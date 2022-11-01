Photos: Best 2022 Pet Costume Submissions From Across the US This Halloween

Halloween calls for costumes – and an even happier Halloween can mean pets joining in the fun.

Fox News Digital readers and staffers submitted images of pets sporting their best tricks, cats and dogs turning into Santa Claus, insects, superheroes and more .

Check out the adorable pictures and fun facts about some of these animals below.

There’s nothing quite like Halloween with pets!

Pompeii

Pompeii, a pug from Cleveland, Ohio, impressed a lot with her flower costume this Halloween.

Baker and Aspen

Baker, a golden mini doodle, is dressed as a cowboy while his pal Aspen, a black Labrador, is dressed as a scary shark.

teddy

Teddy, a hava-malti-poo from New York, is energetic and a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets, his owner told Fox News Digital.

Alice

Alice, a cuddly and friendly golden retriever from New York, is dressed in a lion costume.

parker

Parker, a cat from New York, dressed as a convict for Halloween 2022.

His crime of being a “bad pet”? Biting!

quinn

Quinn, a long-haired chihuahua, is “the happiest little girl” and spreads love everywhere she goes, according to her owner.

If we

Zion is a golden retriever from Indianapolis, Indiana – and he’s a banana and a panda this Halloween.

chinos

Chino the yorkie from Cleveland, Ohio is in the Christmas spirit this Halloween as he dons the classic red Santa costume.

Oona and Wendell

Oona, 2, and Wendell, 10, both golden retrievers, pose for their photo on October 31, 2022.

Oona is dressed as a watermelon, while Wendell sports a dinosaur costume.

Boomer

Boomer is owned by two married Boston Bruins fanatics. So he wears a Bruins jersey every Halloween to support his ice hockey team.

Boomer cheers on his team from his home in Apex, North Carolina.

Sinatra

Sinatra, an American bully, is dressed in an elf costume as she parties at her home in Cleveland, Ohio.

Louis

Louis is a cavachon from Seven Hills, Ohio.

This year, Louis is disguised as a UPS delivery man.

Ollie

Ollie is a 16 week old mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan.

Ollie wore a sweet blue shark costume this Halloween.

Noki

Noki from Chicago, Illinois is a cavapoo. Noki is dressed as a lion for Halloween.

Molly

Molly, a sweet and vocal dachshund from upstate New York, is dressed as Cookie Monster for Halloween – complete with a chocolate chip cookie.

Phoebe

Phoebe is a Chihuahua from Cleveland, Ohio.

Pheobe wears a sombrero and a colorful poncho.

Storm

Storm, a German Shepherd, is originally from Long Island, New York.

Storm is very energetic. She loves spending time outdoors and chasing bugs, her family tells Fox News Digital.

Rusty, 5, and Simba, 4 – cats from New York – wear pumpkin costumes for Halloween.

Bentley

Bentley, a black lab and Rottweiler mix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also dressed as a superhero this Halloween.

Boomer

Boomer, a mixed puppy from Massachusetts, is dressed as a cowboy for Halloween – complete with hat and bandana.

Mully

Mully, a mixed-race dog also from Massachusetts, poses in a Buzz Lightyear costume from the “Toy Story” movie franchise.

Milo

Milo, a havapoo (Havanese poodle) from New Jersey, is dressed up as a mustard hot dog for Halloween.