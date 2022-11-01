News
Michelle Williams welcomes third baby, her second with Thomas Kail
Michelle Williams has given birth to her second child with husband Thomas Kail, her third.
On Saturday, the actress was pictured with a baby strapped to her chest on a family walk in pap photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
The couple previously welcomed son Hart, now 2, in June 2020.
The 42-year-old ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, who is also the mother of 17-year-old daughter Matilda with her late partner Heath Ledger, waited until May to share her baby boy’s name.
Williams described Hart’s birth to Variety, calling the baby’s arrival a “reminder that life goes on” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby just ignores it,” she told the magazine at the time. “He experiences the unadulterated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”
Later in the same interview, Williams revealed Hart’s future big brother status.
“It’s totally joyful,” the Golden Globe winner said of her pregnancy. “As the years pass, you kind of wonder what they might or might not have in store for you.”
Williams continued, “It’s exciting to find that something you want over and over again is available once again. This good fortune is not lost on me or my family.
The Emmy winner went on to call parenthood the “ultimate” act of creativity.
“There’s nothing that commits you to a better world than raising a great child,” she explained. “The most ecstatic moments in life and art are the most transcendent. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.
Williams and Kail, 44, met while working on ‘Fosse/Verdon’ in 2018, getting engaged the following year. The couple got married in 2020.
The “Blue Valentine” star was previously married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019.
As for Kail, the Broadway director split from Angela Christian in 2019 after more than a decade of marriage.
New York Post
News
Surging Dolphins need to show consistency to end 5-year playoff drought
It’s basically the halfway point of the season and if the Dolphins (5-3) repeat what they did in the first half, they’ll win 10 or 11 games and, most likely, end their five-year playoff drought.
With this being a 17-game season, if the Dolphins pick up where they left off after Sunday’s 31-27 win at Detroit, they will have a legitimate shot at an elusive postseason berth.
The Dolphins have missed the playoffs in 18 of the past 20 years. They haven’t won a postseason game in 21 years, dating back to a 23-17 overtime win over the Colts on Dec. 30, 2000.
With a favorable schedule the next few weeks (at 3-5 Chicago, vs. 3-5 Cleveland, vs. 1-5 Houston), they should strengthen their hold on one of the AFC’s seven playoff berths.
The combined record of the Dolphins’ first eight opponents is 33-27 (.550).
The combined record of the Dolphins’ final nine opponents is 32-35-1 (.478).
The Dolphins, who currently hold the No. 6 AFC playoff spot, should fare better in the second half of the season.
But beware. The schedule at the end of the season is back-loaded (at San Francisco, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Buffalo, vs. Green Bay, at New England and vs. New York Jets).
The combined record of the Dolphins’ last six opponents is 26-20 (.565).
And the Dolphins, who are 2-2 on the road, have five road games among their final nine, including a stretch of three in a row.
Still, the outlook is promising.
Tua Tagovailoa (12 touchdowns, three interceptions, league-best 112.7 passer rating) seems to be hitting his stride after a two-game absence in concussion protocol. His three-touchdown, 382-yard performance against Detroit was his best game of the year.
“I was very happy with the way the quarterback played and the decisions that he made, just playing within himself and making plays when they were there,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
Receivers Tyreek Hill (league-best 961 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (727 receiving yards, fourth in the league, and five touchdowns) have been virtually unstoppable.
The offense showed diversity against the Lions with a rushing touchdown from fullback Alec Ingold, receiving touchdowns from Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki, and what should have been a receiving touchdown for receiver Trent Sherfield (he was ruled down just short of the goal line). All are encouraging signs.
“We had a bunch of key plays from Mike Gesicki, Trent Sherfield, [running back Raheem] Mostert, and then the play that Tua had,” McDaniel said.
“If we can get that every week, that’s a winning formula. That is tough to stop.”
The defense, for the most part, is making plays when necessary.
The statistics aren’t ideal. The Dolphins are 23rd in the league in yards allowed per game at 362.8, but they make timely plays such as keeping Detroit scoreless in the second half and getting two interceptions in the final three minutes to preserve the Pittsburgh victory.
Dolphins fans should be optimistic.
Well, cautiously optimistic.
Significant injuries continue to mount even as the Dolphins are getting healthier overall.
Left guard Liam Eichenberg was the most recent, sustaining a knee injury against Detroit. He was replaced by Robert Jones.
