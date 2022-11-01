Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Kentucky Treasurer and Attorney General Demand State Pensions Stay Out of ESG Investing
Kentucky state officials have demanded to know if state pension funds will stay away from environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment factors.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball sent a joint letter to the Kentucky Public Pension Authority and the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System, which each manage $38 billion and $28 billion in assets. In the letter, Kentucky officials wanted the two pension authorities to provide evidence that ESG factors would not be implemented in their investment decisions.
Democrats in Congress as well as many corporations have pushed ESG policies that would move America away from cheaper, more reliable energy like natural gas toward unstable, more expensive energy sources like solar and wind.
The letter comes after Ball asked Cameron for an opinion on the legality of ESG investing by Kentucky pension systems.
“must be determined in their motivation and their actions and decisions must be solely in the interest of the members and the beneficiaries [and for] for the exclusive purpose of providing benefits to members and beneficiaries. »
Ball said in a statement, “Kentuckians have worked hard for decades to earn their pensions and rely on them to earn a living in retirement. It is important that their investments are maximized, not politicized. As watchdog of taxpayers’ money, I remain committed to ensuring funds are invested and spent according to law.
Kentucky is just one of many states that have rejected ESG investment strategies. Cameron, along with 18 other Republican attorneys general, launched an investigation of six Wall Street companies over ESG.
“The joint action by Treasurer Ball and Attorney General Cameron sends a clear message to Kentucky pension fund investment managers: Their obligations are to work for retirees, not the Democratic Party, international climate groups or megalomaniacs like Larry Fink,” Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, said in a statement. “We commend both officials for standing up for the citizens of Kentucky, who are being crushed due to the reckless and illegal actions of companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street who place progressive politics above their legal and moral duties. .”
Foxconn to transfer part of iPhone production from Covid-Hit factory to other sites
Executives expect impact on iPhone shipments from disruptions at central China factory to be limited
World Series rain as Astros and Phillies play Game 3 on Tuesday | World Events
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans a different kind of bird on Monday – with his middle finger as he got off the bus from the Houston team.
A finger longer, of course, than you’d need to count the Astros’ World Series ace wins, 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight starts.
Plus, the number of days Game 3 of the World Series was delayed — rain-delayed with a 1-1 draw, pushing back the entire Fall Classic schedule by one day.
“We’ve waited long enough to see on the radar what’s coming,” baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We had three, actually four different meteorologists looking at it. Everyone was consistent on this second wave of rain.
Rain moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be clear and first lady Jill Biden had planned to attend Game 4. There were a handful of boos at the stadium when the washout was announced an hour before the first scheduled launch on Halloween night.
Game 4 will now be played on Wednesday and Game 5 is scheduled for the travel day scheduled for Thursday night – Game 5 will rival the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans .
There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. This was the original date for Game 6.
Game 6 was postponed to Saturday and Game 7 to Sunday. All matches will begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.
There hasn’t been a World Series Game of the Day since 1987, and there seems to have been little talk of turning Thursday’s Game 5 into a late afternoon start. and keep him out of the NFL as it reigns as a rankings juggernaut. The Eagles-Texans game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The World Series airs on Fox.
“For the World Series, an important consideration for us is to have the largest audience possible, and that’s a prime-time audience. That’s the reality,” Manfred said. “We think we have a great product that fans want to see. And we’re going to put the games up when it makes sense to play the games and hope to have a good audience.
Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr is expected to pitch against Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard was expected to start for Philadelphia before the rain.
“It affects both teams. Just turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson agreed with Major League Baseball’s decision to postpone the game.
“Everyone prefers to play in dry conditions. It will be fair for everyone,” he said.
For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the schedule shifts to November.
Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils. Game 2 starter Zack Wheeler takes the mound for Game 6 on extra rest, setting up Suarez to start an eventual Game 7 in Houston.
Thomson felt confident turning to Suárez in Game 7 even though he was roughed up by the Astros for six runs over three innings on Oct. 4 in his final start of the season.
“Some guys are stepping up, getting a little excited,” Thomson said. “Some guys, their heart rate stays the same, and Ranger is one of those guys.”
Phillies right-hander Kyle Gibson could start Game 5 if the Phillies turn to Syndergaard in the bullpen in either of the next two games. Syndergaard went to the outfield after the delay for a few light long throws in the rain.
