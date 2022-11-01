News
Patti Smith 1978 Song ‘Rock N Roll N*gger’ Seems to Have Vanished From Streaming Services
Rocker Patti Smith’s song “Rock N Roll N*gger” has suddenly been removed from all streaming services. It’s unclear when the controversial song disappeared from streaming services, or whether the artist played a role in its removal, according to Far magazine.
The song first appeared on Smith’s 1978 album, Easterand would aim to talk about how black people and other “outsiders” have been treated in the music industry.
According to an interview in rolling stone from the year the song debuted, Smith has revealed that she had a very broad and fanciful definition of the N-word in mind when she wrote the song.
Smith felt the word simply meant “stranger” or someone with “a soul” instead of being strictly a racial epithet. In fact, in her rolling stone interview, Smith insisted that British rocker Mick Jagger had qualified for being more anxious.
When asked how Jagger could be considered more anxious since he hadn’t “suffered” like African Americans, Smith scoffed and insisted he qualified as much as he did. anyone.
“Suffering does not make you anxious. I mean, I grew up poor too. Stylistically, I believe it qualifies. I think Mick Jagger suffered a lot. He also has a big heart, and I believe, you know, even in his most cynical moments, a great love for his children. He has a lot of soul,” Smith said.
“I mean, like, I don’t understand the question,” she added. “Do you think black people are better than white people? I was raised with blacks. It’s like I could walk down the street and say to a kid, “Hey n*gger.” I don’t have any kind of super-respect or fear of that stuff. When I say statements like that, they’re not meant to be parsed, because they sound more like off-the-cuff humorous statements.
Smith also gave a strange definition of the word on the original 1978 liner notes of his album which featured the song.
“N*gger wasn’t invented for the color, he was MADE FOR THE PLAGUE. The word (art) needs to be redefined – all mutants and new babies born without eyebrows or tonsils…every stretching man beyond the classic form is an*gger,” read the liner notes.
Smith also claimed she intended to “reinvent” the word and use it for a less hateful reason.
“You could have called Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci d’anger – people who created works of art for the palace, but had to enter through the back door. Beethoven was not allowed to enter through the gateway to the palace,” she said in 1996.
“I was taking this archaic use of the word n*gger and kind of reinventing it,” she exclaimed. “It was the idea of taking a word that was specific and hurtful to people and erasing it, destroying it and reinventing it to be more like a badge of courage. done with the word punk. It was part of my band’s attempt to break down boundaries, to erase labels.
The song remains on the album for purchase but the official version appears to have been removed by Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and Amazon Music, according to rolling stone. Additionally, covers of the song from artists such as Marilyn Manson, Esham, the Oxidizers and Trent Reznor remain on streaming services. Versions uploaded by YouTube users still appear when the title is searched, but the song no longer appears on Patti Smith’s official Youtube channel.
To date, Patti Smith has not posted any comments on this subject.
Like many other aging rockers, Smith has been a reliable left-wing political activist, especially when it comes to attacking Donald Trump.
In 2017, for example, Smith claimed that with Trump in the White House, it made her feel “sullied as a human being.”
Last year, Smith also joined notorious anti-Semite and former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters in the accusation that Israel was engaged in “ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population”.
Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 5-3 start | COMMENTARY
Most teams in the NFL begin their serious playoff run in December, but the Ravens should start Monday when they play the Saints in New Orleans.
Of the Ravens’ final nine opponents, six have losing records. Among them are the 2-6 Jaguars, Panthers and Steelers. Cincinnati and Atlanta, both 4-4, are the best of the bunch and they’ll face just two franchise-caliber quarterbacks in the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Denver’s Russell Wilson.
The Ravens (5-3), though, have their own problems with three fourth-quarter meltdowns in losses to Miami, Buffalo and the New York Giants, but this schedule should be friendly enough for them to win 10 or 11 games and possibly the AFC North.
But before the second half of 2022 begins, The Baltimore Sun gives out its position-by-position grades for the Ravens through the first eight games.
