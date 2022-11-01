Kyrie Irving is heckled by fans wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts during Brooklyn win

A group of fans sat on the field at Monday’s Nets-Pacers game in Brooklyn wearing T-shirts that read “Fight anti-Semitism” and allegedly heckled Kyrie Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-109 on Monday night but the guard still managed to draw some heckling.

Fans were seated in the front row with the men in the band wearing yarmulkes, as is customary in some Jewish communities.

The group allegedly ribbed the Nets star, according to the New York Post, apparently in response to his latest anti-Semitism controversy.

Despite light tweets from fans, Irving approached them and said, “Thank you for you guys,” according to a Brooklyn Fan.

Irving did not speak to the media after the game, but coach Steve Nash said he hoped the franchise could “grow” following the controversy.

Irving gained attention earlier this week for promoting the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” ​​on social media with a link to his Amazon page.

Magazine rolling stone called the 2015 book of the same name, on which the film is based, “venomous anti-Semitic”.

The Rolling Stone publication pointed out that Ronald Dalton Jr.’s book comments that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted to worshiping[ing] Satan or Lucifer.’

NBA and Nets owner Joe Tsai released a statement condemning Irving’s post, but he doubled down on his position first, after the Brooklyn game on Saturday night.

In a testy exchange with a reporter at the post-match press conference on Saturday, he said: “I’m not going to give up everything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I don’t. am not alone.” I have a whole army around me.

During the press conference, Irving also addressed his post from six weeks ago in which he shared on his Instagram Story a 2002 video of Alex Jones decrying a “New World Order.”

He said he didn’t support Jones or his Sandy Hook hoax claims, but said the video he shared was about “occults” in America and “it’s true.”

The Nets star finally deleted the tweet on Sunday after an uproar and backlash.

Nash said Monday, “I just hope we all get through this together.

“There is always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that position where we can communicate through that.

“And all of you try to come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathetic to all aspects of this debate and this situation.”

Irving scored 28 points in the Nets’ much-needed win Monday night.

Kevin Durant carried Brooklyn to victory with 36 points and wrote personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5).

The NBA released a statement, insisting that hate speech of any kind is unacceptable

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving’s actions on Friday and wants to talk to him

Tsai (center) said ‘it’s bigger than basketball’ in her response to Irving’s messages on Friday

With two free throws in the first quarter, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he’s scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.

“You definitely can’t take it for granted,” Nic Claxton said of Durant. “To see him come back from the Achilles injury, going to rehab and how seriously he took every step. And now, the last few years, he’s doing his thing. You certainly don’t take that for granted. C is a pleasure to watch.

Claxton had 19 points and nine rebounds.

“It was very important for us to get an answer,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “Winning is nice but I care a lot more about the process. And I thought our process was great.

Despite a 30-point performance from Chris Duarte, Indiana fell to 3-5. Buddy Hield contributed 22. Bennedict Mathurin contributed 16 and Tyrese Haliburton had 11.

“We were flat at the start (and) they came out with a lot of force. I didn’t equal early and the hole cost us dearly,” said Rick Carlisle. ‘…Their level of desperation was really there, I thought.’

The Nets won a very entertaining back and forth game in the fourth quarter. Going into the final 12 minutes, Brooklyn had a 92-85 lead. But Indiana used a 15-8 surge in the first 6½ minutes to draw 100-all.

“A track is never safe with them,” Nash said.

On their next two possessions, the Nets responded. Claxton’s two-handed first dunk followed by a missed Irving 3 put Brooklyn in the lead by two, and 28 seconds later, Durant drilled a pull-up to extend the lead to 104-100.

Moments later, the lead was seven after two free throws from Durant and a free throw from Claxton. Indiana closed at 112-109 on a Mathurin floater with 1:43 left.

“Guys are capable of making plays,” Nets forward Joe Harris said of the Pacers. “They are young players but they are really talented, especially offensively.”

But a float from Irving extended the lead to five, and two free throws from Durant sealed the win.

“They’ve got two guys who are jaw-dropping playmakers and shooters in Irving and (Durant),” Carlisle said. “These guys will (will) hit some of those shots.”