Secret Chinese ‘police stations’ to be investigated in Britain – POLITICO

LONDON — The British government will step up efforts to prevent “transnational repression” as police investigate reports of undeclared Chinese “police stations” across the country, Britain’s security minister has said.
The Chinese government has reportedly set up undeclared “police stations” in three locations across the UK – two in London, Hendon and Croydon, and one in Glasgow – to harass political dissidents. Beijing is also said to have established similar centers in other European countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said such activities ‘must be stopped’, stressing that it would be ‘unacceptable’ for any foreign government to attempt to operate a device security on British shores.
“Reports of undeclared police stations in the UK are of course extremely concerning and will be taken very seriously. Any foreign country operating on UK soil must follow UK law,” he said. “Any attempt to illegally repatriate an individual will not be tolerated.”
Chinese authorities have not denied the existence of such facilities, but say they exist solely to provide bureaucratic services to Chinese citizens and do not involve police operations.
One of the two suspected police stations in London is registered as an estate agency, while the location in Glasgow is a Chinese restaurant.
Tugendhat said the next National Security Bill, currently before the House of Commons, will strengthen the powers of the UK government to deal with “transnational repression, coercion, harassment or intimidation linked to any power foreign”.
“It is clear that we can and must do more. I have therefore instructed officials to intensify work to ensure that our approach to transnational repression is robust and I have instructed our department to review our approach to transnational repression as a matter of urgency,” Tugendhat added.
Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders says Chinese police forces have been operating “overseas police stations” in “dozens of countries” across five continents since 2018.
Above average temperatures will continue in the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days.
The plains highs will peak in the 70s and 80s through the middle of the week.
Some towns in the northern plains could experience daily record temperatures on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, this warm air moves east, offering a chance for daily record high temperatures in the upper Midwest.
FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE CELEBRATES ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PIONEER STREAMING SERVICE
Without breaking any records, temperatures will be well above average all the way to the east coast.
Meanwhile, more wintry weather will impact the western United States
Winter weather advisories have been issued for high altitudes.
SEE THE IMAGES: REMEMBERING SUPER STORM SANDY 10 YEARS LATER
Heavy snowfall is expected to develop Tuesday from west to east across the Oregon Cascades to northern and central California’s Sierra Nevadas.
This snow then moves into the northern Rockies by Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The central Rockies will receive snow late Wednesday through Thursday.
Forty percent of 18-29 year olds said they would “definitely” vote in the midterm elections, according to a national poll released Thursday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP), suggesting record turnout youth in the 2018 midterm elections will be equaled or potentially surpassed.
“In 2018, America’s youngest voters turned out to the polls in record numbers to address the challenges facing our democracy. Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable electoral bloc demanding to be heard,” said Acting IOP Director Setti Warren.
The poll, which included 2,123 participants, found young voters prefer continued Democratic control of Congress 57% to 31% (with 12% undecided), but only 39% approve of the job President Biden is doing. That presidential approval rating is down from 41% in a spring 2022 IOP poll and 59% in a spring 2021 IOP poll.
Thirty-one percent approve of his handling of the economy and 25% approve of his handling of inflation. Jobs’ approval ratings for Biden correlate with how closely participants follow national politics — among those who follow the news very closely, he gets 48% approval, but among those who don’t follow the news , he gets 28% approval.
A majority of young Americans, however, are happy with recent achievements by Biden and Congress: 54% said canceling $10,000 in student debt will make America a better place; 64% said the bipartisan gun law will make America better, and 65% said the Cut Inflation Act will make America better.
Fifty-nine percent of participants believe their rights are under attack and 72% of participants believe the rights of others are under attack. LGBTQ+ people are the most worried, with 72% saying they worry about their own individual rights. Sixty-three percent of women and 55% of men think their rights are under attack.
Among likely voters, the top issues drawing them to the polls include inflation, abortion, protecting democracy, climate change, gun control, immigration, crime and high debt. students.
The priorities were broken down by party. The main problem for Republicans is inflation; for nearly 40%, this is their main problem. Among Democrats, 20% say they are inspired by abortion, 20% by protecting democracy, 19% by inflation and 16% by climate change.
