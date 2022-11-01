News
Separate mass shootings in Chicago, Kansas injure 20 on Halloween night
More than 20 people were injured and one person killed in two separate mass shootings in Chicago and Kansas on Halloween night, authorities said.
In the Windy City violence, at least 14 people, including a 3-year-old child and two teenagers, were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South California Avenue and West Polk Street around 9:30 p.m., WGN9 reported, citing police.
The group of victims was gathered around the corner, possibly for a vigil, when up to two shooters from inside a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown said, according to the report.
No deaths were reported Tuesday morning, but some victims were seriously injured, police said.
The injured teenagers are 11 and 13 years old, according to the report.
No arrests were made during the mass shooting.
About 30 minutes earlier in Kansas City, Kansas, eight people were shot, including one fatally, at a Halloween party attended by high school students, KMBC reported, citing Police Chief Karl Oakman.
The shooting erupted after a group arrived at the party uninvited, Oakman said.
When told to leave, some members of the group fired into the house, police said.
“It’s very unfortunate. This stuff in the community needs to stop,” Oakman reportedly said.
“There are far too many guns here. It was a party with high school students. Like I said, everyone has guns now. We have to be smarter than that,” Oakman said.
Two of the surviving victims were listed in critical condition.
No arrests were made Tuesday morning.
New York Post
News
NYC Latino Grocers raises $70,000 for Zeldin after voting Democratic
A coalition of mostly Latino supermarket owners in New York have reportedly shown support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after enduring rampant shoplifting.
The coalition raises $70,000 to support Zeldin as the election is fast approaching, the New York Post reported Monday.
Seventy entrepreneurs operating supermarkets, including Foodtown, Fine Fare and Met Foods, reportedly donated $1,000 each to Zeldin at a Monday fundraiser in Queens, the outlet said.
The congressman has vowed to go tough on criminals who target grocers. It’s a message that hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, according to Nelson Eusebio, government relations manager for the National Supermarket Association.
“These are Hispanic supermarket owners who have already voted with the Democrats,” he said in an interview with the outlet, adding that they had grown weary of the situation and wanted results.
“We’re frustrated and tired of Democrats saying bail reform hasn’t negatively affected crime,” said Carlos Collado, a Democrat who owns two supermarkets in the Bronx, adding, “We see a different reality.” .
Latino Supermarket Owners Support Lee Zeldin With $70,000 Fundraiser As Crime Rises pic.twitter.com/bqfk5ssC2G
— New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2022
Social media users too reacted to Posts story, one person writes, “Bless those who have given, as well as those who want, but may be missing this month. Latinos and ALL NY’ers want their neighborhoods safe. They don’t just want to “feel safe,” as Huchul puts it, they actually want to BE SAFE. »
“New York definitely needs a change…the Democrats are in power now, so why would you want to re-elect them?” another one commented.
During Tuesday’s debate, Zeldin said he was running to win the governorship in order to fight crime in the state, Breitbart News reported:
“Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail,” Zeldin said. “As soon as it was implemented, she bragged about it. She chose police movement fundraising champion and architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. This guy who was arrested and had to resign. It was his first big decision to make as governor.
“We have to repeal the cashless ball. We need to make our streets safe again. I run to take back our streets and shamelessly support our men and women in law enforcement,” he continued.
Soaring crime is one of the top issues for American voters ahead of the fast-approaching midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll in August.
Breitbart News
News
Indiana pharmacy worker detained in 2019 for murder of teenage girls: NPR
J. Kyle Keener/AP
DELPHI, Ind. – Authorities announced an arrest Monday in the unsolved murders of two teenage girls – a pharmacy worker who lived in the same small northern Indiana community where their bodies were found after hiking nearly six years ago .
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested Friday on two counts of murder in the murders of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana town of about 3,000 people.
The investigation is “far from over,” State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said Monday at a news conference. He encouraged the community to provide more information and said that if other people “were involved in any way in these killings, that person or persons would be held accountable”.
Carroll County District Attorney Nicholas McLeland described Allen’s arrest as “a step in the right direction.”
“It’s concerning that he’s a local guy,” McLeland said.
