Paul Pelosi’s new attack details conspiracy theories

More details emerged Monday after the Justice Department filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man charged in last week’s attack on the president’s husband, Paul Pelosi. of the Nancy Pelosi House.

DePape, 42, is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home in San Francisco on Friday morning. DePape has been charged with assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official, with additional charges expected later Monday.

The federal complaint also debunked conspiracy theories that have been spreading across the internet, fueling rhetoric in right-wing circles and casting doubt on some of the facts of the attack. Conspiracy theories have moved from the fringe to the mainstream, with members of Congress sharing them. A Times review of his online accounts shows DePape had moved further into the world of far-right conspiracies, anti-Semitism and hate.

How did the break-in happen?

DePape told officers in a taped interview last week that he kicked in a glass door in the house using a hammer, according to the criminal complaint. He said Paul Pelosi was in bed at the time and “seemed surprised” by him. DePape allegedly told Paul Pelosi to wake up and he was “looking for Nancy,” to which Paul Pelosi replied that she wasn’t there. Paul Pelosi apparently asked DePape how they could resolve the situation.

Paul Pelosi said in a later interview with police that DePape told him he wanted to speak to “Nancy” and when Pelosi replied that his wife was not home and wouldn’t be for several days, DePape replied that he would sit and wait.

Police body-worn camera footage showed a broken laminated glass door near the doorknob near the home’s back porch, supporting DePape’s account.

How did Paul Pelosi call 911?

According to the federal criminal complaint, the San Francisco dispatcher received a call around 2:23 a.m. from Paul Pelosi from his home in San Francisco. He told the dispatcher that there was a man inside the house and the man was waiting for Nancy Pelosi.

DePape told police in a separate interview that once inside the house he wanted to tie Paul Pelosi up so he could sleep because he was ‘tired of having to carry a backpack’ . DePape reportedly pulled zip ties out of his pocket so he could restrain Paul Pelosi, but Pelosi moved to another part of the house. DePape allegedly stopped him and they returned to the bedroom.

Paul Pelosi went into the bathroom while they were talking and called 911 on his phone, DePape told police. DePape said he “felt like Pelosi’s actions compelled him to respond” and that there was “no way the police were forgetting the call.” DePape said he stayed after the 911 call because “like the American Founding Fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the ability to surrender.”

How did the attack happen?

A San Francisco police officer arrived at the house at 2:31 a.m. and knocked on the front door, according to the complaint. DePape told police that he and Paul Pelosi went down to the front door and Paul Pelosi opened the door for police. DePape also said that Paul Pelosi grabbed the hammer from DePape’s hand, to which DePape replied that he was not going to surrender and that he would go “by” Paul Pelosi.

Once the door was opened, an officer saw Paul Pelosi and DePape both holding a gavel; DePape’s other hand held Pelosi’s forearm. The officers asked the men what was going on, to which DePape replied that “everything was fine”. The police told them to drop the hammer.

DePape allegedly pulled Paul Pelosi’s hammer and swung it, hitting him in the head, authorities said. Police restrained DePape; Paul Pelosi seemed oblivious.

Who owned the hammer?

Paul Pelosi told police in an interview Sunday that DePape had a hammer with him the entire time during their conversation and that the hammer did not belong to the Pelosis, according to the complaint.

What were DePape’s alleged motives?

Police did not release an official motive for the attack, but said DePape “had a target in mind.”

DePape allegedly revealed during a police interview that he was “going to take Nancy hostage and talk to her,” according to the complaint. He would “let her go” if she was telling the “truth”, but if she was “lying”, he would break her “kneecaps”. DePape told authorities he considered Nancy the “leader of the pack of lies being told by the Democratic Party” and that by breaking her kneecaps, she should be propelled into Congress.

DePape also said he wanted to “use Nancy to lure” another person to him, according to authorities.

His account contradicts right-wing and conservative pundits, who dismissed the attack as a random incident, pointing instead to the rise in crime.

In one segment, the Fox News host Jesse Watters fired DePape’s racist and conspiratorial writings, saying he alone, “read a few of them and he looks mentally ill.”

Later, he attributes the crime to the attack.

“Democrats and the media ignored the crime wave only to cover it up when Nancy Pelosi’s husband is attacked,” he said on Friday. “People are beaten with hammers every day.”

The criminal complaint detailed DePape’s political motives, in which he told police he intended to break Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps, to “show other members of Congress that actions have consequences.”

What would the authorities have recovered from DePape?

Police allegedly removed a phone, clipper cards, cash and an unidentified card from DePape’s shorts pocket immediately after the attack, according to the complaint. They also asked DePape if he had any ID on him, to which he replied that it might be in his backpack on the porch.

Officers searched DePape’s backpack and found a roll of duct tape, a hammer, white rope, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a newspaper, the complaint states. Officers also found zip ties in the Pelosis’ bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the house.

Authorities also searched the garage of a Shasta Street residence in Richmond on Saturday, where the home owner confirmed DePape had apparently lived for about two years. Police executed a search warrant and found a sword, two hammers, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, as well as letters from the IRS, PayPal credit cards and DMV documents belonging to DePape.

What was DePape wearing?

Some conspiracy theories alleging Paul Pelosi and DePape knew each other allege the attacker was found in his underwear when police arrived, a claim that was made in a news report that has since been retracted. The conspiracy, however, continues to spread.

On Sunday evening, the son of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted an image men’s underwear and a hammer, a nod to the unfounded conspiracy.

During their investigation, however, police interviewed a witness who worked as a private security guard at a nearby address and said they saw someone in “all black, carrying a large black bag on their back” walking towards the home of the Pelosis. The witness also said he heard knocks on the door or the car, then sirens a minute or two later.

Did Paul Pelosi and DePape know each other before the attack?

Authorities say Paul Pelosi and DePape did not know each other before the attack, but the unsubstantiated claim that the two had a history together continues to spread online.

On Monday morning, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested in a tweet that the striker knew Pelosi, the caller “Paul Pelosi’s friend.”

But the indictment directly contradicts several parts of this conspiracy theory.

Paul Pelosi told police while being transported to San Francisco General Hospital that he had never seen DePape before that night and was sleeping when DePape broke into his room, according to the complaint. He also told the dispatcher on the 911 call that he did not know the identity of the man who broke into his home, but the man said his name was David.

DePape also confirmed Pelosi’s account, telling them he walked through a glass door to gain access to the house.

Did DePape live in a home that displayed BLM and LGBTQ support?

Conservative figures have continued to try to link DePape to Democratic or left-wing causes, often sharing an image of a supposed home of the alleged abuser displaying support for Black Lives Matter and an LGBTQ rainbow flag.

Ben Shaprio, on his popular conservative podcast, also read an excerpt from writer Michael Shellenberger’s Substack blog, which has circulated widely online. The writer describes a Berkeley home displaying leftist flags and signs as Oxane Taub’s home and DePape’s former home.

DePape, however, does not reside there. The criminal complaint says DePape lived in a garage in the backyard of a house in Richmond.

DePape’s blogging also shows that he had drifted into right-wing conspiracies, espousing anti-Semitic, racist and misogynistic views. He often brought up unsubstantiated theories like QAnon, Gamergate, and Pizzagate, among others.

When did DePape start posting right-wing conspiracies online?

Although DePape left a series of racist and right-wing conspiratorial writings online, some conspirators have tried to dismiss them as fabrications.

The conspiracy theory is that the blogs were created on Friday, the day of the attack as a way to link Republicans and conservatives in the violent attack.

“They were created on Friday and deleted on Saturday,” one person on Twitter claims. However, one of DePape’s sites, reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, shows that the website was registered on September 8, 2022, and had posts dating back to at least August.

The Gateway Pundit, a site known for repeatedly posting misinformation, also suggested the sites were fabricated “to smear conservatives”.

DePape’s daughter, however, confirmed to The Times that DePape authored the blog, sharing some of the connections with her and occasionally posting intimate text conversations between him and his daughter.