Kentucky Treasurer and Attorney General Demand State Pensions Stay Out of ESG Investing

In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans a different kind of bird on Monday – with his middle finger as he got off the bus from the Houston team.

A finger longer, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros’ World Series ace wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts.

Plus, the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed — rain-delayed with a 1-1 draw, pushing back the entire Fall Classic schedule by one day.

“We’ve waited long enough to see on the radar what’s coming,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different meteorologists looking at it. Everyone was consistent on this second wave of rain.

Rain moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There were a handful of boos at the stadium when the washout was announced an hour before the first scheduled launch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played on Wednesday and Game 5 is scheduled for the travel day scheduled for Thursday night – Game 5 will rival the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans .

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. This was the original date for Game 6.

Game 6 was postponed to Saturday and Game 7 to Sunday. All matches will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.

There hasn’t been a World Series Game of the Day since 1987, and there seems to have been little talk of turning Thursday’s Game 5 into a late afternoon start. and keep him out of the NFL as it reigns as a rankings juggernaut. The Eagles-Texans game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The World Series airs on Fox.

“For the World Series, an important consideration for us is to have the largest audience possible, and that’s a prime-time audience. That’s the reality,” Manfred said. “We think we have a great product that fans want to see. And we’re going to put the games up when it makes sense to play the games and hope to have a good audience.

Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain on Monday night. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr is expected to pitch against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard was expected to start for Philadelphia before the rain.

“It affects both teams. Just turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson agreed with Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the game.

“Everyone prefers to play in dry conditions. It will be fair for everyone,” he said.

For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the schedule shifts to November.

Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils. Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Game 6 on extra rest, setting up Suarez to start an eventual Game 7 in Houston.

Thomson felt confident turning to Suárez in Game 7 even though he was roughed up by the Astros for six runs over three innings on Oct. 4 in his final start of the season.

“Some guys are stepping up, getting a little excited,” Thomson said. “Some guys, their heart rate stays the same, and Ranger is one of those guys.”

Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson could start Game 5 if the Phillies turn to Syndergaard in the bullpen in either of the next two games. Syndergaard went to the outfield after the delay for a few light long throws in the rain.

Gibson would be a stretch after going 10-8 in 31 starts, but none since Oct. 1. His only playoff appearance was a scoreless innings and a third relief in NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 19 against the Padres. Gibson has gone 1-3 with a 9.79 ERA in his last six regular season starts. Thomson said he could get 60-65 pitches from Gibson.

The Astros and Phillies both practiced on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started raining about an hour later.

“I’m glad we took a few batting practices and played a few balls against the wall. That’s their real home field advantage,” Baker said.

And once again, the rain interfered in the World Series in Philadelphia.

In 2008, the deciding match 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended, and after steady rain the following day, Philadelphia won the World Series the following day.

The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993 at Veterans Stadium and in 2009 at Citizens Bank Park were delayed by rain. This year, the Phillies won the NL Championship Series with a victory over San Diego on a rainy and windy Sunday.