Photos: Best 2022 Pet Costume Submissions From Across the US This Halloween
Halloween calls for costumes – and an even happier Halloween can mean pets joining in the fun.
Fox News Digital readers and staffers submitted images of pets sporting their best tricks, cats and dogs turning into Santa Claus, insects, superheroes and more .
Check out the adorable pictures and fun facts about some of these animals below.
GET CREATIVE WITH THESE CUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUME IDEAS FOR PETS
There’s nothing quite like Halloween with pets!
Pompeii
Pompeii, a pug from Cleveland, Ohio, impressed a lot with her flower costume this Halloween.
Baker and Aspen
Baker, a golden mini doodle, is dressed as a cowboy while his pal Aspen, a black Labrador, is dressed as a scary shark.
teddy
Teddy, a hava-malti-poo from New York, is energetic and a social butterfly who loves everyone he meets, his owner told Fox News Digital.
BLACK DOMESTIC SHORT-HAIRED CAT SEEKS TO BE ADOPTED IN TIME FOR HALLOWEEN, NATIONAL CAT DAY
Alice
Alice, a cuddly and friendly golden retriever from New York, is dressed in a lion costume.
parker
Parker, a cat from New York, dressed as a convict for Halloween 2022.
His crime of being a “bad pet”? Biting!
quinn
Quinn, a long-haired chihuahua, is “the happiest little girl” and spreads love everywhere she goes, according to her owner.
If we
Zion is a golden retriever from Indianapolis, Indiana – and he’s a banana and a panda this Halloween.
HALLOWEEN 2022 BRINGS DANGERS TO ANIMALS: HOW TO KEEP YOUR PET SAFE
chinos
Chino the yorkie from Cleveland, Ohio is in the Christmas spirit this Halloween as he dons the classic red Santa costume.
Oona and Wendell
Oona, 2, and Wendell, 10, both golden retrievers, pose for their photo on October 31, 2022.
Oona is dressed as a watermelon, while Wendell sports a dinosaur costume.
Boomer
Boomer is owned by two married Boston Bruins fanatics. So he wears a Bruins jersey every Halloween to support his ice hockey team.
Boomer cheers on his team from his home in Apex, North Carolina.
HALLOWEEN QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW THESE SURPRISING FACTS ABOUT SPOOKY HOLIDAYS?
Sinatra
Sinatra, an American bully, is dressed in an elf costume as she parties at her home in Cleveland, Ohio.
Louis
Louis is a cavachon from Seven Hills, Ohio.
This year, Louis is disguised as a UPS delivery man.
Ollie
Ollie is a 16 week old mini goldendoodle who lives in Manhattan.
Ollie wore a sweet blue shark costume this Halloween.
Noki
Noki from Chicago, Illinois is a cavapoo. Noki is dressed as a lion for Halloween.
Molly
Molly, a sweet and vocal dachshund from upstate New York, is dressed as Cookie Monster for Halloween – complete with a chocolate chip cookie.
Phoebe
Phoebe is a Chihuahua from Cleveland, Ohio.
Pheobe wears a sombrero and a colorful poncho.
HALLOWEEN COSTUMES ‘BANNED’ OVER TIME AS EBAY REMOVES JEFFREY-DAHMER INSPIRED OUTFIT
Storm
Storm, a German Shepherd, is originally from Long Island, New York.
Storm is very energetic. She loves spending time outdoors and chasing bugs, her family tells Fox News Digital.
Rusty, 5, and Simba, 4 – cats from New York – wear pumpkin costumes for Halloween.
Bentley
Bentley, a black lab and Rottweiler mix from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is also dressed as a superhero this Halloween.
Boomer
Boomer, a mixed puppy from Massachusetts, is dressed as a cowboy for Halloween – complete with hat and bandana.
Mully
Mully, a mixed-race dog also from Massachusetts, poses in a Buzz Lightyear costume from the “Toy Story” movie franchise.
Milo
Milo, a havapoo (Havanese poodle) from New Jersey, is dressed up as a mustard hot dog for Halloween.
Vikings’ current pace bodes well for the rest of the season
The last time the Vikings started 6-1 was in 2009. Their lead in the NFC North at that time was two games. The Vikings started 7-0 in 1998. Their lead in the NFC Central at that point was two games.
After Sunday’s 34-26 victory over Arizona at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings are 6-1 and their lead in the NFC North is a whopping 3½ games over the 3-5 Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
Are they surprised?
“I don’t think we’re surprised,” wide receiver K.J. Osborn said Monday. “Every week, you go out and expect to win — and especially when you are winning, you expect to win.”
