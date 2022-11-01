News
Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 5-3 start | COMMENTARY
Most teams in the NFL begin their serious playoff run in December, but the Ravens should start Monday when they play the Saints in New Orleans.
Of the Ravens’ final nine opponents, six have losing records. Among them are the 2-6 Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers. Cincinnati and Atlanta, both 4-4, are the best of the bunch and they’ll face just two franchise-caliber quarterbacks in the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Denver’s Russell Wilson.
The Ravens (5-3), though, have their own problems with three fourth-quarter meltdowns in losses to Miami, Buffalo and the New York Giants, but this schedule should be friendly enough for them to win 10 or 11 games and possibly the AFC North.
But before the second half of 2022 begins, The Baltimore Sun gives out its position-by-position grades for the Ravens through the first eight games.
Quarterback
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Lamar Jackson. At times, he’s performed like the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. At times, he’s made poor decisions and thrown inaccurate passes that have led to losses. Forget his stats — 148-for-235 (63%) with 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions and 75 carries for 553 yards and two touchdowns — the team’s formula for success is to allow Jackson to attempt somewhere between 15 to 35 passes a game. When Jackson struggles to throw, the Ravens should just give him a green light to run and take the ball out of his hands. Grade: B-
Running backs
The Ravens appear to have found their identity again with Gus Edwards (27 carries, 131 yards, two touchdowns) back in the starting lineup after missing the first six games recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason. The Ravens missed his power and that body lean; he seldom gets stopped for losses. But with Edwards and J.K. Dobbins (35 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown), there are still questions about how long they will last. Dobbins is out for at least another month with recurring knee problems and Edwards suffered a hamstring injury on against Tampa Bay, though coach John Harbaugh said it’s considered mild and he has a chance to play Monday night against the Saints. Kenyan Drake (49 carries, 251 yards, one touchdown) is a solid replacement and Justice Hill (27 carries, 179 yards) provides speed and a burst on the edge, but this offense needs a stud at running back. Right now, the Ravens have two in Edwards and Dobbins, neither of whom are completely healthy. Grade: B-
Offensive line
It’s no coincidence the offensive line has improved, especially with run blocking, since Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley returned against the Bengals on Oct. 9. Stanley has played at a high level despite missing 31 games since his original ankle injury in November 2020 but his presence also gives this group a mental lift. Left guard Ben Powers is having the best season of his four-year career. Right tackle Morgan Moses excels at run blocking and right guard Kevin Zeitler has performed better than any of his linemates. Rookie center Kyle Linderbaum struggled with a big nose guard playing over top of him on Thursday, but he gets into the second level and cuts off linebackers. The Ravens, though, still need to upgrade in pass protection, something that wasn’t an issue earlier in the season. Grade: B
Receivers
The Ravens have gotten only average production out of this group but can get more with more creativity from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and accuracy from Jackson. Reigning All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches, 488 yards, five touchdowns) is Jackson’s go-to receiver and has had another strong year, but the Ravens need to incorporate speedy Devin Duvernay (24 catches, 313 yards, three touchdowns) more as both a receiver and running back. Second-year player Rashod Bateman would be more effective if he could stay healthy — he’s out for a few weeks after aggravating a foot injury last week against Tampa Bay — and tight end Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson have become options for Jackson. Jackson, though, has to be better at reading the outside of the field so Robinson can become more of a downfield weapon, and Roman has to learn how to use more rubs and combination and clearing routes instead of just allowing Jackson to throw 30 times in a half like he did against Tampa Bay. Grade: C
Defensive line
This group has been dominant, which is a little surprising because the Ravens lost nose guard Michael Pierce with a torn biceps in Week 3. But his replacement, rookie Travis Jones, has played reasonably well with nine tackles, including a sack. The big thing for Jones was getting into playing shape. Justin Madubuike is having the best season of his three-year career with 22 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks, and he has slowed a lot of running plays with his quick penetration off the snap. End Calais Campbell has been solid and on occasion dominant with 21 tackles and three sacks. The question is how long can Campbell, 36, hold up playing so many snaps? Tackle Broderick Washington played well during the preseason and has carried that over into the regular season with 18 tackles, and veteran Brent Urban has been able to give all of the starters some relief at various points. The Ravens have been solid against the run and have improved versus the pass compared to the previous three seasons. Grade: B
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen leads the Ravens in tackles with 53 to go with 3 1/2 sacks but he seems to be more effective when the Ravens allow him to run straight ahead to crash a gap or on some type of blitz. The same can be said about Malik Harrison, who has 27 tackles. Neither are shock-and-shed linebackers from a previous era even though Harrison is 6-3 and 259 pounds. The defensive line does a good job of holding off opposing linemen, but the Ravens don’t have the proper guys to clean up yet, though that might change with the acquisition of star inside linebacker Roquan Smith. The outside linebacker play has been solid and at times spectacular in pass rushes. Justin Houston, playing on a limited basis, has six sacks and Odafe Oweh has one but 27 tackles. The outside linebackers, though, struggle to hold the edge, especially Jason Pierre-Paul. This group will get a boost when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo get back on the field once they fully recover from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser might play against the Saints. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens need to get a pass rush because the secondary is extremely vulnerable, especially with safety Marcus Williams out for an extended time with a wrist injury. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters contributes a lot but opposing teams are targeting him because he appears to have lost a step. Marlon Humphrey plays well on the inside, but a lack of ball skills and speed makes him a liability outside. Between Humphrey and Peters, though, they are cunning enough to hide some deficiencies and both play hard. Safety Chuck Clark has played well and is second on the team in tackles with 51. Geno Stone, who has stepped in admirably for Williams, has been solid and tackles well. Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top draft choice, has struggled at times but seems to play better near the line of scrimmage than on the back end. Rookie Demarion “Pepe” Williams has played well as the No. 3 cornerback and the Ravens have gotten more out of him than backup cornerback Brandon Stephens. Grade: C
Special teams
The Ravens have perhaps the best kicking game in the NFL. Kicker Justin Tucker has converted on 16 of 18 field goal attempts and both misses were from beyond 50 yards. Tucker, though, is five of seven on field goals from 50-plus, and has hit on one from 58 yards. Rookie Jordan Stout has averaged 48.9 yards on 25 punts so far, putting nine inside the 20-yard line. Duvernay doubles as both the punt and kickoff returner, averaging 31.9 yards per kickoff and 15.1 on punt returns. He also returned the opening kickoff against Miami 103 yards for a touchdown. Grade: A
Coaching
This team is a work in progress. Harbaugh has been patient while trying to work injured players back onto the field, more so than in previous years. Defensively, the Ravens have struggled to keep offenses out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The four fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed to Miami was an embarrassment. Until two weeks ago, it was hard to tell if the Ravens were a running or passing team. It remains to be seen how much potential this team has, but it’s certainly more than they have shown. Grade: B-
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3
()
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
cnbc
Proposition 308 to grant ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition remains undecided
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Delaware
Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
The post Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Class 4A state volleyball: Despite loss, Burnsville savors first state appearance since 2009
From driving down a tunnel to get the bus into Xcel Energy Center to the bright lights and big stage that consumes you as you step onto the playing court, the Burnsville volleyball team made a point to soak in everything in its Class 4A quarterfinal state tournament match Wednesday against Wayzata.
The three-set loss to the top-seeded Trojans did little to dampen the experience. Wayzata won 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
“Wayzata is just a little bit taller than everybody else,” Burnsville coach Josh Wastvedt said. “But I think we took it as a fun challenge as opposed to something that’s going to not make us play as hard as normal.”
The Blaze were consistently in the right positions and making the right plays. They simply were overpowered by Wayzata, as many teams often are. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but they were still very, very good — as you would expect from the two-time defending state champions. Wayzata (28-4) will meet Rogers in Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal back in St. Paul.
“We were a little sloppy. We’re high school kids, though, and we’re working through that,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “The whole team just kind of scraped one together there. We’ve got more to do tomorrow, and hopefully Saturday.”
As does Burnsville, which now moves into consolation play.
“It was a good experience (Wednesday), especially being here in general, being with the girls and fighting really hard,” Burnsville sophomore outside hitter Mesaiya Bettis said. “That was fun.”
It was likely not a position the Blaze’s current senior class would have envisioned itself in when Wastvedt arrived on the scene four years ago. Back then, Burnsville was not controlled, nor consistent. There was work to be done, but also an incentive to achieve if that work was put in.
Now senior outside hitter Kiylah Franke recalled Wastvedt pointing up to the corner of Burnsville’s gym back then and telling the team, “We’re going to have a banner.”
And now they have one. The plan is to add many more. The leadership of the current seniors figures to only inspire those who come after. Burnsville is flush with young, talented players. The culture is strong.
“That was one of our biggest things — a culture of support and competitiveness, confidence. We were able to do that,” Wastvedt said. “And then just trusting our process and trusting our methods. The girls did a really nice job of that. Being here, our school has really come together, and the support system that we now have for our volleyball program as a whole is incredible.”
That culture helped Burnsville not only endure a six-match losing streak in September — a period in which Franke and Bettis were injured — but strengthen. The absences of the star players forced others to step into different roles and have uncomfortable conversations that led to growth.
“That really banded us together,” senior libero Corrina Benson said, “especially at the end by sections.”
Which led to Burnsville’s first section title since 2009. The Blaze (21-12) have zero intention of waiting another 13 years for their next trip to St. Paul.
“We see potential to put ourselves in a position to be here for the next few years, because we have some good players coming up,” Wastvedt said. “I think it’s something that we are pushing towards. We have a little more work to do, of course, but it’s been a good change.”
