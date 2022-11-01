News
NFL power rankings, Week 9: Ravens rise near the top after big trade, win over Bucs
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, injuries and roster depth, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders.
Here are the rankings heading into Week 9:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Buffalo Bills (6-1, No. 1 last week)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0, No. 2)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2, No. 3)
The Bills looked as dominant as ever for stretches of Sunday night’s 27-17 win over the Packers, but there are some concerns about the league’s best team. For as good as quarterback Josh Allen has been, he still makes some head-scratching plays from time to time, including an interception near the goal line in the fourth quarter Sunday. Jordan Poyer also left the game with what he said “felt like a pop” in his elbow, which could put him on injured reserve alongside fellow Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. The looming return of star cornerback Tre’Davious White will help, but the defense can ill-afford another injury after getting pushed around by the Packers. While Green Bay struggled to finish drives and turned the ball over twice, it averaged 6.7 yards per carry and dominated time of possession. That might come back to bite Buffalo against a better opponent.
The Eagles’ offense remains just as scary as the Bills’, especially when wide receiver A.J. Brown delivers a performance like Sunday’s: six catches, 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Steelers. Sometimes it’s just as simple as throwing the ball up to the 6-foot-1, 226-pound star. Since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking routes in 2018, Brown is the first player to record three touchdown catches on “Go” routes in a single game. After punishing defenses on the ground, Jalen Hurts showed off his arm, finishing 19-for-28 for 285 yards and four touchdowns to become the first Eagles quarterback to win 10 straight regular-season games. All four of his touchdown passes were 25 yards or more; only Hall of Famer Dan Marino has thrown more in a single game since 1980. Right now, it’s a two-man race for MVP between Allen and Hurts.
The flawed contenders
4. Baltimore Ravens (5-3, No. 6)
5. Minnesota Vikings (6-1, No. 5)
6. Dallas Cowboys (6-2, No. 8)
7. Miami Dolphins (5-3, No. 9)
The Ravens showed some mettle Thursday night, beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 27-22, to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They might have rediscovered their winning formula, too, scoring 24 points in the second half on the strength of 206 rushing yards after totaling just three points in the opening two quarters behind a pass-heavy attack. But it came at a cost, as tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) all suffered injuries that could keep them out for at least a week, and even longer in Bateman’s case. Despite those setbacks, the Ravens have risen to No. 4 in DVOA, Football Outsiders’ measurement of overall efficiency, and could start to pile up wins against one of the league’s weakest remaining schedules. They also added some reinforcements before the trade deadline, acquiring Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, the NFL’s leading tackler, to solidify the middle of a banged-up front seven. With the always-dangerous Lamar Jackson leading the offense and the looming returns of outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, safety Marcus Williams and potentially rookie pass rusher David Ojabo on defense, this could easily be one of the league’s best teams by the time the playoffs roll around. Despite how bleak things looked after an unconscionable run of blown second-half leads to start the season, the Ravens are right where they need to be.
The Vikings’ record is impressive, but the teams they’ve beaten are a combined 20-24. They let the Cardinals hang around before forcing three turnovers and recording two sacks down the stretch to secure a 34-26 win Sunday, their fifth straight. The offense struggled to sustain drives, going three-and-out four times in the second half to give Arizona a chance to come back. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been efficient and running back Dalvin Cook looks like his old self, but the Vikings have been pretty average by most metrics. They rank 16th in DVOA and right around neutral in expected points added per play on offense and defense, which suggests they aren’t getting the most out of a talented roster. They’re in position to win the NFC North thanks to the Packers’ early struggles, but they’re not a serious playoff contender yet.
The wild cards
8. Seattle Seahawks (5-3, No. 14)
9. San Francisco 49ers (4-4, No. 17)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4, No. 7)
11. New York Giants (6-2, No. 4)
12. Tennessee Titans (5-2, No. 13)
13. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3, No. 15)
14. Los Angeles Rams (3-4, No. 11)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5, No. 12)
Eight weeks into the season, it’s pretty clear who won the Russell Wilson trade. Geno Smith threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, including the 33-yard score to Tyler Lockett in the fourth quarter, to lift the Seahawks over the Giants, 27-13, and into first place in the vaunted NFC West. After the game, Lockett said “it’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” perhaps poking fun at his former quarterback. Seattle certainly looks rejuvenated, with normally conservative coach Pete Carroll even going for it on fourth down more often this season. The Seahawks face an uphill battle to hold off the 49ers and Rams in the division, but there’s a strong young core in place that’s proving pretty formidable.