Gibson would be a stretch after going 10-8 in 31 starts, but none since Oct. 1. His only playoff appearance was a scoreless innings and a third relief in NLCS Game 2 on Oct. 19 against the Padres. Gibson has gone 1-3 with a 9.79 ERA in his last six regular season starts. Thomson said he could get 60-65 pitches from Gibson.
The Astros and Phillies both practiced on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started raining about an hour later.
“I’m glad we took a few batting practices and played a few balls against the wall. That’s their real home field advantage,” Baker said.
And once again, the rain interfered in the World Series in Philadelphia.
In 2008, the deciding match 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended, and after steady rain the following day, Philadelphia won the World Series the following day.
The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993 at Veterans Stadium and in 2009 at Citizens Bank Park were delayed by rain. This year, the Phillies won the NL Championship Series with a victory over San Diego on a rainy and windy Sunday.
The Russian-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know as of Day 251 of the Invasion | Russia
A barrage of Russian missiles hit hydroelectric power stations and other critical energy and water infrastructure across Ukraine. Russia said it hit military and energy infrastructure targets, but Ukraine said its military installations were not targeted.
Large parts of Kyiv were left without electricity or water. The Ukrainian capital’s mayor said 40% of residents had no water, with 270,000 apartments without power as of Monday night.
Twelve grain export vessels have left Ukraine despite Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grains Agreement, said the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure. The UN has also confirmed that the first of 40 planned ship inspections has been completed in Istanbul waters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the strikes and the decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal were responses to a Drone attack on the Moscow fleet in Crimea which he attributed to Ukraine. Putin told a press conference on Monday that Ukrainian drones had used the same sea corridors that grain ships transited under the UN-brokered deal.
Moscow has called the movements of ships through the Black Sea Security Corridor “unacceptable”. In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it wanted “commitments” from Ukraine not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military purposes, adding “there can be no question of ensure the safety of no object” in the area until then.
the UN disputed Moscow’s claim that a civilian freighter carrying Ukrainian grain may have been involved in a drone strike against Russia. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said no such ships were in the corridor of the designated Black Sea ‘safe zone’ at the time Russia said the attack had taken place.
France is working on allowing Ukrainian food exports to pass through land routes rather than the Black Sea.
Russia has denied reports that its agents hacked into Liz Truss’ phone and gained access to sensitive information.
Norway puts its army on high alert strengthen its response to the war in Ukraine, although Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said that no direct threat of invasion had been detected from Russia.
Afghan special forces soldiers are recruited by the Russian army fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians wanted to lure thousands of former elite Afghan commandos into a “foreign legion” with offers of $1,500 a month and promises of safe havens for themselves and their families.
Also on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow had completed the partial military mobilization announced by Putin in September and no further call-up notices would be issued.
A 40% cut in Russian natural gas deliveries affects Moldova’s ability to supply enough electricity to its 2.5 million people, said the deputy prime minister of the tiny ex-Soviet state.
Photos: Best 2022 Pet Costume Submissions From Across the US This Halloween
Halloween calls for costumes – and an even happier Halloween can mean pets joining in the fun.
Fox News Digital readers and staffers submitted images of pets sporting their best tricks, cats and dogs turning into Santa Claus, insects, superheroes and more .
Check out the adorable pictures and fun facts about some of these animals below.
GET CREATIVE WITH THESE CUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS FOR PETS
There’s nothing quite like Halloween with pets!
Pompeii
Pompeii, a pug from Cleveland, Ohio, impressed a lot with her flower costume this Halloween.
Baker and Aspen
Baker, a golden mini doodle, is dressed as a cowboy while his pal Aspen, a black Labrador, is dressed as a scary shark.
teddy
Teddy, a hava-malti-poo from New York, is energetic and a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets, his owner told Fox News Digital.
BLACK DOMESTIC SHORT-HAIRED CAT SEEKS TO BE ADOPTED IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN, NATIONAL CAT DAY
Alice
Alice, a cuddly and friendly golden retriever from New York, is dressed in a lion costume.
parker
Parker, a cat from New York, dressed as a convict for Halloween 2022.
His crime of being a “bad pet”? Biting!
quinn
Quinn, a long-haired chihuahua, is “the happiest little girl” and spreads love everywhere she goes, according to her owner.
If we
Zion is a golden retriever from Indianapolis, Indiana – and he’s a banana and a panda this Halloween.
HALLOWEEN 2022 BRINGS DANGERS TO ANIMALS: HOW TO KEEP YOUR PET SAFE
chinos
Chino the yorkie from Cleveland, Ohio is in the Christmas spirit this Halloween as he dons the classic red Santa costume.
