Pfizer Announces Promising Developments for 1st Maternal RSV Vaccine
After decades of research into respiratory syncytial virus, a particularly dangerous disease for newborns and the elderly, scientists this week announced a major development in plans for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as the year next.
“Among very young children, especially those [younger] less than 6 months, we now have a high probability of protecting against serious illness and hospitalization,” Dr. William Gruber of Pfizer told ABC News.
Gruber is responsible for the company’s vaccine development programs and has personally worked on the RSV vaccine for more than 40 years.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that, given promising preliminary data on its maternal RSV vaccine for newborns, the Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to stop enrolling new patients in the study. The company said it would continue with the vaccine approval process.
Pfizer’s traditional protein-based RSV vaccine works by vaccinating a pregnant person, who then transmits certain protective antibodies to the infant. The company also said the same vaccine also showed promising data in adults 65 and older.
According to data collected from preliminary studies, Pfizer said, the vaccine was 82% effective in protecting newborns, in the first three months of life, against severe RSV disease. Within six months of an infant’s life, vaccine effectiveness dropped to 69%.
“To be able to be in a position where we have the potential to provide 80% or more protection against critical illness is a dream come true,” Gruber said.
Pfizer expects to submit the vaccine for formal FDA approval by the end of the year and, if approved by the FDA and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal RSV vaccine could be available as early as next year.
Currently, there is no approved RSV vaccine. If Pfizer’s vaccine is approved, it would be the first RSV vaccine given to pregnant women to protect infants. The company said there were “no safety concerns” for vaccinated pregnant participants and their newborns during the trial.
The news comes as children’s hospitals across the country are experiencing an increase in the number of patients admitted with RSV. RSV infections have increased 69% in the past four weeks and are emerging earlier than usual this year, according to the CDC.
U.S. pediatric bed occupancy is reported to have hit its highest level in two years, with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds occupied, according to an ABC News analysis.
RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms and is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children under 1 in the United States, according to the CDC.
The CDC also indicates that premature infants and young children with weakened immune systems, congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease are most vulnerable to RSV complications.
Dr. William Linam, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, told ABC News last year that parents can help protect their children from RSV by following the three Ws of the coronavirus pandemic: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
“Almost all children have had RSV at least once by the time they turn 2 years old, but it’s really the younger ones, especially those under 6 months old, who can really have trouble with RSV. RSV and sometimes end up in the hospital,” Linam said. at the time.
“If you have a child who has significant underlying health conditions, you probably need to maintain some of those precautions that you were following during the worst of the pandemic, such as continuing to wear more masks when in enclosed spaces, being diligent to keep hand sanitizer with you, use it a lot and avoid crowds,” he added.
10 Indian Stand Up Comedians Who Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
For many, the stand-up comedian has gone from being a person who entertains people to someone who can make or break an event. Even if you’re not planning on having any comedians perform at your next event, you need to know which ones are available and what they can do for your attendees. If you’re in the mood to indulge your funny bone, then seek out some Indian stand-up comedians. In this article, we’ll introduce you to 10 of the funniest Indian stand up comedians so that you can pick your favorite and plan some belly laughs for the weekend! So buckle up and get ready for an explosion of laughter!
Top 10 Stand Up Comedians In India
10) Abish Mathew – Stand Up Comedians
Abish Mathew is one of the most skilled and distinctive comedians in the nation. He is well-known for his work with All India Bakchod and as the star of Son of Abish, his comedy channel on YouTube with more than 1 Million subscribers.
9) Biswa Kalyan Rath
One of the best stand up comedians India has ever seen and YouTuber, Biswa Kalyan Rath. Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the few stand-up comedians who has so far succeeded in winning over the audience. His stand-up comedy partner Kanan Gill and he are known for their humorous reviews of Bollywood films. Pretentious Movie Reviews is a popular YouTube channel for fans of Bollywood films worldwide thanks to Biswa and Kanan. Since then, he has moved on to new projects, working to promote his unique brand of humour through his own YouTube channel and partnerships with other online streaming services.
8) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedians
An Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber, Biswa Kalyan Rath. Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the few stand-up comedians who has so far succeeded in winning over the audience. His stand-up comedy partner Kanan Gill and he are known for their humorous reviews of Bollywood films. Pretentious Movie Reviews is a popular YouTube channel for fans of Bollywood films worldwide thanks to Biswa and Kanan. Since then, he has moved on to new projects, working to promote his unique brand of humour through his own YouTube channel and partnerships with other online streaming services.
7) Anubhav Singh Bassi
Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the best Stand up comedians in India. His shows are full of hilarious anecdotes and observations about everyday life, which resonate with audiences on a variety of levels.
6) Kenny Sebastian – Stand Up Comedians in India
Kenny Sebastian is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He has the world at his feet thanks to his fantastic sense of humor that touches on commonplace subjects, his singing voice, and his extraordinary talent for making even the most expressionless faces smirk. The stand-up comedian from Bangalore is probably one of the top comic acts in the nation, producing material appropriate for both the Internet and live performance.
5) Abhishek Upmanyu – Stand Up Comedians
Abhishek Upmanyu is a hilarious stand up comedian from India. His comedy routines are about social and cultural taboos that most people wouldn’t dare to discuss in public. He is well known for posting humorous YouTube videos. His Youtube account has more than 4 million subscribers. He is also well-known for his work as an AIB On Air writer.
4) Sorabh Pant
Sorabh Pant, one of India’s top comedians, has received praise from Wayne Brady for being the second-most talented stand up comedians India has ever seen, behind Russell Peters. He is the type of performer who will use every last ounce of energy and Glucon-D to make you laugh. More than 300 corporate shows and over 1000 performances by Sorabh have taken place in 60 cities across 15 nations.
3) Vir Das – Stand Up Comedians in India
Vir Das is one of the most popular stand up comedians in India. He has appeared on various TV shows and his debut comedy special was recently released on Netflix. Vir jokes about topics such as first-world problems, dating, Bollywood, and the infamous Indian traffic. He started off by hosting and participating in comedic programs like “The Great Indian Comedy Show.” In a supporting part in the Bollywood drama “Namastey London,” he made his acting debut.
2) Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui is one of the best stand up comedians India has ever seen. Munawar is a rapper/writer and a comedian. He is well-known for his videos, vlogs, and contentious views on Indian politics and religion. Munawar Faruqui remains controversial primarily because of his belief and political comedy.
1) Zakir Khan – Stand Up Comedians
If you’re looking for a comedian who’s just as funny in Hindi as he is in English, Zakir Khan is your man. He has worked at HT Media Ltd. (Fever 104FM) as a radio host, producer, copywriter, and researcher. He comes from a musical family and is interested in creating and speaking poems in Urdu and Hindi.
We hope that this list of stand up comedians has given you some laughs, some new ideas for jokes to tell, and the motivation to go out and make people laugh. If you know any great comedians that we missed, please let us know in the comments section below!
Paul Krugman: It’s a lagged, lagged, lagged world
The basic story of U.S. economic policy right now is all about the Federal Reserve, which is trying to bring inflation down by raising interest rates, which should cool off the economy.
The Fed’s actions have, in fact, been successful in producing a major tightening of financial conditions. For the most part, Fed policy works through two channels: Tight money raises mortgage rates, which causes a housing slump, and it also leads to a strong dollar, which eventually makes U.S. goods less competitive on world markets. Both channels have been working, at least as far as financial markets are concerned.
So far, however, there hasn’t been much evidence of economic cooling. The most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in hot. The gross domestic product report released Thursday was fairly strong, clearly refuting claims that we’re in a recession.
So doesn’t this say that the Fed needs to do more? Don’t the numbers speak for themselves?
Well, no. Numbers rarely do.
There’s a cacophony of voices among economists right now, which puts me in mind of a line from my old teacher Charles Kindleberger, from back in the days when economists obsessed about the balance of payments. (They no longer do, which is a whole other story.) He wrote that “the existence of a variety of balance-of-payments definitions makes it possible for an observer always to be grave, or optimistic, according to his temperament.” So it is now with Fed policy and the inflation outlook.
Start by considering GDP.
The headline number was indeed pretty strong — 2.6% growth at an annual rate, after two quarters of decline. But quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in growth are often driven by volatile items that tell you little about underlying trends. In this case, the quarter’s growth is more than explained by a drop in the real trade deficit (which made up for softer results elsewhere), probably reflecting the ripple effects from supply chain disruptions that have mostly faded away.
Some observers like to focus on “core GDP,” which excludes net exports, inventory changes and government purchases. Where the headline number shows an economy that slumped in the first half of this year and resumed growth in the third quarter, core GDP tells us a tale of an economy steadily slowing and currently more or less stalled.