Priorities also differed by gender. Among men’s top issues, 34% said inflation, 22% said protecting democracy, and 10% said abortion. Among the main women’s issues, the order was reversed: abortion took first place with 24%, then inflation with 21%, then the protection of democracy with 13%.
“For many young Americans, abortion rights, the future of our planet, and our democracy itself are all at stake this November — and they are acting on it,” said Alan Zhang, Harvard junior and president. Harvard Public Opinion student. Project.
See the full poll results here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Ryanair customer has claimed he and several other passengers boarded a flight only to find their seats on the plane didn’t even exist.
Gerry Harrington and around eight other bewildered passengers found themselves standing in the back of the plane at London’s Stansted Airport on October 21 after realizing their row of seats was missing.
Holidaymakers were to fly to Dublin and were to be seated in row 35 of the plane.
However, Mr Harrington, 62, said he quickly realized the plane only climbed up to row 33.
Gerry Harrington, pictured, planned to fly from Stansted Airport in Essex to Dublin to attend a Subbuteo tournament
Ryanair staff tried to resolve the issue but the flight had been overbooked
The plane was due to leave Stansted at 10.05pm but was delayed until 11.34pm meaning it did not arrive in Dublin until 12.28am on Sunday.
Mr Harrington, from Haverhill, Suffolk, captured video showing himself and others crammed into a space at the rear of the plane as they waited to hear what was happening.
Footage shows a man wearing a high-visibility vest radioing for help with the problem and suggesting passengers be put on hold.
The camera then cuts to Mr Harrington who says: ‘Everyone here has paid seats, paid seats, paid seats.’
“We’re stuck in the back of the plane because they overbooked, no they sent a smaller plane.”
Overbooked passengers were then offered £250 each and a place to sleep for the night until the next available flight the following morning.
Mr Harrington posted about the incident on Facebook last week (October 26), writing: “Enjoy people. Stansted Airport Friday October 21.
“They sent a plane too small to take all the passengers.”
Dozens of people left comments on the clip, while some had even found themselves in the same circumstances.
Ryanair has offered those who were denied boarding £250 cash, a room for the night and a flight to Dublin the following morning
One person said: ‘I think it’s a simple case of someone standing up.
“Ryanair only operates two types of aircraft. The Boeing 737-800AS which is slowly being replaced by the Boeing 737-800 Max.
‘I assume (and it’s just a guess because I had enough information to find your date and itinerary) that you were supposed to fly a Max, which has 197 seats, but you were sent a old 800, which only has 189 seats.
‘I would expect an overworked guy in the operations in Dublin to have been made up to speed with the technology of the original aircraft and quickly able to get another aircraft and crew to cover enough smartly.
“Unfortunately he overlooked the nine seat difference. I doubt the gate staff even knew it should have been a Max until the last passengers attempted to board.
“It’s a pity that it ruined your trip, and I hope you will be sufficiently compensated.”
Another wrote: ‘This is typical Ryanair. Never any communication.
“They know very well that the replacement plane will not have enough seats. You will not get anything from them.
A third commented: ‘It happened to me in July. I can’t believe this is still happening!”
Mr Harrington said he and his friends were going to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament which they would have missed. He and his friends left the jet because others on the flight were flying home to Ireland for the weekend
Speaking today, Mr Harrington said: “We were heading to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament but when we got on the plane we were looking for our line which was not there.”
“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were all standing in the back of the plane with no seats and everyone was wondering what could happen.
“Everyone was showing their boarding pass and it was clear there had been a mistake somewhere.
“Ryanair told us if we went down we could have £250 each and they would put us up that night and catch us a flight in the morning, but we would have missed the tournament.
“People on that plane had to go home and we weren’t, so we got off the plane.”
MailOnline has approached Ryanair for comment.
Like many talented high school football players who receive Division I offers, Crete-Monee’s Lynel Billups-Williams has a dream of playing in the NFL.