Oona and Wendell
Oona, 2, and Wendell, 10, both golden retrievers, pose for their photo on October 31, 2022.
Oona is dressed as a watermelon, while Wendell sports a dinosaur costume.
Boomer
Boomer is owned by two married Boston Bruins fanatics. So he wears a Bruins jersey every Halloween to support his ice hockey team.
Boomer cheers on his team from his home in Apex, North Carolina.
HALLOWEEN QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT SPOOKY HOLIDAYS?
Sinatra
Sinatra, an American bully, is dressed in an elf costume as she parties at her home in Cleveland, Ohio.
Louis
Louis is a cavachon from Seven Hills, Ohio.
This year, Louis is disguised as a UPS delivery man.
Ollie
Ollie is a 16 week old mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan.
Ollie wore a sweet blue shark costume this Halloween.
Noki
Noki from Chicago, Illinois is a cavapoo. Noki is dressed as a lion for Halloween.
Molly
Molly, a sweet and vocal dachshund from upstate New York, is dressed as Cookie Monster for Halloween – complete with a chocolate chip cookie.
Phoebe
Phoebe is a Chihuahua from Cleveland, Ohio.
Pheobe wears a sombrero and a colorful poncho.
HALLOWEEN COSTUMES ‘BANNED’ OVER TIME AS EBAY REMOVES JEFFREY-DAHMER INSPIRED OUTFIT
Storm
Storm, a German Shepherd, is originally from Long Island, New York.
Storm is very energetic. She loves spending time outdoors and chasing bugs, her family tells Fox News Digital.
Rusty, 5, and Simba, 4 – cats from New York – wear pumpkin costumes for Halloween.
Bentley
Bentley, a black lab and Rottweiler mix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also dressed as a superhero this Halloween.
Boomer
Boomer, a mixed puppy from Massachusetts, is dressed as a cowboy for Halloween – complete with hat and bandana.
Mully
Mully, a mixed-race dog also from Massachusetts, poses in a Buzz Lightyear costume from the “Toy Story” movie franchise.
Milo
Milo, a havapoo (Havanese poodle) from New Jersey, is dressed up as a mustard hot dog for Halloween.
Vikings’ current pace bodes well for the rest of the season
The last time the Vikings started 6-1 was in 2009. Their lead in the NFC North at that time was two games. The Vikings started 7-0 in 1998. Their lead in the NFC Central at that point was two games.
After Sunday’s 34-26 victory over Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings are 6-1 and their lead in the NFC North is a whopping 3½ games over the 3-5 Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
Are they surprised?
“I don’t think we’re surprised,” wide receiver K.J. Osborn said Monday. “Every week, you go out and expect to win — and especially when you are winning, you expect to win.”
So, what about nose tackle Harrison Phillips?
“I don’t know if I’d use the word surprising,” he said. “It’s so hard to anticipate seasons and records and wins and losses when you’re looking at the schedule. But I would say it’s definitely a nice, reassuring thing but so far from complacency in our building, knowing that all that could be thrown out the window so quickly.”
“How many times,” Phillips added, “can you go back and look at fantastic starts to seasons that came up short?”
One example of that happening was in 2003. The Vikings started 6-0 and had a three-game lead over the 3-3 Packers before going 3-7 the rest of the way. With a 9-7, the missed the playoffs.
If the Vikings win Sunday at Washington, it will be their fourth 7-1 start since 1998. And each of the three previous times it happened, they made the NFC Championship Game. That happened in 1998, 2000 and 2009.
“The best thing we have going for us is that we haven’t hit our ceiling as a team,’’ Phillips said. “We have so much more area for growth and we’re still finding ways to win.”
Trade Deadline Looms
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s in “constant communication” with general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah.
“Obviously, with the deadline, we’ll continue to work through anything that may be out there that makes sense for us as an organization,’’ O’Connell said.
According to salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald, the Vikings have $851,678 of cap room, the least of any NFL team. That could hamper any possible moves they might want to make. The Vikings could have interest in depth at wide receiver, tight end and cornerback.
“There’s a lot of different rumors and things that go around this time that end up not being true,” O’Connell said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”
Cine Walking
Vikings cornerback Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg in an Oct. 2 game against New Orleans, has resumed walking. Sources had said before his Oct. 4 surgery in London that Cine would be walking within several weeks if the surgery went well, and O’Connell said afterward that it did go well.
