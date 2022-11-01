KYIV, Ukraine — Russia bolstered its combat force on Tuesday with an annual fall recruitment of 120,000 troops and doubled the number of civilians it is trying to evacuate ahead of a major Ukrainian push to retake the city strategically vital port of Kherson.
Russia strengthens its army and expands evacuations from Kherson
However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said the Russian Defense Ministry “is trying to deceive the Russian population into believing that the fall conscripts will not be sent to fight. in Ukraine, which is likely to prevent the dodging of conscription”.
Russia’s illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions “means that all fighting is taking place in areas that the Kremlin claims as Russian territory”, the institute said, so “conscripts will almost certainly be deployed in Ukraine once once their training is complete around March or April 2023, and could be deployed sooner in response to changes on the battlefield.
This year’s autumn project was supposed to start in October, but was delayed due to an extraordinary partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists that President Vladimir Putin ordered on September 21. While Russian officials declared the partial mobilization over on Monday, critics warned that the call could resume after military enlistment offices are freed from processing conscripts.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that 87,000 of the men called up for partial mobilization had been deployed to fight in Ukraine. They are trained by 3,000 military instructors with combat experience gained in Ukraine, Shoigu said.
Activists and reports from Russian media and the Associated Press said many mobilized reservists were inexperienced, had to procure basic items themselves such as medical kits and body armor, and had no not received any training before being sent into combat. Some were killed days after being called. After Putin’s order, tens of thousands of men fled Russia to avoid serving in the army.
Some of the new troops were reportedly sent to Kherson, on the 1,100 kilometer (684 mile) front line. Russian-installed authorities in Kherson, fearing a major Ukrainian counterattack, reported on Tuesday the displacement of 70,000 residents and the extension of an evacuation zone they announced last month to people living within 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Dnieper.
The region’s Kremlin-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said the evacuation of another 70,000 residents would be completed this week and claimed it was ordered “because of the possibility of using methods of warfare prohibited by the Ukrainian regime”. He reiterated that “Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station”, which he said would flood Kherson.
Ukraine’s General Staff on Tuesday called the new evacuations “forced displacement”, saying people residing along the banks of the Dnieper “are being forcibly evicted from their homes”.
Elsewhere, radiation concerns figured in two developments.
Experts from the United Nations nuclear monitoring agency on Tuesday inspected two sites in Ukraine that Russia has identified as being involved in its baseless claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive “dirty bombs” in their own invaded country. . International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said inspections looking for evidence of a so-called dirty bomb would soon be over.
The Russians, without providing evidence, allege that the Ukrainians intended to make the alleged bomb look like Russian action.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed in a letter to members of the Security Council last week that the Ukrainian nuclear research facility and mining company “had received direct orders from the regime of (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to develop such a dirty bomb”.
Western nations called Moscow’s repeated assertion “transparently false.” Ukrainian authorities dismissed it as an attempt to deflect attention from alleged Russian plans to detonate a dirty bomb as a means of justifying a further escalation of hostilities.
A second radiation problem concerns the fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The IAEA has stationed monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where a radioactive leak could have catastrophic consequences.
The Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday that towns and villages around the plant came under more intense shelling between Monday and Tuesday. In Nikopol, a town facing the plant across the Dnieper, more than a dozen apartment buildings, a kindergarten and various businesses were damaged, the office said.
Elsewhere on the frontline, Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured four others in 24 hours, Zelenskyy’s office said.
Russian shelling hit 14 towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday and Tuesday, destroying sections of railway, damaging a power line and cutting off mobile communications in some areas.
The shelling killed three civilians, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Donetsk is one of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month and continues to see fierce clashes as Russian forces continue their brutal attack on the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Another woman was killed after Russian rockets hit apartment buildings and a school in the southern city of Mykolaiv, its mayor said on Tuesday.
Ukraine was still grappling on Tuesday with the aftermath of Monday’s massive barrage of Russian strikes, which disrupted electricity and water supplies. Ukraine’s state-owned energy company, Ukrenergo, said seven regions would experience power cuts to protect the system.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities had restored electricity and running water to residential buildings in the capital, but power cuts continued. Kyiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday that 20,000 apartments remained without power.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, metro service was suspended again on Tuesday, according to the metro’s Telegram page. No reason was given.
