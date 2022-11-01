Suella Braverman slams UK migration policy – ​​RT in French

Elon Musk sought to reassure advertisers on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform will not hurt their brands.

But his effort came after a day of changes to the platform’s account verification systems, and an acknowledgment from Musk that some “dumb things” could happen as he transforms the company.

As of Wednesday morning, Twitter users had woken up to find pages belonging to prominent accounts, including prominent national politicians, news outlets and journalists, marked with the new “official” gray checkmarks that meant that the accounts were genuine.

The new labels had been announced by product manager Esther Crawford the previous day. Their introduction came in response to growing concerns over account authentication on the platform following changes to its old verification system.

This system used what are called “blue checks” to confirm the authenticity of an account. But starting Wednesday, users who signed up for Twitter’s Blue-Tick verification badge by joining its Twitter Blue subscription service and paying a monthly fee.

Just hours after the gray badges rolled out, Musk responded to a tweet from YouTube product reviewer Marques Brownlee that he had “killed” the official label, adding that the blue checkmark would be the “great leveler.”

Shortly after, Crawford followed up with his own tweet saying that the “official” label would still be rolled out as part of Twitter Blue’s impending launch. What Musk meant, she said, was that Twitter wasn’t yet focused on assigning that label to individuals and was focusing on “government and commercial entities to begin with.”

The official label always comes out as part of the @TwitterBlue launch – we are only focusing on government and commercial entities to start with. What you’ve seen him mention is the fact that we’re not focused on giving individuals the “Official” label at this time. — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 9, 2022

Later that day, however, Musk told advertisers in a live-streamed chat that the “official” label would go away. “Besides being an aesthetic nightmare when looking at the Twitter feed, this was another way to create a two-class system,” Musk said. “That didn’t solve the main problem.”

Musk acknowledged the chaos caused by the rollout, saying in a tweet that Twitter users should expect the platform to experiment and “do a lot of stupid things in the coming months,” as he puts implement changes in the business. “We will keep what works and change what doesn’t,” he said.

Please note that Twitter will be doing a lot of stupid things in the coming months. We will keep what works and change what doesn’t. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Whether this reassures advertisers is another question. Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue. But abrupt corporate changes and concerns about content moderation and hate speech on the platform prompted several major companies, including General Motors and General Mills, to suspend spending.

Musk blamed rights and civil liberties groups that have urged companies to reconsider ad purchases on the affected platform for the drop in ad revenue. And he previously threatened, via tweet, a “thermonuclear name and shame” on advertisers who leave Twitter.

But he took a more measured approach on Wednesday, asking them to “give it a minute and kind of see how things develop”.

“The best way to understand what’s going on with Twitter is to use Twitter,” he told the group.

Musk said he aims to make Twitter a force for truth and stop fake accounts. Making paid Blue subscription accounts more prominent, he argued, would discourage spammers, who wouldn’t want to pay for the service.

Musk also promised faster evolution of the Twitter service, opened up the possibility of allowing peer-to-peer payments, and said Twitter would allow free speech without amplifying hateful comments.

“There’s a big difference between freedom of expression and freedom of access,” Musk said.

Lou Paskalis, longtime chief marketing and media officer and former head of global media at Bank of America, said Wednesday’s briefing raised questions that will likely leave Fortune 500 advertisers uneasy.

Big advertisers’ biggest concern is brand safety and risk avoidance, he said. And Musk doesn’t seem interested in reining in his personality on Twitter, which can be divisive — like his pre-election tweet advising Americans to vote Republican.

“To come out like Elon did … and say ‘vote Republican since there’s a Democrat in the White House’ – I don’t know which distributor wants to come close to that,” he said.

Twitter advertisers and users have taken a big hit in just two weeks since Musk officially bought Twitter. While social media platforms typically test products and features in beta for weeks with a subset of users before releasing them widely, Musk instead tweeted through the changes, gathering feedback and negotiating with people on the platform, then launching and quickly moving away from specific products.

Within hours of the launch of Twitter Blue and the pay-per-checkmark system, new accounts began sporting the blue checkmark. For now, there seems to be a distinction between previously verified and newly verified accounts. When you hover over the blue checkmark, a message appears stating that the account is verified because it has subscribed to Twitter Blue. On the accounts of those who have already been verified and, for now, remain verified, the message states that this user has a blue checkmark because “this is notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category “.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.