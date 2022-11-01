Secret Chinese ‘police stations’ to be investigated in Britain – POLITICO

<!–

A Ryanair customer has claimed he and several other passengers boarded a flight only to find their seats on the plane didn’t even exist.

Gerry Harrington and around eight other bewildered passengers found themselves standing in the back of the plane at London’s Stansted Airport on October 21 after realizing their row of seats was missing.

Holidaymakers were to fly to Dublin and were to be seated in row 35 of the plane.

However, Mr Harrington, 62, said he quickly realized the plane only climbed up to row 33.

Gerry Harrington, pictured, planned to fly from Stansted Airport in Essex to Dublin to attend a Subbuteo tournament

Ryanair staff tried to resolve the issue but the flight had been overbooked

The plane was due to leave Stansted at 10.05pm but was delayed until 11.34pm meaning it did not arrive in Dublin until 12.28am on Sunday.

Mr Harrington, from Haverhill, Suffolk, captured video showing himself and others crammed into a space at the rear of the plane as they waited to hear what was happening.

Footage shows a man wearing a high-visibility vest radioing for help with the problem and suggesting passengers be put on hold.

The camera then cuts to Mr Harrington who says: ‘Everyone here has paid seats, paid seats, paid seats.’

“We’re stuck in the back of the plane because they overbooked, no they sent a smaller plane.”

Overbooked passengers were then offered £250 each and a place to sleep for the night until the next available flight the following morning.

Mr Harrington posted about the incident on Facebook last week (October 26), writing: “Enjoy people. Stansted Airport Friday October 21.

“They sent a plane too small to take all the passengers.”

Dozens of people left comments on the clip, while some had even found themselves in the same circumstances.

Ryanair has offered those who were denied boarding £250 cash, a room for the night and a flight to Dublin the following morning

One person said: ‘I think it’s a simple case of someone standing up.

“Ryanair only operates two types of aircraft. The Boeing 737-800AS which is slowly being replaced by the Boeing 737-800 Max.

‘I assume (and it’s just a guess because I had enough information to find your date and itinerary) that you were supposed to fly a Max, which has 197 seats, but you were sent a old 800, which only has 189 seats.

‘I would expect an overworked guy in the operations in Dublin to have been made up to speed with the technology of the original aircraft and quickly able to get another aircraft and crew to cover enough smartly.

“Unfortunately he overlooked the nine seat difference. I doubt the gate staff even knew it should have been a Max until the last passengers attempted to board.

“It’s a pity that it ruined your trip, and I hope you will be sufficiently compensated.”

Another wrote: ‘This is typical Ryanair. Never any communication.

“They know very well that the replacement plane will not have enough seats. You will not get anything from them.

A third commented: ‘It happened to me in July. I can’t believe this is still happening!”

Mr Harrington said he and his friends were going to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament which they would have missed. He and his friends left the jet because others on the flight were flying home to Ireland for the weekend

Speaking today, Mr Harrington said: “We were heading to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament but when we got on the plane we were looking for our line which was not there.”

“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were all standing in the back of the plane with no seats and everyone was wondering what could happen.

“Everyone was showing their boarding pass and it was clear there had been a mistake somewhere.

“Ryanair told us if we went down we could have £250 each and they would put us up that night and catch us a flight in the morning, but we would have missed the tournament.

“People on that plane had to go home and we weren’t, so we got off the plane.”

MailOnline has approached Ryanair for comment.