Meanwhile, grain-laden ships continued to leave Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal to deliver essential food to countries facing hunger. The UN said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tonnes of corn, wheat and sunflower meal departed through a humanitarian sea corridor.
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine
Taylor Swift returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for first local show in nearly five years
Record-breaking pop superstar Taylor Swift will headline her first local concert in nearly five years when she headlines U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24.
The 32-year-old Pennsylvania native has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to sell tickets before they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Fans can register through Nov. 9 to get a code for a presale that starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 15. Tickets are priced from $449 to $49, with VIP options ranging from $899 to $199. Capital One cardholders will have the opportunity to buy tickets from 2 p.m. Nov. 15 through 10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Dubbed the Eras Tour, the outing currently has 27 shows booked in 20 cities. It’s possible Swift will add a second local show as she did when she last played USBS in 2018.
Swift has described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of (her) career,” which began in 2006 with her double-platinum debut single “Tim McGraw.” She went on to dominate the country charts with a string of hits that include “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Mine,” “Back to December” and “Mean.”
In 2012, Swift branched out into pop music with the global smash “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and has returned to the charts with “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It.”
After spending a decade selling out arenas, Swift embarked on her first stadium tour in 2018 in support of her sixth album “Reputation.” It drew 2.88 million fans, grossed $345.7 million and became the highest-grossing tour ever in the United States and North America.
Swift had a world tour planned for 2020 that was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. But she went on to surprise fans with two new albums of quieter folk and country songs that year, “Folklore” and “Evermore.” In 2021, Swift began rerecording her early albums after an ownership dispute. That year, she released new versions of “Fearless” and “Red,” complete with a series of bonus tracks. One of them, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and became the longest song in history to top the chart.
Last month, Swift issued her tenth album, “Midnights,” which she said was inspired by “13 sleepless nights” of her life. It’s 2022’s fastest and best-selling album, with the largest vinyl sales week of the century. This week, Swift claimed all 10 spots in the Hot 100 Top 10, a first for any musical act.
Border agents stopped the armed incursion of illegal immigrants from Mexico
Border Patrol agents chased four illegal immigrants armed with AR-15-style rifles along the California border, the agency said Tuesday.
Officers were patrolling the San Ysidro Mountains about 500 yards north of the border when they spotted a group of people they believed to be illegal immigrants. Four of the men carried military-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.
When officers responded, the group dropped their weapons and fled to Mexico.
Officers recovered the four rifles and 17 loaded magazines.
Mexican authorities were alerted to the incident but no arrests had been made Tuesday, Border Patrol said.
“This type of dangerous activity should not be tolerated,” San Diego Chief Patrol Officer Aaron M. Heitke said.
Officials have not said what they believe the group is trying to do, although armed incursions sometimes accompany drug shipments and other times seek to rob migrants and smugglers.
Chief Heitke said armed incursions like this have sometimes turned deadly, with migrants and law enforcement facing threats.
Earlier this year, prosecutors secured a final conviction in the case involving a “rip crew” of illegal immigrants who robbed other smugglers and ended up in a shootout with officers in December 2010. The officer Brian Terry was killed in battle.
Among the weapons the rip team used were rifles that had gone missing during the Obama administration’s botched “Fast and Furious” undercover operation.
Another Border Patrol agent was shot and killed after a group of smugglers ambushed him to steal his night vision goggles. Four men have been convicted, but one remains on the FBI’s wanted list of murder suspects.
In 2002, an American Park Ranger, Kris Eggle, was killed by gunmen who crossed the border into Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southern Arizona.
Josh Donaldson’s decline was sharp and swift
Even at 36 years old, the age he was when the Yankees made him their big, ill-fated trade acquisition in March, there were still a few things to like about Josh Donaldson.
