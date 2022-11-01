News
Punjabi singer AP Dhillon hospitalized after being injured during US tour
New Delhi:
Indo-Canadian Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has been admitted to hospital after sustaining an injury during a US tour recently.
On Tuesday, the ‘Brown Munde’ hitmaker took to Instagram and told his fans and followers about the same.
“To all my fans in California…it breaks my heart to let you know that my shows in SF and LA are postponed due to an unfortunate injury I suffered while on tour. I’m fine and should recover completely,” he wrote, adding a photo from the hospital.
He has rescheduled his concert dates in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
“I will not be able to perform at the moment. I have been looking forward to seeing you all and I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you in a few weeks. Keep your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates,” he added.
In another Instagram Story, Mr. Dhillon shared his new concert dates. He informed that his concerts which were scheduled to take place on November 1 and 2 will now take place on December 13 and 14. The Los Angeles concert will take place on December 11 instead of November 4.
Mr. Dhillon’s songs are very popular, especially ‘Excuses’, ‘Desires’, ‘Summer High’ and ‘Brown Munde’. Actor Vicky Kaushal and cricketer Virat Kohli have been seen on Mr. Dhillon’s energetic tracks in the past.
Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate
Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers.
How could you take someone like that seriously?
Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off.
“Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.”
Irving eventually apologized for his ignorance of scientific facts taught in grade school and said he had learned to keep “intimate conversations” out of public discourse.
“At the time, I was like huge into conspiracies,” Irving said in 2018. “And everybody’s been there.”
Athletes say dumb things all the time, so Irving was able to brush it off and move on to bigger things, such as COVID-19 vaccine denial. His anti-vaccine stance meant the Brooklyn Nets star had to sit out home games last season, which contributed to a low seed in the Eastern Conference and an early exit in the playoffs.
Now Irving is back with more conspiracy theories, and the NBA is not laughing it off.
Irving tweeted a link to a documentary that includes antisemitic tropes, then doubled down after being criticized by Nets owner Joe Tsai, who said he was “disappointed” in the tweet and that it’s “wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”
“Did I do anything illegal?” Irving said at a postgame news conference. “Did I hurt anybody? Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”
Irving separated himself from the documentary he promoted, insisting he is an omnist who “meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs.” Yet he also said he would not “back down” from tweeting the link, adding: “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”
On Monday night against the Indiana Pacers, Irving also had a group of fans sitting courtside around him, all wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts with some also wearing yarmulkes.
Now Silver faces a dilemma. Does he discipline Irving for promoting hate on his Twitter account or ignore the tweet because Irving never used any hateful language himself, said he isn’t antisemitic and eventually deleted the link to the documentary?
Irving, whose Nets face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night in Brooklyn, seems likely to skate on any disciplinary measures. Most controversies have a shelf life in the sports world, and I’m guessing the NBA hopes Irving learned his lesson and will avoid tweeting about the subject in the future.
You can’t tell a person what to believe, but Silver can encourage Irving to keep his “intimate conversations” to himself by threatening a fine or suspension. In 2021, the NBA fined Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard $50,000, the highest allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, and suspended him for one week for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming a video game. Leonard, a former University of Illinois player, claimed he didn’t know what the word meant.
Irving didn’t go to that extreme, but sending out a link to amplify a hateful message should be enough evidence of his true intentions. It wasn’t an accident.
Because of the climate we live in, many jumped to Irving’s defense, including right-wing blogger Jason Whitlock, who tweeted about “cowards ripping” Irving’s link to a documentary that was promoted on Amazon, which is owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos.
That was followed by Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman retweeting Whitlock and suggesting that’s “the world we live in.” Stroman later sent out a series of bizarre tweets about the media pushing “uniform narratives … to control the minds of individuals in society.”
Stroman didn’t elaborate on what narratives the media allegedly are pushing on individuals, even when asked by followers to explain himself. The angry reactions from Cubs fans on Twitter had subsided a bit by Monday morning, and Stroman was back to tweeting pictures of a shoe he’s promoting and a scenic shot from a boat. No more thoughts on the media controlling your mind.
It’s not against MLB rules to write crazy things on social media, so Stroman probably won’t have to worry about any repercussions.
The Cubs didn’t immediately respond to messages about Stroman’s tweets, which obviously were without merit. He has the whole offseason before he can be asked about them in spring training, and by then it will be old news unless he continues his anti-media ranting.
