St. Paul mayor taps Cmdr. Axel Henry to be next police chief

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday he’s selected St. Paul Police Cmdr. Axel Henry to be the department’s next police chief.

Henry joined St. Paul police in 1998 and rose through the department’s ranks. He’s currently in charge of the narcotics and human trafficking unit.

“As a person who was born, raised, and lives in St. Paul, this city means far more to me than simply a place where I work,” Henry wrote in applying for the job. “… I am seeking to serve as this city’s next Police Chief, not because I want the rank or title, but because I want to serve at the highest level for St. Paul. I don’t want to be a chief … I want to be the St. Paul Police Chief.”

Henry began his career as a Roseville police officer from 1995 to 1998. He served as a St. Paul patrol officer from 1998 to 2006, and then a sergeant in investigations and patrol until 2010. His assignments that followed included overseeing the police department’s Eastern District, and the family and sexual violence unit.

He has has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of St. Thomas.

In applying for the chief job, Henry wrote that addressing gun violence “is an immediate challenge which must be addressed without delay.”

“Simultaneously, the next chief will need to make retention and recruitment of quality candidates who reflect our community a high priority,” he wrote. “This must be done to ensure the department has the resources to participate effectively with the city’s Community First Public Safety strategy and support and collaborate with the newly developed Office of Neighborhood Safety.”

Carter’s selection of Henry is subject to city council approval.

Police Chief Todd Axtell retired in June after serving his six-year term as chief. Jeremy Ellison is currently interim chief and didn’t apply for the permanent job.

There were 18 candidates who met the job’s qualifications. A community-based examining committee narrowed the list to five finalists for Carter to interview. Four of the finalists were internal candidates — Henry, Cmdr. Pamela Barragan, Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom and Assistant Chief Stacy Murphy. The fifth finalist was Jacqueline Bailey-Davis, police staff inspector for Philadelphia police.

St. Paul’s police chiefs have traditionally risen through the department’s ranks. The last time a chief didn’t come from within the St. Paul police department was the 1930s, according to the St. Paul Police Historical Society.