Speaking of those 49ers, it’s clear Christian McCaffrey changes everything. The star running back acquired from the Panthers truly did it all in a 31-14 win over the Rams, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 30 yards and one touchdown rushing, passing and receiving in a single game. While the value of running backs has been diminished over the years, McCaffrey is the rare game-changer as both a running and receiving threat. Once Deebo Samuel returns from his hamstring injury, this could be one of the best offenses in the league, even with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Pair that with a stellar defense, and it’s not crazy to think San Francisco could be right back in the NFC Championship game.
Playoff hopefuls
16. Washington Commanders (4-4, No. 20)
17. New England Patriots (4-4, No. 22)
18. New York Jets (5-3, No. 10)
19. Atlanta Falcons (4-4, No. 25)
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reminded everyone that Indianapolis is his city when he made a remarkable catch over cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the 1-yard line in the final minute to set up Taylor Heinicke’s go-ahead touchdown plunge in a 17-16 win over the Colts. Washington has suddenly won three straight to put itself in the playoff hunt, and there seems to be genuine belief that it can keep winning behind Heinicke, who is 2-0 since replacing injured starter Carson Wentz. The defense has been just as resilient, forcing two red zone turnovers to keep the Colts and backup quarterback Sam Ehlinger off the board. A two-week stretch against the Vikings and Eagles should reveal if the Commanders should be taken seriously.
As remarkable as the finish was between Washington and Indianapolis, it doesn’t beat the excitement of Atlanta’s 37-34 overtime win over Carolina. P.J. Walker’s 62-yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore with 12 seconds left seemingly gave the Panthers a stunning win, but Moore removed his helmet after the play and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the extra point attempt back 15 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed the potential game-winning kick, then missed a 32-yard attempt in overtime after Carolina intercepted Marcus Mariota on the Falcons’ opening possession. Younghoe Koo hit a 41-yarder to give Atlanta the win and first place in the NFC South. Perhaps the surest sign yet of Atlanta’s legitimacy as a playoff contender is that they still won despite all the crucial mistakes. For a franchise that is used to coming up short in the most agonizing ways, maybe, just maybe, things will be different under second-year coach Arthur Smith.
Not done yet
20. Green Bay Packers (3-5, No. 18)
21. Cleveland Browns (3-5, No. 26)
22. Denver Broncos (3-5, No. 27)
23. Arizona Cardinals (3-5, No. 16)
24. New Orleans Saints (3-5, No. 30)
25. Chicago Bears (3-5, No. 21)
Is it time for a shake-up in Arizona? The Cardinals’ offense started slow again in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, and it cost them. They’ve now scored just nine points in the first quarter all season, a head-scratching development for a team with a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray and a supposed offensive mastermind in coach Kliff Kingsbury. The return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from a performance-enhancing drug suspension has helped, but it hasn’t been enough to shake the offense out of its slump. Even when the offense did get going in the second half Sunday, two interceptions, a botched snap and a muffed punt halted any chance of a comeback. It’s hard to see Arizona climbing out from the bottom of the NFC West unless there’s a major change, whether that’s a new coach or a significant trade.
The basement
26. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5, No. 19)
27. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, No. 24)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6, No. 23)
29. Carolina Panthers (2-6, No. 29)
30. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, No. 28)
31. Detroit Lions (1-6, No. 31)
32. Houston Texans (1-5-1, No. 32)
Is there a more disappointing team this season than the Raiders? The addition of star receiver Davante Adams and coach Josh McDaniels was supposed to help this team compete with the Chiefs and Chargers atop the AFC West, but Adams was held to just one catch for three yards in Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Saints. Las Vegas didn’t cross midfield until there were two minutes left in the game, and Derek Carr averaged just 3.9 yards per attempt while throwing most of his passes behind or near the line of scrimmage. It was a strange performance from a team that looked ready to turn the corner after a miserable start. There could be a change coming at quarterback next season if Carr doesn’t turn it around.