The Dolphins lost safety Brandon Jones (knee) for the season the previous week against Pittsburgh.
All told, the Dolphins have lost four starters or projected starters to season-ending injuries, or for significant time due to injury — Brandon Jones (knee), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles), and right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle). It should be noted Tagoaviloa missed two and a half games due to concussion protocol.
And turnovers and penalties are still concerning.
The Dolphins are minus-3 in turnover margin, tied for 24th.
The Dolphins are tied with Dallas for fourth-most penalties (55) and are ninth in penalty yards (416).
“You just have to make a point of emphasis, take each penalty individually and coach off of it, so that we can improve and not put ourselves in such tough spots on both sides of the ball unnecessarily,” McDaniel said.
The ground game, which has shown signs of life recently by totaling at least 100 yards in three of the past four games, still isn’t at full speed.
The Dolphins are 28th in rushing at 88.1 yards per game.
The Dolphins are 16th in scoring at 22.3 points per game, and 24th in points allowed at 24.0 points a game.
In points allowed vs. points scored, the Dolphins are minus-14. They’re one of three teams to have a winning record and be upside down in that category, joining Tennessee (5-2, minus-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, minus-25).
As for special teams, kicker Jason Sanders remains 0 for 3 on field goal attempts of 50 yards or beyond but perfect on anything shorter, and punter Thomas Morstead is constantly flipping the field and helping the defense. However, the Dolphins remain spotty in special teams as miscues such as Detroit’s successful fake punt keep occurring.
But the offense seems to be getting into a groove, the defense continues making plays, and most importantly, the Dolphins have a winning record and remain in the thick of the playoff hunt.
()
News
Kemp leads Dem Abrams by 7 points in AG governor race
Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp maintained his solid lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams – with the latest poll giving him a seven-point lead.
Polling 1,022 likely Georgia voters between October 16 and 27, the new poll from Atlanta Journal-Constitution and UGA showed Brian Kemp leading Abrams 51% to 44% while Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel had just 2% support with 2.5% remaining undecided.
Among black voters, the poll showed Abrams took the lead from Kemp with 87% support while Kemp leads among male voters and white voters.
Brian Kemp has repeatedly led Abrams in the polls, putting her on a path to potentially losing even more votes than she did in 2018.
Kemp also had a strong performance in the second debate on Sunday night, regularly hammering Abrams for his extremism on abortion, crime and voting reform.
“Miss Abrams said she wanted to defund the police,” Kemp said Sunday night. “She wants to eliminate cash bail and have free get out of jail cards. She continues to serve on the boards of organizations like the Margurite Casey Foundation which raises funds and awards grants to organizations that support the Defund the Police movement.
Stacey Abrams is attacking my case because she won’t talk about hers: profiting from the Defund the Police movement and supporting dangerous policies like ending cash bail. I will continue to support law enforcement to keep our families safe. #gapol #GAGovDebate pic.twitter.com/IZ2reqdolY
— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 30, 2022
As she did in the last debate, Stacey Abrams refused to support any restrictions on abortions, putting her at odds with Georgia voters, most of whom support some restrictions.
“Abortion is a medical choice. As such, a woman should have the ability to make a decision up to viability,” she said when asked about the restrictions. “This viability decision should not affect his life or health. This is a decision that should be made between a doctor and a woman.
When the debate swirled over Georgia’s Voter Integrity Act, which Abrams and President Biden previously called “Jim Crow 2.0,” Kemp hammered his opponent for pressuring MLB to move his All-Star game. -Stars of the city of Atlanta.
Breitbart News
News
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
By MARGERY A. BECK
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers.
The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13.
The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes. The most recent tweak came in August, when Powerball officials added an additional drawing day — going from two a week to three — to build larger prizes and boost sales.
Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.
No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
News
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with win over New Zealand | T20 World Cup
Games between England and New Zealand rarely fail to provide drama and this one had plenty – heroic holds, mystifying falls, intriguing tactical play from both captains and a game that went to the wire from the razor to the crucial dismissal of Glenn Phillips towards the end. But for England only the result mattered, and this 20-point win means they go into their final Super 12 game, against Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday, knowing that a fine win will almost certainly take them to the semis. -final. .
The success is famous for many authors, but much of the credit for it must go to Jos Buttler, who, on his 100th Twenty20 cap, produced a memorable performance with bat, gloves and header. There was a fine, if not exactly unlucky, round of 73 from 46, a fantastic catch, diving to his left, to dismiss Devon Conway, and a display of captaincy that fed the chipper into a rulebook that the England often followed to the letter.
