Shanghai Disney Resort closed abruptly on Monday “to follow the pandemic prevention and control requirement,” the entertainment company said on its website.
Shanghai Disney briefly locks visitors for coronavirus testing
A Disney spokesperson told The Washington Post that all guests left the park after an “expedited” testing process because all results were negative. The resort said it will notify guests once there is a confirmed reopening date.
It’s unclear what caused the park to lock down; Disney said it was required to follow coronavirus prevention procedures established by Shanghai. According to the Associated Press, Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic cases of covid-19 after ordering mass testing on Friday.
China remains one of the few countries still strictly limiting coronavirus activity, thanks to its “zero covid” policy, which imposes sudden local lockdowns and mass testing whenever cases are detected. Many Chinese citizens have grown weary of the shutdowns and protests erupted in Shanghai earlier this year.
Some Chinese observers had expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease some restrictions after being elected to his third term as general secretary at the Communist Party congress earlier this month, but lockdowns continued across the country. country. In recent days, workers have fled a factory in northern China that produces many iPhones around the world after it began quarantining some employees amid an outbreak.
Shanghai Disney already has strict rules in place for entry: capacity is checked, visitors must present proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours, and present a green health QR code. Guests who have traveled overseas or to high or medium risk areas may not be permitted to enter the resort. Temperature screening is carried out at the entrance and masks are mandatory inside and outside, unless people are eating.
The reported lockdown was eerily similar to one that took place exactly a year ago at the destination, which includes a theme park, two hotels, a nature park and a shopping district. Park-goers who showed up for a Halloween party instead saw the gates shut and workers in protective suits swarmed the station. No one was allowed to leave until they were tested.
In the 2021 case, according to Chinese media, a woman who had visited the park tested positive. The Washington Post reported last year that more than 30,000 people who visited Shanghai Disneyland were tested, and all of them tested negative.
Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney theme park to close due to the coronavirus in January 2020. It reopened with strict capacity restrictions in May 2020.
In blockbuster deadline deal, Ravens trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith, NFL’s leading tackler
The Ravens have traded for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, adding the NFL’s leading tackler a day before the deadline. Chicago will receive second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, according to ESPN.
Smith has an NFL-high 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. The 2018 first-round pick was due $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie contract; the Ravens’ salary cap charge for this year would be about half of that, should they take on the remainder of his deal.
With Smith’s arrival, the Ravens will have one of the NFL’s fastest inside linebacker duos, as he teams with starter Patrick Queen.
This story will be updated.
The simple reason why Brazil can count its ballots so quickly
How is Brazil able to determine who won its election so quickly when the United States, the world’s oldest continuous democracy, has to wait for such a long period of time? Very simply: Brazil is counting its vote electronically, introducing a set of country-specific compromises that also have obvious downsides.
Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump
There are several reasons why Brazil switched to electronic voting in the first place. The first, as the National Democratic Institute explains, was that the old paper ballot voting process was a heavy administrative burden. In 1994, for example, counting all the ballots required 170,000 people and took a long time. And that introduced another significant problem.
“[V]The tally of ratings could take weeks,” writes NDI, “and the post-election period has been a time of great uncertainty and tension.” This slow process “increased the possibility for candidate-allied vote counters to manipulate the vote count”.
In other words, a slow counting process was problematic in Brazil specifically because it contributed to existing political tension and made it easier for vote counters to alter the results. A nationwide electronic voting system was therefore put in place, one that was not demonstrably tainted with fraud (despite preemptive efforts by Bolsonaro, à la Donald Trump, to suggest that would be the case).
Of course, this introduces its own problems. The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Brazilian police officials were trying to limit access to the polls to Lula supporters.
Anthony Faiola and Gabriela Sá Pessoa of the Post wrote: “The Federal Highway Police, an organization closely linked to [Bolsonaro]reportedly set up roadblocks to delay voters in the country’s impoverished northeast and other centers of support for Lula, a former president.
Lula ended up winning largely thanks to votes from the region, despite the efforts of Bolsonaro’s supporters. But you see the trade-off: having a day to vote using electronic machines can speed up results. But also creates individual sticking points for bad actors.
The Brazilian system also leads to a variant of the “red mirage” phenomenon that the United States experienced two years ago. Because internet access is better in more developed regions that tend to vote more heavily for right-wing candidates, these results often come sooner. Then, as The New York Times reported, more distant and left-leaning regions are added to the tally, shifting the results to the left.
In 2020, a similar thing happened in several US states, but for different reasons. Since in-person votes on Election Day can be counted more quickly (since they are usually scanned at the time of voting), the tendency for Republican voters to vote in person meant that their votes were added to the tally faster. early. Then, as mail-in ballots (most heavily from Democrats) were added to the mix, the results shifted to the left. It became one of the main pieces of evidence Trump used to allege fraud: the “suspicious” introduction of ballots for Joe Biden, ballots that were clearly from major Democratic places.
The fact that the United States allows mail-in voting in most states means the introduction of a slower process than that available in Brazil. Of course, while frustrating at times (especially for candidates wanting to know if they were moving to Washington/the state capital), there was traditionally no downside to the results not being available tonight -the. There was little history of political tensions erupting as candidates claimed victory, especially at the federal level. There was no evidence that mail-in ballots led to widespread fraud, although concerns were raised about this and safeguards were put in place.
In the wake of 2020, the voting process here is rocked by a number of competing and often contradictory impulses, especially among those who believe Trump’s bogus claims about election integrity.
Even as Trump and his allies call for fast counting of ballots (implying that slow counting allows fraud to occur despite any evidence to that effect), there has been a rejection of electronic voting machines . A county in Nevada switched to manual vote counting for the sake of electronic machines, and it didn’t go well. The Associated Press reported on the effort:
“Two groups of five that The Associated Press observed on Wednesday spent about three hours each counting 50 ballots. Inconsistent counts have led to recounts, and sometimes more recounts. Several noted how arduous the process was, with one volunteer lamenting: “I can’t believe it takes two hours to pass 25 ‘ballots’.”
It goes without saying that counting votes manually is slower than counting by computer. But in part because of many Americans’ lack of familiarity with voting machines in particular (let alone technology more broadly), electronic machines have become the focus of often truly deranged and unsubstantiated fraud theories.
The counting process is also slowed down by administrative rules in some states. Like Pennsylvania, where mail-in ballots are only opened and processed to be scanned on Election Day itself. This is a central reason why the results in this state – which have proven to be final – came days after the 2020 elections. Meanwhile, as in Brazil decades ago, there was national uncertainty and an effort by Trump to allege fraud. (The fact that our presidential elections are determined by the electoral vote and not the popular vote means that the outcome depends on the slowest link in the chain, so to speak.)
What one might reasonably ask after the rapid announcement of Lula’s victory in Brazil is whether such a rapid announcement could be justified again here – not for fear of fraud, given the lack of credible evidence, but because it would limit the ability of actors in bad faith to cast doubt on the election results. There’s nothing inherently arguable about taking days to count mail-in ballots, but it’s worth considering what the aftermath of the 2020 contest would have looked like if the final results in every state had been announced hours later. the end of the vote.
In clearer terms: Has the United States reached a point where our own political agitation could, like that of Brazil a few decades ago, reinforce the idea that universal electronic voting is justified? Or would it simply introduce new pressure points to limit who votes and how?
For a long time, US elections were able to combine electronic voting with postal voting, largely because there was broad confidence in the process on the part of politicians and voters. This has eroded badly, leaving us in a place where we could turn to emerging and fragile democracies for information.
Chicago Bears trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for 2nd- and 5th-round draft picks
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for second- and fifth-round draft picks, a source confirmed Monday.
The trade is Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ second major trade in six days. He traded defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
Smith was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft by former Bears GM Ryan Pace. He has totaled 607 tackles, 47 tackles for a loss, 16 ½ sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 20 passes defended and seven interceptions over 4 ½ seasons with the Bears.
The move to trade Smith comes after the linebacker staged a hold-in during training camp amid stalled contract negotiations. Smith made a public request for a trade, saying in a statement the team didn’t value him and refused to negotiate in good faith.
Poles and Smith eventually came to an understanding that he would play this season for the Bears without a new contract. He totaled 83 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, 2 ½ sacks and two interceptions in eight games this season.
Check back for more details.
RBI Set to Launch Digital Rupee Pilot for Wholesale Segment Tomorrow
Mumbai:
The Reserve Bank said the first pilot of the Central Bank’s digital currency – the digital rupee (wholesale segment) will be launched on Tuesday for transactions in government securities.
The use case for the pilot project is the settlement of trades in the secondary market for government securities, the RBI said in a statement on Monday.
Nine banks – State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC – have been identified to participate in the pilot project.
The RBI also said the first pilot of the Digital Rupee – Retail segment is expected to launch within a month in selected locations in closed user groups comprising customers and merchants.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Paul Pelosi ‘the striker’ wanted to ‘hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps’ as ‘warning’
BREAKING NEWS – Paul Pelosi ‘the mugger’ wanted to ‘hold Nancy hostage and break her kneecaps’ as a ‘warning to other Democrats’: FBI reveals shocking new details with the president’s husband STILL in intensive care recovering after a skull fracture
David DePape, the man accused of breaking into the Pelosi home and leaving Paul Pelosi in critical condition, said he wanted to hold the Speaker of the House hostage and “break her kneecaps if she was lying to him, according to the FBI.
The suspect is said to have had close ties to him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home – and shouted “Where’s Nancy?”, echoing scenes from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Paul Pelosi, one of two people at the home at the time of the incident, called police who arrived two minutes later to find the 82-year-old and 42-year-old DePape struggling with a hammer, according to a Department of Justice press release.
The officers told the men to drop the gavel. DePape then took control of it and punched Pelosi in the head, before being stopped as Pelosi lay unconscious on the ground.
DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into Pelosi’s $6 million home and attacking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer as he shouted, “Where’s Nancy?”
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps,” authorities said Monday.
David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple’s San Francisco bedroom early Friday morning, according to a federal affidavit filed in court Monday.
Federal prosecutors have filed two charges against DePape, days after police say he broke into the Pelosi’s home and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. He was left seriously injured in the attack, underwent surgery for a skull fracture, and suffered other injuries to his arms and hands.
DePape is charged federally with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member. He also faces one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official on account of the performance of official duties.
The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape, who police say shouted out “Where is Nancy?” during the attack. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary and is expected to be arraigned on state charges Tuesday.
San Francisco’s district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, also rejected conspiracy theories about the attack, confirming the assailant was targeting the Democratic leader when he broke into the couple’s home.
“At the time that the suspect had entered the Pelosi home that he was in fact, looking for Ms. Pelosi,” Jenkins told reporters late Sunday in San Francisco.
“The other thing is we want to make it clear that there were only two people in the home at the time that the police arrived, Mr. Pelosi and the suspect, there was no third person present,” she said.
“We have nothing to suggest that these two men knew each other prior to this incident.”
The district attorney’s remarks come as the gruesome attack on the husband of the House speaker is being mocked and dismissed in conservative, far-right social media, even among some Republicans leaders and those at the highest levels of social power. San Francisco’s police chief has also said the attack was targeted.
Elon Musk over the weekend tweeted, then deleted, a fringe website’s far-flung conspiracy theories to his millions of followers, as his purchase of Twitter has raised concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
In the toxic political climate, a week before the midterm elections, tensions are high with record security threats against lawmakers and other officials.
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized in San Francisco after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries. Speaker Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time, returned swiftly to California. Unlike presidents, the congressional leaders have security protection for themselves, but not their families.
The attack was an unsettling echo of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump stormed the halls eerily calling “Where’s Nancy?” DePape, was also carrying zip ties into the Pelosi home, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. The people could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
Police were dispatched to the home in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. Friday after Paul Pelosi placed a 911 call. Jenkins said DePape broke into the rear door and made his way upstairs to confront Paul Pelosi. Police said they arrived to see the two men struggling over a hammer, when DePape struck Pelosi at least once before being tackled by officers.
The incident sparked fresh security concerns for lawmakers and other elected officials before the midterms.
With nearly 10,000 threats against members of Congress in the last year, U.S. Capitol Police have advised lawmakers to take precautions. Chief Tom Manger, who leads the U.S. Capitol Police, has said the threat from lone-wolf attackers has been growing and the most significant threat the force is facing is the historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years before.
The beating of the speaker’s husband follows other attacks and threats. This summer, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. In 2017, Republican Rep. Steve Scalise was seriously injured when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republicans at a congressional baseball game practice.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was among those making light of the attack on Paul Pelosi, tweeting out a joke about a Halloween costume of the incident.