He had posted nine straight seasons with a wRC+ of 117 or above. That stretch dates back to his time in the mid-2010s as an MVP, All-Star and Silver Slugger, but also includes his mostly forgotten 2019 season in Atlanta when he ran a .900 OPS and two sneaky good years with the Twins.
From 2013-2021, he slashed .272/.373/.514 (.887 OPS), and posted 43.8 Wins Above Replacement, asserting himself as unquestionably one of the best players in the league. Mike Trout is the only player ahead of him on the WAR leaderboard from that time span. But even after his heyday in Toronto ended and Donaldson wandered the baseball wilderness, he remained productive.
From 2018 to 2021 — a stretch beginning with the year he was traded in-season from Toronto to Cleveland and ending with his final run with the Twins — he had a .250/.365/.491 slash line (.856 OPS), still well above average. His lone year with the Braves saw him hit 37 homers and draw a walk in more than 15% of his plate appearances. Perhaps most encouraging, in 2021 his batted balls had an average exit velocity of 94.1 miles per hour. Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Giancarlo Stanton were the only qualified players who hit the ball harder. Donaldson came in ahead of Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatits Jr. and Yordan Alvarez.
That was last year. The drop-off happened suddenly and only seemed to get worse as the season progressed. In 2022, Donaldson’s average exit velocity dropped to 90.7 miles per hour, not even among the top eight of third basemen. His final numbers from his first season in pinstripes: .222/.308/.374 (.682 OPS). His wRC+ crash-landed at 97. The wRC+, on-base percentage and weighted on-base average all shrunk to their lowest since his rookie year. Donaldson’s slugging percentage was its lowest since his 14-game debut in 2011, and his 27.1% strikeout rate was his highest since that year.
For the first time as a regular contributor, Donaldson was objectively bad.
But with all the positive attributes outlined above, which the front office thought he would bring with him, trading for Donaldson wasn’t the worst move on paper, especially given how badly they wanted to get rid of Gary Sanchez. While they accomplished that, the two players they got from Minnesota ended up being arguably the fanbase’s two most hated players. Aaron Hicks withstood his fair share of verbal beatings from the bleachers, but when he slid to the bench, that left Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson to take most of the Bronx’s ire.
As the Astros’ pitchers took turns putting the Yankees in straitjackets during the American League Championship Series, manager Aaron Boone took notice of the hatred directed at his graying third baseman.
“Look, we’ve struggled as a group,” Boone said prior to Game 4. “We’ve all struggled. J.D.’s been getting on base. He’s kind of borne the brunt of this for some reason.”
Two things. One, Donaldson did do a good job of getting on base in the previous round against Cleveland. He collected four hits in 16 at-bats (.250 average) and walked four times, equating to a .400 on-base percentage in the five-game struggle. But against Houston, when he hit .077 with three walks, his 10 strikeouts in 13 at-bats made Donaldson an easy target for merciless booing. Second, the “for some reason” part of Boone’s answer can easily be answered by strolling down Donaldson’s 2022 memory lane.
There was the idiotic “Jackie” comment to the White Sox’s shortstop Tim Anderson, one of the brightest Black stars in the game. Then there was Donaldson’s ham-fisted explanation that he thought both parties understood the racial comment to be a joke. Even his teammates and manager would not publicly support him on that.
There was the very bizarre incident in Tampa Bay where Donaldson — after striking out looking on a fastball in the first inning, then popping out in an at-bat in the fourth that featured three straight fastballs — chirped at Rays’ pitcher Jeffrey Springs, saying that he wouldn’t dare throw that pitch again. Later in September, ballpark cameras in Toronto caught Donaldson getting upset with Blue Jays’ hurler Kevin Gausman, who struck him out without challenging him with a single fastball.
There is no rule that says a pitcher must throw fastballs, something that a 12-year veteran like Donaldson surely understands. If anything, that could potentially fall into the unwritten rule category, but it’s not even one of the more acknowledged unwritten rules. If a pitcher has better pitches than a fastball, and if they believe it will get the hitter out, they have every right to throw it.
Ironically, Donaldson then broke one of the main unwritten rules in the ALDS against Cleveland. His opposite field shot did not clear the wall, did not hit a fan to trigger an automatic double and did in fact remain a live ball. Donaldson did not know any of that. Instead, he went into a full celebration and home run trot only to get thrown out between first and second base. All of that, plus his habit of swinging through or watching pitches right down the middle, create a huge part of the “some reason” Boone was looking for.
To summarize, Donaldson had a very poor year at the plate that entered into unplayable territory, has a very tired act of policing everybody but himself and became the second player ever to strike out multiple times in seven straight postseason games. It will be extremely difficult if not impossible to justify giving Donaldson the starting third base job next spring. His defense at the hot corner was his saving grace, but DJ LeMahieu can handle the spot just fine if he’s healthy. For a player as widely disliked across the league as Donaldson, very few people will be sad to see him go.
Unfortunately for the Yankees, that will be an expensive benching, as Donaldson’s contractual obligations will cost them $25 million which is not congruent with the results they’re getting on the field. The other way out is by trading Donaldson. Does anyone know the going rate for a declining player owed $25 million who’s better at getting angry than he is at getting runners in?
Threat closes school in North Attleborough
Buses have been rerouted and parents have been notified. In the other schools in the district, classes are proceeding normally.
North Attleborough Middle School is closed on Tuesday after a threatening message was found written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms just after 7am.
The post, which contained language threatening a school shooting, prompted Superintendent John Antonucci and other school and district officials, in conjunction with the police department, to cancel curricular and extracurricular activities to the day.
The students had not yet arrived for the day. Buses have been rerouted and parents have been notified. In the other schools in the district, classes are proceeding normally.
This is not the only such incident this week. A phoned bomb threat prompted Belmont High School to evacuate the building and cancel classes on Monday, though they didn’t believe the call was a credible threat.
The North Attleborough Police Department is investigating the North Attleborough incident, and anyone with information can call police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.
Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
Lower courts ruled that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping.
If Trump can persuade the nation’s highest court to intervene in this case, he could potentially delay a final decision until the start of the next Congress in January. If Republicans recapture control of the House in the fall election, they could drop the records request.
The temporary delay imposed by Roberts is the third such order issued by justices in recent days in cases related to Trump.
The court separately is weighing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s emergency appeal to avoid having to testify before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating potential illegal interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election in the state.
Also before the court is an emergency appeal from Arizona Republican party chairwoman Kelli Ward to prevent the handover of phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The House Ways and Means panel and its chairman, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.
The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns from Congress. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued.
After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House took the position that the request was a valid one and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then attempted to halt the handover in court.
Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.
Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.
Secret Chinese ‘police stations’ to be investigated in Britain – POLITICO
LONDON — The British government will step up efforts to prevent “transnational repression” as police investigate reports of undeclared Chinese “police stations” across the country, Britain’s security minister has said.
The Chinese government has reportedly set up undeclared “police stations” in three locations across the UK – two in London, Hendon and Croydon, and one in Glasgow – to harass political dissidents. Beijing is also said to have established similar centers in other European countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said such activities ‘must be stopped’, stressing that it would be ‘unacceptable’ for any foreign government to attempt to operate a device security on British shores.
“Reports of undeclared police stations in the UK are of course extremely concerning and will be taken very seriously. Any foreign country operating on UK soil must follow UK law,” he said. “Any attempt to illegally repatriate an individual will not be tolerated.”
Chinese authorities have not denied the existence of such facilities, but say they exist solely to provide bureaucratic services to Chinese citizens and do not involve police operations.
One of the two suspected police stations in London is registered as an estate agency, while the location in Glasgow is a Chinese restaurant.
Tugendhat said the next National Security Bill, currently before the House of Commons, will strengthen the powers of the UK government to deal with “transnational repression, coercion, harassment or intimidation linked to any power foreign”.
“It is clear that we can and must do more. I have therefore instructed officials to intensify work to ensure that our approach to transnational repression is robust and I have instructed our department to review our approach to transnational repression as a matter of urgency,” Tugendhat added.
Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders says Chinese police forces have been operating “overseas police stations” in “dozens of countries” across five continents since 2018.
