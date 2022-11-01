You are reading an excerpt from Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest for freeincluding news from around the world and interesting ideas and opinions to know, delivered to your inbox every day of the week.
Kyrie Irving is heckled by fans wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts during Brooklyn win
A group of fans sat on the field at Monday’s Nets-Pacers game in Brooklyn wearing T-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” and allegedly heckled Kyrie Irving.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-109 on Monday night but the guard still managed to draw some heckling.
Fans were seated in the front row with the men in the band wearing yarmulkes, as is customary in some Jewish communities.
The group allegedly ribbed the Nets star, according to the New York Post, apparently in response to his latest anti-Semitism controversy.
Despite light tweets from fans, Irving approached them and said, “Thank you for you guys,” according to a Brooklyn Fan.
Irving did not speak to the media after the game, but coach Steve Nash said he hoped the franchise could “grow” following the controversy.
Irving gained attention earlier this week for promoting the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media with a link to his Amazon page.
Fans sat courtside during Monday’s Nets game wearing T-shirts that read ‘Fighting Anti-Semitism’
The move was apparently in response to the Nets’ latest Kyrie Irving anti-Semitism controversy.
The group allegedly ribbed the guard and he told them he was ‘grateful’ for them
Magazine rolling stone called the 2015 book of the same name, on which the film is based, “venomous anti-Semitic”.
The Rolling Stone publication pointed out that Ronald Dalton Jr.’s book comments that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted to worshiping[ing] Satan or Lucifer.’
NBA and Nets owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving’s post, but he doubled down on his position first, after the Brooklyn game on Saturday night.
In a testy exchange with a reporter at the post-match press conference on Saturday, he said: “I’m not going to give up everything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I don’t. am not alone.” I have a whole army around me.
During the press conference, Irving also addressed his post from six weeks ago in which he shared on his Instagram Story a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order.”
He said he didn’t support Jones or his Sandy Hook hoax claims, but said the video he shared was about “occults” in America and “it’s true.”
The Brooklyn Nets star drew attention for promoting the 2018 film ‘Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America’ on social media with a link to his Amazon page
The Nets star finally deleted the tweet on Sunday after an uproar and backlash.
Nash said Monday, “I just hope we all get through this together.
“There is always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that position where we can communicate through that.
“And all of you try to come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathetic to all aspects of this debate and this situation.”
Irving scored 28 points in the Nets’ much-needed win Monday night.
Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn to victory with 36 points and wrote personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5).
The NBA released a statement, insisting that hate speech of any kind is unacceptable
Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s actions on Friday and wants to talk to him
Tsai (center) said ‘it’s bigger than basketball’ in her response to Irving’s messages on Friday
With two free throws in the first quarter, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he’s scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
“You definitely can’t take it for granted,” Nic Claxton said of Durant. “To see him come back from the Achilles injury, going to rehab and how seriously he took every step. And now, the last few years, he’s doing his thing. You certainly don’t take that for granted. C is a pleasure to watch.
Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.
“It was very important for us to get an answer,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “Winning is nice but I care a lot more about the process. And I thought our process was great.
Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn to victory over the Indiana Pacers with 36 points on Monday night
Durant authored personal story and franchise in Brooklyn’s second win of the season
Irving added 28 points to him as the Nets beat the Pacers 116-109 to go 2-5
Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana fell to 3-5. Buddy Hield contributed 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16 and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.
“We were flat at the start (and) they came out with a lot of force. I didn’t equal early and the hole cost us dearly,” said Rick Carlisle. ‘…Their level of desperation was really there, I thought.’
The Nets won a very entertaining back and forth game in the fourth quarter. Going into the final 12 minutes, Brooklyn had a 92-85 lead. But Indiana used a 15-8 surge in the first 6½ minutes to draw 100-all.
“A track is never safe with them,” Nash said.
Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said it was ‘very important for his team to get an answer’
On their next two possessions, the Nets responded. Claxton’s two-handed first dunk followed by a missed Irving 3 put Brooklyn in the lead by two, and 28 seconds later, Durant drilled a pull-up to extend the lead to 104-100.