Moeen Ali didn’t just play – for the first time in the tournament – he grabbed the opener; Mark Wood didn’t touch the ball until the final over of the power play, by which time Sam Curran and Adil Rashid had tried. Moeen and Liam Livingstone, whom Buttler acknowledged in the prep hadn’t had enough of a chance to win games with the bat, came in at three and four. In Captaincy terms, it was the night the Elton John tribute band toured in a surprise jazz-funk set.
England would have feared three New Zealand strikers above all: Devon Conway, hero of the Kiwis’ beating against Australia; Finn Allen, their power play tornado, and Phillips, whose century has anchored them to victory over Sri Lanka. Two of them fell on the cheap and as a Rashid delivery found Phillips’ batting edge and looped to Moeen from cover in the 10th, with the 25-year-old at the time on 15 it looked like they finished the set. What happened next was hard to fathom: Moeen casually got into position, put his hands up, and completely missed it; the ball touched his chest on the way down.
And for a moment I felt like that was where the match would be decided, especially when Phillips tried the same shot twice in Rashid’s next shot and they both landed in the crowd. But it was not the decisive moment they feared, and instead England took a wicket in each of the next four overs – Kane Williamson first, followed by Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell and finally, above all , Phillips himself.
England’s 179 innings had appeared only slightly above par, especially as they threatened to overshoot considerably. Buttler and Alex Hales lasted half the innings and built a base, but although they scored well against New Zealand’s dreaded seam attack, they found themselves bogged down by the rotation.
Perhaps fearing the order from England’s dominant left midfielder, Mitchell Santner netted two overs on the power play and Ish Sodhi came on shortly after. On the English bench, Moeen, with an unrivaled reputation against spin, strapped on his protections. It was time for England to deliver on their repeated pre-game promise of ultra-aggression, but the openers were no longer the best at propelling England into the next phase of their innings. The first 30 rotational balls yielded 31 runs, and as the players drank halfway through their innings, England’s white balls coach Matthew Mott walked to the middle. The obvious order would have been go big or get out, and if that was the instruction, Hales chose option two.
He immediately hit 50, surpassing his 39e ball for four, but its 40e was his last, as he came down the field, Santner passed the ball past him and Conway finished the stumping. Finally Moeen emerged, promoted to three but with only four Santner deliveries left to aim for. And then, after all that, Moeen had spun quickly, spotting Trent Boult long after Sodhi.
But Buttler stayed. He was dropped at eight and again at 40, and the first time New Zealand celebrated after a dive, Williamson won the ball back from cover, only for the TV referee to see he had clearly bounced back. Buttler was called back from the edge of the border, receiving not only a second chance, but also an apology from the New Zealand captain. The opportunity Mitchell gave was much simpler, with the ball spinning hard but true towards the 31-year-old in the middle of the deep wicket.
Buttler also produced some great shots, especially when he somehow pushed Lockie Ferguson’s short ball wide of Santner long-range, with a little extra spin to send it flying away from the defender, and a club flat-batter who sent another short ball, this time from Boult, straight to the ground for six. He was finally exhausted in the penultimate run of England’s innings, and it looked like a run of broken promise and a goal that might not be enough. In many ways, Buttler had other plans.
theguardian
News
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
New research shows vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
The preliminary results buoy hope that after decades of failure and frustration, vaccines against RSV may finally be getting close.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that a large international study found vaccinating moms-to-be was nearly 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in their babies’ most vulnerable first 90 days of life. At age 6 months, the vaccine still was proving 69% effective against serious illness — and there were no signs of safety problems in mothers or babies.
“Moms are always giving their antibodies to their baby,” said virologist Kena Swanson, Pfizer’s vice president of viral vaccines. “The vaccine just puts them in that much better position” to form and pass on RSV-fighting antibodies.
The vaccine quest isn’t just to protect infants. RSV is dangerous for older adults, too, and both Pfizer and rival GSK recently announced that their competing shots also proved protective for seniors.
None of the findings will help this year when an early RSV surge already is crowding children’s hospitals. But they raise the prospect that one or more vaccines might become available before next fall’s RSV season.
“My fingers are crossed,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University. “We’re making inroads.”
Tuesday’s data was reported in a press release and hasn’t been vetted by independent experts.
Here’s a look at the long quest for RSV vaccines.
WHAT IS RSV?