Evidence against Allen, a licensed pharmacy technician who worked at a local CVS store, was temporarily sealed to avoid compromising the “integrity” of their investigation, authorities said. “While I know you are awaiting all the final details today regarding this arrest, today is not that day,” Carter said.
Libby and Abby’s deaths were ruled a double homicide, but police have never revealed how they died or described the evidence they collected. A relative had dropped them off on a hiking trail near the Monon High Bridge, just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day, February 14, 2017, in a rugged, heavily forested area near the trailhead.
Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters that Allen once processed photos for the family at the CVS store in Delphi where Allen worked. He didn’t charge them for the photos, she added.
The families always knew the suspect could have “lived among us, hidden in plain sight,” Libby’s grandfather Mike Patty said. “That’s why we never stopped looking anywhere, because we didn’t know where he was.”
Michael Conroy/AP
The Pattys wore gray shirts that read, “Today is the day…Justice will be served for Abby and Libby,” at Monday’s press conference.
A judge has found probable cause to arrest Allen, who pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing on Friday, authorities said. “All those arrested are presumed innocent,” Carter said.
Sheriff Bill Brooks of nearby White County, where Allen is being held without bond, said he didn’t know if Allen had an attorney. No murder cases were listed Monday afternoon under his name in Indiana’s online court system.
“We haven’t closed the door on the investigation,” McLeland said when asked if authorities were investigating others. “We’re not assuming anything at this point.”
No one answered the door Monday at Allen’s, on a street of single-family homes where some put up “Keep Out” signs in their yards.
Outside the CVS store, just down Main Street from the historic courthouse square where wanted notices are still seeking information on the murder case, Ralph Barnaby, a Delphi resident who knows the families of the girls, told The Associated Press that he would be “more comfortable if he is charged.”
Days after the murders, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking across the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill “.
Authorities released an initial sketch of the suspected killer in July 2017, followed by another in April 2019 based on video released in April 2019 showing a suspect walking across the abandoned train bridge the girls had visited. The images and audio of the suspect came from Libby’s cell phone. Authorities hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence before she was killed.
In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. State Police said investigators determined the “anthony_shots” profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.
A statement from CVS said the company is “shocked and saddened to learn that one of our store employees has been arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation of all possible ways”.
“We remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families,” the statement read.
The case has been closely followed over the years by true crime enthusiasts who have offered many theories, but Carter urged people not to ‘subjectively interpret’ the case while officers continue to gather information . “If you choose to criticize our silence, criticize me, not the front line,” he said.
Sheryl McCollum, who appeared on TV as a cold case consultant, traveled to the press conference from Atlanta after meeting the Germans at a true crime convention. She praised the authorities for keeping the facts close to their vests.
“I think the integrity of this case, and not saying everything they know, I think is powerful,” Sheryl said. “If you start showing your hand, you know, you can mess things up and you can say too much… The investigation doesn’t end with the arrest. It’s only just begun. So now is the time. they’re really going to go to work.”
NPR News
News
Could the era of Elon Musk sound the death knell for billionaires on social networks? | Richard Seymour
Jwitter was taken over by its least interesting troll for $44 billion. When Elon Musk took a stake in the platform, he said it was to secure “the future of civilization” and preserve a “common digital public square”. Basically, that means the richest man in the world bought his favorite megaphone.
Musk, with 112.1 million followers, is an obsessive fan of Twitter: the biggest attention-seeker in the attention economy. Whether it’s baselessly calling a British diver a “pedo” or his baffling stunt at Twitter HQ – showing up with a kitchen sink and uttering the punchline, “let it sink in” – he clearly thinks that comedy is his profession. He reminds me of Christopher Hitchens’ beard about an enemy: he “thinks he’s smart and half right.”
Musk says buying Twitter is “not a way to make money”. It is certainly true. The company struggled for years to make a profit. It derives 90% of its current revenue from advertising for just 217 million “monetizable” users (and illegally uses their private data to target ads at them). But that’s only a fraction of monthly active users on sites like Facebook (2.8 billion), TikTok (1.2 billion), YouTube (2 billion) and Instagram (1.4 billion).
However, Twitter has been great publicity: not only for Musk’s zeppelin-sized ego, but also for his businesses. Tesla spends almost nothing on advertising, but Musk’s actions generate acres of free coverage.
Like Donald Trump, Musk saw the potential of Twitter. Its importance has never been due to commercial success, let alone technology. As editor Nilay Patel points out in an article on The Verge, its success is political. Twitter attracts a disproportionate share of dependent opinion leaders like journalists, politicians, writers and celebrities, the kind of people Musk wants to think of him.
Yet by buying his platform, Musk also bought $13 billion in debt. Twitter previously reimbursed more than $50 million per year to its creditors. He will now have, according to some analyses, to find more than a billion dollars a year simply to pay off the interest. Even though Musk is not to make profit, he cannot ignore such losses. Stemming the bleeding will now be a top priority for him, either by charging users a subscription fee for verified accounts or, more likely, because the fee could drive users away, by making cuts.
The notoriously temperamental boss had previously indicated that before backtracking, he would lay off 75% of the workforce to help balance Twitter’s accounts. But now, having already fired four of Twitter’s top executives – he allegedly claims he did so ‘for cause’, apparently to avoid tens of millions of dollars in compensation – he is also seeking job cuts. on Twitter.
Among the easy cuts for Musk would be staff enforcing measures to limit misinformation, spam and abuse. Only Illegal Speech should be limited, he says. This position – supposedly that of a “free speech absolutist” – would mean that Twitter, already a frequent alibi for repressive governments, would follow in the footsteps of these regimes. More free speech for trolls and racists, less free speech for dissidents. But it’s a throwback to the years when Twitter claimed the best response to “bad speech” was more speech (meaning more content to monetize).
Despite all the talk of a “common digital public square,” Twitter has always thrived on angry arguments driven by news and entertainment. This puts the company in a bind. On the one hand, the relentless viciousness is what makes the system so compulsive: the punch of an insulting, racist, or stupid tweet in your News Feed incites the cathartic strike of quick, angry replies. Likewise, it has thrived on the emotional contagions that drive the viral spread of far-right disinformation, from Islamic State to QAnon. Without them, Twitter would be more boring than it is. And advertisers would have a less captive audience.
On the other hand, it has repeatedly lost top users to trolling and misinformation. It has been forced, over the years, to step up its moderation efforts and ban high-profile users like Trump, who in 2017 made Twitter $2 billion a year. Despite such moves, it has lost its most active and profitable users, who are losing interest — no doubt in part due to their exhaustion — in Twitter beefs about politics and celebrities.
Musk may think he can reignite old fires, but Twitter isn’t the only one struggling. Facebook user growth in Europe and North America stagnated years ago. Instagram’s growth is slowing down. Average time spent on platforms, after skyrocketing in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns, is set to drop. All social media platforms, in fact most tech companies, are facing tough times as advertisers cut budgets. Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has been searching for the next profit model for years: evidenced by his failed cryptocurrency venture and his ailing ‘metaverse’ project that brought down parent company Meta , on the stock markets.
The social industry may be approaching a moment of crisis where growth, revenue, and long-simmering issues of political legitimacy coalesce in favor of a break. The industry has already fragmented on the right, as far-right users alienated by the industry giants’ moderation policies form their own social media ecologies. But many others have long dreamed of an alternative to the exploitative, manipulative and addictive systems designed to enrich billionaires like Zuckerberg, Musk and TikTok boss Zhang Yiming.
The difficulty hasn’t been the lack of open-source alternatives, like Mastodon. Indeed, some Twitter users reacted to Musk’s takeover by attempting to spark an exodus to Mastodon. The problem is the “network effect”. Older platforms provide benefits to users precisely because of the number of users they have. To make a dent in that would require a migration numbered in excess of a few thousand.
But we have to keep our eyes open. It’s just possible that – Musk being Musk – he will do something quite stupid and offensive to catalyze the crisis that finally loosens the grip of the billionaire monopolists.
theguardian
News
J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise
J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise
Jammu and Kashmir District Sheep Husbandry department has released Selection/Waiting Lists of candidates
Selection and waiting list of beneficiaries for the establishment of sheep/ goats under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) scheme on participatory mode 2022-23 in District Jammu, dated: 18-10-2022
Click Here To Download PDF Lists
The post J&K District Sheep Husbandry Released Selection/Waiting Lists, Check Name Wise appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Steve Irwin-like wildlife enthusiast shares joy at finding rare pine snake in South Georgia: ‘Amazing’
A Georgia wildlife enthusiast has found and photographed one of the rarest snakes in the southern United States – and filmed the entire encounter.
Christian Cave, a 22-year-old environmental science student at Kennesaw State University, achieved the lifelong goal of catching a rare pine snake last month.
In an on-camera interview with Fox News Digital, Cave described the moment he finally spotted the snake as “pretty crazy.”
FLORIDA MAN CATCHES 28 BURMESE PYTHONS TO WIN TOP PRIZE IN ANNUAL STATE CHALLENGE
“It was one of the most incredible moments of my wildlife career,” he said.
The social media content creator, who wears the Caveman Wildlife brand, went viral on TikTok after posting the video of the snake being captured.
The video has received over 4 million views since it was posted on October 13.
A TERRIFYING CLOSE-UP OF AN ANT’S FACE GIVES HORROR MOVIE MONSTERS A RUN FOR THEIR MONEY
Many TikTok users have compared Cave to his idol: fellow wildlife lover and crocodile hunter Steve Irwin.
One user commented, “I think Steve Irwin is proud of you! I love your enthusiasm!”
“Steve Irwin’s vibes are IMMACULATE,” said another.
Cave shared that Irwin was his “hero” growing up as a young child with an unwavering fascination with nature.
“[Irwin] was larger than life,” he said. “I don’t think I deserve the compliment at all…but I’ll take it as a big responsibility.”
“I consider Steve to still be the epitome of what you could be as a wildlife presenter, a person who is just passionate – but I try to do the same.”
Now, as he attempts to follow in the footsteps of his role model, Cave has embarked on his own excursions to hunt down unique creatures.
This includes the Pine Snake, which he pursued relentlessly.
MISSING INDONESIAN GRANDMOTHER EATEN ALIVE BY 22-FOOT PYTHON
The Georgia native said he spent five straight weeks traveling to South Georgia, burning “a lot of gasoline” to produce nothing.
On one particularly lucky outing, Cave said he and his friend Bobby, who had been recruited as “cameraman”, woke up at 4 a.m. to drive another two and a half hours to the dunes.
The duo came across a “pristine” longleaf pine habitat with soft sand – which Cave described as “perfect” for the pine snakes to burrow into, with a modified ladder at the end of their noses.
Christian Cave said he was about to give up the search.
After hours of driving in his 2010 Honda Civic with no snake in sight — while dealing with cool, windy conditions that aren’t ideal for sightings — Cave said he was about to give up the search.
That is, until he spotted something long and black sliding across the sand to his right.
“It was perfect timing,” he said.
“I was like, ‘Woah, man! Get out of the car!’”
“I just found my very first pine snake and I thought it was over.”
STOWAWAY SNAKE SETS UP A UNITED AIRLINE FLIGHT FROM FLORIDA
The moment for Cave was pure bliss, as the video shows him screaming in excitement and clutching the snake to his chest.
“He was just a lover,” he said.
“Pine snakes are known to have a very loud hiss and a huge threat display, but this snake didn’t do any of that.”
Cave said the snake seemed to enjoy the warmth of his body and coiled around his neck and curled up in his shirt for warmth.
“It was kind of freaked out that I was screaming so much,” he said.
“But when I calmed down with it, it just slipped on me.”
Cave described the pine snake, known scientifically as pituophis melanoleucus, as an “absolutely magnificent” species known for its “isolated” nature.
DO SPIDERS SLEEP LIKE HUMANS? EXPERTS PONDER NEW STUDY SUGGESTING THEY COULD
“It’s a very sought after snake,” he said.
“But the problem is that they are very burrowing – they spend a crazy part of their life underground.”
In the fall, Cave explained, pine snake hatchlings will begin to appear and emerge from their burrows in search of meals before winter.