Moments later, the lead was seven after two free throws from Durant and a free throw from Claxton. Indiana closed at 112-109 on a Mathurin floater with 1:43 left.
“Guys are capable of making plays,” Nets forward Joe Harris said of the Pacers. “They are young players but they are really talented, especially offensively.”
But a float from Irving extended the lead to five, and two free throws from Durant sealed the win.
“They’ve got two guys who are jaw-dropping playmakers and shooters in Irving and (Durant),” Carlisle said. “These guys will (will) hit some of those shots.”
dailymail us
Judge blocks $2.2 billion Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger – NBC Chicago
A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that combining two of the world’s largest publishers could ‘reduce competition’ for the ‘most popular books’. sold”. The decision was a victory for the Biden administration’s tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent under Democratic and Republican leadership.
U.S. District Court Judge Florence Y. Pan announced the decision in a brief statement Monday, adding that much of her ruling remains under seal at this time due to “confidential information” and “highly sensitive information.” confidential”. She asked both parties to meet with her on Friday and suggest redactions.
Penguin Random House quickly condemned the decision, calling it “an unfortunate setback for readers and authors.” In its Monday statement, the publisher said it would seek an expedited appeal.
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that the ruling “protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers and the free trade of books.” ‘ideas’.
He added: “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy.”
Pan’s conclusion was unsurprising – for much of the 3-week trial in August, she indicated her agreement with the Justice Department’s assertion that Penguin Random House’s plan to buy Simon & Schuster , for $2.2 billion, could damage a vital cultural industry.
But it was still a dramatic departure from recent history in the world of books and beyond. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years with little government interference, even when Random House and Penguin merged in 2013 and formed what was then the largest memoir publishing house. The union of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster would have created a business far surpassing any rival and those opposed to the merger included one of Simon & Schuster’s iconic writers, Stephen King, who testified the last summer on behalf of the government.
King tweeted on Monday that he was “thrilled” with the decision, adding, “The proposed merger was never about readers and writers; it was to preserve (and increase) PRH’s market share. In other words: $$$.
Biden’s Justice Department has advanced aggressive enforcement of federal antitrust laws that officials say are intended to ensure a fair and competitive marketplace.
Monday’s news follows recent losses for the department in two major antitrust cases in separate federal courts. The DOJ lost its bid to prevent a major US sugar maker, US Sugar, from acquiring rival Imperial Sugar Co., one of the nation’s largest sugar refiners. Prosecutors have said they intend to appeal the decision. They were also blocked in their efforts to block the roughly $8 billion acquisition by UnitedHealth Group, which runs the largest U.S. health insurer, of Change Healthcare, a health technology company.
The DOJ also fought American Airlines and JetBlue in an antitrust lawsuit in federal court in Boston challenging their regional partnership in the Northeast, which the government calls a de facto merger.
The Justice Department case against Penguin Random House did not focus on overall market share or potential price increases for customers. Instead, the DOJ argued that the new company would so dominate the market for trade books, those with author advances of $250,000 and more, that the size of the advances would decrease and the number of releases would decrease.
For Penguin Random House and the New York-based publishing world, the August lawsuit proved an often uncomfortable airing of business practices, internal disagreements and missed opportunities. Leaders on the stand talked about bestselling works they failed to acquire and acknowledged that most books don’t make money. Private emails and text messages revealed tensions between senior Penguin Random House officials.
“I apologize for the heated language,” Penguin Random House Global CEO Markus Dohle said after some text messages were posted.
Dohle had promised that Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster imprints would still be allowed to bid against each other for books. But he admitted under oath at trial that his guarantee was not legally binding. Furthermore, Pan has consistently challenged Penguin Random House’s assurances that the merger would not lessen competition.
Simon & Schuster will likely find itself under new ownership regardless of the outcome of the legal challenges. The publisher had been put up for sale long before the Penguin Random House deal was announced at the end of 2020 and the publisher’s parent company, Paramount Global, said it did not see Simon & Schuster as doing part of his future. Among the bidders against Penguin Random House was Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which owns HarperCollins Publishers.