Tom Brady says his 9-year-old daughter tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ on the pitch as he strives for peace of mind
Tom Brady said this week that his ‘#1 cheerleader’, daughter Vivian, often tells him he doesn’t have a ‘happy face’ when performing as he struggles to get more “peace of mind” on and off the pitch.
“My daughter always says, ‘Dad, you didn’t have a happy face there. And I’m trying!” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on her “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday of Vivian, who turns 10 next month.
He added: “I wish I had more awareness of what the scowl feels like, but I’m doing my best to try and get to a better place and a better peace of mind.”
While speaking specifically about his mental state on the pitch, Brady is going through a public divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen. The couple announced their separation in September.
TOM BRADY TALKS BALANCING PERSONAL LIFE, FOOTBALL AMID BUCCANEERS STRUGGLE
Brady called his only daughter his “#1 cheerleader,” saying, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” He said she was always “excited” to see him perform.
Brady, 45, added that as he becomes an older player “there is an emotional challenge because the frustrations are there on the surface” and he wants to focus on having more “empathy” for younger and less experienced players.
In September, Brady said the couple had made the decision to end their marriage “amicably and with gratitude for their time together.”
TOM BRADY SHARES HALLOWEEN PHOTO WITH HIS CHILDREN AFTER GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE
“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.
Brady and Bündchen also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“We will continue to work together as parents to always make sure they get the love and attention they deserve,” he said, adding, “We only wish the best for each other. others as we pursue the new chapters of our lives that are yet to be written.”
Before announcing their separation, Bündchen told Elle magazine that she wanted Brady to be “more” present with their family.
“Obviously I have my concerns – it’s a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
She added: “At the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He too must follow his joy.”
Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The latest episode of Love & Hip hop was intense with 38-year-old rapper Lil Scrappy facing his childhood traumas (mummy issues) and speaking out on how bad of an influence his mother was and how it affected his perception of life. The incident took place after Scrappy’s mother Momma Dee and his wife Adi Bambi… Read More »Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past
The post Lil Scrappy Turns New “Love & Hip Hop” Episode Weepy As He Confronts His Mother On Her Wh-ring And Drug Past appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Beyond Meat (BYND) Third Quarter 2022 Results
Beyond Meat “Beyond Burger” patties made from vegetable substitutes for meat products are on a shelf for sale in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Beyond meat Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected loss for its third quarter as demand for its meat substitutes fell.
For the second consecutive quarter, the company has revised its revenue forecast downwards. It now expects 2022 sales to be between $400 million and $425 million, down from its earlier outlook of $470 million to $520 million.
CEO Ethan Brown called the results “disappointing” in the press release.
Shares of the company were effectively flat in after-hours trading. The stock closed down 9% on Wednesday.
Here’s what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, based on a Refinitiv analyst survey:
- Loss per share: $1.60 vs. $1.14 expected
- Revenue: $82.5 million vs $98.1 million forecast
Net sales fell 22.5% to $82.5 million in the third quarter.
Beyond has tried to revive demand for its meatless burgers and sausages by offering discounts to restaurants and grocery stores. However, lowering sticker prices was not enough. The company said total books sold fell 12.8% and net revenue per book fell 11.2%.
The company’s U.S. restaurant business was the only division to report sales growth, rather than a decline, for the quarter. Beyond sold 5.6% more of its meat alternatives to restaurants, corporate cafeterias and stadiums. The company said books sold increased by 32.2%, meaning the growth likely came from offering attractive discounts.
U.S. grocery sales fell 11.8% in the quarter, entirely due to lower demand.
Outside the United States, its sales declines were even steeper, in part due to unfavorable exchange rates. International grocery sales fell 53%, while restaurant revenue fell 42%. International markets accounted for around 35% of sales a year ago. In the third quarter, they accounted for only a quarter of Beyond’s total revenue.
The company reported a net loss of $101.7 million, or $1.60 per share, higher than its net loss of $54.8 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
As Wall Street turns pessimistic about the company’s growth prospects, Beyond has attempted to become cash flow positive by the second half of 2023. In October, Beyond announced it would cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees. Just two months earlier, the company had announced that it would lay off 4% of its workers.
