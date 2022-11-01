Residents Evacuated After Hialeah Building Ceiling Collapsed; officials deem building unsafe – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) – Authorities have deemed an apartment building in Hialeah unsafe after a ceiling collapsed, and it raises questions about how that building might have passed its recertification inspection.

Residents of the building at West 23rd Street and Palm Avenue were evacuated Monday afternoon and crews began the cleanup process.

7Skyforce flew over the scene of the damage where the ceiling under a second-story walkway fell, just after 10 a.m.

“Thank God there were no fatalities, no one was injured, it was a big deal for us,” said Hialeah councilor Jesus Tundidor. “However, our construction department deemed this unsafe and evacuated everyone.”

Firefighters will be at the building until they have a better un

Sujey Alfaro and her husband weren’t home when it happened, but firefighters immediately appeared on her Ring camera.

“You see this on the news, not thinking it could happen to you,” she said.

“Once you get here, you’re relieved that this is just part of a building where there was nobody,” said Hialeah Fire Department Chief Williams Guerra, “Obviously , I don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

“Right now our fire department, our building official, they’re assessing the property,” Tundidor said. “The owner of the property has also just arrived on site, so they are talking to them about the situation that has arisen, how to move forward, but above all, what to do with these tenants who are going to be displaced.

The Red Cross as well as crisis response teams were also on the scene to speak to residents as they now have to look for a new place to live.

In Spanish, resident Maria Hernandez told 7News, “Thank God we were outside the apartment.”

Tenant Mariela Campos told 7News in Spanish that she saw a crack along the wall, recorded it and thought the roof would fall. She also said that upon entering her apartment, she heard a loud noise and thought something had fallen, so she grabbed her dog and ran out of the building.

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. told 7News the building is 60 years old and just passed its 40-year-old recertification in 2018.

Although Bovo no longer knows if the inspection was thorough enough.

“There was damage to the building, a hairline fracture is the best I can describe,” Bovo said. “There was wear, exposed rebar. You can put lipstick on a pig and clean it up as quickly as possible, but the reality has to be – ugh, you might know this needs to be more thorough.

“Obviously something went wrong here, and that’s what we’re going to investigate,” Tundidor said.

Officials said they plan to review all documents to try to figure out why part of the hallway gave way.

“It’s plausible that these things were there and who knows, you know, what conversations took place,” Bovo said. “The reality is, however, that we now have a building that we need to condemn, and it’s going to take a lot longer than three months to get it fixed.”

The owner of the building said he bought it towards the end of 2020.

He said they did their own inspection and found some plumbing issues, which he fixed.

Hernandez said the problem was preventable.

Authorities have let residents into the building to collect some personal belongings, as 16 families are now trying to figure out what they are going to do.

Alfaro said the Red Cross gave him a $500 gift card for housing. She also received a $250 Fresco y MAs gift card.

But when it comes to their homes, these families don’t have those answers yet.

“Someone will contact us,” she said. “They gave us a file number, but we don’t know anything else. What is the next step.

The owner said he would meet with city officials on Tuesday.