But there is something else the senior receiver wants to accomplish. Billups-Williams, who committed to Miami of Ohio in the summer, has a big goal off the field.
“I want to be the first member of the Billups family to graduate from college,” he said. “I want to do that for the family. Everybody is rooting for me to do that.
“Uncles, cousins, friends, everybody. Some of them have gone to college but didn’t graduate.”
Billups-Williams, who plans on majoring in business, said he wants to own a business that will promote change in the world.
He changed the complexion of the game Saturday afternoon for the Warriors in a 53-13 victory over Champaign Centennial in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Billups-Williams had eight catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Crete-Monee (8-2), who will play against Simeon (10-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
So, he wants to work on a couple of things in the coming years — making it to the NFL’s draft day and wearing the cap and gown in earning a diploma.
“That would be a big deal to make my family proud,” Billups-Williams said of graduating college. “If I do that, it’s going to make me happy, and they will be happy. It’s a win-win.”
Speaking of winning, Billups-Williams has been helping the Warriors do a lot of that lately.
They lost their first two games of the season to Lincoln-Way East and Andrean before going on an eight-game winning streak, including a perfect Southland Conference finish.
On Crete-Monee’s first offensive play Saturday, senior quarterback Cory Stennis found Billups-Williams open for a short pass and he turned it into a 73-yard TD.
“He does everything,” said Stennis, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 383 yards and five TDs. “He has speed. He can get open. He can catch everything.”
For the season, Billups-Williams has 69 catches for 1,504 yards and 20 TDs. He also has 13 carries for 134 yards and two TDs. Last year, he had 82 catches for 1,433 yards and 14 TDs.
Crete-Monee coach John Konecki saw Billups-Williams play on the grade school level for the first time and was impressed.
“As a junior high football player, we knew he was something special,” he said. “Then we met him and he had all the physical attributes, which were really impressive.
“As time marches on, he has gotten better and better with his football acumen.”
Billups-Williams is also dangerous as a defensive back and a returner on special teams.
A three-sport athlete who plays basketball, he joined quarterback/receiver Joshua Franklin, defensive back/receiver Edward Clark and graduated sprinter George Safo in the spring and won the Class 3A state title in the 800-meter relay.
Stennis enjoys throwing passes to speedsters Billups-Williams and Franklin as well as Carmello Steele.
“We can open up the playbook,” Stennis said. “We want to make sure everybody touches the football.”
Stennis, a Rich Township transfer, started the season as a receiver but took over for Franklin, who hurt his shoulder against Andrean and then came back as a receiver.
Billups-Williams said the key to the success as a receiver is the relationship with the quarterback. He has that with Stennis.
“You have to make sure you have chemistry with your quarterback,” he said. “You have to make he knows what you are doing or what spot you are going to be at.”
Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
The green light! Go! Curry’s restaurant has a sign in the window reading “We Are Hiring” in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 8, 2022.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
Job openings jumped in September despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to ease a historically tight labor market that has helped fuel the highest inflation figures in four decades.
Job openings for the month totaled 10.72 million, well above the FactSet estimate of 9.85 million, according to Tuesday’s data from the Job Openings and Job Turnover Survey. Bureau of Labor Statistics staff.
The total eclipsed August’s upwardly revised level of nearly half a million.
Fed policymakers are watching the JOLTS report closely for labor market clues. The latest figures are unlikely to deter central bank officials from approving what will likely be a fourth straight interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points this week.
September data indicates that there are 1.9 job offers for every available worker. The disparity in supply and demand has helped fuel a rise in wages in which the employment cost index, another closely watched data point for the Fed, is rising at an annual rate of about 5 %.
In other economic news on Tuesday, the ISM manufacturing index posted a reading of 50.2, representing the percentage of companies reporting expansion for October. That was slightly better than the Dow Jones estimate for 50.0 but 0.9 percentage points lower than in September.
Good news from the ISM data: the price index fell another 5.1 points to 46.6, indicating an easing of inflationary pressures. Order books also fell, falling 5.6 points to 45.3, while supplier deliveries fell 5.6 points to 46.8 and employment rose slightly to 50.
