Leaders of True the Vote, an organization that has spread unsubstantiated allegations questioning the 2020 election results, were arrested Monday morning after a Texas federal judge found them in contempt of court.
Mike Preston: The Ravens lacked a game-changing defender in his prime. Roquan Smith changes that. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens significantly improved their team by trading for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, as they finally have a game-changer on defense in the prime of his career.
The Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this move even more surprising. But with the move, it’s apparent general manager Eric DeCosta believes the Ravens are serious contenders.
ESPN reported that the Ravens gave up second- and fifth-round draft picks for Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. According to ESPN, the Ravens owe him just $575,000 over the remainder of the season with the Bears agreeing to pay Smith the bulk of his remaining salary. According to one highly respected league agent I spoke with, he thought the Bears would get a first-round pick for Smith.
It’s not clear if the Ravens have worked out a new, long-term deal with Smith — DeCosta did not respond to numerous text messages or phone calls Monday — but his addition will have a significant impact. The Ravens have lacked a legitimate presence inside all season. Third-year weakside linebacker Patrick Queen has improved, especially with blitzing and rushing the passer, but he’s still not a complete linebacker.
Middle linebacker Josh Bynes is 33 and has shown signs of slowing down, leaving the Ravens without an inside linebacker strong enough to fight off blocks and quickly take the proper pursuit angles.
That changes with Smith, who is still just 25.
Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia, where he was the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. In 69 career games with the Bears, he had 608 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and seven interceptions.
In college, Smith was known for his recognition and ball awareness, and at 6 feet 1 and 232 points, he can cover any tight end or running back. That was an area of major concern for the Ravens, who didn’t have any linebackers who could fill that role.
Despite demanding to be traded in August because of stalled contract negotiations, Smith leads the NFL this season with 83 tackles to go with 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for losses and two interceptions.
The Ravens desperately needed an impact player on defense. In their three losses this season, they have blown three double-digit fourth-quarter leads. Remember when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns against Miami?
Cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Marcus Williams were the Ravens’ only proven game-changing players on defense, and Williams is out for an extended time with a wrist injury. But Smith changes that dynamic. He’ll help reshape the defense, and will the return of outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both of whom are expected to be back on the field soon after recovering from Achilles tendon injuries.
Bowser is a complete linebacker, someone who can cover but also set the edge against the run. Ojabo, the team’s second-round pick out of Michigan, is expected to improve the pass rush and should be a complement to veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston.
If it works out, the linebackers, once a position of weakness, can become a strength.
The addition of Smith was a big, bold move.
True the Vote executives sent to jail after contempt ruling by federal judge
The order marked the latest twist in a defamation case brought last month by Konnech, an election software company that True the Vote claims gave the Chinese government access to a server in China containing the personal information. of nearly 2 million American election workers. Konnech vigorously contested the claim.
The judge handling the case, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt, had ordered Engelbrecht and Phillips to reveal the name of a person who allegedly helped True the Vote gain access to Konnech’s computer systems.
When they refused to meet the court’s 9-hour deadline, the judge found them in contempt. The couple claimed, without proof, that the person who helped them was a confidential FBI informant.
In a statement, Engelbrecht said “we will be held in jail until we agree to name someone who we believe was not covered by the terms of the judge’s order.”
Michael J. Wynne, an attorney for Engelbrecht and Phillips, said “we are considering alternative remedies” and declined to comment further. Katie Breen, spokeswoman for True the Vote, released a statement saying the organization was calling for the “immediate release” of its leaders and that its lawyers were appealing the decision.
Dean Pamphilis, a lawyer for Konnech, said: “Judge Hoyt’s order holding Mr. Engelbrecht and Ms. Phillips in contempt speaks for itself.”
Konnech chief executive Eugene Yu was arrested in early October on charges that appeared to mirror some of True the Vote’s claims. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later downgraded its charges, saying Konnech exposed the personal information of “tens of thousands of county employees to possible compromise.”
Yu’s attorney has asked that the charges be dismissed, arguing that they are baseless.
Phillips and Engelbrecht are prominent and longtime members of the election denier movement.
Just days after the 2016 presidential election, Phillips claimed without proof that he had “verified” that more than 3 million votes had been cast by non-citizens – just enough to erase Hillary Clinton’s margin in popular vote count. Donald Trump, then president-elect, avidly repeated this assertion.
Phillips later announced that a fundraising effort was underway to verify his claim. But in a 2017 video posted on YouTube, he said there weren’t enough donations received to complete the job.
True the Vote went on to receive millions in donations to investigate the 2020 election. One donor, Fred Eschelman, gave the group $2.5 million, but later sued to get his money back, claiming that True the Vote Vote had directed much of its money to people or companies linked to Engelbrecht. A lawyer for the organization denied Eschelman’s claim.
