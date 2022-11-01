Blockchain
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The KuCoin Wallet, designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience. As the crypto industry continues to develop and user demand becomes more and more diverse, easy-to-adopt wallet extensions have become a necessity for all kinds of users. Despite this, past security incidents show that assets are stolen from wallet extensions almost every year, affecting a large number of users and resulting in losses of up to USD 2 Billion in 2022. Safety and easy to use become the main demands for users. Driven by the users demands and the industry reality, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is set up to be a safe, reliable and the first wallet with comprehensive Multi-Device Integration.
The First Wallet with Comprehensive Multi-Device Integration
The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a multi-chain wallet based on the Chrome browser that perfectly transplants functionality on mobile devices. In the past, the split management of PC and mobile wallets has led many users to manually import their wallets. After comprehensively understanding users’ pain points, KuCoin Wallet has truly realized multi-device collaborative operations without the need to import via secret phrases. Users can scan the QR code to log in to the same account on PC and mobile to enjoy a seamless Web3 DApp experience on either end. Users can manage their wallets through mobile in a unified manner, greatly reducing the potential risks caused by importing critical information such as secret phrases online. KuCoin Wallet solves the historical problem of incompatibility between wallets on PC and mobile in the most efficient manner.
A Revolutionary Solution to the Secret Phrase Storage
Tracing back security incidents related to wallet extension, most of them are related to the separate storage of private keys, secret phrases, and other information on the browser side. As such, the KuCoin Wallet has completely abandoned the traditional solution of storing the secret phrase on the browser in favor of unique storage on the mobile end.
The open nature of the software ecosystems makes PCs more susceptible to malware. In order to reduce the risk of malware attacks, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension does not require the import of a secret phrase. Users only need to scan to connect to their PC wallet via WalletConnect to view their assets in real-time. During this process, the PC and mobile wallets are seamlessly connected, and users can log in to their wallets without copying and pasting their secret phrases. KuCoin Wallet avoids the potential risks caused by storing secret phrases on the browser, thereby greatly reducing the risk of leaking secret phrases and maximizing the security of user assets.
Two-Way Encryption Ensures the Security of Assets
KuCoin Wallet users can easily access DApps of various chains on their phones and seamlessly connect to the Web3 network at any time. In addition, the launch of the Chrome Extension allows users to quickly access DApps instead of scanning QR codes one by one to connect to DApps from their PCs.
As a self-custodial wallet, KuCoin Wallet always puts the security of user assets first. Therefore, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension adopts the double-encrypted transmission system of WalletConnect for QR scan connections. Before transmitting any message, the body is securely encrypted with AES-256 and transmitted through a WSS-encrypted long-link protocol. WSS and AES-256 double encryption technology ensure that the transmission process and message content cannot be cracked, greatly ensuring the security of user assets.
Mobile authorization completely eliminates the problem of excessive authorization requests
When using the Chrome Extension to interact with DApps, users will receive a confirmation notification on their mobile apps whenever an in-app signature is involved. This ensures users are informed about sensitive wallet operations and protects against the implicit authorization of malicious websites.
Authorization through mobile is a key security function of KuCoin Wallet. All on-chain operations are uniformly authorized through mobile via biometrics or password. This reduces the risk of interception by malware on the PC, providing users with a more convenient and safer experience, and ensuring the protection of assets. Furthermore, using the Chrome Extension, KuCoin Wallet users can safely and conveniently participate in various decentralized projects and freely experience the Web3 world.
Once launched, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is supported by many DApps from multiple public chains. Among them, KuCoin Community Chain, as an important component of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem, has realized deep collaboration with KuCoin Wallet. In addition, convenient access to KuCoin Wallet is supported by many projects on the KCC network, including the leading lending protocol Torches Finance, DEX MojitoSwap, and other single token staking protocols. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will continue to cooperate with KCC in depth.