Quarterback
It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Lamar Jackson. At times, he’s performed like the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. At times, he’s made poor decisions and thrown inaccurate passes that have led to losses. Forget his stats — 148-for-235 (63%) with 1,635 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions and 75 carries for 553 yards and two touchdowns — the team’s formula for success is to allow Jackson to attempt somewhere between 15 to 35 passes a game. When Jackson struggles to throw, the Ravens should just give him a green light to run and take the ball out of his hands. Grade: B-
Running backs
The Ravens appear to have found their identity again with Gus Edwards (27 carries, 131 yards, two touchdowns) back in the starting lineup after missing the first six games recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last preseason. The Ravens missed his power and that body lean; he seldom gets stopped for losses. But with Edwards and J.K. Dobbins (35 carries, 121 yards, one touchdown), there are still questions about how long they will last. Dobbins is out for at least another month with recurring knee problems and Edwards suffered a hamstring injury on against Tampa Bay, though coach John Harbaugh said it’s considered mild and he has a chance to play Monday night against the Saints. Kenyan Drake (49 carries, 251 yards, one touchdown) is a solid replacement and Justice Hill (27 carries, 179 yards) provides speed and a burst on the edge, but this offense needs a stud at running back. Right now, the Ravens have two in Edwards and Dobbins, neither of whom are completely healthy. Grade: B-
Offensive line
It’s no coincidence the offensive line has improved, especially with run blocking, since Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley returned against the Bengals on Oct. 9. Stanley has played at a high level despite missing 31 games since his original ankle injury in November 2020 but his presence also gives this group a mental lift. Left guard Ben Powers is having the best season of his four-year career. Right tackle Morgan Moses excels at run blocking and right guard Kevin Zeitler has performed better than any of his linemates. Rookie center Kyle Linderbaum struggled with a big nose guard playing over top of him on Thursday, but he gets into the second level and cuts off linebackers. The Ravens, though, still need to upgrade in pass protection, something that wasn’t an issue earlier in the season. Grade: B
Receivers
The Ravens have gotten only average production out of this group but can get more with more creativity from offensive coordinator Greg Roman and accuracy from Jackson. Reigning All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews (42 catches, 488 yards, five touchdowns) is Jackson’s go-to receiver and has had another strong year, but the Ravens need to incorporate speedy Devin Duvernay (24 catches, 313 yards, three touchdowns) more as both a receiver and running back. Second-year player Rashod Bateman would be more effective if he could stay healthy — he’s out for a few weeks after aggravating a foot injury last week against Tampa Bay — and tight end Isaiah Likely and Demarcus Robinson have become options for Jackson. Jackson, though, has to be better at reading the outside of the field so Robinson can become more of a downfield weapon, and Roman has to learn how to use more rubs and combination and clearing routes instead of just allowing Jackson to throw 30 times in a half like he did against Tampa Bay. Grade: C
Defensive line
This group has been dominant, which is a little surprising because the Ravens lost nose guard Michael Pierce with a torn biceps in Week 3. But his replacement, rookie Travis Jones, has played reasonably well with nine tackles, including a sack. The big thing for Jones was getting into playing shape. Justin Madubuike is having the best season of his three-year career with 22 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks, and he has slowed a lot of running plays with his quick penetration off the snap. End Calais Campbell has been solid and on occasion dominant with 21 tackles and three sacks. The question is how long can Campbell, 36, hold up playing so many snaps? Tackle Broderick Washington played well during the preseason and has carried that over into the regular season with 18 tackles, and veteran Brent Urban has been able to give all of the starters some relief at various points. The Ravens have been solid against the run and have improved versus the pass compared to the previous three seasons. Grade: B
Linebackers
