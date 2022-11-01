Blockchain
Pluto Launches Automated Investing Platform to Truly Democratize Trading
First-of-its-kind automated platform provides live crypto trading aimed at retail investors
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestWithPluto–Pluto, a free trading platform offering easy to use tools for building automated, data-driven investing strategies, officially launched its application with live crypto trading Thursday. Pluto’s proprietary no-code interface is both easy to use and performance augmenting, making it accessible to investors of all ability levels.
Pluto enables investors to construct custom, automated trading strategies based on their investing preferences with out-of-the box tools. Pluto’s tools seek and exploit favorable market conditions while shielding investor’s portfolios from risk. Additionally, Pluto will give users the ability to license their strategies to other members of the Pluto community, thereby giving retail investors the ability to monetize their knowledge.
Investors will now be able to live trade bitcoin, ethereum, polygon, dogecoin and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies. Joining the platform also entitles users to partake in Pluto’s rewards programs, which include:
- Community Rewards – an industry-first dividend program that allocates a portion of Pluto’s profits back to its investor community.
- Sparks – an initiative that rewards users for completing education missions designed to help them understand and apply systems of wealth creation used by professional traders and institutions.
“We wanted to design an accessible platform available to people of all experience levels,” said Pluto CEO Jacob Sansbury. “For too long, hedge funds and big banks have monopolized superior trading technology, entrenching their positions at the top of the financial food chain. At Pluto, we believe Wall Street MBAs and dorm room traders deserve access to the same investing tools.”
Live trading on Pluto offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees in the industry, saving investors upward of 90% in fees compared to many of the biggest exchanges and trading platforms on the market.
Currently, the majority of crypto test strategies built on Pluto reflect a positive net return, validating Pluto’s mission to empower every retail investor with healthy and productive investing habits and personalized, yet accessible, trading tools.
Crypto trading is just the start of Pluto’s journey – in the coming months, the platform will add stock trading features and more, with the goal of eventually becoming a hub for multi-asset trading.
About Pluto
Pluto is a free-to-use platform for building, utilizing, and monetizing automated trading strategies for digital asset and equity markets. Launched in 2021 by Bridgewater Associates alum Jacob Sansbury and cybersecurity enthusiast Dakota McDaniels, Pluto is facilitating the next generation of quantitative retail investing. Pluto’s automated trading toolkit enables users to build no-code strategies to augment their investing capabilities, while Pluto’s trading strategy marketplace enables users to license highly-vetted trading strategies from other users. Pluto is backed by At.inc, Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital and is based out of Los Angeles.
Blockchain
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
- SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE.
- SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price action shown by Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the past few days has been a replica of what we see with the price of DOGE in the past few days as it continues to lead the charge for memecoin rallies. Although the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been under the shadow of DOGE, that hasn’t neglected the fact that the price has had a good run. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, would this run be sustained? (Data from Binance)
Shib Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally accompanied by its rival SHIB.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $0.00001, the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00001300; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.000015; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.000012 region as the price of SHIB eyes a rally to a region of $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000012.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
SHIB currently trades at $0.00001290, just above its key support formed at $0.00001 after its successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price tried mimicking DOGE performance.
The price of SHIB needs to break and hold above $0.000014 for more rallies to a region of $0.00002
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies; Announces Hiring of Industry-Leading Alternatives Team
The world’s largest crypto index fund manager will introduce multi-strategy absolute return strategies designed specifically for institutional clients. New team led by Jeffrey Park, CFA, formerly with Corbin Capital, Harvard Management Company, and Morgan Stanley; supported by specialists previously with Northern Trust and Millennium Management.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s largest crypto index fund manager, today announced one of the most significant enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies marks an important milestone for Bitwise, whose suite of more than 15 crypto solutions includes the world’s first and largest crypto index fund, along with strategies spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, Web3, crypto equities, and the Metaverse.
Bitwise’s move to add active strategies is being driven by fast-growing institutional demand for liquid crypto strategies. The company’s active team will be led by a newly assembled team of experts, headed by Jeffrey Park, CFA. Park, who brings nearly a decade of experience as a crypto investor, was most recently a partner at alternatives manager Corbin Capital, where he spearheaded the firm’s earliest investments into digital assets. Prior to that, Park held roles at Harvard Management Company and Morgan Stanley, specializing in fixed income and exotic derivatives.
Joining Park is Vincent Molino, who will head operational due diligence for Bitwise’s active solutions. Molino led and supported due diligence efforts for more than a decade at institutions including Northern Trust, Mercer, and EnTrustPermal. In addition, Denny Peng has joined the team from multi-strategy hedge fund complex Millennium Management and will serve as risk manager.
Bitwise’s new team will initially focus on multi-strategy absolute return solutions that seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and place emphasis on low volatility and sound risk management.
“For the last half-decade, our sole focus at Bitwise has been pioneering ways for investors to access the opportunities emerging in crypto,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “The addition of active strategies to our services is a huge step forward in our ability to do that. I’m proud to say we’ve assembled one of the most talented teams in the country to build out our new active strategies, leveraging the platform and experience we’ve developed at Bitwise.”
The announcement comes at a time when institutions are expressing greater interest in digital assets but face increasing complexity in assessing the space. The number of crypto-focused funds has grown from 31 in 2016 to more than 850 today, heightening the need for active strategies that can properly analyze and vet the investable universe for institutions.
“A new dimension of opportunity now presents itself as the market structure of liquid crypto has matured,” said Active Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Park. “We believe market-neutral, yield, arbitrage, and quantitative strategies can be combined with top-tier long-oriented approaches to create unique absolute return opportunities. At Bitwise we have the industry’s deepest bench of experts in crypto research, operational due diligence, custody, trading, risk management, and regulation to help institutional investors navigate this frontier.”
“Crypto has historically moved in four-year cycles—with three up years and one year of drawdowns,” said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. “Amid this cycle’s consolidation, many investors have quietly been doing their work and now perceive opportunity. At Bitwise, we see higher-quality and stronger tailwinds than ever before. We’re excited to add active strategies alongside our broad suite of index-based strategies to enable investors to access the opportunities in crypto.”
Added Bitwise CEO Horsley: “Our aspiration remains simple: for Bitwise to be the leading specialist that investment professionals trust as their partner in crypto.”
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.
Blockchain
Tricentis Provides Oracle Cloud Customers With No-Code Solutions for Quality Automation to Improve Validation of Business Processes for Software Release Candidates
Tricentis is Powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading provider of continuous testing and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise for its automated and AI-driven solutions. Tricentis now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capabilities and is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Tricentis enables release readiness for rapid feedback from automated business practices for UAT and Data Validation.
Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis offers Oracle customers these additional benefits:
- Automation capability – Automate more end-to-end through a single solution built for the enterprise.
- Increase automation and reduce manual cost – Eliminate error-prone manual testing and achieve automation rates >90% to reduce costs 40%.
- Data confidence – Ensure data arrives intact and fit for purpose as it travels between the application ecosystem.
- AI driven – Leverage advanced ML technologies to enable faster and smarter testing.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.
“Manual software testing can create bottlenecks that divert focus from business priorities. Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis empowers its users with quality automation and AI-driven solutions to quickly, easily, and confidently test product releases earlier, significantly reducing overall costs and testing time to deliver release-ready software,” said Kevin Thompson, chairman and CEO, Tricentis. “Tricentis participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork and Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Tricentis. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”
“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Tricentis’ commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled software testing solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”
Connect With Tricentis
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Blockchain
Massive Crypto Whale Activity In USDT And USDC Suggests Upcoming Bull Run, How?
Volatility is one of the distinguishing attributes of the crypto market that springs surprises in several observers. It creates a desirable environment for traders and investors in the crypto industry to advance with huge profits.
Over the past week, the crypto market experienced the presence of the bulls in considerable measure. Most of the crypto assets made some impressive reclaims in their value. Most tokens were forced to break their resistance and advance more to the north. This pushed the cumulative market cap to its coveted level of $1 trillion.
But this week has calmed the trends in the crypto market. Hence, many crypto analysts are now observing to uncover the next possible move in the market. They’ve focused on the recent activity of some major stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Crypto Market Set For Upcoming Volatility
According to on-chain data, the stablecoins USDT and USDC have witnessed massive whale activity. Such high-valued transactions indicate the possibility of significant volatility in the future.
In its report, on-chain data provider Santiment noted that the Whales engaged massively in crypto activity from Monday after the weekend volatility. It reported that the most significant digital assets with $100k+ whale transactions are the stablecoins USDT and USDC.
As more considerable buying power is in play, the outcome will be a significant market movement. Hence, the market will experience volatility in the future.
A more positive outcome is expected in line with the current market situation and its recent rally. The speculation is that the crypto market bull run will continue following the whales’ increased digital asset buying spree.
At the time of writing, the total market cap sits at $970 Billion, indicating a surge over the past 24 hours. The volume of all stablecoins is $81.19 billion representing about 92.76% of the cumulative digital asset market 24-hour volume.
DoJ Plans Tether USDT Investigation?
Following the past few months of silence, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) pushes the investigatory plans on Tether USDT. This new move is in line with the allegations against Tether executives in bank fraud.
According to Bloomberg’s report, US Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York will lead the probe for DoJ.
The issuing firm for USDT disclosed that it had maintained undivided cooperation with the DoJ for a long time. But stated that its executives are yet to speak to DoJ since the year. It reported the agency had deployed an active investigation on Tether.
Further, Tether touted Bloomberg over its report on the firm, stating that it has repeatedly shown its desperation for attention in the industry without proper understanding.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Tokens.com Provides Operational and Capital Update
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to share an update on its operational business segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing of resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
“Since the inception of Tokens.com in 2020, we have built three successful and growing business segments that are all revenue positive and self-sustaining,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “The Company is well capitalized and provides investors with diversified exposure to web3 assets and businesses.”
Staking Highlights
Tokens.com currently owns the following tokens used in its staking operations: Ethereum, Solana, Oasis, Polkadot, NFTX, Mana, Ankr and Shiba Inu. Staking is the environmentally friendly equivalent of crypto mining. Stakers use token ownership to validate blocks on the blockchain andare compensated in the form of additional tokens. The tokens owned by the Company are in liquid markets. and from time to time may be liquidated for corporate overhead or rebalancing purposes.
“Staking represents our original business line. The staking process enables our shareholders to earn revenue through the ownership of some of the largest and most liquid crypto assets in the world, which are linked to web3 applications,” added Andrew Kiguel, CEO, Tokens.com.
Staking operations are wholly owned and operate within the parent company, Tokens.com. The Company’s token balance grows organically daily via the staking process which compensates the Company with payment in additional tokens. This occurs on a daily basis, all year round. A list of the key tokens owned by the Company is below. Tokens.com owns more aggregate tokens by volume than it ever has before in its history. However, Management notes, the values of these tokens have been and expect to remain volatile. The tokens are selected based on their utility in building web3 infrastructure and potential for appreciation over time.
|
Tokens
|
Amount Owned
|
Ethereum (Eth)
|
3,206.1
|
Solana (Sol)
|
18,325.5
|
PolkaDot (Dot)
|
286,941.6
|
Oasis (Rose)
|
7,232,425.0
|
Mana
|
2,000.1
|
Ankr
|
3,022,453.0
|
NFTX
|
1,355.4
|
Shiba Inu (Shib)
|
833,333,333.3
Tokens.com marks-to-market the value of its tokens at the end of each reporting period. As a result, its quarterly and annual financial statements are subject to these non-cash impacts depending on if the value of the tokens has increased or decreased.
The current market value of the tokens held by the Company is approximately CAD$11.3 million, at current exchange rates and the listed market value of the tokens.
Metaverse Group Highlights
Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, with approximately 58% ownership. Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. It integrates web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that its clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers.
Currently, Metaverse Group operates 850+ virtual land parcels across 12 metaverses. Of these parcels, it has the most occupancy in the Decentraland metaverse, which is one of the most active web3 metaverses that are currently live. Within Decentraland, Metaverse Group has 179 parcels occupied by tenants. The subsidiary is also in numerous discussions with other potential clients for additional services, such as the creation of NFT loyalty programs, virtual stores, NFT membership programs, and the planning of metaverse-based events.
Currently, Metaverse Group has approximately 85 clients and 8 employees. Metaverse Group continues to see growing demand for its services and has a pipeline of potential clients. Metaverse Group is also building its service offerings with new Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities. The team and scale of the business are growing at a fast pace.
“We have seen incredible traction with tier one clients at Metaverse Group who choose our team due to our ability to deliver category-leading experiences that leverage our land portfolio and technology,” said Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. “As we scale, we are developing new proprietary technology and leveraging the world’s best immersive digital solutions so that we can continue to be world leaders.”
Tokens.com’s management believes that Metaverse Group’s valuation extends beyond its digital land assets, which were last valued in Tokens.com’s quarterly financial statements ending June 30, 2022, at approximately CAD$9.4 million, at current exchange rates. Metaverse Group has successfully leveraged its digital assets through a strong team dedicated to digital land developments, leasing capabilities, and revenue generation.
Hulk Labs Highlights
Tokens.com is the majority owner of Hulk Labs with approximately 94% ownership. Hulk Labs (“Hulk”) is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs.
Hulk has a team of 6 people overseeing its operations. Since its launch in early 2022, the Hulk team has grown to manage over 1,000 player wallets and has a waitlist of over 2,000 players, primarily in African markets including South Africa, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The team has a target of surpassing 10,000 players in its network by the end of 2023. This growing player network is a key strategic advantage for Hulk Labs in generating revenue and is in high demand by P2E game developers seeking additional users and liquidity for their titles.
In addition, in 2023, Hulk Labs plans to begin beta testing proprietary software that will connect its player network to interested investors, similar to how companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. connect passengers to drivers. Hulk’s player network will significantly benefit from the proprietary software under development within Playte, Hulk’s acquisition completed July 2022.
Hulk’s players have spent the majority of their time on two P2E titles, Crabada and Thetan Arena. These titles have enabled our team to generate double digit (10%+) gross monthly returns on our asset base.
Hulk has currently deployed approximately CAD$540k across several P2E and NFT projects. Many of these investments are in projects such as CryptoPunks and NFTX which provide utility to the broader NFT ecosystem.
“The rapid development of the P2E industry and the revenue and traction Hulk Labs has been able to gain since our launch less than a year ago has us on track to win significant market share in the P2E space,” commented Deven Soni, President of Hulk Labs.
In August 2022, Hulk Labs raised approximately CAD$680k of strategic capital at current exchange rates. That transaction was completed at a CAD$10.9 million pre-money valuation which equates to a post-money valuation for Hulk Labs of approximately CAD$11.6 million, at current exchange rates. Since August, the subsidiary has achieved many new milestones and is now revenue positive.
Domain Names
Tokens.com also owns several domain names it believes to have market value. This not only includes the Tokens.com domain, but also tokenstrading.com and tokensart.com. Metaverse Group owns metaversegroup.com. While the value of domain names is not easy to pinpoint and can vary in different sectors and markets, management feels these domains do have a market value, particularly in the crypto and metaverse sectors. Management has received inquiries regarding our desire to sell the Tokens.com domain name, with soft offers in the mid-seven figure range. At this time, Management feels retaining the domain name is its best use, however, reserves the option to reevaluate that decision under different circumstances.
Capitalization
As at the end of the last quarter, Tokens.com and its subsidiaries held CAD$7.8 million in cash, at current exchange rates. In addition, the Company is able to liquidate its digital assets used in the staking operations within a short period of time for additional capital if required. Management at Tokens.com does not believe the current market price for its common shares reflects the inherent value in the Company or the aggregate value of its businesses, digital assets, and cash. As such, on October 27th, Tokens.com announced the launch of a normal course issuer bid program to buy back its shares in the market for cancellation. Tokens.com has 96,926,757 shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 72,377,444.
Tokens.com does not foresee a requirement to raise capital in the near term given its three business segments are revenue positive, its low operating overhead, and its existing cash and token balances.
Our most recent quarterly financial statements, ending June 30th, 2022 and reviewed by the Company’s auditors, had total assets of approximately CAD$31.0 million including a cash balance of approximately CAD$7.8 million, at current exchange rates. This equates to CAD$0.32 per common share in asset values.
Tokens.com’s cash at the last reported quarter ending June 30th, 2022, and its current value of tokens is equal to approximately CAD$19.1 million, or CAD$0.20 per common share at current exchange rates. This value does not include the additional value of the businesses and digital assets contained within Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group described above.
Tokens.com expects to release its audited year-end financial statements for the nine months ended September 30th, in mid-December.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Hulk Labs
Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.
For further information please visit https://hulklabs.com.
About Metaverse Group
Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds an eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.
Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.
For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.
Contacts
Tokens.com Corp.
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Telephone: +1-647-578-7490
Email: [email protected]
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media
Email: [email protected]
Blockchain
Animation.com Supports Cardano’s Decentralization Through Community Stake Pools
SHERIDAN, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFT–By way of contributing to the Cardano ecosystem, Animation.com has announced it is offering STAKING with the ticker ANIM.
This single-stake pool operator uses the decentralized nature of Cardano’s blockchain technology to foster the production, monetization, and acquisition of artwork around the world.
Since Cardano is the top proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform in terms of stakes value, it is also the first-of-its-kind network developed through evidence-based methods and founded on peer-reviewed research.
Staking pools are ways for stakeholders to earn passive income by reducing the hassle of technical implementation and maintenance.
Single pools also provide better interests and fewer fees, compared to the multipool owners.
According to Cardano, stake pools are “responsible for processing transactions that will be placed in the ledger, as well as producing new blocks.”
As Cardano is expected to increase the implementation of smart contracts, the price of ADA, Cardano’s native currency, is also expected to soar. It is very common for long-term ADA holders to stake their coins to some pool, so they can reap rewards.
This is a consistent way to earn a stable passive income making it one of the main reasons so many prefer staking over mining.
Stake pools have the power to validate new blocks and collect fees for their work. A percentage of the ADAs they earn is then given to stake pool members.
Staking Cardano can generate significant annual yields, the amount varying depending on the crypto exchange and lockup period.
“A more decentralized network is a stronger network, and Cardano is recognized as the top decentralized platform, which is why I wish to contribute to Cardano’s decentralization, performance and security,” notes Animation.com’s CEO Milan Reichbach. “Beyond that, there’s also a communal aspect to this pool. It acts as a place to share knowledge, information, statistics, as well as report issues, and gives me an opportunity to support Cardano’s tooling and open source ecosystem.”
Further the decentralization of Cardano by delegating your ADA to the ANIM pool today!
To learn more about Animation.com artist marketplace and stake your ADA, visit https://www.animation.com/cardanostakepool.
Contacts
Milan Reichbach
[email protected]