The pine snake is also nicknamed the “ghost of the dunes”, due to its elusiveness and the long apparition-like tracks it leaves in the sand.
Cave added that due to habitat loss, the species is no longer as abundant and widespread as it once was.
“Snakes need a fairly specific and healthy ecosystem to thrive,” he said. “And a lot of that, unfortunately, these days is kind of hard to find.”
FLORIDA ZOO CARE FOR HUNDREDS OF BABY SEA TURTLES IN WAKE OF HURRICANE IAN
Even though the pine snake is non-venomous and “harmless,” it can still bite, Cave said.
Pine snakes are known to hunt rodents such as pocket gophers when they burrow into dens for most of the year.
Cave, who is “focused and passionate” about wildlife conservation and education as a whole, said he plans to continue his career in habitat restoration upon graduation.
The enthusiast stressed that his larger goal is to enlighten and educate the public about the joys of wildlife – just like Steve Irwin did.
“I got to see a lot of real education happen through my work,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Whether it’s teachers telling me they use it to educate kids or parents telling me they use it to educate their kids during homeschooling…It’s absolutely surreal “, did he declare.
“It’s an honor.”
Fox
News
EPA: the water of the capital of Mississippi is drinkable
JACKSON, miss — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency confirmed on Monday that water in the Mississippi capital was safe to drink, after months of sampling at a sewage treatment plant submerged by August flooding that caused severe disruptions of supply.
The beleaguered OB Curtis water treatment plant fell into crisis after late summer floods left 150,000 people without running water for several days. People lined up for water to drink, wash, cook and flush. The crisis has also compounded rising costs for business owners already struggling with labor shortages and high inflation.
The city had already been on a boil water advisory since late July because the state health department found cloudy water that could make people sick. But current water samples manage to be safely consumed, the EPA said.
“Current sampling confirms that the water supplied by JH Fewell Water and OB Curtis Water Treatment is safe to drink,” EPA spokeswoman Maria Michalos said, referring to the city’s two water treatment plants. town.
The agency encouraged Jackson residents to stay vigilant for updates and to follow all future boil water advisories because “localized issues” could resurface. It is not yet certain that Jackson has too much lead and copper in his water. Sampling for lead and copper is complete and results are expected in mid-November.
The sample was collected during a series of tests over the past few months conducted by the EPA and the Mississippi Department of Health, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
At a news conference, Lumumba said Monday city officials were told Jackson was “in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act,” the federal law that gives the EPA authority to set standards. drinking water quality.
Current samples indicate that Jackson’s water quality meets federal standards, although testing is ongoing.
The EPA is coordinating with the city and state health department to sample water and “confirm that drinking water delivered to customers meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Act,” Michalos said.
Although water pressure was restored in the days following the crisis in late August and a boil water advisory was lifted, many people are still not drinking the water and haven’t done so for years amid continued mistrust of supply.
In September, attorneys for the US Department of Justice said they were “ready to sue” the city under the Safe Drinking Water Act, but hoped they could avoid a legal dispute by reaching to a “binding agreement”. Federal prosecutors said state and local officials “failed to act to protect public health.”
On Monday, Lumumba said negotiations between city prosecutors and the federal government were continuing.
In response to a question about whether Jackson could still face legal action under the Safe Drinking Water Act, Michalos said that “the EPA does not comment on matters of application in progress”.
In an Oct. 20 announcement, the EPA said it was investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against Jackson by refusing to fund improvements to the city’s water supply system. , where more than 80% of residents are black and about a quarter of the population lives in poverty.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who represents Jackson, said the EPA’s civilian investigation is expected to last about four months.
Lumumba also said the city is moving forward with plans to get a private company to operate the OB Curtis water treatment plant. Several companies have already visited the factory, Lumumba said. Even as the city seeks to contract out plant operations and maintenance to a private company, Lumumba has been adamant that ownership of the city’s water system should remain in public hands.
On Friday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended a state of emergency over the water crisis until Nov. 22. City officials aim to conclude a contract with a private operator by Nov. 17, Lumumba said.
———
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
ABC News