The number of hirings remained solid, even if it is slowing down.
Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report for October is expected to show growth of another 205,000, which, while strong by historical levels, would represent further deceleration after average gains of 444,000 for the first half of 2022 but 372,000 over the past three months.
Hiring fell by 252,000 in September, while quits fell slightly. The total number of job separations fell sharply, falling by almost 400,000 to a rate of 3.7% as a proportion of the labor force, compared to 4% in August.
Respondents to the ISM survey indicated that various pressures continue, while decreasing in other areas.
“Labour and parts delivery challenges are easing. Order levels are slowing after pent-up demand the previous month,” said a transportation equipment industry respondent.
Another, in the food, beverage and tobacco sector, noted that “the growing threat of recession is forcing many customers to significantly slow down their orders. Additionally, global uncertainty regarding the (war) Russia- Ukraine influences global commodity markets”.
The Fed releases its rate decision Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Markets are pricing in a nearly 90% chance of a 0.75 percentage point rise, while narrowly expecting another 0.5 percentage point move in December, according to data from CME Group. .
cnbc
Tonight marks the premiere of Adventure under the bridgethe newest addition to Bravo’s Emmy-nominated franchise, and we couldn’t be more excited. Adventure under the bridge will take Under the bridge fans in the beautiful fjords of Norway aboard the magnificent motor yacht Mercury. With an all-new location and all-new crew, the series will feature action-packed excursions with thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits by cave diving, paragliding and enjoying dizzying rides. in a helicopter against the backdrop of an exceptionally scenic landscape. Don’t worry, all the mouth-watering food, gorgeous yachts, and juicy drama that Under the bridge fans expect them to be fully exposed as well.
At this year’s BravoCon, fans were teased with a tantalizing clip of the new show among all the festivities celebrating the historic franchise. Two panels were dedicated to all things Under the bridge! The first, “Below Deck Crew Oughta” (now airing on Peacock), featured a handful of boaters from across the franchise. The second panel, “Oh captain, our captains”, consisted of the five Under the bridge captains and series producer Nadine Rajabi. With some of the most beloved Under the bridge stars present, we only had to ask them youfights on Under Deck Adventure.
Sailboat under the bridgeDaisy Kelliher was abuzz when we asked her if she was thrilled with the franchise’s latest iteration on the BravoCon red carpet. “We met Captain Kerry [Titheradge] last night at What’s Happening Live and he’s so adorable,” Kelliher reported. “You can’t go wrong with an iteration of Under the bridgelaughed Kelliher.
She added, “The show’s incredible fan base keeps us all going.”
His Sailboat under the bridge bosun/partner-in-crime Gary King backed up his sentiments, “The fact that the franchise continues to expand into different parts of the world how good that is.” “Viewers love the format and want it to continue, and I totally agree!” King added enthusiastically.
As a fellow Australian, Under the bridge belowCaptain Jason Chambers enthusiastically vouched for the new show’s captain, Captain Kerry. “He’s a great guy,” Chambers said, “very honest and very firm.”
Chambers is also delighted to see the Under the bridge the series extends to Norway. He noted, “We are seeing new things. Like the Aussie franchise and sailing franchise, this show offers something a little different.
Sailboat under the bridgeCaptain Glenn Shepherd observed that the new show fits perfectly into the beloved Under the bridge mix of drama reality show and travel show. He added: “It also contains elements of a food fair, as a big part of any charter is the kitchen.”
Under the Mediterranean Bridge Senior Deckhand Courtney Veale is delighted to Adventure under the bridge and I wouldn’t mind joining the cast! She explained, “I want to be on it. Are they going to jump planes and stuff? Because I want to do this. I like adventure!
His companion Under the Mediterranean Bridge Yachtsman Mzi “Zee” Dempers agreed: “Sometimes the Mediterranean can get a bit boring, so going on an adventure would be amazing.”
A wise woman, Veale is already campaigning for a Under the Mediterranean Bridge/ Adventure under the bridge to crush. “I think fans would like to see a crossover,” laughed Veale. “Let’s all start protesting.”