The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff, noted, “With the increase of users’ demand and the maturity of project development, crypto wallets on PC have become a key portal for users to experience Web3. Their development cannot be ignored. To create a next-generation and secure browser wallet, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension eliminates potential security risks, such as the leakage of secret phrases through product design. The wallet realizes multi-device integration and eliminates the storage of secret phrases on the browser side. We believe that a mobile + app design provides a safer and stronger operating environment. We believe that this technical solution will deliver higher security to our users. Security-conscious users can look forward to the launch of a hardware wallet connection solution in the future.”
One-Stop Multi-Chain Asset Management
At present, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension supports multi-chain asset management for the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) networks. Users can send, receive, and store tokens such as ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB.
Users can also view all their NFT assets through the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension. Whether you are a novice or experienced NFT players, KuCoin Wallet supports quick connection to mainstream NFT markets across multiple chains for storage and trading, single and batch purchases, and more. The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a one-stop platform for purchasing, storing, and displaying NFTs. The wallet’s simplicity and security make it the ideal choice for all kinds of users. Install KuCoin Wallet Extension on your PC now!
By ensuring multi-dimensional security through a variety of technologies, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension provides PC users with a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem experience and secures asset management. Furthermore, it is a milestone in the development of the KuCoin Wallet, laying a foundation for all-around ecosystem expansion. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will offer a greater variety of products and serve as the most secure, convenient, and powerful portal for users to experience Web3!
About KuCoin Wallet
KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables them to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.
Join us
Website: kuwallet.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KuWallet
Medium: https://medium.com/@KuWallet
Telegram: https://t.me/kuwallet
Discord: https://discord.gg/958cKHaG2m
Contacts
Media
[email protected]
Blockchain
$33 Million In Dogecoin Shorts Liquidated As Price Shoots
Dogecoin witnessed a significant growth trend in 2021. This remarkable feat connects to the influence of Tesla’s CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk. The billionaire has remained a prominent proponent for Dogecoin, and his position could either increase or decrease its price movement.
Most crypto assets took to the south during the recent bearish trend in the crypto market. This brought considerable losses in value for most of them. In addition, Dogecoin, the largest and leading meme cryptocurrency, also recorded a downward movement.
But the recent positive progress in the crypto market is pushing the assets north. For Dogecoin, the asset has finally broken its strong resistance at $0.135 as the price jumped by more than 110%. The new price surge from DOGE is linked to Elon Musk Twitter deal of almost $44 billion.
Dogecoin Records Largest Liquidated Positions In Short Calls
Data on the overall crypto liquidations in the market sat at $261 million over the past 24 hours. The record indicated that about 110.99k traders are affected in their force liquidation saga. Following Dogecoin’s recent price jump, the token got the most considerable value of liquated coin positions.
Details showed that over $61 million were liquidated from Dogecoin over the past 24 hours. But more than 54% of the value, representing about $33.11 million, of the liquidations were in short positions.
This implies that most traders were anticipating more declines in the value of DOGE. Binance and Okex crypto exchanges reported Dogecoin short calls of about $7 million in liquidation, respectively.
According to Whale Alert, over $18 million worth of DOGE has been multiple transfers from whale wallets to several crypto exchanges over the past 24 hours. The tracker’s noted highest transaction record involved a transfer of about 100 million DOGE to Binance.
Soaring Trading Volume For Dogecoin
The price of DOGE surged by more than 25% over the past day. This new price jump is connected to recent Musk’s deal with Twitter. Also, Twitter announced its advancement into the NFT market.
The 24-hour trading volume of DOGE has jumped strongly by 207% to $14.5 billion. This new uptrend has pushed Dogecoin to overtake Cardano (ADA) in cryptocurrency ranking.
The leading meme coin is now among the top 10 crypto assets, with a market cap of about $17 billion. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is hovering at $0.1403.
Other meme coins have received great strength from DOGE’s price recovery to initiate their rally. From widespread expectations, Shiba Inu could toll the trend after Dogecoin in the coming weeks. Over the past seven days, SHIB increased by 27%.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Is Elon Musk The Largest Holder Of Dogecoin (DOGE)?
