Price Surge Puts Majority Of Ethereum Investors In Profit
Ethereum investors have had a rollercoaster year in 2022. It has been both successful in some aspects and gut-wrenching in others. After trending in the low $1,000s for a long time, the crypto market rally had seen Ethereum rise to two-month highs. What followed was a marked increase in the number of investors that were actually making a profit from their investments.
57% Of Investors In Profit
If anything, the profitability of Ethereum over the years has been a major bull case for the digital asset. Even now, during a brutal crypto winter, the cryptocurrency remains one of the best-performing assets with a higher-than-average number of investors currently seeing profit on their investments.
Data from IntoTheBlock shows that a total of 57% of all ETH wallets are currently seeing profit even at current prices. This puts it ahead of the majority of the market which is seeing the majority of its holders being plunged into loss at current prices. It puts about 40% of all investors in the loss territory, and only 3% are sitting in the neutral territory. This neutral 3% are those whose holdings are currently sitting at the price they purchased the tokens at.
57% of ETH holders in profit | Source: IntoTheBlock
For all of this, the IntoTheBlock data also show an important correlation between the amount of time the tokens were held and the profit margin on them. The majority of ETH investors (65%) have held their coins for more than one year. This makes them the subset of investors that are likely to be in profit.
Now, this does not mean that short-term holders are not seeing any profit given that the current price is considerably higher than where it was a few months ago. Nevertheless, the bull case still skews towards long-term holders being more likely to make a profit.
More Upside For Ethereum?
Ethereum is still maintaining its position just above $1,500, putting it close to its recent local peak of just above $1,600. This sustained level points toward the bull dominance in the market and this could lead to more upside in the short term. But that is only taking Ethereum alone and not the whole market.
ETH price recovers above $1,600 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Given that the FOMC meeting will be in full swing soon, there is expected market volatility incoming. Now, volatility can either be for the upside or the downside, but the latter is expected during this time due to the rising inflation rates.
Nevertheless, hold sentiment for ETH holders remains strong. Since ETH is now sitting above its 100-day moving average, it has effectively beaten back the sellers. Short to medium-term sentiment now skews strongly towards hold which suggests that any downside will be met with strong support at $1,500.
Featured image from Yahoo Finance, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
FIFA+ Collect Invites Football Fans to “Own It, Win It, Live It” With VIP Experience Giveaways to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Every Pack Purchase on the Official FIFA Digital Collectibles Platform Offers Automatic Entry Into Global Programme, Now Through 20 November
ZURICH & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIFAWorldCup—FIFA+ Collect, the official digital collectibles platform of FIFA+ built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced special VIP experience giveaways for football fans to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The “Own It, Win It, Live It” programme is now open for entry through 20 November 2022 at www.fifapluscollectgowin.com.
Each VIP experience winner will bring a guest for a five-day/four-night expense-paid trip to Doha, including round-trip airfare, luxury accommodations at the St. Regis Doha, tickets to two FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches, $500 (USD) spending money, a commemorative gift basket with FIFA and FIFA+ Collect memorabilia and more. A winner will be selected at random each week.
Entry is open to eligible fans around the world who purchase packs of digital collectibles showcasing sport-defining highlights from FIFA’s 92-year history. Each pack purchase automatically grants the purchaser one entry, with each additional purchase increasing the number of entries. Additional terms and conditions apply.
Packs of FIFA+ Digital Collectibles each include three random highlights from FIFA’s extensive archive of historic football footage. There are currently two collections available for purchase: the Genesis Collection, which is FIFA+ Collects first drop, available for a limited time; and the newly released Archives collection. Both collections are available for just $4.99 (USD) and include an array of incredible goals and jaw-dropping saves in four rarity tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, and Iconic. Digital collectibles can be used on the platform to collect, trade, sell and play in reward-generating games and upcoming challenges.
About Algorand
Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand’s high-performing Layer-1 blockchain is unparalleled for bringing fast, frictionless, and inclusive technologies to everyone. Algorand is reshaping every industry – from TradFi and DeFi to new creator economies and beyond. With an extraordinary commitment to interoperability and consistent delivery, its sustainable technology powers more participation, transparency, and efficiency for all. As the technology of choice for 2,000+ global organizations, the Algorand ecosystem is transforming the next generation of financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.
About FIFA
FIFA exists to govern football and to develop the game around the world. Since 2016, the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world. The new FIFA is modernising football to be global, accessible and inclusive in all aspects. Not just on one or two continents, but everywhere. Under FIFA’s vision to make football truly global, it will help develop football everywhere so that there are at least 50 national teams and 50 clubs from all continents that can compete at a top competitive level.
Deana Graffeo Weeks
Alchemy Media for FIFA+ Collect
646-389-7519 or [email protected]
FTX Exciting Update – Users Can Now Send Crypto’s Through Email & Phone Number￼
Despite the bear market, crypto adoptions are widely spreading across all areas around the world. In that case, in order to retain and keep its users engaging, FTX – an institutional crypto exchange has brought up an update. It is now accessible for all FTX users to send crypto’s via phone number and email address. Being a user-friendly platform, FTX offers an even more simple process for its users.
In general, operating as the world’s largest crypto exchange, FTX is developing innovative ideas, targeting users globally. Recently, the exchange is working on expanding its markets, covering all regions of the world. Further, users can buy, sell and trade a variety of digital assets on the platform is super easy.
Surprisingly, FTX remains to be one of the best crypto exchanges, especially for its continuous efforts and developments even in the bear market. Couple of days back, FTX officially revealed its market expansion and operations in the United Arab Emirates.
Exclusive Offer for FTX Users
Amidst the other updates, sending and receiving cryptocurrencies through email address and phone numbers is something exciting for the users. All FTX users are awaiting to explore this new feature in the platform.
Moreover, the new updates bind additional benefits like, transaction speed, easy access to contacts, avoids misspell of wallet addresses and even other technical errors while sending/ receiving assets. Also, it helps to track and maintain the purchases history directly back to the people.
In addition, it brings in an easier way for all other users who do not possess much technical skills in fact. Through this feature, FTX will gain more user base for making the crypto and its operations as easy to use.
However in-order to survive and hold the top position in the crypto market, FTX will support and launch features at user convenience. Significantly, ranking as the top 3rd crypto exchange in the market, FTX will work to expand its operations and services at large scale.
Thus, as much as making crypto and its services at ease, users will be eager to explore the innovations offered in the crypto space.
Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Tokenization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 190 Featured)
- American Express Company
- AsiaPay Limited
- Bluefin Payment Systems LLC
- Cardlink
- Fiserv, Inc.
- Futurex LP
- HelpSystems, LLC
- HST Campinas, SP
- IntegraPay
- Marqeta, Inc.
- Mastercard Inc.
- MeaWallet AS
- Micro Focus International plc
- Paragon Payment Solutions
- Sequent Software Inc.
- Shift4 Payments, LLC
- Sygnum Bank AG
- Thales TCT
- TokenEx, LLC
- VeriFone, Inc.
- Visa Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Tokenization – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
- An Introduction to Tokenization
- Objective of Tokenization
- PCI DSS and Tokenization
- Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
- Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth
- Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake
- SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data
- Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
- Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
- Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
- BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
- Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
- Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
- Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market
- With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
- Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
- Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
- Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity
- SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
- Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization
- Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 190
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0556n
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Here’s Why The Current Bitcoin Bear Might Last A While Longer
Bitcoin has been consolidating between the realized price and the balanced price for three months so far, here’s why this can suggest the bear market may still have some ways to go before it concludes.
Bitcoin Is Currently Below, But Near, The $21.1k Realized Price
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the realized and the balanced price models are suitable for approximating the bottom formation range for BTC.
The “realized price” is a Bitcoin value model based on the idea of realized cap. In simple terms, what it represents is the cost-basis of the average holder in the market.
This means that whenever the true BTC price is trading below this metric, the market as a whole enters into a state of loss.
Another model for Bitcoin is the “balanced price,” which is calculated by taking the difference between the realized price and the transferred price.
The former of the two is, as explained before, the mean cost-basis, or the price the average investor “paid” for their coins. The latter model, the new “transferred price,” signifies just the opposite.
It’s based on the price that investors have been selling their coins at, and thus represents the price at which they “spent” their BTC.
Because of this fact, the report explains that the balanced price “can be thought of as a form of a “Fair Value” model, capturing the difference between what was paid (cost-basis) and what was spent (transferred).”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in these Bitcoin price models, as well as the true price, since the year 2014:
The time spent by the crypto in this range during the various cycles | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 44, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the current Bitcoin realized price is around $21.1k, while the balanced price is about $16.5k.
Historically, the crypto has consolidated between these two levels while the bear market bottom formation period has lasted.
In the 2014-15 cycle, BTC was trapped in this region for 10 months, while in 2018-19 it was stuck there for 5.5 months.
So far in the current bear, Bitcoin has spent a total of around three months in this region. Glassnode notes that the present cycle is thus still missing the duration observed in the previous ones.
Right now, the crypto is nearing a retest of the upper bound of this range, but if this bear is also at least as long as the historical ones, then the crypto might be rejected back down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 7% in the last week.
BTC holds strong above $20k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Daniel Krueger on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Pluto Launches Automated Investing Platform to Truly Democratize Trading
First-of-its-kind automated platform provides live crypto trading aimed at retail investors
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestWithPluto–Pluto, a free trading platform offering easy to use tools for building automated, data-driven investing strategies, officially launched its application with live crypto trading Thursday. Pluto’s proprietary no-code interface is both easy to use and performance augmenting, making it accessible to investors of all ability levels.
Pluto enables investors to construct custom, automated trading strategies based on their investing preferences with out-of-the box tools. Pluto’s tools seek and exploit favorable market conditions while shielding investor’s portfolios from risk. Additionally, Pluto will give users the ability to license their strategies to other members of the Pluto community, thereby giving retail investors the ability to monetize their knowledge.
Investors will now be able to live trade bitcoin, ethereum, polygon, dogecoin and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies. Joining the platform also entitles users to partake in Pluto’s rewards programs, which include:
- Community Rewards – an industry-first dividend program that allocates a portion of Pluto’s profits back to its investor community.
- Sparks – an initiative that rewards users for completing education missions designed to help them understand and apply systems of wealth creation used by professional traders and institutions.
“We wanted to design an accessible platform available to people of all experience levels,” said Pluto CEO Jacob Sansbury. “For too long, hedge funds and big banks have monopolized superior trading technology, entrenching their positions at the top of the financial food chain. At Pluto, we believe Wall Street MBAs and dorm room traders deserve access to the same investing tools.”
Live trading on Pluto offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees in the industry, saving investors upward of 90% in fees compared to many of the biggest exchanges and trading platforms on the market.
Currently, the majority of crypto test strategies built on Pluto reflect a positive net return, validating Pluto’s mission to empower every retail investor with healthy and productive investing habits and personalized, yet accessible, trading tools.
Crypto trading is just the start of Pluto’s journey – in the coming months, the platform will add stock trading features and more, with the goal of eventually becoming a hub for multi-asset trading.
About Pluto
Pluto is a free-to-use platform for building, utilizing, and monetizing automated trading strategies for digital asset and equity markets. Launched in 2021 by Bridgewater Associates alum Jacob Sansbury and cybersecurity enthusiast Dakota McDaniels, Pluto is facilitating the next generation of quantitative retail investing. Pluto’s automated trading toolkit enables users to build no-code strategies to augment their investing capabilities, while Pluto’s trading strategy marketplace enables users to license highly-vetted trading strategies from other users. Pluto is backed by At.inc, Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital and is based out of Los Angeles.
Will Crockett
[email protected]
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
- SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE.
- SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price action shown by Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the past few days has been a replica of what we see with the price of DOGE in the past few days as it continues to lead the charge for memecoin rallies. Although the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been under the shadow of DOGE, that hasn’t neglected the fact that the price has had a good run. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, would this run be sustained? (Data from Binance)
Shib Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally accompanied by its rival SHIB.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $0.00001, the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00001300; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.000015; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.000012 region as the price of SHIB eyes a rally to a region of $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000012.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
SHIB currently trades at $0.00001290, just above its key support formed at $0.00001 after its successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price tried mimicking DOGE performance.
The price of SHIB needs to break and hold above $0.000014 for more rallies to a region of $0.00002
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
