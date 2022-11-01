On Monday, conservative Supreme Court justices appeared willing to end decades of precedent allowing race-conscious admissions decisions at colleges and universities, repeatedly expressing doubts that the institutions would ever concede a “full stop” in their use of race to build diverse student bodies.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs could return from an ankle injury Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Suggs was listed as questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report.
He’s been sidelined since spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouses after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said.
Fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were made on Aug. 11 and the bags include a best before date of Aug. 11, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement on Saturday.
The possibly contaminated chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington and could have been sent to Costco retail warehouses, authorities said.
The federal government is concerned that some of the contaminated meat is already in freezers and is urging consumers not to eat the chicken. The product should be discarded or returned to where it was purchased. No injuries were reported, but the USDA said the products could cause injury if consumed.
The frozen chicken bears the establishment number “P-33901” and the batch code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as the number “7527899724” under the code with bars.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Foster Farms Consumer Helpline at (800) 338-8051 or email [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids
Lately, everyone decides to do anything at all and asks that we respect their choice. We are willing to allow this TikToker named Phie Udora if she confirms all the 11 babies are safe and sound. If she wants to mess around with men, she can do that without having these many babies. But since… Read More »Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids
The post Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
By LISA MASCARO and STEFANIE DAZIO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences for their actions,” authorities said Monday.
In a chilling federal complaint, officials say that David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”
When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she was not there, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties, to tie him up, the complaint says.
The federal filing stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack circulating by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before the hard-fought midterm elections. The San Francisco district attorney and police chief both said the attack was intentional.
“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint said.
DePape told police of his plans to hold Speaker Pelosi hostage to “talk to her” and viewed her “as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party,” the eight-page complaint says.
“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ’lied,’ he was going to break “her kneecaps,” the complaint alleges.
DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.
It was not immediately clear whether DePape had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DePape is a Canadian citizen who legally entered the United States in 2000 but has stayed long after his visa expired, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Family described DePape as estranged, and he was known by some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who appeared to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for the past two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, California, the complaint said.
The announcement of the federal charges came as San Francisco’s district attorney was set to announce state criminal charges as well.
The attack was an unsettling echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” Some carried zip ties.
Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday after Paul Pelosi placed a 911 call. DePape broke into the rear glass door and made his way upstairs to confront Paul Pelosi, police said. They arrived to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.
DePape was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary in a gruesome attack that has amplified the toxic political climate ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in San Francisco.
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized in San Francisco after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.
In the ambulance to the hospital, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, the complaint said.
DePape told police it was difficult to break through the glass door with his hammer, and he went upstairs and told a sleeping Paul Pelosi to wake up. Pelosi appeared surprised, DePape said.
After Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, he then asked DePape how they could resolve the situation, the complaint said. DePape explained he was tired, and wanted to tie Pelosi up while they waited. As they talked, Paul went to the restroom and called 911.
DePape told investigators that he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit said.
The federal complaint also said DePape said he wanted “to use Nancy to lure” another person But the complaint provides no other details of that plan.
San Francisco’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, strongly rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home.
“At the time that the suspect had entered the Pelosi home that he was in fact, looking for Ms. Pelosi,” Jenkins told reporters late Sunday in San Francisco.
“We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident,” she said.
The district attorney’s remarks came as crass commentary on the attack circulated on social media. San Francisco’s police chief has said the attack was targeted at Nancy Pelosi.
Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted, then deleted, a fringe website’s conspiracy theories to his millions of followers, as his purchase of Twitter has raised concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting out crude jokes about it.
In the heated political climate, a week before the midterm elections, tensions are high with record security threats against lawmakers and other officials.
The incident sparked fresh security concerns for lawmakers and other elected officials before the midterms.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress in the last year, U.S. Capitol Police have advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the U.S. Capitol Police, has said the threat from lone-wolf attackers has been growing and the most significant threat the force is facing is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years before.
