Stacy Schiff’s Samuel Adams Biography Is Stunning: NPR

This may be the company I keep. Over the past few weeks, when I’ve told friends and neighbors I’ve been reading a great new Samuel Adams biography, almost everyone has responded by saying something like, “Oh, the beer guy!”

Well, yes, Adams was a brewer, but he was also a patriot – maybe the most crucial patriot. That’s the argument of Samuel Adams’ charged new biography of Stacy Schiff, The Revolutionary. Schiff exemplifies how Samuel Adams strategized, wrote, and doomed the American Revolution long before Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, or John Adams (his most prominent cousin).

Schiff is in good company to think so: Thomas Hutchinson, the royal governor of the province of Massachusetts Bay, condemned Samuel Adams as “the chief arsonist” of the revolutionary passions that ignited in Boston; contemporaries credited Samuel Adams with being the “main mover” of the Boston Tea Party. Thomas Jefferson called Adams “the patriarch of liberty”. Samuel Adams was not only the first advocate of independence from Britain, but he also argued against slavery and for free and universal public education.

Schiff points out that while most of America’s founders became “post-independence giants…Adams began to shrink” – although she explains too briefly why this might be so. It so happens that Adams, the great defender of the colonial rebellion, then urged the state of Massachusetts to crush the uprising of indebted farmers known as Shays’ Rebellion. He also fell out of favor because, unlike many other prominent members of the revolutionary generation, Adams opposed ratification of the Constitution, believing that a stronger federal government would limit the rights of the people. Instead, Schiff points out that Adams’ diminished legacy stems from the fact that, to protect his political associates, he kept no copies of his own letters. Nor did he leave any memoirs.

As a biographer, however, Schiff is used to finding paths that have grown cold; after all, one of his earliest books was a revealing Life of Cleopatra. The Revolutionary is not simply a conscientious exhumation of a poorly remembered Founding Father, it is a gripping and timely account of how the American Revolution happened; how the settlers became radicalized and came to see themselves not as Bostonians or Virginians, but as “Americans”. And how Samuel Adams, through countless meetings and in countless newspaper articles written under thirty pseudonyms, played a vital role in this transformation.

The Revolutionary isn’t just a conscientious exhumation of a poorly remembered Founding Father, it’s a gripping and timely account of how the American Revolution came to be.

The Revolutionary is informed on every page by scholarship, but Schiff, like Adams himself, knows how to hold an audience. Since Adams was a late bloomer, only blossoming in his early 40s, Schiff defers his account of his youth and opens with one of the most cinematic moments in American history; namely, the turn of Paul Revere. Even those who remember Longfellow’s poem may not remember that Revere galloped off one night in April 1775 to warn Samuel Adams and John Hancock to flee their lodgings in Lexington, Mass. not outright assassination.” Here is an excerpt from Schiff’s opening paragraph, written in the present tense:

A gleam, a gleam, the rush of hooves: a sturdy, square-jawed man speeds through the night, with an urgent message, on a borrowed horse. … In a few days he will know that he has participated in some kind of story, though he … never knows that his own story will be erased – adrenaline alone lingering – by worms, leaving him trapped in the tetrameter, a mythical figure, bounding eternally towards Lexington.

Schiff brings this same sense of immediacy to other key moments in Adams’s life, foremost among them the first stirrings in 1772 of his earth-shattering suggestion that representatives of each colony should meet. “[I]n this time of common trouble, [Adams wrote under pseudonym in The Boston Gazette] it would be the wisdom of the settlers to correspond more frequently and to be more attentive to each other’s particular circumstances. Adams was preparing the ground for what would become the First Continental Congress in 1774.

Schiff tells us that in relentlessly stirring up enthusiasm for all those early town meetings that would eventually lead to the idea of ​​American independence, Adams battled “the intrigue on one side and the apathy on the other” – a phrase that has all too dark, contemporary resonance.