NBA docks 76ers second-round pick for free-agency violation with ex-Heat forward P.J. Tucker
For the second consecutive year the Miami Heat have been part of NBA action regarding premature contact with a free agent.
Eleven months after the Heat were stripped of their 2022 second-round pick for what the NBA deemed early free-agency contact with former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the 2021 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday were docked a second-round pick for premature free-agency contact regarding former Heat forward P.J. Tucker.
As with the pick lost by the Heat, the lost pick will result in a vacated draft slot, without compensation to the team losing the free agent.
The 76ers also were docked a second-round pick for premature contact regarding former Houston Rockets guard Danuel House Jr.
The penalties will leave the 76ers without their second-round picks in 2023 and ‘24.
The NBA issued a similar sanction to the Chicago Bulls for their premature free-agency contact regarding former New Orleans Hornets guard Lonzo Ball in the 2021 offseason, with that pick still due to be forfeited due to the lack of a Chicago 2022 second-round pick.
Tucker spoke in the wake of his free-agency signing of a goal of previously wanting to play alongside former Rockets teammate James Harden in Philadelphia.
Money, more than timing, ultimately stood in the Heat’s way of retaining Tucker, with the team unwilling to spend its full mid-level exception, which would have put the Heat under a hard salary cap for 2022-23.
The 76ers made such a commitment, leaving Tucker, 37, with a three-year, $33 million contract, starting at $10.5 million this season.
Caleb Martin has replaced Tucker as the Heat’s starting power forward, with the Heat finding limited contribution during the 2-5 start to their season, after last season finishing within a game of the NBA Finals with Tucker starting at power forward.
The NBA’s Monday statement:
“The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
Shanghai Disney briefly locks visitors for coronavirus testing
A Disney spokesperson told The Washington Post that all guests left the park after an “expedited” testing process because all results were negative. The resort said it will notify guests once there is a confirmed reopening date.
It’s unclear what caused the park to lock down; Disney said it was required to follow coronavirus prevention procedures established by Shanghai. According to the Associated Press, Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic cases of covid-19 after ordering mass testing on Friday.
China remains one of the few countries still strictly limiting coronavirus activity, thanks to its “zero covid” policy, which imposes sudden local lockdowns and mass testing whenever cases are detected. Many Chinese citizens have grown weary of the shutdowns and protests erupted in Shanghai earlier this year.
Some Chinese observers had expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease some restrictions after being elected to his third term as general secretary at the Communist Party congress earlier this month, but lockdowns continued across the country. country. In recent days, workers have fled a factory in northern China that produces many iPhones around the world after it began quarantining some employees amid an outbreak.
Shanghai Disney already has strict rules in place for entry: capacity is checked, visitors must present proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours, and present a green health QR code. Guests who have traveled overseas or to high or medium risk areas may not be permitted to enter the resort. Temperature screening is carried out at the entrance and masks are mandatory inside and outside, unless people are eating.
Disney parks raise prices again
The reported lockdown was eerily similar to one that took place exactly a year ago at the destination, which includes a theme park, two hotels, a nature park and a shopping district. Park-goers who showed up for a Halloween party instead saw the gates shut and workers in protective suits swarmed the station. No one was allowed to leave until they were tested.
In the 2021 case, according to Chinese media, a woman who had visited the park tested positive. The Washington Post reported last year that more than 30,000 people who visited Shanghai Disneyland were tested, and all of them tested negative.
Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney theme park to close due to the coronavirus in January 2020. It reopened with strict capacity restrictions in May 2020.
In blockbuster deadline deal, Ravens trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith, NFL’s leading tackler
The Ravens have traded for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, adding the NFL’s leading tackler a day before the deadline. Chicago will receive second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, according to ESPN.
Smith has an NFL-high 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. The 2018 first-round pick was due $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie contract; the Ravens’ salary cap charge for this year would be about half of that, should they take on the remainder of his deal.
With Smith’s arrival, the Ravens will have one of the NFL’s fastest inside linebacker duos, as he teams with starter Patrick Queen.
This story will be updated.
The simple reason why Brazil can count its ballots so quickly
How is Brazil able to determine who won its election so quickly when the United States, the world’s oldest continuous democracy, has to wait for such a long period of time? Very simply: Brazil is counting its vote electronically, introducing a set of country-specific compromises that also have obvious downsides.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
There are several reasons why Brazil switched to electronic voting in the first place. The first, as the National Democratic Institute explains, was that the old paper ballot voting process was a heavy administrative burden. In 1994, for example, counting all the ballots required 170,000 people and took a long time. And that introduced another significant problem.
“[V]The tally of ratings could take weeks,” writes NDI, “and the post-election period has been a time of great uncertainty and tension.” This slow process “increased the possibility for candidate-allied vote counters to manipulate the vote count”.
In other words, a slow counting process was problematic in Brazil specifically because it contributed to existing political tension and made it easier for vote counters to alter the results. A nationwide electronic voting system was therefore put in place, one that was not demonstrably tainted with fraud (despite preemptive efforts by Bolsonaro, à la Donald Trump, to suggest that would be the case).
Of course, this introduces its own problems. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Brazilian police officials were trying to limit access to the polls to Lula supporters.
Anthony Faiola and Gabriela Sá Pessoa of the Post wrote: “The Federal Highway Police, an organization closely linked to [Bolsonaro]reportedly set up roadblocks to delay voters in the country’s impoverished northeast and other centers of support for Lula, a former president.
Lula ended up winning largely thanks to votes from the region, despite the efforts of Bolsonaro’s supporters. But you see the trade-off: having a day to vote using electronic machines can speed up results. But also creates individual sticking points for bad actors.
