Keke Palmer shares the type of mom she wants to be one day

The left-wing veteran is back in power after a narrow victory, but his power to bring about change is very limited

The results are in for the Brazilian presidential election, which has caught the attention of the international community. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, won the contest with 50.9% of the vote, compared to 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, which is in line with what polls suggested. My best friend, who I mentioned in my last column on this subject for RT, luckily wasn’t left in tears this time, but shouted with joy on the phone.

And that’s because Lula’s win, as I pointed out, is a huge step forward for Brazil. This means the gap between rich and poor has a chance to narrow, the South American country has a chance to get off the world hunger map, people could benefit from expanded social services, and Brazil could regain its rightful place as a major power player on the world political stage. It also means, hopefully, the preservation of Brazil’s nature, namely the Amazon rainforest, commonly referred to as the “lungs of the planet” for its role in pumping oxygen into the atmosphere and expelling carbon.

As I noted a few weeks ago in my article, this has serious implications for Latin America and the world at large. This means a blow to US imperialism, given Bolsonaro’s status as the running dog of the Yankee empire and his plans in the region such as destabilizing Venezuela and expanding the so-called war. against drugs. It could also mean more trade relations for Beijing on the South American continent, for example, if Brazil joins the China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).





If you are someone like me who values ​​multilateralism, peaceful human development and global stability, then that is reason enough to celebrate. But we need to curb our expectations to maintain a realistic perspective on the situation and understand the limits of a Lula presidency. As my friend and former colleague Camila Escalante, now Press TV’s Latin America correspondent, rightly noted before these results, “Socialism is not on the ballots in Brazil.”

To paraphrase his observation, Brazilians not only weren’t looking to fundamentally redesign their social order, they wouldn’t even have voted for it if it had been an option. The term “imperialism,” as she described it, wasn’t even used in this last presidential campaign, and people aren’t demanding a fundamental overhaul of their country’s class order, let alone Latin America as a whole. Indeed, social movements that use this kind of language do exist – but they do not form governments in Brazil or anywhere else in Latin America apart from four countries.

As polling data indicates, she noted, many people would not even pledge their support for the Workers’ Party (PT) beyond Lula, suggesting that his victory required connecting with people. people who do not traditionally see themselves as ‘left’ or ‘right’. And that was indeed reflected in the way he campaigned on certain issues, like abortion, where he made overtures to the Catholic Church while alienating hard-line leftists by saying, for example , “Nobody wants regulation like Cuba.”

Of course, if you didn’t think Lula was tolerable to the broad masses outside of left-leaning book clubs, look no further than the fact that US President Joe Biden was quick to congratulate Lula on his victory. While it’s easy to overlook these sorts of things, and in fact they’re pretty typical, the speed with which this statement was released played a key role – legitimizing Lula. It matters because Bolsonaro’s camp is said to have sown the seeds of a voter fraud scandal, much like the strategy used by former US President Donald Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Somehow the election in Brazil transported us to an alternate reality where the United States and its associated intelligence agencies, like the CIA, are not trying to sponsor a coup right in a Latin American government. In fact, the reaction from the White House suggests otherwise. Rather, the United States is trying to prevent this before it even happens – and that’s a hell of a 180 given the alleged US role in Lula’s jail term on trumped-up corruption charges and the ousting his ally, Dilma Rousseff, from the office of the presidency in what was clearly a soft coup.







This begs the question of why the United States would go from hostility to a Lula government to ostensible support. This is because, first of all, as I mentioned before, Lula did not campaign on any platform that would revolutionize Brazilian society, nor did he point the finger at the empire American. He’s not that radical, especially with his centre-left running mate.

Second, Lula won a lot of votes by meeting people from the center – but those people didn’t vote for the PT beyond him. This means he will be very limited in what he can do from a legislative standpoint, given that Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) is the largest in both houses of Brazil’s Congress, controls key governorates. across the country and enjoys wide support. . Bolsonarismo apparently has wider support than polls even accounted for.

So from Washington’s perspective, it makes sense. Would they have instead seen the largest country in South America descend into chaos and perhaps push more migrants towards their border? Or would they be content to watch their former enemy win an election but be castrated when it comes to governing? Obviously, the latter scenario is a more desirable scenario. The thing is, Lula’s victory is a step forward for Brazil – but very, very limited.