Engelbrecht and Phillips were most recently executive producers of “2,000 mules,” a widely discredited film purporting to show countless people illegally voting by mail based on surveillance video and geolocation data. Although the film’s spokespersons said it brought in millions of dollars in revenue, no fraud was ever uncovered.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Costume Images Of Her Unnamed Baby Boy And Daughter True Prior To Halloween
Among the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian seems to not show much interest in Halloween holiday celebrations but even with that, she made sure to dress up her kids for the occasion. Despite Khloe showing her 4-year-old daughter constantly in her pictures, she is yet to share the name of the 3-month-old baby boy she had through… Read More »Khloe Kardashian Shares Costume Images Of Her Unnamed Baby Boy And Daughter True Prior To Halloween
The post Khloe Kardashian Shares Costume Images Of Her Unnamed Baby Boy And Daughter True Prior To Halloween appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs could return from an ankle injury Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Suggs was listed as questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report.
He’s been sidelined since spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21.
This story will be updated.
Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouses after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said.
Fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were made on Aug. 11 and the bags include a best before date of Aug. 11, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement on Saturday.
The possibly contaminated chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington and could have been sent to Costco retail warehouses, authorities said.
The federal government is concerned that some of the contaminated meat is already in freezers and is urging consumers not to eat the chicken. The product should be discarded or returned to where it was purchased. No injuries were reported, but the USDA said the products could cause injury if consumed.
The frozen chicken bears the establishment number “P-33901” and the batch code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as the number “7527899724” under the code with bars.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Foster Farms Consumer Helpline at (800) 338-8051 or email [email protected]
Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids
Lately, everyone decides to do anything at all and asks that we respect their choice. We are willing to allow this TikToker named Phie Udora if she confirms all the 11 babies are safe and sound. If she wants to mess around with men, she can do that without having these many babies. But since… Read More »Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids
The post Young White Woman, Phie Udora, Who Has Had 11 Kids With 8 Black Men Says She’s Hoping To Have 19 More kids appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
By LISA MASCARO and STEFANIE DAZIO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences for their actions,” authorities said Monday.
In a chilling federal complaint, officials say that David DePape, 42, carrying zip ties and tape in a backpack, broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning, went upstairs where 82-year-old Paul Pelosi was sleeping, and demanded to talk to “Nancy.”
When a surprised Paul Pelosi told the intruder she was not there, DePape said he would wait — even after being told she would not be home for some days. The assailant then started taking out twist ties, to tie him up, the complaint says.
The federal filing stands in contrast to the mocking jokes and conspiracy theories about the Pelosi attack circulating by far-right figures and even some leading Republicans just a week before the hard-fought midterm elections. The San Francisco district attorney and police chief both said the attack was intentional.
“By breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the complaint said.
DePape told police of his plans to hold Speaker Pelosi hostage to “talk to her” and viewed her “as the “leader of the pack of lies told by the Democratic Party,” the eight-page complaint says.
“If she were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go and if she ’lied,’ he was going to break “her kneecaps,” the complaint alleges.
DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.
It was not immediately clear whether DePape had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DePape is a Canadian citizen who legally entered the United States in 2000 but has stayed long after his visa expired, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Family described DePape as estranged, and he was known by some in San Francisco as a pro-nudity activist who appeared to embrace a range of conspiracy theories. DePape has lived for the past two years in a garage at a residence in Richmond, California, the complaint said.
The announcement of the federal charges came as San Francisco’s district attorney was set to announce state criminal charges as well.
The attack was an unsettling echo of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” Some carried zip ties.
Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday after Paul Pelosi placed a 911 call. DePape broke into the rear glass door and made his way upstairs to confront Paul Pelosi, police said. They arrived to see the two men struggling over a hammer, and then DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.
DePape was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary in a gruesome attack that has amplified the toxic political climate ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in San Francisco.
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized in San Francisco after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.
In the ambulance to the hospital, Paul Pelosi told police he had never seen DePape before, the complaint said.
DePape told police it was difficult to break through the glass door with his hammer, and he went upstairs and told a sleeping Paul Pelosi to wake up. Pelosi appeared surprised, DePape said.
After Paul Pelosi told the intruder his wife was not home, he then asked DePape how they could resolve the situation, the complaint said. DePape explained he was tired, and wanted to tie Pelosi up while they waited. As they talked, Paul went to the restroom and called 911.
DePape told investigators that he didn’t leave even though he knew Paul Pelosi had called 911 because “much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit said.
The federal complaint also said DePape said he wanted “to use Nancy to lure” another person But the complaint provides no other details of that plan.
San Francisco’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, strongly rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home.
“At the time that the suspect had entered the Pelosi home that he was in fact, looking for Ms. Pelosi,” Jenkins told reporters late Sunday in San Francisco.
“We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident,” she said.
The district attorney’s remarks came as crass commentary on the attack circulated on social media. San Francisco’s police chief has said the attack was targeted at Nancy Pelosi.
Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted, then deleted, a fringe website’s conspiracy theories to his millions of followers, as his purchase of Twitter has raised concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting out crude jokes about it.
In the heated political climate, a week before the midterm elections, tensions are high with record security threats against lawmakers and other officials.
The incident sparked fresh security concerns for lawmakers and other elected officials before the midterms.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress in the last year, U.S. Capitol Police have advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the U.S. Capitol Police, has said the threat from lone-wolf attackers has been growing and the most significant threat the force is facing is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years before.
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball game practice.
AP writer Stefanie Dazio reported from Los Angeles. AP writers Michael Balsamo in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