Irving isn’t as lucky. He has to deal with this controversy for at least the rest of the season, which is off to a bad start for the underachieving Nets.
While his NBA peers have been mostly silent on Irving’s tweets — and the National Basketball Players Association probably won’t rebuke him because he is a vice president of the union — others aren’t afraid to call Irving out. After Irving posted a video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar suggested people write to the companies Irving endorses and tell them they no longer will buy their products if the relationship continues.
“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote on Substack.com. “When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society — Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and more — it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”
It’s too late to explain to Irving the damage he has done to his career. He probably wouldn’t listen anyway.
But it’s up to Silver to ensure that Irving’s promotion of hate on social media ends now.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG, makes big allegations against AAP chief Satyendar Jain
Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in the letter that Satyendra Jain took Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. Along with this, Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goyal has been accused of accepting millions of rupees as bribes. AAP leader Satyendar Jain is housed in Delhi’s Tihar Jail Image Courtesy PTI
New Delhi: A letter from con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, detained at Mandoli prison in east Delhi, has caused an uproar in Delhi’s political circles. In this handwritten letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is fighting allegations of fraud of Rs 200 crore made very serious allegations against Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in the letter that Satyendra Jain took Rs 10 crore from him as protection money. Along with this, Chief Prisons Officer Sandeep Goyal has been accused of accepting millions of rupees as bribes. AAP leader Satyendar Jain is himself incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar prison on money laundering charges.
Letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi LG
Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused of money laundering lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, has made a very serious allegation that he gave Satyendra Jain a total of Rs 10 crore as protection money.
After that, the problems of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is incarcerated in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on money laundering charges, seem to be getting worse.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar also alleged that he gave twelve and a half crore rupees to Director General of Prisons Sandeep Goel as protection money. It has not been revealed whether Sukesh gave such a sum in cash or through electronic transactions.
Sukesh also accused Satyendra Jain of harassment
Sukesh also said that he filed a petition with the Delhi High Court and requested an investigation from the Central Bureau of Investigation. Along with this, con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar also accused Satyendra Jain of harassing him and pressuring him to withdraw the petition through the Director General of Prisons.
Upheaval in Delhi politics
After this allegation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the government of Arvind Kejriwal. BJP media cell chief Amit Malviya said Satyendra Jain was also involved in the recovery. Not only that, BJP leaders attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi for corruption.
‘It’s got to happen from the beginning’: Chicago Bulls need better 1st quarters from their starters — and can’t keep relying on bench help
The Chicago Bulls bench earned praise during the first week of the season for defining the style and intensity of the team’s identity this season.
But two weeks into the season, the bench also has helped disguise a key challenge for the Bulls — an inability to start games on a strong note.
The Bulls ranked 25th in the league through Sunday in first-quarter plus/minus (minus-13.6) despite ranking near the top of the league in the second (plus-13.2, fifth) and third quarter (plus-11.4, seventh). Their strength in the middle of games has allowed them to pull off large comebacks against top teams, such as a rally from a 19-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics last week.
But as the Bulls continue to dig themselves into holes, it’s clear this first-quarter trend isn’t sustainable. Getting off to a slow start goes beyond the numbers — it also allows opponents to set a style and tenor for the game, which can be difficult to shake even when the Bulls get into a stronger flow in the second quarter.
“We just let teams play the way they want,” center Nikola Vučević said. “And then once we wake up, we focus a little more, we get a little more physical, then we’re able to get stops. But it’s got to happen from the beginning or we’re just going to struggle every game.”
The way the Bulls have started games exacerbates preexisting weaknesses such as defending 3-pointers. They are second-worst in the league in defending behind the arc — allowing 14.4 3-pointers per game — and that’s anchored in weak first-half defense. The Philadelphia 76ers, for instance, made 6 of their 14 3-pointers in the first quarter of their victory over the Bulls on Saturday.
“We’ve got to be better about starting the game,” coach Billy Donovan said. “There are some times when you are in help and you’re in rotations and you’re trying to protect the paint, but we’ve got to have better awareness and recognition. One area we can really clean up is in transition because that’s where we’re really, really poor right now.”
The Bulls’ inability to start and end games flies in the face of common logic for a team’s rotations. The starting and closing lineups should consist of a team’s most dependable players, but often the Bulls are digging themselves into holes with their leading scorers — Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Vučević — on the court.
The players in the second unit rarely outscore the Bulls stars, but they have been more reliable in stabilizing the team after a shaky first quarter.
“I can’t sit there and say it’s one player — it’s that group,” Donovan said. “It’s a group of five players. It’s something we’ve probably got to take a look at and evaluate.”
Improvements to the second unit — spearheaded by the additions of center Andre Drummond and guard Goran Dragić — have given the Bulls more versatility this season. But it’s unsustainable for any team to continually rely on its bench to flip the momentum of a game.
After Saturday’s loss to the 76ers, LaVine said the starters are aware of the challenges they are creating early in games and are eager to flip that pattern.
“That’s been our M.O.,” LaVine said. “We’re getting down in the first unit. Then the second unit usually comes in and saves our ass and plays better. We’ve just got to do better in the beginning.”
Pfizer Announces Promising Developments for 1st Maternal RSV Vaccine
After decades of research into respiratory syncytial virus, a particularly dangerous disease for newborns and the elderly, scientists this week announced a major development in plans for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as the year next.
“Among very young children, especially those [younger] less than 6 months, we now have a high probability of protecting against serious illness and hospitalization,” Dr. William Gruber of Pfizer told ABC News.
Gruber is responsible for the company’s vaccine development programs and has personally worked on the RSV vaccine for more than 40 years.
Pfizer announced Tuesday that, given promising preliminary data on its maternal RSV vaccine for newborns, the Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to stop enrolling new patients in the study. The company said it would continue with the vaccine approval process.
Pfizer’s traditional protein-based RSV vaccine works by vaccinating a pregnant person, who then transmits certain protective antibodies to the infant. The company also said the same vaccine also showed promising data in adults 65 and older.
According to data collected from preliminary studies, Pfizer said, the vaccine was 82% effective in protecting newborns, in the first three months of life, against severe RSV disease. Within six months of an infant’s life, vaccine effectiveness dropped to 69%.
“To be able to be in a position where we have the potential to provide 80% or more protection against critical illness is a dream come true,” Gruber said.
Pfizer expects to submit the vaccine for formal FDA approval by the end of the year and, if approved by the FDA and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal RSV vaccine could be available as early as next year.
Currently, there is no approved RSV vaccine. If Pfizer’s vaccine is approved, it would be the first RSV vaccine given to pregnant women to protect infants. The company said there were “no safety concerns” for vaccinated pregnant participants and their newborns during the trial.
The news comes as children’s hospitals across the country are experiencing an increase in the number of patients admitted with RSV. RSV infections have increased 69% in the past four weeks and are emerging earlier than usual this year, according to the CDC.
U.S. pediatric bed occupancy is reported to have hit its highest level in two years, with 75% of the estimated 40,000 beds occupied, according to an ABC News analysis.
RSV usually causes mild cold-like symptoms and is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in children under 1 in the United States, according to the CDC.
The CDC also indicates that premature infants and young children with weakened immune systems, congenital heart disease or chronic lung disease are most vulnerable to RSV complications.
Dr. William Linam, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Children’s Healthcare in Atlanta, told ABC News last year that parents can help protect their children from RSV by following the three Ws of the coronavirus pandemic: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
“Almost all children have had RSV at least once by the time they turn 2 years old, but it’s really the younger ones, especially those under 6 months old, who can really have trouble with RSV. RSV and sometimes end up in the hospital,” Linam said. at the time.
“If you have a child who has significant underlying health conditions, you probably need to maintain some of those precautions that you were following during the worst of the pandemic, such as continuing to wear more masks when in enclosed spaces, being diligent to keep hand sanitizer with you, use it a lot and avoid crowds,” he added.
10 Indian Stand Up Comedians Who Will Make You Laugh Out Loud
For many, the stand-up comedian has gone from being a person who entertains people to someone who can make or break an event. Even if you’re not planning on having any comedians perform at your next event, you need to know which ones are available and what they can do for your attendees. If you’re in the mood to indulge your funny bone, then seek out some Indian stand-up comedians. In this article, we’ll introduce you to 10 of the funniest Indian stand up comedians so that you can pick your favorite and plan some belly laughs for the weekend! So buckle up and get ready for an explosion of laughter!
Top 10 Stand Up Comedians In India
10) Abish Mathew – Stand Up Comedians
Abish Mathew is one of the most skilled and distinctive comedians in the nation. He is well-known for his work with All India Bakchod and as the star of Son of Abish, his comedy channel on YouTube with more than 1 Million subscribers.
9) Biswa Kalyan Rath
One of the best stand up comedians India has ever seen and YouTuber, Biswa Kalyan Rath. Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the few stand-up comedians who has so far succeeded in winning over the audience. His stand-up comedy partner Kanan Gill and he are known for their humorous reviews of Bollywood films. Pretentious Movie Reviews is a popular YouTube channel for fans of Bollywood films worldwide thanks to Biswa and Kanan. Since then, he has moved on to new projects, working to promote his unique brand of humour through his own YouTube channel and partnerships with other online streaming services.
8) Kanan Gill – Stand Up Comedians
An Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber, Biswa Kalyan Rath. Biswa Kalyan Rath is one of the few stand-up comedians who has so far succeeded in winning over the audience. His stand-up comedy partner Kanan Gill and he are known for their humorous reviews of Bollywood films. Pretentious Movie Reviews is a popular YouTube channel for fans of Bollywood films worldwide thanks to Biswa and Kanan. Since then, he has moved on to new projects, working to promote his unique brand of humour through his own YouTube channel and partnerships with other online streaming services.
7) Anubhav Singh Bassi
Anubhav Singh Bassi is one of the best Stand up comedians in India. His shows are full of hilarious anecdotes and observations about everyday life, which resonate with audiences on a variety of levels.
6) Kenny Sebastian – Stand Up Comedians in India
Kenny Sebastian is one of the best stand up comedians in India. He has the world at his feet thanks to his fantastic sense of humor that touches on commonplace subjects, his singing voice, and his extraordinary talent for making even the most expressionless faces smirk. The stand-up comedian from Bangalore is probably one of the top comic acts in the nation, producing material appropriate for both the Internet and live performance.
Also Read: Best Bhagavad Gita Quotes In Hindi To Change Your Life
5) Abhishek Upmanyu – Stand Up Comedians
Abhishek Upmanyu is a hilarious stand up comedian from India. His comedy routines are about social and cultural taboos that most people wouldn’t dare to discuss in public. He is well known for posting humorous YouTube videos. His Youtube account has more than 4 million subscribers. He is also well-known for his work as an AIB On Air writer.
4) Sorabh Pant
Sorabh Pant, one of India’s top comedians, has received praise from Wayne Brady for being the second-most talented stand up comedians India has ever seen, behind Russell Peters. He is the type of performer who will use every last ounce of energy and Glucon-D to make you laugh. More than 300 corporate shows and over 1000 performances by Sorabh have taken place in 60 cities across 15 nations.
3) Vir Das – Stand Up Comedians in India
Vir Das is one of the most popular stand up comedians in India. He has appeared on various TV shows and his debut comedy special was recently released on Netflix. Vir jokes about topics such as first-world problems, dating, Bollywood, and the infamous Indian traffic. He started off by hosting and participating in comedic programs like “The Great Indian Comedy Show.” In a supporting part in the Bollywood drama “Namastey London,” he made his acting debut.
2) Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui is one of the best stand up comedians India has ever seen. Munawar is a rapper/writer and a comedian. He is well-known for his videos, vlogs, and contentious views on Indian politics and religion. Munawar Faruqui remains controversial primarily because of his belief and political comedy.
1) Zakir Khan – Stand Up Comedians
If you’re looking for a comedian who’s just as funny in Hindi as he is in English, Zakir Khan is your man. He has worked at HT Media Ltd. (Fever 104FM) as a radio host, producer, copywriter, and researcher. He comes from a musical family and is interested in creating and speaking poems in Urdu and Hindi.
We hope that this list of stand up comedians has given you some laughs, some new ideas for jokes to tell, and the motivation to go out and make people laugh. If you know any great comedians that we missed, please let us know in the comments section below!
Paul Krugman: It’s a lagged, lagged, lagged world
The basic story of U.S. economic policy right now is all about the Federal Reserve, which is trying to bring inflation down by raising interest rates, which should cool off the economy.
The Fed’s actions have, in fact, been successful in producing a major tightening of financial conditions. For the most part, Fed policy works through two channels: Tight money raises mortgage rates, which causes a housing slump, and it also leads to a strong dollar, which eventually makes U.S. goods less competitive on world markets. Both channels have been working, at least as far as financial markets are concerned.
So far, however, there hasn’t been much evidence of economic cooling. The most recent inflation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics came in hot. The gross domestic product report released Thursday was fairly strong, clearly refuting claims that we’re in a recession.
So doesn’t this say that the Fed needs to do more? Don’t the numbers speak for themselves?
Well, no. Numbers rarely do.
There’s a cacophony of voices among economists right now, which puts me in mind of a line from my old teacher Charles Kindleberger, from back in the days when economists obsessed about the balance of payments. (They no longer do, which is a whole other story.) He wrote that “the existence of a variety of balance-of-payments definitions makes it possible for an observer always to be grave, or optimistic, according to his temperament.” So it is now with Fed policy and the inflation outlook.
Start by considering GDP.
The headline number was indeed pretty strong — 2.6% growth at an annual rate, after two quarters of decline. But quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in growth are often driven by volatile items that tell you little about underlying trends. In this case, the quarter’s growth is more than explained by a drop in the real trade deficit (which made up for softer results elsewhere), probably reflecting the ripple effects from supply chain disruptions that have mostly faded away.
Some observers like to focus on “core GDP,” which excludes net exports, inventory changes and government purchases. Where the headline number shows an economy that slumped in the first half of this year and resumed growth in the third quarter, core GDP tells us a tale of an economy steadily slowing and currently more or less stalled.
But wait, there’s more. Stripping out the effects of the U.S. trade deficit is helpful as a way to dampen the statistical noise, but looking forward, we should expect the strong dollar to weigh on exports and become a major drag on the economy.
Why haven’t we seen this yet? Mainly because the effects of a strong dollar on trade, while they can be powerful, take a long time to materialize. In international macroeconomics, one of my home academic fields, the general view — shaped in large part by the effects of a rising dollar in the early 1980s, then a big fall after 1985 — has been that the negative impact of a strong dollar on the trade balance takes two years or more to fully manifest.
The negative effects of one of the two channels through which the Fed has been trying to affect the economy are still largely in the future.
I’m less clear about the other one, mortgage rates: Housing investment has already been falling, dragging down growth. And although it will surely continue to fall, I don’t know whether it will be a bigger drag looking forward.
What seems fairly clear, however, is that we have yet to see anything like the full effects of Fed tightening on the economy.
What about inflation? Here, too, there are good reasons to believe that there are long lags between policy changes and the reported numbers. Perhaps most important is the way the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures the cost of housing, which largely reflects the average amount paid by renters, which is then used to estimate an “imputed” cost for homeowners — in effect, what they would be paying if they were renting their dwellings.
This procedure makes sense for evaluating the cost of living, but it can be problematic as a way of judging the current state of the economy. Why? Because most renters have leases, so the amount they pay lags far behind the rates paid by new renters. A recent study by the BLS found that this lag averages about a year.
What this means is that the official measure of shelter inflation, which is a large part of overall inflation and an even larger part of various measures of underlying inflation, reflects conditions in the housing market in late 2021, not conditions today. Back then, as it happens, rents were rising at a double-digit rate — in large part, some research suggests, because of the rise of remote work, which led people to want more space.
But all of this appears to be behind us. A recent analysis by Goldman Sachs estimated that market rents are currently rising at an annual rate of only 3%, about the rate before the pandemic, and many analysts expect rents to slow even further or perhaps even begin to fall. This slowdown will eventually show up in official measures of inflation — but not until sometime next year.
Is “true” inflation really coming down? Like many economic observers, I was waiting with some trepidation for Friday morning’s release of the Employment Cost Index, widely viewed as a better measure of wage growth than the simple average wage. Would it contradict other data suggesting slowing wages? Well, it didn’t.
Wages are still rising too fast to be consistent with the Fed’s inflation target, but if the economy is really set to weaken, wage growth will probably weaken too. Furthermore, you can argue that past wage growth, like surging rents, partly reflected a one-time adjustment to pandemic-related shocks, which will go away over time.
So, does the Fed need to do more? Or has it already done too much? It’s a judgment call. There is, I’d argue, a strong case to be made that there’s considerable future disinflation already in the pipeline. But is it enough to justify a Fed pause after its next interest rate hike (which is clearly going to happen)?
Well, as Kindleberger would have said, there are enough measures out there to let you be either optimistic or pessimistic about inflation, according to your temperament.
Over the past year, optimists like me were wrong, while pessimists were right. But past results are no guarantee of future performance.