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball game practice.
___
AP writer Stefanie Dazio reported from Los Angeles. AP writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.
UNC and Harvard’s Affirmative Action Programs Seem Threatened by Supreme Court
Overturning court precedents that race can be one factor among others in making admissions decisions would have “profound consequences” for “the nation that we are and the nation that we aspire to be,” said Solicitor General Elizabeth. B. Prelogar told the judges during oral argument in the Harvard case. She said forming a diverse group of national leaders has implications for the military, medical and scientific communities and American businesses.
But the court’s conservatives took the two cases to review decades of Supreme Court rulings that condoned limited use of racial classifications and appeared unhappy with claims by lawyers representing schools that the end was nigh for the use of policies. racially aware. During repeated interrogations, these lawyers admitted that they could not provide a definite answer to the question: “When will this end?”
Read live updates from Monday’s oral arguments on the UNC and Harvard cases
Patrick Strawbridge, the attorney representing Students for Fair Admissions, the group that brought the two challenges, argued that the Supreme Court rejected racial classifications in marriage, jury selection and the assignment of children to elementary schools. .
By allowing it in college admissions, “Some applicants are incentivized to conceal their race,” Strawbridge said in the UNC case. “Others who have been admitted on merit have their achievements diminished by assumptions that their race played a role in their admission. And there is no evidence that after two decades [the court’s precedent] has somehow reduced the role of race on campus.
Since the 1970s, the Supreme Court has stated that race can be used as a factor that universities can consider in evaluating applicants for admission. Universities say there is a continued need for affirmative action to build diverse student bodies, which they say strengthens the overall learning environment with distinct perspectives and experiences.
Harvard and UNC describe as “holistic” the process universities use to assess applicants. If schools are not allowed to use race, these universities say, minority enrollment will drop dramatically.
The challengers want the court to overturn long-standing precedent and declare racial considerations to violate federal law and the Constitution. Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said universities place too much emphasis on race and the nation cannot remedy past discrimination with racial preferences, which he sees as a different form of discrimination .
In the Harvard case, the charge is that the school’s policy discriminates against Asian Americans. UNC, the group said, gave unfair advantages to black and Hispanic applicants. In each case, the universities denied wrongdoing. Lower courts said their practices followed Supreme Court precedent.
At the end of Monday’s contentious arguments, Prelogar and the Harvard lawyer urged judges to dismiss cases if they had doubts about the rigor with which the processes were being reviewed, rather than overturning court precedents.
According to a recent Washington Post-Schar School poll, a majority of Americans support banning race-conscious admissions policies, but an equally large number support programs aimed at strengthening racial diversity on college campuses. .
In 2003 and again in 2016, the court upheld the limited use of race in admissions and said the educational benefits of a diverse student body justified some intrusion into the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee. , which generally prohibits the government from making decisions based on race. .
But only one judge from the four-member majority in the 2016 case involving the University of Texas is still on the court; three Trump nominees shored up a 6-3 conservative majority. There is disagreement among the justices over whether the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause means the Constitution must be colorblind.
Challengers say that under the Equal Protection Clause, government-run universities like UNC cannot use race as a factor in admissions decisions. Harvard is not subject to this constitutional clause, but must adhere to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This law prohibits racial discrimination, exclusion, or denial of benefits under “any program or activity receiving federal financial assistance”.
Harvard, a private institution, is subject to Title VI because it receives millions in federal grants and enrolls students who pay in part with federal financial aid. UNC, a public university, is covered by both the Constitution and Title VI, which incorporates equal standards of protection after Title VI.