The Brazilian system also leads to a variant of the “red mirage” phenomenon that the United States experienced two years ago. Because internet access is better in more developed regions that tend to vote more heavily for right-wing candidates, these results often come sooner. Then, as The New York Times reported, more distant and left-leaning regions are added to the tally, shifting the results to the left.
In 2020, a similar thing happened in several US states, but for different reasons. Since in-person votes on Election Day can be counted more quickly (since they are usually scanned at the time of voting), the tendency for Republican voters to vote in person meant that their votes were added to the tally faster. early. Then, as mail-in ballots (most heavily from Democrats) were added to the mix, the results shifted to the left. It became one of the main pieces of evidence Trump used to allege fraud: the “suspicious” introduction of ballots for Joe Biden, ballots that were clearly from major Democratic places.
The fact that the United States allows mail-in voting in most states means the introduction of a slower process than that available in Brazil. Of course, while frustrating at times (especially for candidates wanting to know if they were moving to Washington/the state capital), there was traditionally no downside to the results not being available tonight -the. There was little history of political tensions erupting as candidates claimed victory, especially at the federal level. There was no evidence that mail-in ballots led to widespread fraud, although concerns were raised about this and safeguards were put in place.
In the wake of 2020, the voting process here is rocked by a number of competing and often contradictory impulses, especially among those who believe Trump’s bogus claims about election integrity.
Even as Trump and his allies call for fast counting of ballots (implying that slow counting allows fraud to occur despite any evidence to that effect), there has been a rejection of electronic voting machines . A county in Nevada switched to manual vote counting for the sake of electronic machines, and it didn’t go well. The Associated Press reported on the effort:
“Two groups of five that The Associated Press observed on Wednesday spent about three hours each counting 50 ballots. Inconsistent counts have led to recounts, and sometimes more recounts. Several noted how arduous the process was, with one volunteer lamenting: “I can’t believe it takes two hours to pass 25 ‘ballots’.”
It goes without saying that counting votes manually is slower than counting by computer. But in part because of many Americans’ lack of familiarity with voting machines in particular (let alone technology more broadly), electronic machines have become the focus of often truly deranged and unsubstantiated fraud theories.
The counting process is also slowed down by administrative rules in some states. Like Pennsylvania, where mail-in ballots are only opened and processed to be scanned on Election Day itself. This is a central reason why the results in this state – which have proven to be final – came days after the 2020 elections. Meanwhile, as in Brazil decades ago, there was national uncertainty and an effort by Trump to allege fraud. (The fact that our presidential elections are determined by the electoral vote and not the popular vote means that the outcome depends on the slowest link in the chain, so to speak.)
What one might reasonably ask after the rapid announcement of Lula’s victory in Brazil is whether such a rapid announcement could be justified again here – not for fear of fraud, given the lack of credible evidence, but because it would limit the ability of actors in bad faith to cast doubt on the election results. There’s nothing inherently arguable about taking days to count mail-in ballots, but it’s worth considering what the aftermath of the 2020 contest would have looked like if the final results in every state had been announced hours later. the end of the vote.
In clearer terms: Has the United States reached a point where our own political agitation could, like that of Brazil a few decades ago, reinforce the idea that universal electronic voting is justified? Or would it simply introduce new pressure points to limit who votes and how?
For a long time, US elections were able to combine electronic voting with postal voting, largely because there was broad confidence in the process on the part of politicians and voters. This has eroded badly, leaving us in a place where we could turn to emerging and fragile democracies for information.
Chicago Bears trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2nd- and 5th-round draft picks
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks, a source confirmed Monday.
The trade is Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ second major trade in six days. He traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft by former Bears GM Ryan Pace. He has totaled 607 tackles, 47 tackles for a loss, 16 ½ sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 20 passes defended and seven interceptions over 4 ½ seasons with the Bears.
The move to trade Smith comes after the linebacker staged a hold-in during training camp amid stalled contract negotiations. Smith made a public request for a trade, saying in a statement the team didn’t value him and refused to negotiate in good faith.
Poles and Smith eventually came to an understanding that he would play this season for the Bears without a new contract. He totaled 83 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, 2 ½ sacks and two interceptions in eight games this season.
Check back for more details.
()
RBI Set to Launch Digital Rupee Pilot for Wholesale Segment Tomorrow
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank said the first pilot of the Central Bank’s digital currency – the digital rupee (wholesale segment) will be launched on Tuesday for transactions in government securities.
The use case for the pilot project is the settlement of trades in the secondary market for government securities, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.
Nine banks – State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC – have been identified to participate in the pilot project.
The RBI also said the first pilot of the Digital Rupee – Retail segment is expected to launch within a month in selected locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Paul Pelosi ‘the striker’ wanted to ‘hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps’ as ‘warning’
BREAKING NEWS – Paul Pelosi ‘the mugger’ wanted to ‘hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps’ as a ‘warning to other Democrats’: FBI reveals shocking new details with the president’s husband STILL in intensive care recovering after a skull fracture
David DePape, the man accused of breaking into the Pelosi home and leaving Paul Pelosi in critical condition, said he wanted to hold the Speaker of the House hostage and “break her kneecaps if she was lying to him, according to the FBI.
The suspect is said to have had close ties to him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home – and shouted “Where’s Nancy?”, echoing scenes from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Paul Pelosi, one of two people at the home at the time of the incident, called police who arrived two minutes later to find the 82-year-old and 42-year-old DePape struggling with a hammer, according to a Department of Justice press release.
The officers told the men to drop the gavel. DePape then took control of it and punched Pelosi in the head, before being stopped as Pelosi lay unconscious on the ground.
DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into Pelosi’s $6 million home and attacking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer as he shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”