For most healthy people, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious, even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
In the U.S., about 58,000 children younger than 5 are hospitalized for RSV each year and several hundred die. Among adults 65 and older, about 177,000 are hospitalized with RSV and 14,000 die annually.
Worldwide, RSV kills about 100,000 children a year, mostly in poor countries.
WHY IS THERE NO VACCINE?
A tragedy in the 1960s set back the whole field. Using the approach that led to the first polio vaccine, scientists made an experimental RSV vaccine by growing the virus in a lab and killing it. But testing in children found not only was the vaccine not protective, youngsters who caught RSV after vaccination fared worse. Two died.
“For a period of 20 years, even though science was advancing, nobody wanted to go near development of an RSV vaccine,” Schaffner said.
Even today’s modern RSV vaccine candidates were tested first in older adults, not children, he noted.
WHAT GOT DEVELOPMENT BACK ON TRACK?
Modern vaccines tend to target the outer surface of a virus, what the immune system sees when a germ invades. For RSV, that target is the so-called F protein that helps the virus latch onto human cells. Again there was a hurdle: That protein is a shape-shifter, rearranging its form before and after it “fuses” to cells.
It turns out that the immune system only forms effective RSV-fighting antibodies when it spots what’s called the pre-fusion version of that protein, explained structural biologist Jason McLellan of the University of Texas at Austin.
In 2013, McLellan and virologist Barney Graham were working at the National Institutes of Health when they homed in on the correct shape and figured out how to freeze it in that form. That finding opened the way to today’s development of a variety of experimental RSV vaccine candidates.
(That same discovery was key to the hugely successful COVID-19 vaccines, as the coronavirus also is cloaked in a shape-shifting surface protein.)
WHAT’S IN THE PIPELINE?
Several companies are creating RSV vaccines but Pfizer and rival GSK are furthest along. Both companies recently reported final-stage testing in older adults. The competing vaccines are made somewhat differently but each proved strongly effective, especially against serious disease. Both companies plan to seek regulatory approval in the U.S. by the end of the year, as well as in other countries.
The older-adult data “looks fantastic,” said McLellan, who has closely followed the vaccine development. “I think we’re on the right track.”
And if vaccinating pregnant women pans out, it could be “a win for two individuals instead of just one,” by offering protection to both mom-to-be and baby, said Dr. Wilbur Chen of the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Pfizer’s maternal vaccine is the same recipe that it tested successfully in older adults — and it also plans to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for those vaccinations by year’s end.
The new study included 7,400 pregnant women in 18 countries, including the U.S., and spanned multiple RSV seasons. Preliminary results reported Tuesday show the vaccine was most effective against severe disease. For milder illness, effectiveness was 51% to 57% — short of the study’s statistical requirements but a result that Pfizer still called clinically meaningful because it could mean fewer trips to the doctor’s office.
News
California man arrested after hiding in woman’s closet with knife and duct tape
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after Bay Area police found him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon.
Benicia Police Department officers responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her room. The dispatchers stayed on the phone with her until officers arrived.
“When officers arrived they found the suspect hiding in a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape,” the Benicia Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Authorities released a photo of the evidence collected at the scene. It shows the roll of duct tape, a folding knife and a glove.
CALIFORNIA SAW AN INCREASE IN MURDERS AND VIOLENT CRIMES IN 2021, RELEASED REPORT SAYS
The suspect, Timothy Allen Allison, was arrested after a “brief struggle” with authorities. The 41-year-old man was incarcerated in Solano County Jail.
Allison was charged with first-degree break and enter, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
CALIFORNIA SUSPECT IN STOLEN WORK TRUCK LEADS POLICE IN SPARK-FILLED INTERSTATIC CHASE
Officials say the victim was physically unharmed but “traumatized” by the intruder.
“We are providing as much support as we can after this traumatic incident,” the Facebook post added.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Benicia is a small waterfront town in the San Francisco Bay Area with approximately 27,000 residents.
Fox
Michelle Williams welcomes third baby, her second with Thomas Kail
Surging Dolphins need to show consistency to end 5-year playoff drought
Kemp leads Dem Abrams by 7 points in AG governor race
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
England keep T20 World Cup hopes alive with win over New Zealand | T20 World Cup
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
California man arrested after hiding in woman’s closet with knife and duct tape
Is Ryan Poles done making deals? 5 questions about the Chicago Bears’ trade of Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalized after being injured during US tour
Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches