Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged he was entering the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The politician will be the 12th contestant to appear on the show, which features famous faces performing grueling tasks like being choked on bugs or eating kangaroo penises.

But the former health secretary faced a backlash from Tory whips and his constituency party over his decision to take part and will now sit as an independent MP. The show overlaps with the time when the House of Commons sits.

Tory chief whip Simon Hart said: ‘Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have reviewed the situation and believe it is a matter of sufficient seriousness to warrant suspending the whip with immediate effect.’

Hancock also came under fire from West Suffolk Conservative Association deputy chairman Andy Drummond, who said: “I can’t wait for him to eat a kangaroo’s penis. You can quote me that.

Rishi Sunak’s spokesman criticized Hancock’s decision: “The Prime Minister believes that at a difficult time for the country, MPs should work hard for their constituents, whether at home or in their constituencies.”

This week Hancock stepped down from the race to chair the Treasury select committee and announced a new book, Pandemic Diaries, about his experiences as health secretary during the Covid crisis.

Hancock filmed another reality show this year, the Guardian understands. He is due to appear in Channel 4’s upcoming Celebrity SAS series: Who Dares Wins.

Hancock resigned as Health Secretary last year after CCTV footage leaked showing him kissing his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his ministerial office, in breach of his own privacy rules. Covid on distancing.

A source close to Hancock said the show’s producers agreed his constituents could contact him on pressing matters while he was in the jungle.

They said Hancock did not expect to serve in the cabinet again. “I’m A Celeb is the most-watched show on TV. Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so this is an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every night,” they said.

The source said there were “many ways to do the job of an MP…Whether he’s at camp for a day or three weeks, there are very few places where people will be able to see a politician such as ‘he is really”.

Hancock reportedly initially turned down an offer to appear on the show, but reconsidered after Liz Truss’s premiership disappeared as the government regained some semblance of stability. Hancock backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership race but was not asked to return to the cabinet.

“When he was first approached to participate, while flattered and naturally curious, it didn’t take him too long to turn down the opportunity due to the instability the government was facing. at the time,” the Hancock ally said.

“Now, however, the government is stable. Rishi Sunak is off to a great start and the entire Conservative party is united behind him. Rishi has a large majority, so he can have his program adopted by parliament.

They said Hancock spoke to the whips ‘in the same way as any MP would on a visit abroad, which happens all the time’.

The source said politicians “need to go where the people are – especially those who are politically disengaged… Matt is of the view that we need to embrace popular culture. Rather than despising reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message across to younger generations.

Hancock will donate to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, but not the full fee, which will be disclosed in the Register of Members’ Interests.

Ten celebrities will join the show this Sunday when the new series begins, and Hancock will be one of the late ‘bombshell’ arrivals with comedian Seann Walsh, The Sun reported.

The MP for West Suffolk is the latest political figure to appear on the show after Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and Lembit Öpik.

Dorries was suspended by the Conservative Party in 2012 after it emerged she had to take time off from parliament to be a candidate on the show. At the time, she tried to justify the decision by saying the program would act as a platform to reach out to the public and raise awareness on important issues.

She later apologized to the Commons for not declaring her fee for appearing on the show, after it was censored by the Parliamentary Standards watchdog.

But Dorries returned to frontline politics, serving as culture secretary in Boris Johnson’s government.

Other celebrities on the program this year include singer Boy George, rugby star Mike Tindall, England soccer player Jill Scott, Charlene White of Loose Women, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, comedian Babatunde Aleshé and host radio station Chris Moyles.

There will also be a number of soap opera and reality TV stars, including Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.

Lobby Akinnola, of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: ‘Matt Hancock is not a ‘celebrity’, he is the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one world’s highest death rates from Covid-19 while breaking its own lockdown rules.

“The fact that he is trying to capitalize on his terrible legacy, rather than being humble or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in government, says a lot about the kind of person he is. “