Penguin Random House and company owner Bertelsmann would have to pay a termination fee of about $200 million to Paramount if the merger fails, under the terms of the proposed sale.
Simon & Schuster is one of the nation’s oldest and most successful publishers, with authors ranging from King and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Colleen Hoover and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Penguin Random House authors include Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, “Where the Crawdads Sing” novelist Delia Owens, and historian Robert A. Caro.
In a company memo shared Monday with The Associated Press, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp sought to reassure employees that “despite this news, our business continues to thrive.” We are more successful and valuable today than we have ever been, thanks to the efforts of all of you on behalf of our many wonderful authors.
Pan, meanwhile, has since been nominated to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit, replacing Ketanji Brown Jackson after she was nominated by Biden and endorsed by the Senate for the Supreme Court.
Associated Press writer Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
What Lula’s victory in Brazil means for the world
Lula served two successful terms as president from 2003 to 2010, where he tapped into a historic commodity boom to lift millions of Brazilians out of poverty through far-reaching social programs. But the years since his presidency have seen an economic downturn, while a sweeping corruption scandal has implicated much of Brazil’s political establishment – and led to Lula himself going to jail in 2018, only for that the country’s Supreme Court orders his release in 2019 and later. dismiss the charges against him.
Bolsonaro has occupied the far-right fringes of Brazilian politics for much of his political career, known for his penchant for misogynistic and bigoted remarks, as well as his nostalgia for years of military dictatorship. He rode a wave of popular discontent as an anti-establishment candidate and won the presidency in the 2018 election. His turbulent four years in office were marred by scandals, a failed response to the coronavirus pandemic and a brand of polarizing, far-right politics that critics feared would fray the bonds that bind Brazil’s young democracy together.
Lula, a true working-class hero who lost a finger in a factory accident, was perhaps the only figure with enough popular appeal to counter Bolsonaro’s move. Now he has little time to rejoice in his triumph.
The cannibal versus the satanist: toxic politics is poisoning Brazil
A “Brazilian Biden” defending democracy
As of this writing on Monday, Bolsonaro had not conceded defeat, even though election officials confirmed the results Sunday night and many world leaders, including President Biden, congratulated Lula and applauded the passing of free and fair elections in Brazil. Bolsonaro had said nothing at all publicly (although one of his sons issued a somewhat enigmatic tweet urging fans not to “give up on our Brazil”).
For months as president, Bolsonaro questioned the integrity of Brazil’s electoral processes despite scant evidence to support his claims. Now, simmering in defeat, he can take another page from former President Donald Trump’s playbook, point to Lula’s narrow margin of victory as a reason to question his legitimacy and skip the interim period before the end. investiture of Lula to complicate the political transition.
“It’s the Trump model,” political analyst and author Marcos Nobre told my colleagues. “That is to say, whoever won the fair and square election is illegitimate. Bolsonaro will seek to weaken Lula in every way. »
“Does he hold his ground, demand a vote audit and trigger a Trump-style constitutional crisis in 2020?” asked my colleagues. “Or, because his conservative movement has done much better than expected, is he solidifying a strong position as the most powerful Brazilian opposition leader since the return of democracy – using his enormous social media platform as a bullying pulpit to complicate Lula’s job?Or, as some have suggested, is he leaving Brazil to escape the possibility of criminal prosecution?
Lula, on the other hand, presented himself as a conciliatory figure, eager to represent the whole nation, revitalize confidence in its civic institutions and return the country to a degree of calm and democratic normalcy. As Brazilian essayist Bruno Cava put it, he “presented himself as the candidate of the system, as a ‘Brazilian Biden’, so to speak, ending a Trumpist interlude.”
Lula’s election campaign attracted a broad coalition of parties and politicians, including former political opponents. After the election, a number of key Bolsonaro allies also called on the incumbent president to recognize the result for the good of the country. “It’s time to disarm the mind, reach out to your adversaries,” said House Speaker Arthur Lira.
But, like Biden, Lula faces significant legislative and political opposition from an emboldened right that will fuel grievances over the lost election. Headwinds in the global economy — and a maelstrom of social media misinformation — will rock his agenda.
