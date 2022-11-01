Separate mass shootings in Chicago, Kansas injure 20 on Halloween night

Jwitter was taken over by its least interesting troll for $44 billion. When Elon Musk took a stake in the platform, he said it was to secure “the future of civilization” and preserve a “common digital public square”. Basically, that means the richest man in the world bought his favorite megaphone.

Musk, with 112.1 million followers, is an obsessive fan of Twitter: the biggest attention-seeker in the attention economy. Whether it’s baselessly calling a British diver a “pedo” or his baffling stunt at Twitter HQ – showing up with a kitchen sink and uttering the punchline, “let it sink in” – he clearly thinks that comedy is his profession. He reminds me of Christopher Hitchens’ beard about an enemy: he “thinks he’s smart and half right.”

Musk says buying Twitter is “not a way to make money”. It is certainly true. The company struggled for years to make a profit. It derives 90% of its current revenue from advertising for just 217 million “monetizable” users (and illegally uses their private data to target ads at them). But that’s only a fraction of monthly active users on sites like Facebook (2.8 billion), TikTok (1.2 billion), YouTube (2 billion) and Instagram (1.4 billion).

However, Twitter has been great publicity: not only for Musk’s zeppelin-sized ego, but also for his businesses. Tesla spends almost nothing on advertising, but Musk’s actions generate acres of free coverage.

Like Donald Trump, Musk saw the potential of Twitter. Its importance has never been due to commercial success, let alone technology. As editor Nilay Patel points out in an article on The Verge, its success is political. Twitter attracts a disproportionate share of dependent opinion leaders like journalists, politicians, writers and celebrities, the kind of people Musk wants to think of him.

Yet by buying his platform, Musk also bought $13 billion in debt. Twitter previously reimbursed more than $50 million per year to its creditors. He will now have, according to some analyses, to find more than a billion dollars a year simply to pay off the interest. Even though Musk is not to make profit, he cannot ignore such losses. Stemming the bleeding will now be a top priority for him, either by charging users a subscription fee for verified accounts or, more likely, because the fee could drive users away, by making cuts.

The notoriously temperamental boss had previously indicated that before backtracking, he would lay off 75% of the workforce to help balance Twitter’s accounts. But now, having already fired four of Twitter’s top executives – he allegedly claims he did so ‘for cause’, apparently to avoid tens of millions of dollars in compensation – he is also seeking job cuts. on Twitter.

Among the easy cuts for Musk would be staff enforcing measures to limit misinformation, spam and abuse. Only Illegal Speech should be limited, he says. This position – supposedly that of a “free speech absolutist” – would mean that Twitter, already a frequent alibi for repressive governments, would follow in the footsteps of these regimes. More free speech for trolls and racists, less free speech for dissidents. But it’s a throwback to the years when Twitter claimed the best response to “bad speech” was more speech (meaning more content to monetize).

Despite all the talk of a “common digital public square,” Twitter has always thrived on angry arguments driven by news and entertainment. This puts the company in a bind. On the one hand, the relentless viciousness is what makes the system so compulsive: the punch of an insulting, racist, or stupid tweet in your News Feed incites the cathartic strike of quick, angry replies. Likewise, it has thrived on the emotional contagions that drive the viral spread of far-right disinformation, from Islamic State to QAnon. Without them, Twitter would be more boring than it is. And advertisers would have a less captive audience.

On the other hand, it has repeatedly lost top users to trolling and misinformation. It has been forced, over the years, to step up its moderation efforts and ban high-profile users like Trump, who in 2017 made Twitter $2 billion a year. Despite such moves, it has lost its most active and profitable users, who are losing interest — no doubt in part due to their exhaustion — in Twitter beefs about politics and celebrities.

Musk may think he can reignite old fires, but Twitter isn’t the only one struggling. Facebook user growth in Europe and North America stagnated years ago. Instagram’s growth is slowing down. Average time spent on platforms, after skyrocketing in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns, is set to drop. All social media platforms, in fact most tech companies, are facing tough times as advertisers cut budgets. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has been searching for the next profit model for years: evidenced by his failed cryptocurrency venture and his ailing ‘metaverse’ project that brought down parent company Meta , on the stock markets.

The social industry may be approaching a moment of crisis where growth, revenue, and long-simmering issues of political legitimacy coalesce in favor of a break. The industry has already fragmented on the right, as far-right users alienated by the industry giants’ moderation policies form their own social media ecologies. But many others have long dreamed of an alternative to the exploitative, manipulative and addictive systems designed to enrich billionaires like Zuckerberg, Musk and TikTok boss Zhang Yiming.

The difficulty hasn’t been the lack of open-source alternatives, like Mastodon. Indeed, some Twitter users reacted to Musk’s takeover by attempting to spark an exodus to Mastodon. The problem is the “network effect”. Older platforms provide benefits to users precisely because of the number of users they have. To make a dent in that would require a migration numbered in excess of a few thousand.

But we have to keep our eyes open. It’s just possible that – Musk being Musk – he will do something quite stupid and offensive to catalyze the crisis that finally loosens the grip of the billionaire monopolists.