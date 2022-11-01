Leaders of True the Vote, an organization that has spread unsubstantiated allegations questioning the 2020 election results, were arrested Monday morning after a Texas federal judge found them in contempt of court.
San Marcos, neighboring communities limited to watering twice a week
Outdoor irrigation in San Marcos and nearby communities will be limited to two days a week starting Tuesday, according to the Vallecitos Water District.
The agency – which also serves parts of Carlsbad, Escondido and Vista, as well as Lake San Marcos and other unincorporated communities – had limited watering lawns and other landscaping to three days a week from June to October.
Residents can choose the days they want to water. The restrictions do not apply to farmers with agricultural or nursery water accounts.
The November 1 decision comes as the drought worsens in California, and Governor Gavin Newsom plans to impose mandatory conservation restrictions this spring.
Water agencies across the state, including the Vallecitos Water District, passed Level 2 drought restrictions this summer under the direction of the governor and state regulators. The corresponding rules vary according to locally drawn up “drought contingency plans”, but generally aim to prepare for a water shortage of up to 20%.
Other prohibitions in the Vallecitos Water District service territory include watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., watering patios, driveways and other hardscapes, and washing a car with a hose that does not has no shut-off nozzle.
Neighborhood restaurants have been ordered to only serve water on demand. Hotels must give guests the option of forgoing the daily washing of sheets and towels.
Officials said the agency had enough supplies to serve customers despite the drought. That’s largely because the area’s wholesaler, the San Diego County Water Authority, has a long-standing contract to supply the Colorado River. The local district also purchases water directly from the Carlsbad desalination plant.
California Daily Newspapers
Mike Preston: The Ravens lacked a game-changing defender in his prime. Roquan Smith changes that. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens significantly improved their team by trading for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, as they finally have a game-changer on defense in the prime of his career.
The Ravens don’t have a history of making major trades during the season, which makes this move even more surprising. But with the move, it’s apparent general manager Eric DeCosta believes the Ravens are serious contenders.
ESPN reported that the Ravens gave up second- and fifth-round draft picks for Smith, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. According to ESPN, the Ravens owe him just $575,000 over the remainder of the season with the Bears agreeing to pay Smith the bulk of his remaining salary. According to one highly respected league agent I spoke with, he thought the Bears would get a first-round pick for Smith.
It’s not clear if the Ravens have worked out a new, long-term deal with Smith — DeCosta did not respond to numerous text messages or phone calls Monday — but his addition will have a significant impact. The Ravens have lacked a legitimate presence inside all season. Third-year weakside linebacker Patrick Queen has improved, especially with blitzing and rushing the passer, but he’s still not a complete linebacker.
Middle linebacker Josh Bynes is 33 and has shown signs of slowing down, leaving the Ravens without an inside linebacker strong enough to fight off blocks and quickly take the proper pursuit angles.
That changes with Smith, who is still just 25.
Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Georgia, where he was the Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018. In 69 career games with the Bears, he had 608 tackles, 16 1/2 sacks and seven interceptions.
In college, Smith was known for his recognition and ball awareness, and at 6 feet 1 and 232 points, he can cover any tight end or running back. That was an area of major concern for the Ravens, who didn’t have any linebackers who could fill that role.
Despite demanding to be traded in August because of stalled contract negotiations, Smith leads the NFL this season with 83 tackles to go with 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for losses and two interceptions.
The Ravens desperately needed an impact player on defense. In their three losses this season, they have blown three double-digit fourth-quarter leads. Remember when they allowed four fourth-quarter touchdowns against Miami?
Cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Marcus Williams were the Ravens’ only proven game-changing players on defense, and Williams is out for an extended time with a wrist injury. But Smith changes that dynamic. He’ll help reshape the defense, and will the return of outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo, both of whom are expected to be back on the field soon after recovering from Achilles tendon injuries.
Bowser is a complete linebacker, someone who can cover but also set the edge against the run. Ojabo, the team’s second-round pick out of Michigan, is expected to improve the pass rush and should be a complement to veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston.
If it works out, the linebackers, once a position of weakness, can become a strength.
The addition of Smith was a big, bold move.
True the Vote executives sent to jail after contempt ruling by federal judge
The order marked the latest twist in a defamation case brought last month by Konnech, an election software company that True the Vote claims gave the Chinese government access to a server in China containing the personal information. of nearly 2 million American election workers. Konnech vigorously contested the claim.
The judge handling the case, U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt, had ordered Engelbrecht and Phillips to reveal the name of a person who allegedly helped True the Vote gain access to Konnech’s computer systems.
When they refused to meet the court’s 9-hour deadline, the judge found them in contempt. The couple claimed, without proof, that the person who helped them was a confidential FBI informant.
In a statement, Engelbrecht said “we will be held in jail until we agree to name someone who we believe was not covered by the terms of the judge’s order.”
Michael J. Wynne, an attorney for Engelbrecht and Phillips, said “we are considering alternative remedies” and declined to comment further. Katie Breen, spokeswoman for True the Vote, released a statement saying the organization was calling for the “immediate release” of its leaders and that its lawyers were appealing the decision.
Dean Pamphilis, a lawyer for Konnech, said: “Judge Hoyt’s order holding Mr. Engelbrecht and Ms. Phillips in contempt speaks for itself.”
Konnech chief executive Eugene Yu was arrested in early October on charges that appeared to mirror some of True the Vote’s claims. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office later downgraded its charges, saying Konnech exposed the personal information of “tens of thousands of county employees to possible compromise.”
Yu’s attorney has asked that the charges be dismissed, arguing that they are baseless.
Phillips and Engelbrecht are prominent and longtime members of the election denier movement.
Just days after the 2016 presidential election, Phillips claimed without proof that he had “verified” that more than 3 million votes had been cast by non-citizens – just enough to erase Hillary Clinton’s margin in popular vote count. Donald Trump, then president-elect, avidly repeated this assertion.
Phillips later announced that a fundraising effort was underway to verify his claim. But in a 2017 video posted on YouTube, he said there weren’t enough donations received to complete the job.
True the Vote went on to receive millions in donations to investigate the 2020 election. One donor, Fred Eschelman, gave the group $2.5 million, but later sued to get his money back, claiming that True the Vote Vote had directed much of its money to people or companies linked to Engelbrecht. A lawyer for the organization denied Eschelman’s claim.
Engelbrecht and Phillips were most recently executive producers of “2,000 mules,” a widely discredited film purporting to show countless people illegally voting by mail based on surveillance video and geolocation data. Although the film’s spokespersons said it brought in millions of dollars in revenue, no fraud was ever uncovered.
washingtonpost
Magic guard Jalen Suggs could return from ankle injury vs. Thunder
Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs could return from an ankle injury Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Suggs was listed as questionable on the team’s Monday evening injury report.
He’s been sidelined since spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 21.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco
Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouses after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said.
Fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were made on Aug. 11 and the bags include a best before date of Aug. 11, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement on Saturday.
The possibly contaminated chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington and could have been sent to Costco retail warehouses, authorities said.
The federal government is concerned that some of the contaminated meat is already in freezers and is urging consumers not to eat the chicken. The product should be discarded or returned to where it was purchased. No injuries were reported, but the USDA said the products could cause injury if consumed.
The frozen chicken bears the establishment number “P-33901” and the batch code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as the number “7527899724” under the code with bars.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Foster Farms Consumer Helpline at (800) 338-8051 or email [email protected]
California Daily Newspapers