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen leads the Ravens in tackles with 53 to go with 3 1/2 sacks but he seems to be more effective when the Ravens allow him to run straight ahead to crash a gap or on some type of blitz. The same can be said about Malik Harrison, who has 27 tackles. Neither are shock-and-shed linebackers from a previous era even though Harrison is 6-3 and 259 pounds. The defensive line does a good job of holding off opposing linemen, but the Ravens don’t have the proper guys to clean up yet, though that might change with the acquisition of star inside linebacker Roquan Smith. The outside linebacker play has been solid and at times spectacular in pass rushes. Justin Houston, playing on a limited basis, has six sacks and Odafe Oweh has one but 27 tackles. The outside linebackers, though, struggle to hold the edge, especially Jason Pierre-Paul. This group will get a boost when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo get back on the field once they fully recover from torn Achilles tendons. Bowser might play against the Saints. Grade: C+
Secondary
The Ravens need to get a pass rush because the secondary is extremely vulnerable, especially with safety Marcus Williams out for an extended time with a wrist injury. Starting cornerback Marcus Peters contributes a lot but opposing teams are targeting him because he appears to have lost a step. Marlon Humphrey plays well on the inside, but a lack of ball skills and speed makes him a liability outside. Between Humphrey and Peters, though, they are cunning enough to hide some deficiencies and both play hard. Safety Chuck Clark has played well and is second on the team in tackles with 51. Geno Stone, who has stepped in admirably for Williams, has been solid and tackles well. Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top draft choice, has struggled at times but seems to play better near the line of scrimmage than on the back end. Rookie Demarion “Pepe” Williams has played well as the No. 3 cornerback and the Ravens have gotten more out of him than backup cornerback Brandon Stephens. Grade: C
Special teams
The Ravens have perhaps the best kicking game in the NFL. Kicker Justin Tucker has converted on 16 of 18 field goal attempts and both misses were from beyond 50 yards. Tucker, though, is five of seven on field goals from 50-plus, and has hit on one from 58 yards. Rookie Jordan Stout has averaged 48.9 yards on 25 punts so far, putting nine inside the 20-yard line. Duvernay doubles as both the punt and kickoff returner, averaging 31.9 yards per kickoff and 15.1 on punt returns. He also returned the opening kickoff against Miami 103 yards for a touchdown. Grade: A
Coaching
This team is a work in progress. Harbaugh has been patient while trying to work injured players back onto the field, more so than in previous years. Defensively, the Ravens have struggled to keep offenses out of the end zone in the fourth quarter. The four fourth-quarter touchdowns allowed to Miami was an embarrassment. Until two weeks ago, it was hard to tell if the Ravens were a running or passing team. It remains to be seen how much potential this team has, but it’s certainly more than they have shown. Grade: B-
Week 9
Ravens at Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3
Claire Keegan offers a double with ‘Foster’ and ‘Small Things Like These’: NPR
Claire Keegan has been compared to Russian author Anton Chekhov and fellow Irish writer William Trevor. She shares their keen sense of empathy, their eye-opening attention to detail, and their deep sensitivity to the moral issues raised by wickedness and suffering for both witness and afflicted.
Keegan’s output is sparse and his stories are as rare as they are heartbreaking, stripped to the essentials. If she posted something that isn’t perfect, I haven’t seen it.
Since its original release in 2010, Foster is now part of the school curriculum in his native Ireland. It appeared in a slightly abbreviated version in the new yorker, but this new stand-alone volume is the first publication of the full text in the United States. It’s a fine companion to Booker’s shortlist from last year. Little things like these, his Christmas story and his morality tale that make Dickens Christmas song and Hans Christian Andersen The little girl with matches look like fairy tales sprinkled with glitter. Together, this pair of Keegan novels pack a one-two punch.
The anonymous narrator of Foster is a little girl whose parents, destitute Catholic farmers already overwhelmed by too many children and the bad habits of the father, entrust her to distant relatives whom she has never met while her mother’s womb is “tough with the next baby”. When her father drives her after mass on a summer Sunday “deep in Wexford to the coast where my mother’s people are from”, she doesn’t know what to expect – whether she will be worked hard or treated well, and for how long.
One comes to recognize the deprivations of the girl’s former life indirectly, through the things she notices, which are so different from what she is used to. “Big shiny windows,” clean kitchen tiles, daisies on the table, the smell of disinfectant and bleach, and rhubarb pie in the oven sound remarkable to him. When Mrs. Kinsella, even taller than her mother, “looks at my clothes, I see my thin cotton dress, my dusty sandals through her eyes.” The young girl quickly recognizes that “it’s a different type of house. Here there is space and time to think”.
Before her dad rushes out without even a hug, he warns the Kinsellas that the girl is eating a lot, “but you can work her.” The girl notices Mr. Kinsella’s reaction, a subtle reprimand to her father: “Kinsella looks up. ‘There won’t be any need for all that,’ he says. ‘The child won’t have nothing ‘other to do than help Edna around the house.’” Later, the girl describes her daily routine: “Myself and Mrs. Kinsella make a list aloud of the jobs that need to be done, and just do them ” – cleaning the house, weeding the garden, digging potatoes, pulling rhubarb, making pies.
Mrs. Kinsella bathes her, cleans her dirty fingernails, tends to her urine-soaked bedding – all without reproach. In the night, she watches the girl, who hears the woman whisper, “God help you my child. If you were mine, I would never leave you in a house with strangers.” When the woman begins to see the effects of her care, she says, “All you need is to be careful.
Gradually, from a series of pointed comments from neighbors, the young girl discovers the boy whose clothes she was given to wear before the Kinsellas “released” it into her own new wardrobe, and the hole in the Kinsellas’ lives that she fills. . After a particularly malicious woman told the girl about the loss of the Kinsellas’ son and sought gossip about her bereaved caretakers, Mr. Kinsella accompanied her to the sea to comfort her. He says, “You never have to say anything… A lot of men have lost a lot just because he missed a perfect chance to say nothing.” It’s a lesson she takes to heart when her mother later tells her about her stay with the Kinsellas.
One of the things Keegan understands so well here is how painful unusual love and tenderness can be because they accentuate what was missing. Walking towards the beach, Mr. Kinsella thoughtfully adjusts his steps to those of the child and takes her hand. She notes, “my dad never held my hand, and part of me wants Kinsella to let me go so I don’t have to feel that way.” Then she adds, “It’s a tough feeling, but as we walk I’m starting to settle in and let the difference between my life at home and the one I have here.”
At first glance, Foster recalls Kaye Gibbons’ scorching 1987 debut novel, Ellen Foster, told by a brave underprivileged 11-year-old girl who is relieved, after many hardships, to land in a home where she is loved and wanted, forever free from her abusive father.
But the dilemma in which Keegan’s narrator finds herself, victim of neglect rather than abuse, is more like that of Graham Swift’s boy. Here we are, whose loyalties are torn between the hard life he led with his struggling and bitter mother and the privileged existence he shared with the kind and loving adoptive parents to whom he was sent from beleaguered London. Blitz during World War II. Keegan, like Swift, shows how the resulting guilt can be especially harsh on children.
More than most books four times its size, Foster does many of the things we ask of great literature: it expands our world, draws our attention outward, and it opens our hearts and minds. It is a small book with miraculously outsized impact.
News
Unrecognizable Heidi Klum in an elaborate giant worm costume at her Halloween party in NYC
Heidi Klum unveiled her highly anticipated Halloween costume on Monday night, shocking and terrifying Instagram users in the form of a gigantic realistic-looking worm.
The former model, who throws extravagant Halloween parties every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She held her 21st annual Halloween party on New York’s Lower East Side.
Her spooky outfit was part of a couple’s costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.
The Amazon Prime Instagram page posted a video of Klum’s outfit. The “America’s Got Talent” judge was seen spinning in the amazing costume.
HEIDI KLUM PREPARES TO REVEAL EXTREME HALLOWEEN COSTUME
“Trick or Treat, now to see who I’ll be,” Klum says speaking ahead of the dramatic reveal. “Happy Halloworm! my love, @heidiklum,” the caption read.
Klum, 49, previously told Fox News Digital that she likes to throw Halloween parties to encourage people to “get out of their comfort zone” for the night.
“I think it’s fun for people to be someone else for the night,” Klum said of the night, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur. “I think people in general like to be scared.”
HEIDI KLUM IS MOVED TO SEND HER DAUGHTER TO COLLEGE: “THE CHILDREN SPREAD THEIR WINGS”
The German-American model teased that her costume was “claustrophobic” and “a lot” without revealing what it was.
“It’s just a lot of everything,” she told Fox News Digital. “It’s just a lot. A lot of everything.”
Klum’s past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from “Shrek” and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.
Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and Larry Fink contributed to this report.
Why Rosemarie DeWitt loves “the opportunity to be horrible”
Being the bad guy is kinda heaven for Rosemarie DeWitt.
So when the opportunity to embody the character of Béatrice in The domain came forward, Rosemarie took it on for that very reason.
“I love having the opportunity to be horrible,” Rosemarie exclusively told E! New. “I don’t know if it’s sex related or women of a certain age, that we were brought up to be like good girls and all those things. So any time I can be terrible is so funny.”
Horrible indeed. The upcoming film follows Rosemarie Beatrice’s character, Richard (played by David Duchovny), Savanna (played by Anna Faris) and Macey (played by Toni Collette), who are all cousins and share an aunt named Hilda (played by Kathleen Turner) who is terminally ill. Now, if you think these cousins are all rushing to be by Hilda’s side during this time, you’re right, but not for the reason you think. These characters show up on Hilda’s doorstep hoping to convince her to become the beneficiaries of Hilda’s estate. But that’s just the problem: they’re all there for the same greedy reason.
The couple were on their way to her husband’s 60th birthday party when they were beaten and killed as they crossed the street in Ronkonkoma
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A couple were crossing the street on their way to a surprise birthday party for husband when they were hit by a car and killed on Long Island.
Police said Narciso Saravia, 60, and Maria Saravia, 59, were crossing Ocean Avenue between Express Drive North and Michigan Street in Ronkonkoma just before 7 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle.
The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife later died in hospital.
Their family says they were both a few feet from the room where they stood to celebrate Narciso’s birthday.
Some of their relatives even witnessed the accident.
The driver of the incident was not injured and remained at the scene. Investigators seized his car for a security check.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora once made a bet of £100,000 then Gypsy King lost it and nearly lost his boxing license as he tried to attack his rival before taking him down in the ring.
Tyson Fury received the silent treatment from rival Dillian Whyte ahead of his last fight, but that’s once the WBC heavyweight champion gagged after the only time he really lost it in a conference Press.
Fury is famous for his pre-fight verbal attacks, but these mind games are all designed to sell a fight, throw his opponent off balance, and get Fury in the mood.
Almost every one of his media stunts is performed with a glint in his eye, “The Gypsy King” holding court and in complete control. Except when he faced Derek Chisora in 2014, a press conference which started with the couple’s handshake over a £100,000 bet on the outcome of their fight and ended with Fury losing his composure and almost his boxing license for trying to attack Chisora over organizing.
It was the only time Fury lived up to his name, a bad-tempered event which led to the British Boxing Board of Control charging the heavyweight with misconduct and fining him £15,000. Fury was allowed to keep his license but responded by remaining completely silent at the next media meeting, sullenly sat in his chair with a taped mouth and “BBBofC” written on the gag.
He had been anything but quiet a few weeks earlier. “I’m going to annihilate that motherfucker,” Fury said as he faced the equally volatile Chisora. “I’m here now, you fucking wanker… What are you going to do about it, you fucking asshole?”
Uncle Peter Fury, his trainer at the time, put his arms around Fury to hold him back, while promoter Frank Warren and security stepped in. At this point, Fury had removed his tracksuit top and was turning with Mr. Tickle’s arms, trying to get his hands to Chisora’s face. And he didn’t want to tickle Del Boy. “I’m going to knock him out right now,” Fury ranted. “I’m going to beat that bitch here!”
Believe it from anyone who was there: It felt different from the usual pre-fight hype where a promoter winks and his fighter on cue turns around on a table with the cameras rolling. Fury seemed genuinely on edge, a year of postponements and finally seething frustrations.
Asked by a reporter about his language, Fury replied, “I don’t care how many women and children are in the audience. We’re approaching the fight and I’m in fight mode; kill mode. If you don’t like the station, change the channel, b****.