How Facebook and TikTok are helping push Stop the Steal in Brazil
Yes, everything indicates that Latin America will have another leftist president in Lula in Brazil and the anti-incumbent trend continues. But the likely margin of victory is so narrow that it disproves the idea of another “pink tide” in the region.
— Michael Reid (@michaelreid52) October 30, 2022
During his first stint in power, Lula seemed to be South America’s preeminent and most beloved left-wing leader. He was the titan among a “pink” wave of leftist elected governments across the continent and his relative pragmatism contrasted him with more autocratic and demagogic leftist regimes in places like Venezuela and Cuba.
Today, Lula returns to power at another moment in the continent’s politics. Since 2020, left-wing governments have taken power in Bolivia, Peru, Chile and Colombia – the latter long ruled by the right. There is no simple story to tell about their rise, but it all happened in the shadow of the pandemic, which exposed the underlying social inequalities in many countries, especially in Latin America.
“It’s more of a rejectionist trend than anything…people looking for an alternative,” Michael Shifter, former president of the Washington-based think tank Inter-American Dialogue, told AFP. “We are at this moment in Latin America where many of the governments that are rejected are right-wing or center-right.” And the pendulum could swing quite quickly the other way if voters think these governments have failed to deliver on their promises in the years to come.
In terms of foreign policy, it’s hard to see Lula portraying himself as an ideological fellow traveler to Biden the way Bolsonaro did to Trump. He could resume the stance his government took more than a decade ago, touting Brazil’s role as champion of the global South, while keeping a distance from the West and taking independent stances on a host of thorny geopolitical challenges.
Like Bolsonaro, Lula can dither on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – he even said in an interview earlier this year that the leaders of both countries share responsibility for the war. Unlike Bolsonaro, Lula is unlikely to pander to evangelical voters by embracing Israel and siding with right-wing demagogue Benjamin Netanyahu, who could return to power after Tuesday’s election.
Lula has sworn to protect the Amazon. After Bolsonaro, it will not be easy.
Congratulations, dear @LulaOficial, for your election which opens a new page in the history of Brazil. Together, let’s join forces to meet the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.
—Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2022
Under Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon region – described for years as the “lungs” of the world – accelerated precipitously. It has cut environmental protections and undermined government agencies tasked with enforcing them. An estimated 2 billion trees were cut or burned during his tenure as his administration worked tacitly to boost the interests of Brazil’s agribusiness. Between the summers of 2019 and 2021, an expanse of forest larger than the whole of Belgium disappeared. According to a study published by the journal Nature last year, parts of the Amazon rainforest have shifted from a net carbon sink to another source of emissions.
This is worrying for anyone worried about the global effects of global warming and the struggle of the international community to combat climate change. Lula pledged to turn the page and curb deforestation, as he had done before in power. One analysis predicted that Lula’s victory could lead to an almost 90% drop in deforestation in the Amazon over the next decade.
“Brazil is ready to resume its leadership role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all our biomes, especially the Amazon rainforest,” Lula said after his victory.
washingtonpost
After the Morbi tragedy, the hourly ceiling of the Atal bridge in Ahmedabad inaugurated by the Prime Minister
Ahmedabad:
Ahmedabad’s civic body has decided to limit the number of people on the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati River here to 3,000 per hour, after the Morbi Bridge tragedy in which 134 people were killed, a source said. responsible.
The Atal Bridge, 300 meters long and 14 meters wide, which connects the flower garden at the western end of the river and the future arts and culture center at the eastern end, has become a huge attraction for visitors. people since its inauguration. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27.
“Although the bridge is capable of supporting the weight of almost 12,000 people, the Municipality of Ahmedabad has decided to limit the number of visitors due to the Morbi bridge tragedy,” said civil society Sabarmati Riverfront Development. Corporation Ltd, which manages the structure, said in a statement Monday.
“As a precaution, we have decided to limit the number of visitors to the Atal Bridge. From now on, only 3,000 visitors will be allowed to enter every hour. No more than 3,000 people per hour will be allowed to stand on the bridge, and the rest will be asked to wait their turn on the Riverfront,” he added.
Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited said the bridge is very strong and safe, but the decision was made for the safety of visitors and appealed for cooperation on this issue.
The bridge, with its eye-catching design and LED lighting, was constructed using 2,600 tons of steel pipes. Its roof is made of colored fabric and the balustrade was constructed with glass and stainless steel.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Judge won’t dismiss election workers’ lawsuit against Giuliani
ATLANTA — A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a libel suit brought against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as Georgia election workers in November 2020.
In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely claiming the couple engaged in voter fraud by counting ballots at State Farm Arena in Washington. ‘Atlanta. The lawsuit says Giuliani repeatedly repeated debunked claims that the mother-daughter couple took out suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud in an attempt to alter the outcome of the presidential election by Georgia.
In an opinion accompanying Monday’s order, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell in Washington described the situation following the November 2020 election, when vote totals in several key states were so close that results were not immediately clear.
“As election workers across the state worked long hours to ensure the accuracy of the election, the Trump campaign and its allies, including Giuliani, embarked on a media offensive that, at best, challenged , and at worst doomed, their work,” Howell wrote.
Moss had worked for the Fulton County Elections Department since 2012 and oversaw the mail-in ballot operation in the 2020 election. Freeman, her mother, was a temporary election worker, checking signatures on mail-in ballots and preparing them to be counted and processed.
As the false allegations about them circulated online, the two women said, they faced intense harassment, both in person and online. Moss detailed his experiences in moving testimony before the United States House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee also released Freeman’s video testimony from the June hearing.
SEE ALSO: Trump files emergency motion with Supreme Court to keep Democrats’ tax returns away from House
Moss, who is black, said she received messages “wishing me dead. Telling me that I will be in prison with my mother. And say things like, “Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920.”
“A lot of them were racist,” Moss said. “A lot of them were just hateful.”
In a June court filing, Giuliani argued the suit should be dismissed because the claims against him were insufficiently litigated and barred by First Amendment protections for free speech. Howell rejected those arguments, allowing the lawsuit to proceed.
“Despite repeated debunking of the Trump campaign’s voter fraud allegations in the Georgia election by state officials and private organizations, Giuliani persisted in pushing those same allegations — and began to directly target complainants in the process,” Howell wrote.
A lawyer representing Giuliani in the defamation lawsuit did not immediately respond to an email Monday seeking comment on the ruling.
“Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman have served their community and their country. In return, Rudy Giuliani and his allies – and others – told vicious lies that turned their lives upside down,” one of their lawyers, Von Dubose, said in a press release.
Giuliani’s airing of debunked claims about Freeman and Moss also caught the attention of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether Trump and others unlawfully attempted to influence Georgia’s 2020 election. . Willis told Giuliani’s attorneys he could face criminal charges in that investigation.
The libel lawsuit initially named right-wing cable news channel One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent for also pushing the debunked claims. They were let go in May after reaching an undisclosed settlement with Moss and Freeman.
The two women also brought a separate defamation suit against The Gateway Pundit, its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft, a contributor to the Conservative website. This lawsuit is ongoing in Missouri.
Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC.
Boston
Melbourne Cup 2022: List of results, where all horses placed from Gold Trip to Duais to Knights Order
Where YOUR horse placed at the Melbourne Cup 2022 as Gold Trip wins the race that stops the nation
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
The results of the 2022 Melbourne Cup have fallen with bettors’ favorite – Gold Trip – claiming victory.
1. Voyage Or (FR)
2. Emissary (GB)
3. High Emocean (NZ)
4. Legend of Deauville
5. Flower Kingdom
6. Daqiansweet Junior
7. The Smokey Romans
8. Stockman
9. Order of Knights
10. Vow and Declaration
Melbourne Cup 2022 results are down with bettors’ favorite – Gold Trip – claiming victory
11. Arapaho
12. Hoo Ya Mal
13. No Fight
14. Great Walk
15. Young Werther
16. Montefilia
17. Tralee Rose
18. Duais
19. Numerian
20. serpentine
21. Camorra
This story will be updated when full results are available.
dailymail us
