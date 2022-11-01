Share of Silicon Valley startup deals falls below 20% for the first time

Ah, the workplace – that dependable cauldron of petty resentments and micro-indignities. Maybe yours is dominated by fusspots and failures. Or maybe you’re working with vipers and serpents, like those that populate John Koblin and Felix Gillette’s meticulously researched new book on HBO’s never-posed history.

Former “work husbands” from their days at the New York Observer, media reporters (Koblin is on the TV industry beat for The New York Times, and Gillette is a corporate editor at Bloomberg Businessweek) were working both on book proposals on the same cable giant, unbeknownst to each other. When they got wind of each other’s projects, the screenwriters were inspired by the companies they cover and consolidate. “It was a fluke,” Gillette said. “We were texting each other, and we were like, so we’re just gonna do this together.”

Being an army of two allowed them to divide and conquer the hundreds of interviews and archival plumbing and oral histories they would feed into their nose-to-tail history of a cultural monolith. This Isn’t TV: HBO’s Spectacular Rise, Revolution and Future Begins 50 Years Ago, When HBO Was a Newcomer Serving No More Than 375 Subscribers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania . His movie offerings and live boxing matches would attract more fans, many of whom couldn’t get enough of a young fighter with an entertaining and offbeat personality. Mike Tyson, later convicted of rape, will become persona non grata for HBO’s top brass. But by then, Tyson had already made his mark. As the book points out, he was the first of a “baroque retinue of dysfunctional but beloved characters” who would be synonymous with the network, and would eventually set the dominant tone of American prestige television.

Michael K Williams in The Wire. Photography: HBO

Koblin’s family had a weekend tradition of feasting on his dad’s stew and gathering around the television for the Saturday night feature that was once HBO’s hallmark. While Gillette’s childhood family got by without an HBO subscription, he was an early adopter of The Wire. “So boring, like all the other journalists,” he says funny. But this is not a fanboy project; the drama in their book is all to do with the cutthroat business behind the scenes.

Home entertainment has evolved over the past half-century, and everything from the birth of VHS and the Internet to streaming services like Netflix nipping at its heels has kept HBO on defense and offense, rotating and restarting, again and again. Somehow, amid ever-changing organizational charts, the network managed to keep the lights on. “I knew something really interesting was happening in mid-2018 when AT&T took ownership of HBO,” Koblin says.

Carried away by the articulation of the germ of original inspiration, he continues: “And then at the beginning of 2019, [longtime HBO executive known for championing the original programming that shaped the network’s powerhouse reputation] Richard Plepler left HBO abruptly. I asked myself: what is the future of HBO with a company that has very little experience in the field of entertainment? Gillette came to the project from a similar, business-oriented angle.

“It was clear to me that this whole era of cable and satellite home entertainment was coming to an end, and there was this new thing happening with streaming,” he says. “It was a bit perilous in 2019. Netflix had such a lead.”

But the DVD rental startup turned streaming service didn’t have the same rich history as HBO, or the track record of creating the hardware that commanded the chatter of water coolers. HBO has always refused to operate on algorithms or paint-by-numbers principles. Success was not built on ratings, but on noise.

The level of detail found in It’s Not TV can be a little high (unless you want to know that lamb chops with beans and creme brulee were on the menu of a restaurant in Santa Monica where two industry titans met for lunch in 2007). But strewn throughout are treats that will fascinate fans of HBO’s ‘masstige television’ slate. Tony Soprano was originally called Tommy Soprano. Gary Shandling had a habit of firing writers willy-nilly and would sometimes disappear for days during filming. Curb Your Enthusiasm began as an hour-long “strange and experimental” mockumentary.

Sex and the City stars Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon in 2001. Photography: Adrées Latif/Reuters

Starting with boxing matches, and continuing through cult series like The Wire, The Sopranos and Entourage, HBO’s programming has always swung into undeniably masculine territory (before discussing Sex and the City, know that its production was supervised and influenced by Hommes). It will probably come as no surprise to learn that the shows were given the green light by a predominantly male executive corps, in a culture of corrosive internal misogyny. Koblin and Gillette detail a particularly disturbing incident from 1991, when executive Chris Albrecht allegedly suffocated his colleague Sasha Emerson, with whom he was having an affair, in his office. The network did not fire its star employee. Instead, they prepared Emerson’s buyout documents. Emerson bounced around Hollywood jobs, his reputation marred by rumors, before becoming an interior designer for Hollywood insiders. Albrecht was not released until years later, when his 2007 arrest for strangling another girlfriend made headlines. (The book’s revelations about this gruesome chain of events led Albrecht’s last employer, Legendary Television, to furlough him.)

The book also lifts the curtain on the grief that was common to its stable of creators. HBO is notorious for offering development deals to up-and-coming screenwriters and playwrights, novelists and journalists, only to let their material fester in development purgatory. As Mike White, creator of Enlightened and The White Lotus, tells the book’s authors, years passed without the network greenlighting his ideas, including one for a comedy about a drag queen nanny. “Like, leave me alone! Stop calling me!” was how he summed up his frustration. And yet, he couldn’t bring himself to leave.

HBO executives reached out to White early in the pandemic to see if he had any ideas. White pitched a show about wealthy people staying in a hotel (the remote location would help with Covid protocols) and penned six scripts in a matter of weeks. The White Lotus went into production within months, and the second season premiered this weekend – to rave reviews.

“It was a wonderful interview topic,” Koblin says. “I filed this interview request, three days after the final, which I thought was going to be too late, but we sold his team on it. We said, this is the last show we’re going to talk about. in the book, and they said, okay, we’ll give you half an hour with him.” The stunning success of The White Lotus, a quirky little experiment that no one expected to survive its six-episode first series, was not just a reminder that hits aren’t the result of algorithms, it’s a testament to the network’s incredible staying power.

“That’s the thing I didn’t know about HBO until we started publishing the book,” says Gillette. “That’s how many times a seemingly fatal blow has nearly erased it. And it’s survived every time. HBO has survived every takeover, it’s survived VCRs, it’s survived DVDs, it’s survived streaming. And now they have a new owner.