But wait, there’s more. Stripping out the effects of the U.S. trade deficit is helpful as a way to dampen the statistical noise, but looking forward, we should expect the strong dollar to weigh on exports and become a major drag on the economy.
Why haven’t we seen this yet? Mainly because the effects of a strong dollar on trade, while they can be powerful, take a long time to materialize. In international macroeconomics, one of my home academic fields, the general view — shaped in large part by the effects of a rising dollar in the early 1980s, then a big fall after 1985 — has been that the negative impact of a strong dollar on the trade balance takes two years or more to fully manifest.
The negative effects of one of the two channels through which the Fed has been trying to affect the economy are still largely in the future.
I’m less clear about the other one, mortgage rates: Housing investment has already been falling, dragging down growth. And although it will surely continue to fall, I don’t know whether it will be a bigger drag looking forward.
What seems fairly clear, however, is that we have yet to see anything like the full effects of Fed tightening on the economy.
What about inflation? Here, too, there are good reasons to believe that there are long lags between policy changes and the reported numbers. Perhaps most important is the way the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures the cost of housing, which largely reflects the average amount paid by renters, which is then used to estimate an “imputed” cost for homeowners — in effect, what they would be paying if they were renting their dwellings.
This procedure makes sense for evaluating the cost of living, but it can be problematic as a way of judging the current state of the economy. Why? Because most renters have leases, so the amount they pay lags far behind the rates paid by new renters. A recent study by the BLS found that this lag averages about a year.
What this means is that the official measure of shelter inflation, which is a large part of overall inflation and an even larger part of various measures of underlying inflation, reflects conditions in the housing market in late 2021, not conditions today. Back then, as it happens, rents were rising at a double-digit rate — in large part, some research suggests, because of the rise of remote work, which led people to want more space.
But all of this appears to be behind us. A recent analysis by Goldman Sachs estimated that market rents are currently rising at an annual rate of only 3%, about the rate before the pandemic, and many analysts expect rents to slow even further or perhaps even begin to fall. This slowdown will eventually show up in official measures of inflation — but not until sometime next year.
Is “true” inflation really coming down? Like many economic observers, I was waiting with some trepidation for Friday morning’s release of the Employment Cost Index, widely viewed as a better measure of wage growth than the simple average wage. Would it contradict other data suggesting slowing wages? Well, it didn’t.
Wages are still rising too fast to be consistent with the Fed’s inflation target, but if the economy is really set to weaken, wage growth will probably weaken too. Furthermore, you can argue that past wage growth, like surging rents, partly reflected a one-time adjustment to pandemic-related shocks, which will go away over time.
So, does the Fed need to do more? Or has it already done too much? It’s a judgment call. There is, I’d argue, a strong case to be made that there’s considerable future disinflation already in the pipeline. But is it enough to justify a Fed pause after its next interest rate hike (which is clearly going to happen)?
Well, as Kindleberger would have said, there are enough measures out there to let you be either optimistic or pessimistic about inflation, according to your temperament.
Over the past year, optimists like me were wrong, while pessimists were right. But past results are no guarantee of future performance.
Some of the most colorful autumn leaves on the planet are visible from space
It’s one thing to drive down a quiet street and witness the burst of rich color that fall leaves grace much of the nation as the trees begin their transition to winter.
It’s quite another to see them… from space!
Some areas of the planet are so enriched with deciduous trees that colorful exhibits cover hundreds of square miles and are easily spotted by satellites – or even astronauts!
Over the past few years, NASA’s Earth Observatory program has collected some of their favorite shows seen from various satellites thousands of miles away.
Their most recent image showcases the vibrant reds, oranges and yellows of the Adirondack Mountains of northeastern New York – one of the nation’s prime fall leaf viewing areas.
Dry conditions in the summer of 2022 dulled fall foliage in many parts of the United States, according to Kathryn Hansen of the Earth Observatory. But that’s not the case in the Adirondacks, where LANDSAT satellites found no “dull” displays there.
A little further south in the Pennsylvania Appalachians, brilliant fall colors could be spotted along the ridge tops:
A somewhat similar scene could be found in the Shenandoah Mountains of Virginia…all awash in color:
Those north of the border are treated to a Canadian version of fall foliage that can rival their cross-border New England counterparts. Two years ago, an astronaut on the International Space Station marveled at the oranges and yellows that filled the Ottawa-area landscape.
The East Coast may get a lot of hype when it comes to fall foliage, but the West Coast isn’t too bad either with its fall foliage. These 2018 photos show the brilliant reds, oranges, and even purple-adorned mountains of Utah’s Ogden Valley.
Further west in Alaska, winter and fall combine! Satellites spotted the mountains turning into fall colors amid icy scenes of snow-capped peaks and glaciers.
The photo above was taken on September 20, 2010, and while it would be considered early in the Lower 48, it was the height of the season in Alaska.
With its extreme northern latitude, Alaska’s fall does not follow a traditional schedule. Summer is short in Denali, just June and July, and fall typically begins in August, according to Michon Scott of the Earth Observatory. Winter usually lasts from October to April.
Of course, fall happens all over the world, and displays of brilliant leaves aren’t just an American treat.
Imagine floating down a meandering river and enjoying the brilliant fall colors for the journey. The Amur River, the 10th longest in the world, meanders along the Russian-Chinese border, and its banks are a place of breathtaking beauty, where yellows and oranges line the water line.
Primorsky Krai in Russia…
…and even Siberia’s Arctic Pillar puts on a show of fall colors before the harsh winter sets in.
Why do the leaves change color in the fall?
The leaves of deciduous trees change color depending on the length of daylight, temperature and humidity.
Leaves get their green color from the pigment called chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is also responsible for capturing sunlight and turning it into sugar. But the leaves also have other colored pigments which are masked in summer by the dominant chlorophyll.
As the days get shorter, the increasing lack of sunlight diminishes – and eventually shuts down chlorophyll production, allowing the oranges, yellows and reds of other pigments to shine through.
The best conditions for the most colorful displays are warm, sunny days followed by cool nights. However, freezing nights or long dry spells can shorten the fall leaf season.
Migos’ Rapper, Takeoff, Reportedly Shot Dead In Houston Over A Game Of Dice
In very bizarre news, Migos’ rapper Takeoff has reportedly been shot dead in Houston over a game of dice. WHAT? This is sad and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially Cardi B, Offset, and the rest. Why hasn’t the United States paid critical attention to its gun laws? It’s disturbing how people… Read More »Migos’ Rapper, Takeoff, Reportedly Shot Dead In Houston Over A Game Of Dice
Mike Lee leads by ten points over Evan McMullin one week before the election
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) leads Never Trumper independent Senate nominee Evan McMullin by ten points in the U.S. Senate race from Utah, according to a poll released Monday.
Emerson College released a survey of most likely voters in Utah, which found 49% supported Lee, while McMullin held 39%. Four percent back Libertarian candidate James Arthur Hansen, and four percent remain undecided.
When Emerson explained which direction undecided voters were leaning, Lee continued to lead McMullin 50-40%.
Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said, “Lee holds the majority of support among Republican voters, leading McMullin 71% to 23%, while McMullin holds a ten-point lead among Independent voters, leading from 46% to 36% and among Democratic voters 71% to 6%.
“McMullin’s support is strongest among voters under 35 at 41%, while Lee holds the majority of support among voters over 50 at 57%,” he continued.
The poll also found that Lee holds higher favor ratings than McMullin.
Fifty-two percent of voters have a favorable opinion of Lee and 44% have an unfavorable opinion of the senior senator from Utah.
Forty-one percent of voters view McMullin favorably and 47% view him unfavorably.
Forty-seven percent of Utah voters listed the economy as their top issue, 12% said “threats to democracy” were their top issue, and 10% listed access to abortion as their top issue. their main problem.
The poll follows Matt Sandgren, former chief of staff to the late Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), endorsing Lee’s re-election bid.
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also campaigned with Lee, saying Utahns needed to re-elect Lee to stop Democratic “warmongers” from pushing America closer to nuclear war with Russia.
While McMullin called himself an independent, he frequently campaigned with Democrats and left-wing activists such as Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Alyssa Milano.
The Emerson College of Polling survey contacted 825 highly likely Utah voters between Oct. 25 and Oct. 28. It has a margin of error of 3.3%.
Brief morning news
David DePape makes his first court appearance after attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband. Russia sends more missiles to Ukraine. And, Israel has another election and Netanyahu is throwing guns for a comeback.
