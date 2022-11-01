Reviews | The Framers of the 14th Amendment Weren’t Colorblind

The new Tory 6-3 majority on Roberts Court is emboldened. The court overturned Roe vs. Wade, abandoning women’s reproductive freedom, for example, while constitutionalizing the prerogative of gun owners to carry concealed weapons in public spaces. In these and other cases, archconservatives like Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito use originalism – the theory favored by conservatives that constitutional significance should be determined by what the original framers of the Constitution or the generation of ratification would have understood that particular words meant. Tying constitutional interpretation to foundational historical understanding is a highly debatable proposition that imposes the views of slaveholders and the few white male landowners who were allowed to participate fully as citizens then on “We the People” now.

But when conservatives seek to impose color blindness on the 14th Amendment, they reject their beloved originalism and ignore the original intent of the radical Republicans who championed it. Led by Congressman Thaddeus Stevens, these outspoken radicals pledged to immediately and permanently end slavery and make black Americans full and equal citizens, a necessarily race-conscious project.

During oral argument today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett admitted there was original evidence of racial awareness among the framers of the 14th Amendment. Other conservative justices have focused on contemporary arguments about whether conscious admissions of race constituted racial discrimination and whether a time limit on such affirmative action is legally required. Curiously, the petitioners who brought these lawsuits against Harvard and the University of North Carolina rely on supporters of integration Brown v. Board of Education cases to support their claim of color blindness.

But a sincere originalist investigation shows that the petitioners have failed in their duty to show why multiple precedents should be overturned and race should never be considered.

Since the court decision in the Bakke case in 1978, Harvard had been a leading figure in how higher education institutions could achieve robust diversity without discriminating against individuals. Bakke made it clear that no university can use rigid racial quotas like the University of California, Davis Medical School did when it set aside 16 spots in a class of 100 for racial minorities. Judge Lewis Powell, the crucial pivotal vote in the case, voted against the quotas but cited ‘the Harvard College Admissions Program’ as a model of moderation that would survive the strict scrutiny applied to policies that hold up race account. Over the next few decades, Harvard and other institutions constantly experimented, trying a range of tactics to achieve diversity without overemphasizing race, as liberals and conservatives at court argued over the meaning of equal protection applied to university admissions.

Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and, later, Anthony Kennedy refused to accept the argument of conservatives on their right that the equal protection clause required color blindness. The court upheld University of Michigan and University of Texas law school programs that mimicked the flexibility of the Harvard model. But he struck down a Michigan undergraduate admissions program that awarded minority applicants an extra 20 points as too rigid.

It makes sense that some race considerations are constitutional. The framers of the 14th Amendment designed it to undo the Dr Scott decision in which African Americans, free and enslaved, were deemed unworthy of American citizenship. The majority in Dr Scott attempted to freeze in place a racial order, white supremacy, and the “peculiar institution” it justified, slavery, forever—the judicial despotism that accelerated the Civil War.

The radical Republican architects of Reconstruction were trying to end a racial caste system – slavery – and rebuild American society so that blacks and other non-whites would be placed on a level of civil and political equality with whites. Eighteen Civil War and Reconstruction historians have submitted a “friend of the court” brief in the ongoing affirmative action case to highlight the racial intentions of the framers of the 14th Amendment. They pointed to the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which said all people would have the same rights “enjoyed by white people,” including the power to own property and to enter into and perform contracts. And the Freedmen’s Bureau Act, they noted, offered a phalanx of goods and services to black Americans to ease the transition from slavery to full citizenship, but gave white Civil War refugees more limited assistance. None of these laws were color blind – they were expressly designed to treat races differently in the service of making them more equal and passed despite President Andrew Johnson’s vetoes and cries of reverse racism against white people.

Southern white supremacists and the Supreme Court itself viewed these efforts as zero sums. An effort to bring equal civil rights to violently repressed black Americans unfairly made them the “special favorite” of the laws the court declared when it refused to uphold the Civil Rights Act of 1875. It took nearly from another century, after black Americans mounted a rights revolution, to gain the right to sit and eat where they want and not be discriminated against in jobs and housing and to enforce these rights through the courts.

Prior to that, the Supreme Court had largely rendered the 14th Amendment void for blacks, with formalistic ideas like “separate but equal,” refusing to see and name the true meaning of Jim Crow segregation for decades. Judicial hostility and a willful blindness to black subordination ensured that the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868, did not begin to broadly enforce racial equality against massive white resistance until the court of Warren, in a series of cases ranging from Brown v. Commission at To love against Virginie, breathed life into his words. The 14th Amendment has become a wellspring of rights and equality not only for Black Americans, but also for women seeking gender equality and reproductive freedom, and interracial couples and LGBTQ people seeking marriage equality. , among other equity seekers. In sum, the framers of the 14th Amendment envisioned and attempted to provide pluralistic and universal equality rather than patriarchal white domination.

Since then, a political movement to reshape the judicial system into a conservative mold has borne fruit and normalized judicial doctrines such as originalism, textualism and color blindness on behalf of people who seem uncomfortable with change. American social and cultural. A new hostility to the racial calculation project has set in. Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court undermined school integration, gutted the Voting Rights Act, refused to reign in extreme partisan gerrymandering that is de facto racial gerrymandering, and now looks set to end affirmative action in college admissions and continue to undermine American democracy. This, too, is contrary to the sweeping vision, embodied in the 15th Amendment, of giving non-whites the right to vote in order to enable them to protect their equal status through politics.

When Kennedy was in the field, he rode those tensions. He was a judicial curator. He disliked and voted against public policies that he felt placed too much emphasis on the race of individuals. But he recognized our nation’s legacy of segregation in education and housing, the resulting racial inequality, and the need for state actors to continue, through racially conscious means, to address racial isolation. He preferred to apply the equal protection clause with strict control in individual cases rather than impose a complete prophylactic ban on any consideration of race. Perhaps Barrett, an adoptive mother of black children, is inclined towards this middle position.

Former Kennedy lawyer, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, engages in race- and gender-conscious affirmative action by hiring lawyers. It would be ironic and unfortunate if he and Kennedy’s other former lawyer, Judge Neil Gorsuch, undermined their former boss’ legacy.

The Harvard trial court applied four decades of established precedent to the extensive evidence in that case and concluded that Asian applicants to Harvard had not been discriminated against and that constitutional principles had not not been violated. He found that Harvard “valued all types of diversity, not just racial diversity, viewed race as part of a holistic review process, and regardless of race, its share of racially-specific students would decrease considerably.

The Roberts Court’s desire to overturn a long-established precedent undermines its legitimacy. Prior to the Civil War, the court permitted and protected the interests of slaveholders. After the war, the court was hostile to the first Reconstruction; the Roberts Court is hostile to the second, which began with the civil rights revolution.

The 14th Amendment, by definition, was a racially conscious effort to end structures of white supremacy, as honest and original investigation reveals. If forensic originalists want to stay true to their originalist values, they should support rather than undermine that reckoning.