.

Anna Bey, who divides his time between London and Geneva, took Youtube to explain the six mistakes stylish people “never make” when adhering to dress codes.

She said dress codes are important to ensure guests on various occasions don’t feel like they’re “sticking out like a sore thumb” because they’re either overdressed or underdressed.

‘They guide you in the right direction and always make you feel at home. ease in all circumstances,” insisted Anna, as she encouraged her 1.42 million followers to avoid common dress code mistakes.

These include wearing flashy jewelry to a funeral, open-toed shoes to an interview, or cut-out, plunging outfits to a wedding.

Here, FEMAIL reveals its top tips when following different dress codes.

DON’T WEAR PLUG OR CUT-OUT OUTFITS TO A WEDDING

Anna said of the wedding dress codes: “I actually thought everyone knew that at weddings you’re not supposed to wear white or cream colors or anything similar to what the bride wears. bride. It’s incredibly inappropriate.

“But there are other things that are also inappropriate to wear to a wedding. A general rule is never to upstage the bride.

“It’s her day to shine and you don’t want to be the one wearing something where all eyes are on you and not the bride.

“For this reason, you shouldn’t have a more flamboyant dress than what the bride is wearing.

“You also have to think about the fact that weddings in general are quite conservative, which means you have all kinds of people gathered there.

You also have all kinds of generations gathered together. You will have someone’s grandparents, someone’s parents, in-laws, etc. And for this reason, you have to be careful what you wear.

“You can’t do your sexy show. You have to be aware that you don’t want someone’s grandpa staring at your cleavage, for example. I would avoid wearing crop tops.

I would avoid wearing dresses that have cutouts on the side or if they have a mesh shape on the side, short skirts or very deep necklines.

“And finally, on the wedding dress code, if there is a dress code, make sure you stick to it. If the invitation says white tie, that means it’s white tie. in a cocktail dress.

DON’T WEAR SHINY JEWELRY TO A FUNERAL

DO NOT WEAR OPEN-TOED SHOES DURING AN INTERVIEW ‘For [high level] job interviews, we would avoid wearing, say, open-toed shoes. We would wear closed-toe shoes instead,” Anna said. “We would also avoid wearing sleeveless tops because it’s important to cover the shoulders. We also wouldn’t wear high heels like stilettos. We would wear a lower heel, something a bit more modest. “And the same goes for colors. We would go for black, we would go for navy blue, we would go for gray or maybe some form of neutral colors. We wouldn’t go into colors or patterns and prints. We would remain modest.

The elegance coach said: “Unfortunately at some point we all have to attend a funeral and we really have to think about it at a funeral there is a dress code.

“People don’t always pay attention to that and it’s incredibly disrespectful to families in particular who are grieving.

“There are certain things that I believe you should never wear to a funeral and those are mini-skirts or mini-dresses or anything where you really show a lot of skin.

“It’s very inappropriate and especially if the funeral is in a holy place or church of some kind, you really need to cover up.

“Other things that I find very inappropriate is when people don’t try hard enough to dress at a funeral.”

“Believe it or not, some people come in t-shirts and first of all it’s very distracting if you’re wearing a t-shirt, not only because it looks very casual, but some t- shirts even have large graphic prints.

‘Another point to be careful about, flashy accessories should be kept to a minimum. It doesn’t matter if you have beautiful jewelry, a funeral is really not the place to show these things because you want to be very discreet at a funeral.

‘You want to keep it minimal. You don’t want to distract yourself and wear your biggest diamonds to shine in people’s eyes. I think it’s a bit cheesy, you can surely wear a pretty pearl necklace or accessorize a bit, but keep it to a minimum and never flashy.

DRESS TO IMPRESS AT THE THEATER

Anna explained: “Some of you know that I like going to the opera and the theater, but oh my god, sometimes I feel a little hurt in my eyes when I see what people wear during such events.

“Now let me tell you something. Officially, most opera houses and theaters don’t really have a strict dress code. However, people really let loose these days in 2022 when they go to the theater, they really don’t care what they wear.

“And that really makes me so sad because going to the opera, going to the theater, was kind of a special tradition for people.”

Anna added that sneakers, shorts, jogging bottoms are all inappropriate theatrical attire in her eyes, and a “big purse” is also a big no-no because “it’s going to embarrass people.”

She added, “Since there is no official dress code, I would really make an effort.” I would wear a nice dress that would make you feel good, maybe with a nice pair of heels.

DO NOT WEAR SNEAKERS AND JOGGERS TO THE RESTAURANT

WHEN VISITING A HOLY SITE, RESPECT THEIR DRESS CODE Anna said: “There is a dress code for these types of places… and it is very important that we follow these rules whether we belong to this religion or not. If we visit their holy place, we respect their rules. “I would definitely wear something like a shirt dress because a shirt dress is pretty full coverage and you can definitely walk into a church because your shoulders are covered and you have a minimum knee length skirt. “So for me it would be a perfect tourist look that’s also perfect for churches.”

The Elegance Coach said, “There are two types of restaurants. No, actually there are three types, but you know fast food, which we don’t really want to talk about on this chain, but there are two types of restaurants.

“You have the casual models and then the more sophisticated high-end models. And fancy restaurants don’t have to be Michelin-starred.

“But then you see some people go to these places and don’t dress up at all – they’re actually wearing their trainers, they’re wearing their t-shirts, their sweatpants.

‘I understand not everyone wants to wear heels and dresses and fancy things but I think it’s common sense for a man to say if you go out to dinner at night that at least he’s wearing a shirt in the restaurant and not necessarily a t-shirt or sweatpants.

“Or if you’re a woman, you’d at least wear a little heel or some prettier party shoes instead of arriving in sneakers. You’d also put in a bit of effort, maybe wearing a little dress or maybe be a nice tailored pants.

“It’s not about that, it has to be a fashion show. But try to put in a little effort. It’s more of an upscale restaurant, which means you should also look a little more upscale, not like you’re sitting on your couch at home getting takeout.