Elon Musk himself said via Twitter in February 2021 that the biggest issue with Dogecoin is its concentration among a few whales. The billionaire wrote at the time:
If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo. I will literally pay actual $ if they just void their accounts.
But what if Elon Musk himself is the largest of all DOGE whales? This rumor has been circulating in the crypto community for quite some time. So far, conclusive evidence has never been provided.
Even the Federal Court in Manhattan has to deal with the issue of Musk supposedly rigging the DOGE price since June this year. Investors have sued the richest man on earth for $258 million in compensation.
Tesla’s CEO and other defendants, including Tesla Inc, SpaceX and Boring Co, are alleged to have operated a Ponzi scheme to manipulate Dogecoin, according to the complaint.
Thanks to Musk, the price of Dogecoin skyrocketed by more than 36,000% over two years, only to crash later, according to the plaintiffs. In this way, the defendants “made tens of billions of dollars, knowing all along that the currency had no intrinsic value and that its value depended solely on marketing”.
Clues That Elon Musk Is the Dogecoin Whale
What is at least apparent is that every tweet from Musk regarding Dogecoin causes hysteria and sends the price skyrocketing. But whether Musk is actually behind the largest DOGE address, which holds a whopping 28.52% of the total supply, is questionable and has yet to be proven.
An anonymous on-chain analyst has now set out to shed light on the matter. In a thread he writes that Bitinfocharts refers to DOGE’s largest address as “Robinhood” – the American trading app.
Nevertheless, there are doubts that this is the truth. In a May 2021 Business Insider article, a research expert is quoted saying that cryptocurrency exchange addresses are characterized by the fact that they include inflows and outflows. However, the mysterious address shows a very untypical behavior for an exchange, raising the question if this is really a Robinhood exchange address.
The anonymous analyst has therefore looked at where and when the DOGE found its origin for the whale. In this regard, he notes that the largest holder acquired DOGE mainly between July 19 and July 21, totaling 41B DOGE worth $6.4B at the time.
The whale’s DOGE came from 5 addresses, with the skin portion coming from this address: DH5yaieqoZN36fDVciNyRueRGvGLR3mr7L.
Remarkably, on February 10, 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that he bought Dogecoin’s for his son. At the same day, the previously mentioned address beginning with “DH5ya” ended its DOGE accumulation, the anonymous analyst states. A coincidence?
Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021
At that time, the address “DH5ya” held 36.71B DOGE, which corresponded to 28% of the total supply.
Another interesting coincidence is the amount of DOGE coins the vacant address bought three times in February 2021 – 28.061971 DOGE. Call it coincidence or not, but June 28, 1971, of all dates, is Musk’s birthday – a hidden message?
DOGE Resumes Its Rally
As Bitcoinist reported, Musk tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu wearing a Twitter shirt and a Twitter pumpkin earlier today. Following this, DOGE resumed its whopping weekend rally and stalled just before the $0.16 mark. At press time, DOGE was trading at $0,1389.
Blockchain
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
[Singapore] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
Meet founders and executives of leading international companies and share views on the industry’s current situation. Some of the founders and experts are invited to become speakers at this event. Let’s get to know them ! Toya Zhang, a seasoned marketing and communications specialist with a background in technology, finance, and blockchain. Toya now finds herself as Chief Marketing Officer at Bit.com. We also have Myrtle Anne Ramos, the founder of the Award Winning Blockchain, Crypto, Defi, NFT, IoT, AI, and Metaverse PR Firm Block Tides. She is also in the Global Advisory Board of the International Council of E-Commerce. Yvonne Siow, the one who created Web 3.0 strategic models where community and purpose converge. She is a strong believer that Brands need to be a force for good.
