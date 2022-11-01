Nick Chubb runs for 2 touchdowns, Browns blast Joe Burrow, Bengals 32-13

NFL

Cleveland took a 25-0 lead ending a four-game losing streak. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) and linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) defending during the first half of a game of NFL football in Cleveland on Monday, October 31, 2022. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

CLEVELAND (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played as a complete team — offense, special teams defense.

Scary, on Halloween.

“It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said.

Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland’s defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns beat Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the star quarterback for the Bengals winless against them.

Garrett, who came to FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Halloween costume, led a fiery defense that sacked Burrow five times and held the Bengals (4-4) to 229 total yards – 100 in the first half .

“Myles was very good,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanki said with a smile. “He does what No. 95 does. He was playing dominant there. It is very difficult for people to block one on one. He gets a ton of attention, and when that happens, the others are one-on-one.

Burrow has already appeared in the Super Bowl in just three seasons in the NFL. However, the Ohio native is yet to beat Cleveland, falling 0-4 in four career starts against rival AFC North Cincinnati.

The Browns (3-5) snapped a four-game losing streak and in doing so saved their season from slipping away as they attempted to stay competitive while awaiting the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson from suspension of 11 matches.

Garrett was pleased with the performance, but as the Browns head to their bye, he stressed that it wouldn’t mean anything without another like this.

“It must be routine. It has to be the norm,” he said. “We have to make sure that everything we did before this game is the same the week after this one. We agitate what is necessary. We’ve taken our pieces, but we’ll show what we have and our dedication to the game and what it takes to get wins in this league because they don’t come easy.

“Right now, to get a win like this, and in a dominant way, it shows the guys how good we really can be.”

Brissett ran for a TD and passed another, leading Cleveland to its fifth straight win over Cincinnati. He completed 17 of 22 for 278 yards and a career-high 133.7 rating while beating Burrow.

Chubb scored on 3- and 11-yard runs, and Brissett added a 3-yard TD run and connected with Amari Cooper on a 4-yard pass in the second half as the Browns built a 25-yard lead -0 while playing their best all-around game in 2022.

“The game was 25-0 before you even knew it,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “We just didn’t come back. The worst thing to do against the Cleveland Browns is to give them a two, three point lead with their running game and passing rush.

Led by Garrett, Cleveland’s defense, which has struggled for most of the season, put relentless pressure on Burrow, who was without top receiver Ja’Marr Chase with a hip injury.

However, even a healthy Chase may not have been enough to help Burrow. He went 25 of 35 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

“He’s the elite of the elite in the game,” Burrow said of Garrett, who finished with 1 1’2 sacks. “He’s still going to make plays like he did tonight.”

Burrow connected on some killer passes in the fourth quarter to Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, but that only helped him inflate his stats and dampen the scorecard.

Garrett set the tone for a spooky performance for the Browns by dressing up as Vecna, the sinister alien character from the TV series “Stranger Things.” It was indeed a strange night as the Browns finally looked like a competent team and recorded a lopsided victory after so many narrow losses.

“We expect him to set the tone for us,” Brissett said of Garrett. “He will come and tell you that he fed on a lot of these other guys. There weren’t many places to throw the ball tonight, and that was because of the back but also because of the forward.

It was Cleveland’s second blowout against Cincinnati in the past two years. The Browns beat the Bengals 41-6 in their first meeting last year.

“They’ve had our number for the last two years,” Burrow said. “They always play well against us, they have very good defensive players and are really well trained.”

broken bengals

Cincinnati didn’t allow a second-half touchdown in its first seven games before the Browns scored three touchdowns after halftime.

Business discussion

With the trade deadline Tuesday, Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been embroiled in rumors for weeks. Talks over his future began when he asked to be dealt with in August after the team failed to offer him a contract extension.

Hunt went for 42 yards on 11 carries.

haden honored

Former Browns cornerback Joe Haden served as honorary game captain. He signed a one-day contract to officially retire with Cleveland, who drafted him in the first round in 2010. Haden was a two-time Pro Bowler for seven seasons with the Browns before playing for rival Pittsburgh.

injuries

Bengals: CB Chidobe Awuzie left the stadium on crutches and his right knee immobilized. … CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) came out third.

Browns: RT Jack Conklin went to the locker room at the end of the first half with an undisclosed injury, but returned after halftime.

Next

Bengals: Host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Browns: Goodbye a week before visiting Miami on November 13.