Candid
‘It tore me apart’ – Joshua opens up on Usyk loss, says Fury fight will happen
CLASS
The worst heavyweight title challengers who gave Tyson, Wilder and AJ easy nights
STOP
Boxer reprimanded by referee for doing push-ups while opponent was down after knockout
REAL
Fans claim Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva was ‘rigged’, but slow motion proves otherwise
U-turn
Fury reacts to Wilder’s crying after knocking out Helenius, says he was ‘humiliated’
Brutal
Bellew says he would use a ‘bat’ to deal with drug fraud if he fought one
The boxers had at least shaken off their £100,000 side bet, although Chisora looked keen to knock down a zero. “We can accept whatever he wants [but] £10,000 is a better number,” he said. “We don’t want to waste money and people think these guys are show-offs…People have a hard time getting that money.”
When Chisora is the voice of reason, you know you’re in an alternate reality. So what was really behind Fury’s spitting rage? Well, the previous year had seen so many fights fail that Fury claimed he was ‘broken as a joke’ and might not be able to pay the BBBofC fine until he received Chisora’s wages. .
That might sound weird considering how much Fury has accomplished since; the seven-figure purses to fight Deontay Wilder and the minimum of £25m were guaranteed to face Whyte. But 2014’s Fury was a far cry from the pay-per-view star it is today.
In 2013, he was a hot-headed, loud-mouthed heavyweight who clinched the British heavyweight title but was floored by heavyweight Steve Cunningham in his last outing and completely unproven at world level. When he signed to fight David Haye, he was a significant underdog. After all, ‘The Hayemaker’ was a two-weight world champion and while Fury won a tough 12-round decision over Chisora (in their first fight in 2011), Haye easily knocked out the same opponent in five. rounds.
Strange as it may seem in hindsight, Haye by knockout was the most popular choice. Still, Fury reveled in the mainstream spotlight, calling his handsome rival a “pie” who was more interested in stardom than boxing. Devastatingly for Fury, his shot at the big time stalled. Haye pulled out of the fight twice, first with a cut in the week before the night of the fight, then – more seriously – with a shoulder injury that required surgery and canceled the rescheduled date. .
Fury was out of pocket to the tune of £5m – life-changing money for a man with a young family. Fury described it as follows: “Being so close to having a winning lottery ticket and then realizing you lost the ticket. That’s how I felt.
Instead, he ended up with a much less glamorous contest in the form of a rematch with Chisora - and even that fight fell through on its original date after Del Boy fractured his hand. left during his last training session.
Three postponements in 18 months and only one knockout of Joey ‘Who?’ Abell to his name. No wonder the then 26-year-old was seething with vitriol and resentment in the build-up to Fury-Chisora II. A heavyweight who wanted the recognition — and payback — that came with fighting a Haye or a Wladimir Klitschko was forced to return to old ground.
However, while Fury showed a darker, more aggressive side ahead of Chisora’s rematch on fight night, he showed a whole lot more. Fury was expected to win at the ExCeL in London, but the way he took down Chisora was eye-opening. Seamlessly switching from southpaw to orthodox, he controlled every element of the fight, with the 6ft 9in Mancunian keeping his shortest foe at the end of the jab and tying him down close.
After 10 one-sided rounds, Chisora - one of the heavyweight division’s great warriors – was pulled to his stool between rounds. It might not have been the fight Fury wanted, but in the three years since Chisora’s first fight, the goofy, sloppy heavyweight who won that fight was proving to be a much trickier and more challenging challenge. versatile. Almost a year to the day after his KO10 of Chisora, Fury upset Wlad Klitschko in Germany and launched himself at No. 1 in the division.
But for all his ”Frillian Whyte-knickers’ talk and one-man press conferences, we may never see a Tyson Fury as genuinely enraged as the one who really lost his temper in 2014. .
Chisora, meanwhile, seems to have mellowed, with the build-up to his rematch with Kubrat Pulev, which he won, being quite comedic.
He handed a wad of cash to a fan during a game of musical chairs (seriously), then didn’t seem to care when Pulev pinched his hat.
While Fury and Chisora previously argued over the latter’s claim that he would ‘bet his house’ on Whyte upsetting Fury in April, all indications point to a fiery pre-fight press conference with the duo slated to stand. meeting for the third time in just over a month.