Beyond has also faced turmoil within its C-suite. COO Doug Ramsey left the company after he was arrested for allegedly biting another man’s nose in a parking lot. The company also eliminated the role of chief growth officer and saw its chief financial officer, Phil Hardin, leave for another position elsewhere.
Proposition 308 to grant ‘dreamers’ in-state tuition remains undecided
Proposition 308 is being passed with about 51% of Arizona voters supporting the ballot measure that would make undocumented students eligible to receive financial aid and pay tuition in the state, according to the Unofficial polling results released by the Arizona Secretary of State’s office Wednesday morning.
The proposal remains undecided because it is unclear how many ballots remain to be counted statewide.
If passed, Proposition 308 would allow those who have graduated and attended high school for at least two years in Arizona to pay the prevailing tuition fees at Arizona universities and community colleges, regardless of regardless of their immigration status.
Under current state laws, undocumented students are not eligible to receive state-funded financial aid and must pay 150% of in-state tuition.
Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
Former Miss USA who doubles as 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo is sharing her ordeal after her breakup with Nick Jonas back in 2015. And it is wild! Getting a pop star like Nick Jonas right after being crowned as the most beautiful woman in the whole universe was a dream come true. But according… Read More »Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her
The post Former Miss USA, Olivia Culpo, Claims She Couldn’t Afford Rent And Groceries After Nick Jonas Dumped Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Class 4A state volleyball: Despite loss, Burnsville savors first state appearance since 2009
From driving down a tunnel to get the bus into Xcel Energy Center to the bright lights and big stage that consumes you as you step onto the playing court, the Burnsville volleyball team made a point to soak in everything in its Class 4A quarterfinal state tournament match Wednesday against Wayzata.
The three-set loss to the top-seeded Trojans did little to dampen the experience. Wayzata won 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
“Wayzata is just a little bit taller than everybody else,” Burnsville coach Josh Wastvedt said. “But I think we took it as a fun challenge as opposed to something that’s going to not make us play as hard as normal.”
The Blaze were consistently in the right positions and making the right plays. They simply were overpowered by Wayzata, as many teams often are. The Trojans weren’t perfect, but they were still very, very good — as you would expect from the two-time defending state champions. Wayzata (28-4) will meet Rogers in Thursday’s 9 a.m. semifinal back in St. Paul.
“We were a little sloppy. We’re high school kids, though, and we’re working through that,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “The whole team just kind of scraped one together there. We’ve got more to do tomorrow, and hopefully Saturday.”
As does Burnsville, which now moves into consolation play.
“It was a good experience (Wednesday), especially being here in general, being with the girls and fighting really hard,” Burnsville sophomore outside hitter Mesaiya Bettis said. “That was fun.”
It was likely not a position the Blaze’s current senior class would have envisioned itself in when Wastvedt arrived on the scene four years ago. Back then, Burnsville was not controlled, nor consistent. There was work to be done, but also an incentive to achieve if that work was put in.
Now senior outside hitter Kiylah Franke recalled Wastvedt pointing up to the corner of Burnsville’s gym back then and telling the team, “We’re going to have a banner.”
And now they have one. The plan is to add many more. The leadership of the current seniors figures to only inspire those who come after. Burnsville is flush with young, talented players. The culture is strong.
“That was one of our biggest things — a culture of support and competitiveness, confidence. We were able to do that,” Wastvedt said. “And then just trusting our process and trusting our methods. The girls did a really nice job of that. Being here, our school has really come together, and the support system that we now have for our volleyball program as a whole is incredible.”
That culture helped Burnsville not only endure a six-match losing streak in September — a period in which Franke and Bettis were injured — but strengthen. The absences of the star players forced others to step into different roles and have uncomfortable conversations that led to growth.
“That really banded us together,” senior libero Corrina Benson said, “especially at the end by sections.”
Which led to Burnsville’s first section title since 2009. The Blaze (21-12) have zero intention of waiting another 13 years for their next trip to St. Paul.
“We see potential to put ourselves in a position to be here for the next few years, because we have some good players coming up,” Wastvedt said. “I think it’s something that we are pushing towards. We have a little more work to do, of course, but it’s been a good change.”