So, what about nose tackle Harrison Phillips?
“I don’t know if I’d use the word surprising,” he said. “It’s so hard to anticipate seasons and records and wins and losses when you’re looking at the schedule. But I would say it’s definitely a nice, reassuring thing but so far from complacency in our building, knowing that all that could be thrown out the window so quickly.”
“How many times,” Phillips added, “can you go back and look at fantastic starts to seasons that came up short?”
One example of that happening was in 2003. The Vikings started 6-0 and had a three-game lead over the 3-3 Packers before going 3-7 the rest of the way. With a 9-7, the missed the playoffs.
If the Vikings win Sunday at Washington, it will be their fourth 7-1 start since 1998. And each of the three previous times it happened, they made the NFC Championship Game. That happened in 1998, 2000 and 2009.
“The best thing we have going for us is that we haven’t hit our ceiling as a team,’’ Phillips said. “We have so much more area for growth and we’re still finding ways to win.”
Trade Deadline Looms
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said he’s in “constant communication” with general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah.
“Obviously, with the deadline, we’ll continue to work through anything that may be out there that makes sense for us as an organization,’’ O’Connell said.
According to salary-cap analyst Jason Fitzgerald, the Vikings have $851,678 of cap room, the least of any NFL team. That could hamper any possible moves they might want to make. The Vikings could have interest in depth at wide receiver, tight end and cornerback.
“There’s a lot of different rumors and things that go around this time that end up not being true,” O’Connell said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”
Cine Walking
Vikings cornerback Lewis Cine, who suffered a compound fracture in his lower left leg in an Oct. 2 game against New Orleans, has resumed walking. Sources had said before his Oct. 4 surgery in London that Cine would be walking within several weeks if the surgery went well, and O’Connell said afterward that it did go well.
“Lew has just attacked the whole process, from the time he landed (on Oct. 8) back here in the Twin Cities from London,” O’Connell said. “I’m just really proud of the way he’s really embraced, obviously, the early parts of his rehab. … He’s got the support of everybody in this organization. … We’ll see how things (go) in I the next phase of his rehab.”
Briefly
Phillips is in his first Minnesota season but said it has been an easy transition. “It’s weird to think I feel as close with some of my teammates, who I’ve known for seven months, … as I have (with) my high school buddies that we grew up together,’’ he said. … The Vikings scored touchdowns on all five their trips into the red zone on Sunday. “The coaches are putting together a great game plan, and we’re going out there and executing it,” Osborn said. … O’Connell said cornerback Kris Boyd got a game ball for his play against the Cardinals on special teams. “He continues to impact the game at a very very high level,” O’Connell said. … Vikings rookie safety Theo Jackson made his NFL debut Sunday by playing 24 snaps on special teams.
US voters say fixing the economy is the top priority
This election season, voters are focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the United States, followed by jobs and the economy as a whole, according to an October Ipsos/Reuters poll.
Over the past year, Americans have focused on returning to restaurants, traveling and enjoying in-person events, which became scarce at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But soaring prices for everything from eggs to plane tickets, as well as uncertainty about the future, have put a damper on many of those plans.
Voters may be divided on many issues, but they all seem to agree that money and how the government allocates it needs to be addressed. When asked what unique message voters hope to send to politicians with their votes this year, the responses tied for No. 1 are “be more efficient and do more” and “fix the economy and reduce the cost of life,” an NBC News poll found.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three of the major economic issues facing the United States right now.
1. Rising cost of living
The consumer price index sitting comfortably at 40-year highs has frustrated consumers and pinching pennies to make ends meet. High prices for essentials like gas and groceries make it difficult to find places to cut spending.
Workers have seen huge wage gains over the past year, with hourly earnings up 5% in September from a year earlier. However, this is not enough to keep up with inflation.
The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are aimed at controlling inflation. In the meantime, voters want to see Congress and the White House intervene.
Changes in personal income have always been one of the most reliable predictors of elections, says Stephen Ansolabehere, Harvard professor of government and expert on elections and politics.
“Even though income is going up, inflation is taking it down in real terms. That’s what hurts Democrats,” Ansolabehere told CNBC Make It. “That inflation has to do with something the administration did, it’s not something voters actually care about. It’s more like, ‘Am I better?’”
2. The imminent possibility of a recession
While positives such as a low unemployment rate and a the rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) shows some potential to fight a looming recession, voters and pundits are not optimistic about avoiding it entirely.
Bloomberg economists recently pegged the probability of the US entering a recession within 12 months at 100%. And less than a third of voters expect the economy to improve next year, according to a CNBC poll.
The layoffs have yet to trickle down to the labor market. Still, 91% of CEOs expect a recession in the coming year, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And 52% of CEOs said conditions in their own industries were worse at the start of the fourth quarter, a survey by nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board found.
Despite reports that administration officials were beginning to explore recession response plans earlier this month, Biden celebrated third quarter GDP reports and insisted that Republicans would try to undermine that progress.
The Fed continues to raise interest rates in its effort to rein in inflation, but those rate hikes could tip the United States into a recession if higher borrowing costs dampen demand too much.
Even though the Fed is technically responsible for pushing the country into a recession, voters will likely look to their elected leaders for solutions.
3. The volatile stock market
The stock market is not a complete picture of the economy, but its performance certainly matters to voters. Seeing their wallets swell as pandemic stimulus efforts materialized, only to tumble and remain volatile through 2022 has many consumers rethinking their retirement plans and worried about their future.
The stock market will stay up and down until there is a clear picture of what the government is doing, says Harvard’s Ansolabehere. Tax reform and changes to the funding of social programs such as food stamps and health insurance can affect consumer budgets and lead to greater market uncertainty.
“There are things Congress shouldn’t do and things it can do to create a more stable situation,” Ansolabehere said. “What Wall Street wants is certainty. They want to be able to expect what Congress is going to do in terms of budgets and taxes.”
Finding that stability could be difficult. If the Democrats lose the House, Congress could be bracing for another debt ceiling standoff that could threaten to shut down the government or push the country into defaulting on its debt, reports The Washington Post.
The war in Ukraine, another Covid surge, and climate change could slow or reverse progress toward a full economic recovery, where prices come back down to earth and checking your 401(k) isn’t so heartbreaking. But it’s up to voters to decide who is best placed to handle these issues.
The 4 most “recession-resistant” industries to work in, according to economists
Americans Think It Takes $1.7 Million To Retire Comfortably: Here’s How Much You Need To Save Each Month To Reach 65
The IRS has adjusted its tax brackets for 2023 – you may owe less tax next year
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota, authorities say
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A man has died in what authorities described as an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota.
Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the man who died in the blaze, which started around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home near 130th Street and Minnesota 9, about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead.
The fire consumed a semi and several vehicles, threatened several outbuildings and surrounded two farmsteads, according to the Wilkin County sheriff’s office.
The man who died lived in one of the homes at the fire scene, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was pending Monday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock try viral pumpkin carving hacks
The one where they make jack-o’-lanterns.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock take Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to the lifestyle guru Barbara Costellois a handy tip. After Barbara, who goes by the name “Brunch With Babs” on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends the actress decided to accept it.
In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer’s Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen flipping the pumpkin and drawing a circle with a red dry-erase marker. She cuts the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, then prepares for the next step.
“For this next game, we’re going to have to put on glasses,” says Jennifer. “Just for safety.”
She then pulls out an electric hand mixer, scraping the beaters along the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is designing the face of the pumpkin, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs’ hack as she uses a mallet to drive cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.
Romelu Lukaku suffers pre-World Cup injury setback after Inter Milan game, days after Roberto Martinez said Belgian striker ‘can do anything as a No.9’
Inter Milan have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has picked up another injury after returning to the Serie A side last week.
The news will also come as a blow to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of the World Cup, with Martinez recently telling talkSPORT how much he appreciates the centre-forward.
The Serie A club have confirmed that Lukaku picked up another injury in training this week, with the star suffering from a sprained left thigh.
“Lukaku underwent medical examinations at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano this morning, revealing a strain in the myocardial scar of the biceps femoris of the left thigh,” Inter said in a statement on Monday.
The 29-year-old had spent the last two months on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in August.
Last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen marked his first game since recovering, as the Chelsea loanee got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win.
Lukaku then featured again for his side in Serie A three days later, playing 22 minutes in the second half of the 3-0 win over Sampdoria.
Now, after his further injury setback, Lukaku will be out of the squad again and will miss his side’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which is live on talkSPORT 2.
bye
Neville leaves Salford chief executive with ex-Man United team-mate to succeed him
RELIEF
Arsenal and England at Saka boost injuries as star’s potential return date revealed
LOYAL
Ozil still talking to Saka but wouldn’t do what Aubameyang did, agent says
funny
Even Marsch’s wife was troubled by Anfield’s celebration, as Leeds boss jokes with fans
mask
Richards mocks Neville for Ronaldo snub and Keane jokes he’s delighted
verdict
Souness still believes Martinez will be found out and underlines Pogba’s opinion
With just 20 days to go before the World Cup, Lukaku’s chances of competing for his country also look slim.
Just last week, Red Devils boss Martinez told talkSPORT that Lukaku has more talent than people are making out, despite his below-par spell at Chelsea.
“When you see a player like Romelu Lukaku who can do anything as a [No.] 9, you enter the [game knowing] you are going to be judged on everything you do,” Martinez said.
“I think a lot of people don’t [misjudge] his exceptional quality which is to score goals. You look at his stats, the way he’s done over the years, he’s a goalscorer.
“Now I’ve seen so many times that he gets criticized for the things he doesn’t do, which is totally unfair. The perfect player doesn’t exist.
“Even Lionel Messi doesn’t use his right foot or control the aerial game, you can always find aspects in any player that he’s not good for.”
“I don’t think we’ve seen the best, consistent [version of him]”, added Martinez. “His best season was in Serie A with Inter Milan during the first spell.
“I think that’s where he became more mature and a player who can really lead a team. You don’t have a lot of goalscorers who can lead a team.
“I think we saw him become that in Italy. It was a tough decision to go to Chelsea, in his heart he had joined a team that had just won the Champions League and had faced a lot of difficulties to fit the way the team was playing.
“But for me if you look at his consistency in the national team, he’s broken all their goalscoring records and he’s someone who can really give you exactly what you want from a No.9 because he has so many profiles in one player.”
However, now it looks like Belgium will have to travel to Qatar without their main striker.
Frenchman Paul Pogba will also miss this winter’s tournament after suffering a setback following a knee injury suffered in the summer.
Judge dismisses Meadows lawsuit against January 6 committee
Meadows is likely to appeal the ruling, putting his testimony out of reach of the Jan. 6 select committee, which is expected to disband at the end of the year. Meadows attorney George Terwilliger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ruling, however, could have implications for numerous other lawsuits brought against the Jan. 6 committee by Trump allies — many of which have also landed in Nichols’ court.
It’s an important win for the select committee, but in some ways it’s hollow. The panel repeatedly told Nichols that it chose not to assert its ‘speech or debate’ immunity and wanted the judge – a Donald Trump appointee – to issue a more sweeping ruling on Trump’s efforts. to assert executive privilege over Meadows’ testimony. A ruling in favor of the committee would have been an exclamation point in its 14-month investigation, underscoring the panel’s urgent need to hear from Meadows, a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The panel has been seeking Meadows’ testimony since September 2021, saying his evidence showed Meadows was a key participant in almost every facet of Trump’s plan to grab a second term he did not win. Meadows has been involved in efforts to stoke distrust of the election results, coordinating with the Trump campaign on messaging and serving as a gatekeeper for some of Trump’s outside advisers. He was on a Jan. 4, 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to help him win. And he was with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol, and Trump waited hours to make a public statement, despite urgent pleas from allies and lawmakers.
Nichols acknowledged the important purpose of the select committee’s investigation, but he took issue with the panel’s tactics in the trial.
For example, Nichols noted that if the committee got a decision he didn’t like from him, he could simply choose to raise “speech or debate” issues in the appeals court.
“Such an outcome could result in a significant waste of time and resources, particularly given the novel constitutional issues this case presents on the merits,” Nichols noted.
Nichols hinted at his frustration with the committee’s approach during a Sept. 7 hearing on the matter, noting that the committee had asserted “speak or debate” immunity in numerous Jan. 6-related lawsuits.
Meadows argued in his lawsuit that he was immune to congressional subpoenas as a member of Trump’s inner circle, which meant large swaths of his potential testimony were covered by executive privilege. In fact, Trump had encouraged Meadows to claim executive privilege and sought to block him and other high-profile aides from providing valuable testimony to the committee.
But the select committee rejected that premise, saying Trump, as a former president, had no reason to shield Meadows’ testimony, especially after incumbent President Joe Biden waived any claims of privilege that Meadows tried to lift. Even if Trump had the ability to assert privilege, the panel argued that his need for Meadows’ testimony was easily great enough to overcome that assertion.
But Nichols said that even with the House’s effort to circumvent “speech or debate” immunity – a position Meadows broadly agreed with – the judge said he was bound to consider it. He compared “speak or debate” immunity to foreign sovereign immunity, noting that courts will dismiss cases on this basis even when they are not claimed by litigants.
The judge said that without an explicit waiver from the affected House members, constitutional immunity applied to the case and required Meadows’ lawsuit to be dismissed.
Nicholas Wu and Josh Gerstein contributed to this report.