The cases are Students for Fair Admissions vs. University of North Carolinaand Students for Fair Admissions vs. Harvard College President and Scholars.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
washingtonpost
40-Year-Old Divorcee, Lala Anthony, Says Only Young Men In Their 20s Approach Her For Romantic Relationship
Young men in their 20s largely claim they are more interested in older women for financial stability and freedom. It appears a lot of these hungry men are looking forward to drilling Lala Anthony off both her cash and hole. Mother of one La la Anthony claims that men, just 5 years older than her… Read More »40-Year-Old Divorcee, Lala Anthony, Says Only Young Men In Their 20s Approach Her For Romantic Relationship
The post 40-Year-Old Divorcee, Lala Anthony, Says Only Young Men In Their 20s Approach Her For Romantic Relationship appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dave Hyde: If Dolphins think they’re contenders, they need to trade for Bradley Chubb
Do it, Chris Grier.
Trade for Bradley Chubb.
Get the pass rusher this defense lacks, the front-seven havoc-maker every contending team needs and the fourth-quarter closer every quarterback fears.
The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, and Chubb is the big name left on the market after a loud Monday. Grier, the Miami Dolphins general manager, has to be at least tempted by the possibilities if the cost isn’t a first-round pick, as one league source said it definitely won’t be.
Baltimore reportedly got Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith for second- and fifth-round picks (and a linebacker) Monday to shore up their leaky defense (and offer the Dolphins a well-scheduled game in Chicago on Sunday). Smith leads the league in tackles and ranks second in tackles over the past five years.
That’s the kind of move aspiring teams make, the kind the Dolphins should be considering themselves. It helps set the market for other moves, too.
Chubb isn’t as productive or healthy as Smith. But he plays a different role, and his 5 ½ sacks this season wouldn’t just lead the Dolphins. It would nearly lap them, as second-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips leads the team with three sacks.
Did you see Detroit quarterback Jared Goff survey the field while sipping tea in Sunday’s first half? What happened to the Dolphins’ blitzing pass rush led the way to a second-half resurgence last year?
The Dolphins rank tied with four teams for 19th in the league with 15 sacks. That doesn’t tell the full story, though, as they have the sixth-most passes thrown against their defense. They rank 26th in sacks-per-attempt.
If it’s natural to say the Dolphins need help in the secondary with safety Brandon Jones out for the year and cornerback Bryon Jones not coming through the door yet, it doesn’t seem there’s an impact defensive back on the market.
There’s an impactful pass rusher who can lessen the burden on the secondary, though. Chubb can bring the Dolphins defense what no player has since Cameron Wake. He can be that insurance commercial character “Mayhem,” who causes cars to crash, houses to topple and parties to crumble.
There’s no reason Phillips won’t be that kind of player with time. Maybe Emmanuel Ogbah finds his game, gets his recently injured back healthy or solves whatever has limited him to one sack in seven games and zeroes across the stat sheet against Detroit.
The Ogbah issue is compounded by the four-year, $65 million contract the Dolphins signed him to last offseason. His $13 million signing bonus can be dealt with if you move on. The $16 million due him next year is another matter.
That’s just one legitimate hurdle in trading for Chubb. How do you fit him into a salary structure when you just paid Ogbah to be that guy? That’s a legitimate move.
The trade cost? Well, again, Baltimore’s trade helps sets that. Consider, too, Denver general manager George Paton traded Von Miller for a second- and third-round pick last year to the Los Angeles Rams in a similar situation.
“Miller was older, but Chubb has health issues,’ the source said.
Chubb is just 26, just in his fifth year, but only played four games in 2019 and seven games last year due to injury. Another reason the price won’t be prohibitive in this deal.
This would be the Tyreek Hill trade for the defense. The pass rush is missing this season. Veteran Melvin Ingram looked to provide a spark in September. He had four total tackles in October.
Is the beat-up secondary not making quarterbacks hold the ball? Is the blitzing strategy that worked last year not happening?
The real question for the Dolphins is this: How close are they to contending for the Super Bowl? If their self-scouting says they’re close, if they think this team can take some final steps of consistency, then Chubb is the kind of player you grab now and figure how to pay later.
He is Mayhem on a defense without that element. Do it. Make the trade.