“Lew has just attacked the whole process, from the time he landed (on Oct. 8) back here in the Twin Cities from London,” O’Connell said. “I’m just really proud of the way he’s really embraced, obviously, the early parts of his rehab. … He’s got the support of everybody in this organization. … We’ll see how things (go) in I the next phase of his rehab.”
Briefly
Phillips is in his first Minnesota season but said it has been an easy transition. “It’s weird to think I feel as close with some of my teammates, who I’ve known for seven months, … as I have (with) my high school buddies that we grew up together,’’ he said. … The Vikings scored touchdowns on all five their trips into the red zone on Sunday. “The coaches are putting together a great game plan, and we’re going out there and executing it,” Osborn said. … O’Connell said cornerback Kris Boyd got a game ball for his play against the Cardinals on special teams. “He continues to impact the game at a very very high level,” O’Connell said. … Vikings rookie safety Theo Jackson made his NFL debut Sunday by playing 24 snaps on special teams.
US voters say fixing the economy is the top priority
This election season, voters are focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the United States, followed by jobs and the economy as a whole, according to an October Ipsos/Reuters poll.
Over the past year, Americans have focused on returning to restaurants, traveling and enjoying in-person events, which became scarce at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But soaring prices for everything from eggs to plane tickets, as well as uncertainty about the future, have put a damper on many of those plans.
Voters may be divided on many issues, but they all seem to agree that money and how the government allocates it needs to be addressed. When asked what unique message voters hope to send to politicians with their votes this year, the responses tied for No. 1 are “be more efficient and do more” and “fix the economy and reduce the cost of life,” an NBC News poll found.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three of the major economic issues facing the United States right now.
1. Rising cost of living
The consumer price index sitting comfortably at 40-year highs has frustrated consumers and pinching pennies to make ends meet. High prices for essentials like gas and groceries make it difficult to find places to cut spending.
Workers have seen huge wage gains over the past year, with hourly earnings up 5% in September from a year earlier. However, this is not enough to keep up with inflation.
The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are aimed at controlling inflation. In the meantime, voters want to see Congress and the White House intervene.
Changes in personal income have always been one of the most reliable predictors of elections, says Stephen Ansolabehere, Harvard professor of government and expert on elections and politics.
“Even though income is going up, inflation is taking it down in real terms. That’s what hurts Democrats,” Ansolabehere told CNBC Make It. “That inflation has to do with something the administration did, it’s not something voters actually care about. It’s more like, ‘Am I better?’”
2. The imminent possibility of a recession
While positives such as a low unemployment rate and a the rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) shows some potential to fight a looming recession, voters and pundits are not optimistic about avoiding it entirely.
Bloomberg economists recently pegged the probability of the US entering a recession within 12 months at 100%. And less than a third of voters expect the economy to improve next year, according to a CNBC poll.
The layoffs have yet to trickle down to the labor market. Still, 91% of CEOs expect a recession in the coming year, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And 52% of CEOs said conditions in their own industries were worse at the start of the fourth quarter, a survey by nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board found.
Despite reports that administration officials were beginning to explore recession response plans earlier this month, Biden celebrated third quarter GDP reports and insisted that Republicans would try to undermine that progress.
The Fed continues to raise interest rates in its effort to rein in inflation, but those rate hikes could tip the United States into a recession if higher borrowing costs dampen demand too much.
Even though the Fed is technically responsible for pushing the country into a recession, voters will likely look to their elected leaders for solutions.
3. The volatile stock market
The stock market is not a complete picture of the economy, but its performance certainly matters to voters. Seeing their wallets swell as pandemic stimulus efforts materialized, only to tumble and remain volatile through 2022 has many consumers rethinking their retirement plans and worried about their future.
The stock market will stay up and down until there is a clear picture of what the government is doing, says Harvard’s Ansolabehere. Tax reform and changes to the funding of social programs such as food stamps and health insurance can affect consumer budgets and lead to greater market uncertainty.
“There are things Congress shouldn’t do and things it can do to create a more stable situation,” Ansolabehere said. “What Wall Street wants is certainty. They want to be able to expect what Congress is going to do in terms of budgets and taxes.”
Finding that stability could be difficult. If the Democrats lose the House, Congress could be bracing for another debt ceiling standoff that could threaten to shut down the government or push the country into defaulting on its debt, reports The Washington Post.
The war in Ukraine, another Covid surge, and climate change could slow or reverse progress toward a full economic recovery, where prices come back down to earth and checking your 401(k) isn’t so heartbreaking. But it’s up to voters to decide who is best placed to handle these issues.
cnbc