The main objective of FINEXPO is to bring people from all over the world together through unique events such as this one. Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 is not only bringing together speakers from all over Asia, but also from around the world. One of them is Joel Pridmore, the Co-Managing Director and Co-founder of Frontier Global Underwriting Limited. With over 15 years’ industry experience spanning the Australian, Asian and UK markets, Joel is a specialist in the liability classes of Directors & Officers and Professional Indemnity. You also can meet Andrea Lorio from Italy, a professional keynote speaker to more than 100 companies per year, but is also the author of two best-selling books, an MBA professor, and a Top 30 business podcaster in Brazil. Last but not least, we have Leonard Tye, the VP of Strategy & Operations, Business Development, Community Engagement & Partnerships at Galactic Entertainment, whose flagship product is the sci-fi shooter PlanetQuest (1 billion valuation, 220k Discord, Tier 1 Investors).
The networking opportunities at Blockchain Fest are one of the most important aspects of the event. There will be a number of experienced people available to meet and network with at the conference. In addition to bringing together the world’s best investors, industry insiders, and startups, Blockchain Fest also creates unique business and networking opportunities. So, don’t miss out on this event ! Book your ticket now on https://blockchain-fest.asia/#top. For those who wish to enter the exhibition hall for free, there are free tickets available. The Standard tickets start at USD 89, the Business ticket is priced at USD 245, and the VIP tickets are priced at USD 532. Please refer to the website for more details about each of the tickets as each of them has its own advantages.
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
Blockchain
Dogecoin (DOGE) Cracks Over 150% In 7 Days; Is The Top In Yet?
- DOGE’s price shows strength as it continues its rally with eyes set on a high of $0.2.
- DOGE could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of a bullish continuation pattern with eyes set on rallying higher.
- DOGE’s price remains strong on all timeframes as price trades above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price action displayed by Dogecoin (DOGE) in the past few days has been tremendous, as the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has become a standout performer creating the euphoria of a bull market in the hearts of many. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) creates a more bullish scenario across the crypto market; this has also acted as a catalyst for the price of DOGE, given how the market has started a little relief across all boards. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of its range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs in recent times rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief.
After its weekly close of above $0.07, the price of DOGE rallied to a high of $0.14; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.15; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of DOGE has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.145 region, as the price of DOGE eyes a rally to a region of $0.18 which could prove to be very key in its price rally to $0.2. If the price of DOGE fails to overcome $0.2, we could see the price drop to $0.18-$0.15.
Weekly resistance for the price of DOGE – $0.18-$0.2.
Weekly support for the price of DOGE – $0.145.
Price Analysis Of DOGE On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of DOGE continued to look strong as the price broke out of its bullish continuation pattern haven retraced a little for more buy orders; the price of DOGE has continued to rally with good volume to a high of $0.158 but has faced a little rejection.
APE currently trades at $4.9, just above its key support formed at $5 after its successful breakout from a descending triangle. The price of APE trades below the 50 EMA, and the 50 EMA corresponds to $5, acting as support for the price of APE.
The price of DOGE is struggling to break and close above $0.155, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement value (Fib Value); if the price breaks and closes, we could see the price rally to $0.18-0.2, signaling a possible price retracement to a region of $0.15-$0.14.
Daily resistance for the DOGE price – $0.18-$0.2.
Daily support for the DOGE price – $0.14.
Featured Image From Ticker, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
On-Chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Bottom Is Near
As the eyes of the crypto community turn to tomorrow’s Federal Reserve FOMC meeting, an on-chain analysis by Glassnode suggests that the bottom just needs to be hammered out.
In their weekly report, the firm states that a number of metrics are currently bouncing, making a relatively consistent argument that the bitcoin market has hit a bottom. In this regard, the current numbers are “almost textbook” comparable to previous cycle lows.
To back up the claim, Glassnode consults the Mayer Multiple and the Realized Price. The latter of the two metrics calculates the acquisition price per coin. This allows to determine whether the overall market shows an unrealized loss which is the case when the spot price is below the Realized Price.
The Mayer Multiple helps assess overbought and underbought conditions. It plots the relationship between the BTC spot price and the 200-day Simple Moving Average. The latter is a model widely used in traditional financial analysis. Gassnode writes:
Remarkably, this pattern has repeated in the current bear market, with the June lows trading below both models for 35 days. The market is currently approaching the underside of the Realized Price at $21,111, where a break above would be a notable sign of strength.
Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Takes Time
A third metric considered by Glassnode, the Balanced Price is the difference between the Realized Price and the Transferred Price. The “fair value” model is currently hovering around $16,500.
As Glassnode notes, in past cycles the Bitcoin price moved in the range between the Realized Price and the Balanced Price for 5.5 and 10 months before a breakout occurred.
During the 2014 and 2015 bear market, the BTC price remained for 10 months in the range between the two metrics. Within the 2018/2019 bear, it was only 5.5 months. If history repeats, Bitcoin investors may want to expect a bear market to continue for a bit longer.
Another characteristic of a bottom formation is an ongoing change of Bitcoin owners. This behavior by investors can be analyzed by tracking the UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD). According to Glassnode, the proportion of supply that has changed hands so far is significant, but maybe not enough.
During the 2018-2019 bottoming period, about 22.7% of total supply moved in the range when the price first broke below the Realized Price and above that metric.
The same analysis for 2022 shows that only about 14.0% of supply has been redistributed in this range to date. Thus, this metric also suggests that “an additional phase of redistribution is needed” before a bottom is finally in.
However, at the same time, the research firm cautions that there is currently “no convincing influx of new demand.” Nevertheless, the company gives an optimistic outlook and claims:
It does not appear that the bear-to-bull transition has formed as yet, however, there does appear to be seeds planted in the ground.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at just over $20.6k and sat close to its 100-day moving average (green line). The 200 day MA sits currently at around $24,500 and thus remains a long way off.
Blockchain
1 Month To Go For Agora’s 10th Global Blockchain Congress on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE.
The 10th edition of the world-renowned flagshipGlobal Blockchain Congressby Agora Group is 1 month away!
The 10th GBC is a celebration of the combined influence of our staff, our clients, our partners, and all the investors who continue to demonstrate their solid faith in the future of Blockchain. This edition’s main themes are: Digital Assets’ Regulations in the GCC, Web3 Platforms, Metaverse, Gaming, & NFTs.
The event is a closed door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only. Agora will be hosting more than 60 speakers, 150 investors, 30 Sponsors (Metaverse, Gaming, NFTs and DeFi projects looking to raise funds), 20 media partners and more than 300 delegates.
Some of our distinguished speakers are: Amit Mehra, Asim Ahmad, Christian Borel, Dr. Simon Hassannia, Feras Al Sadek, Gaurang Desai, H.E. Gabriel Abed, Omar Rahim, Ralf Glabischnig, Saqr Ereiqat, Tim Grant and Valerie Hawley.
- Strategic Partners:Bluemoon
- Gold Sponsors: Animal Concerts, Bitsliced, CryptoPerformance, Ghost Ivy,GoArtMetaverse, Securrency Capital, &Wild vEarth
- Silver Sponsors: Boba Network, Caesium Lab &EverdreamSoft
- Bronze Sponsors:Funganomics, Kinetix& MOI
- Partners: Crypto Oasis, DEX Ventures, Galaxy, Kommunitas, Listing.Help, NewTribe Capital, SwissBorg Ventures & V2B Labs
The past nine editions of the Global Blockchain Congress in the UAE and the first in Southeast Asia (Vietnam) were a tremendous success as we were able to host more than 1000 investors and more than 250 blockchain startups and raise millions in funds for our participating projects.
Stay tuned for further exciting announcements !
Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially
I’m being trolled for my cellulite – but I’m ignoring the haters
Flipkart India’s FY22 Net Loss Increases to Rs 3,413 Crore Despite Increase in Revenue
$33 Million In Dogecoin Shorts Liquidated As Price Shoots
Dolphins Q&A: Thoughts on Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Suella Braverman slams UK migration policy – RT in French
Jason and Brittany Aldean Troll woke up the media and big tech in ‘Anchorman’ parody
Herschel Walker accuser speaks out about Georgia Senate candidate pushing her to have an abortion, says ‘honesty matters’
J&J buys cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6 billion
Nick Chubb runs for 2 touchdowns, Browns blast Joe Burrow, Bengals 32-13
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches