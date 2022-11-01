News
Residents Evacuated After Hialeah Building Ceiling Collapsed; officials deem building unsafe – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities have deemed an apartment building in Hialeah unsafe after a ceiling collapsed, and it raises questions about how that building might have passed its recertification inspection.
Residents of the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated Monday afternoon and crews began the cleanup process.
7Skyforce flew over the scene of the damage where the ceiling under a second-story walkway fell, just after 10 a.m.
“Thank God there were no fatalities, no one was injured, it was a big deal for us,” said Hialeah councilor Jesus Tundidor. “However, our construction department deemed this unsafe and evacuated everyone.”
Firefighters will be at the building until they have a better un
Sujey Alfaro and her husband weren’t home when it happened, but firefighters immediately appeared on her Ring camera.
“You see this on the news, not thinking it could happen to you,” she said.
“Once you get here, you’re relieved that this is just part of a building where there was nobody,” said Hialeah Fire Department Chief Williams Guerra, “Obviously , I don’t want anyone to get hurt.”
“Right now our fire department, our building official, they’re assessing the property,” Tundidor said. “The owner of the property has also just arrived on site, so they are talking to them about the situation that has arisen, how to move forward, but above all, what to do with these tenants who are going to be displaced.
The Red Cross as well as crisis response teams were also on the scene to speak to residents as they now have to look for a new place to live.
In Spanish, resident Maria Hernandez told 7News, “Thank God we were outside the apartment.”
Tenant Mariela Campos told 7News in Spanish that she saw a crack along the wall, recorded it and thought the roof would fall. She also said that upon entering her apartment, she heard a loud noise and thought something had fallen, so she grabbed her dog and ran out of the building.
Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. told 7News the building is 60 years old and just passed its 40-year-old recertification in 2018.
Although Bovo no longer knows if the inspection was thorough enough.
“There was damage to the building, a hairline fracture is the best I can describe,” Bovo said. “There was wear, exposed rebar. You can put lipstick on a pig and clean it up as quickly as possible, but the reality has to be – ugh, you might know this needs to be more thorough.
“Obviously something went wrong here, and that’s what we’re going to investigate,” Tundidor said.
Officials said they plan to review all documents to try to figure out why part of the hallway gave way.
“It’s plausible that these things were there and who knows, you know, what conversations took place,” Bovo said. “The reality is, however, that we now have a building that we need to condemn, and it’s going to take a lot longer than three months to get it fixed.”
The owner of the building said he bought it towards the end of 2020.
He said they did their own inspection and found some plumbing issues, which he fixed.
Hernandez said the problem was preventable.
Authorities have let residents into the building to collect some personal belongings, as 16 families are now trying to figure out what they are going to do.
Alfaro said the Red Cross gave him a $500 gift card for housing. She also received a $250 Fresco y MAs gift card.
But when it comes to their homes, these families don’t have those answers yet.
“Someone will contact us,” she said. “They gave us a file number, but we don’t know anything else. What is the next step.
The owner said he would meet with city officials on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cnn
News
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and JUAN A. LOZANO (Associated Press)
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28.
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.
Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
No arrests have been announced. Media members at the scene later Tuesday morning were being kept across the street, which was otherwise blocked off to the public.
Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.
The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”
The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t currently together.
Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.
___
Landrum reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas, contributed to this report.
News
Supreme Court suspends disclosure of Trump’s tax returns
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has temporarily halted the disclosure of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats.
Tuesday’s order suspends disclosure while the court considers Mr. Trump’s case. Chief Justice Roberts ordered House lawmakers to respond to Mr. Trump’s filing by Nov. 10.
Mr. Trump on Monday asked the court to block a Democratic-led House committee from accessing six years of his tax returns.
Mr Trump filed an emergency application with the High Court after a federal appeals court last week ordered tax returns to be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee this week.
Mr. Trump’s legal team said in its court filing that the committee was not interested in the former president’s taxes for legitimate investigative purposes, but rather in a partisan investigation to embarrass him.
“The committee’s purpose in requesting President Trump’s tax returns has nothing to do with funding or personnel issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the president’s tax information to the public,” they said. they wrote.
Democratic lawmakers have insisted that the tax returns are necessary for their investigation of IRS audit processes. They say the request is a “completely legitimate area for congressional investigation and possible legislation.
Mr Trump’s lawyers have said Congress has no power to compel his tax returns, warning of “far-reaching implications” if the US Court of Appeals’ decision to the DC circuit was maintained.
“This case raises important questions about the separation of powers that will affect every future president,” they wrote.
The emergency appeal is the culmination of a long legal battle between Mr Trump and House Democrats that began in April 2019.
At that time, committee chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts asked the IRS for Mr. Trump’s tax returns as well as those of his business entities. Mr. Neal said the returns were necessary for the committee’s review of how the IRS handles presidents’ tax returns.
The window for Democrats to access Mr. Trump’s tax returns could close. If the GOP recaptures the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections and the legal fight is unresolved by the time Congress meets, Republicans would almost certainly drop the demand.
Mr. Trump has fought to block the release of his returns every step of the way with the dispute landing on the DC Circuit. In August, a three-judge panel ruled that Democrats could obtain the tax returns. The former president appealed this decision to the full court, which upheld the panel’s decision.
Under federal law, tax returns are confidential, but there are a few exceptions to the rule, including one that allows the President of Ways and Means to request the documents.
Mr. Trump, unlike other recent presidents, has refused to release his tax returns.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Mr. Trump, who challenged a subpoena by another Democratic-led committee for his tax records through his accounting firm.
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s);
js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.5”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
washingtontimes
News
Matt Hancock loses conservative whip after agreeing to appear on I’m a Celebrity | Matt Hancock
Former cabinet minister Matt Hancock has had the Tory whip suspended after it emerged he was entering the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The politician will be the 12th contestant to appear on the show, which features famous faces performing grueling tasks like being choked on bugs or eating kangaroo penises.
But the former health secretary faced a backlash from Tory whips and his constituency party over his decision to take part and will now sit as an independent MP. The show overlaps with the time when the House of Commons sits.
Tory chief whip Simon Hart said: ‘Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have reviewed the situation and believe it is a matter of sufficient seriousness to warrant suspending the whip with immediate effect.’
Hancock also came under fire from West Suffolk Conservative Association deputy chairman Andy Drummond, who said: “I can’t wait for him to eat a kangaroo’s penis. You can quote me that.
Rishi Sunak’s spokesman criticized Hancock’s decision: “The Prime Minister believes that at a difficult time for the country, MPs should work hard for their constituents, whether at home or in their constituencies.”
This week Hancock stepped down from the race to chair the Treasury select committee and announced a new book, Pandemic Diaries, about his experiences as health secretary during the Covid crisis.
Hancock filmed another reality show this year, the Guardian understands. He is due to appear in Channel 4’s upcoming Celebrity SAS series: Who Dares Wins.
Hancock resigned as Health Secretary last year after CCTV footage leaked showing him kissing his closest aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his ministerial office, in breach of his own privacy rules. Covid on distancing.
A source close to Hancock said the show’s producers agreed his constituents could contact him on pressing matters while he was in the jungle.
They said Hancock did not expect to serve in the cabinet again. “I’m A Celeb is the most-watched show on TV. Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so this is an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every night,” they said.
The source said there were “many ways to do the job of an MP…Whether he’s at camp for a day or three weeks, there are very few places where people will be able to see a politician such as ‘he is really”.
Hancock reportedly initially turned down an offer to appear on the show, but reconsidered after Liz Truss’s premiership disappeared as the government regained some semblance of stability. Hancock backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership race but was not asked to return to the cabinet.
“When he was first approached to participate, while flattered and naturally curious, it didn’t take him too long to turn down the opportunity due to the instability the government was facing. at the time,” the Hancock ally said.
“Now, however, the government is stable. Rishi Sunak is off to a great start and the entire Conservative party is united behind him. Rishi has a large majority, so he can have his program adopted by parliament.
They said Hancock spoke to the whips ‘in the same way as any MP would on a visit abroad, which happens all the time’.
The source said politicians “need to go where the people are – especially those who are politically disengaged… Matt is of the view that we need to embrace popular culture. Rather than despising reality TV, we should see it for what it is – a powerful tool to get our message across to younger generations.
Hancock will donate to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk, but not the full fee, which will be disclosed in the Register of Members’ Interests.
Ten celebrities will join the show this Sunday when the new series begins, and Hancock will be one of the late ‘bombshell’ arrivals with comedian Seann Walsh, The Sun reported.
The MP for West Suffolk is the latest political figure to appear on the show after Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and Lembit Öpik.
Dorries was suspended by the Conservative Party in 2012 after it emerged she had to take time off from parliament to be a candidate on the show. At the time, she tried to justify the decision by saying the program would act as a platform to reach out to the public and raise awareness on important issues.
She later apologized to the Commons for not declaring her fee for appearing on the show, after it was censored by the Parliamentary Standards watchdog.
But Dorries returned to frontline politics, serving as culture secretary in Boris Johnson’s government.
Other celebrities on the program this year include singer Boy George, rugby star Mike Tindall, England soccer player Jill Scott, Charlene White of Loose Women, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, comedian Babatunde Aleshé and host radio station Chris Moyles.
There will also be a number of soap opera and reality TV stars, including Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks’ Owen Warner and Love Island’s Olivia Attwood.
Lobby Akinnola, of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign, said: ‘Matt Hancock is not a ‘celebrity’, he is the former health secretary who oversaw the UK having one world’s highest death rates from Covid-19 while breaking its own lockdown rules.
“The fact that he is trying to capitalize on his terrible legacy, rather than being humble or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in government, says a lot about the kind of person he is. “
theguardian
News
Former Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Adam Zimmer, the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator the previous two seasons and the son of former Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday. He was 38.
The Cincinnati Bengals, whom Adam Zimmer had been working for as an offensive analyst, announced the death Tuesday morning. No cause was given.
Adam Zimmer was the Vikings’ linebackers coach from 2014-21, when his father served as head coach. He was then the co-defensive coordinator from 2020-21 along with then-defensive line coach Andre Patterson.
Before coming to the Vikings, Adam Zimmer was Cincinnati’s defensive backs coach in 2013. His father was the Bengals’ defensive coordinator from 2008-13.
“Out organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years,” Bengals president Mike Brown wrote in a statement. “We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Out thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
Adam Zimmer’s sister Corri Zimmer White posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram on Tuesday morning.
“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” she posted. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was.”
Vikki Zimmer, the wife of Mike Zimmer and mother of Adam Zimmer, had died in 2009 at age 50 of natural causes.
News
Takeoff, Quavo of rap group Migos attended Houston party where shooting left 1 dead: report
Rappers Takeoff and Quavo of Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos attended a Houston party early Tuesday where a person was fatally shot, according to a report, citing police.
The gunfire broke out in the 1200 block of Polk St. in the city’s downtown, according to the Houston Police Department.
“One victim was found deceased upon arrival,” police tweeted, while noting that 2 other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.
Unverified reports on social media claimed the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, known as Takeoff, is from Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Police told Click2Houston that Takeoff and Quavo were attending the party at the time of the shooting along with up to 50 other people.
The private event was taking place in a bowling alley and when officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds to the head or neck who was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators also told Click2Houston.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Migos management for further comment.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Houston police said the identity of the deceased victim will not be released until his family is notified and his identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Migos is also made up of rappers Quavo and Offset, married to Cardi B.
Fox
News
Career advice from actress Emily in Paris, Ashley Park: Dream big
Ashley Park has long kept it positive.
The “Emily in Paris” award-winning actor grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, still a performer – dance, a cappella, musical theater. She credits her parents for planting the seed of positivity in her head.
“My mom and dad taught me by example how to find a silver lining in everything,” she told CNBC Make It. “What’s the lesson? How did it make me grow? What did I learn? How did a rejection or disappointment turn into a blessing that made me stronger?”
It’s an attitude she took with her even as she entered a field where rejection can be a daily routine. Park began her career in theater, garnering acclaim off-Broadway and receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” in 2018.
She also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her performance as Mindy Chen in “Emily in Paris” in 2021.
Most recently, she partnered with Northwestern Mutual for its Great Realization campaign focused on helping people achieve their personal and financial goals. Here are four lessons she learned on her way to achieving her own career goals.
“You have the right to dream big”
Park says she never thought she would have the opportunities she had.
“I came into the industry knowing that there was no place or path for me on screen and on stage like there obviously was for my white peers,” she says. “But I did it happily because I loved being an actor, performer and artist.”
Staying positive and continuing to move forward eventually landed her working with artists like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tina Fey.
“You have the right to dream big,” she adds.
Last year, Asians and Pacific Islanders got 11% of overall screen time on streaming services, 2.7% of screen time on cable, and 3.2% of screen time on TV, according to media data and analytics firm Nielsen.
This is an overall increase from 2020. It also still lags far behind the country’s population figures: Asians and Pacific Islanders made up about 6.4% of the US population last year. last year, adds Nielsen.
Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not
At first, Park says she thought she had to downplay who she was to get a role — or even pretend to be someone else.
“I used to go [into auditions] and be like, ‘OK, I have to trick them into thinking I’m this character,’ she says. “Or I have to trick them into thinking I’m a white person.”
Eventually, she began to realize that the people who hired her were the ones who wanted her specific skills, not someone else’s. His advice: bring yourself fully to any form of interview and show how you personally connect to the nature of the role.
If it’s the right person, they’ll want to hire you, she says.
Celebrate the success of others
Park says her parents and her professional experiences taught her to stand up for the people around her, even when their success came at her expense.
In her freshman year in New York, she became a finalist for two different theater roles — and found herself up against Friends each time.
“And then on the same day, I found out that those two parts had gone to my two friends,” she says.
Instead of the grief that could have come from her two losses, she says, she remembers feeling “really happy for them”. It’s made a huge difference to his day-to-day happiness, especially in a career usually filled with constant rejection.
Studies back up the benefits of Park’s mindset: Researchers at Harvard Medical School have found that fostering good relationships can improve both people’s health and happiness.
“If I surrounded myself with good people and constantly celebrated their successes,” Park says, “then I constantly celebrated.”
Know that you will always see the other side of a struggle
During her sophomore year in high school, Park was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that attacks part of the blood cells and can spread quickly. She was hospitalized for eight months and has since been in remission.
“Once you get to the other side of that mountain, every other mountain that comes your way, you just have this innate faith that, like, I’ll see the other side,” she says.
This attitude makes it easier to deal with difficult times in her career and personal life, adds Park: No matter what the obstacle, she always knows that things will eventually get better.
She also notes that some of her toughest losses were immediately followed by big wins.
“A lot of the time when I got that dream job it was right after or at the same time getting kicked out of another thing that I really thought was going to be a game-changer for me,” Park said.
Check:
Ryan Reynolds Reveals The #1 Skill That Helped Him Succeed: “It’s Really Changed My Life”
‘No’ Star Keke Palmer Talks About Dealing With Rejection and Being Consistent: ‘I Try Not To Have An Ego’
How ‘Veep’ and ‘Wonderful Mrs. Maisel’ Actor Reid Scott Built a Successful Creative Career
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
cnbc
Residents Evacuated After Hialeah Building Ceiling Collapsed; officials deem building unsafe – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
Tricentis Provides Oracle Cloud Customers With No-Code Solutions for Quality Automation to Improve Validation of Business Processes for Software Release Candidates
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Supreme Court suspends disclosure of Trump’s tax returns
Massive Crypto Whale Activity In USDT And USDC Suggests Upcoming Bull Run, How?
Matt Hancock loses conservative whip after agreeing to appear on I’m a Celebrity | Matt Hancock
Former Vikings assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Takeoff, Quavo of rap group Migos attended Houston party where shooting left 1 dead: report
Tokens.com Provides Operational and Capital Update
Career advice from actress Emily in Paris, Ashley Park: Dream big
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
-
News4 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
-
Tech4 weeks ago
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
-
Sports2 weeks ago
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
-
News6 days ago
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
-
News3 weeks ago
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches