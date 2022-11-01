News
Takeoff, Quavo of rap group Migos attended Houston party where shooting left 1 dead: report
Rappers Takeoff and Quavo of Grammy-nominated hip-hop trio Migos attended a Houston party early Tuesday where a person was fatally shot, according to a report, citing police.
The gunfire broke out in the 1200 block of Polk St. in the city’s downtown, according to the Houston Police Department.
“One victim was found deceased upon arrival,” police tweeted, while noting that 2 other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals.
Unverified reports on social media claimed the shooting was linked to a dispute over a dice game.
Kirshnik Khari Ball, 28, known as Takeoff, is from Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Police told Click2Houston that Takeoff and Quavo were attending the party at the time of the shooting along with up to 50 other people.
The private event was taking place in a bowling alley and when officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds to the head or neck who was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators also told Click2Houston.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Migos management for further comment.
Houston police said the identity of the deceased victim will not be released until his family is notified and his identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Migos is also made up of rappers Quavo and Offset, married to Cardi B.
Career advice from actress Emily in Paris, Ashley Park: Dream big
Ashley Park has long kept it positive.
The “Emily in Paris” award-winning actor grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, still a performer – dance, a cappella, musical theater. She credits her parents for planting the seed of positivity in her head.
“My mom and dad taught me by example how to find a silver lining in everything,” she told CNBC Make It. “What’s the lesson? How did it make me grow? What did I learn? How did a rejection or disappointment turn into a blessing that made me stronger?”
It’s an attitude she took with her even as she entered a field where rejection can be a daily routine. Park began her career in theater, garnering acclaim off-Broadway and receiving a Tony Award nomination for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” in 2018.
She also received a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for her performance as Mindy Chen in “Emily in Paris” in 2021.
Most recently, she partnered with Northwestern Mutual for its Great Realization campaign focused on helping people achieve their personal and financial goals. Here are four lessons she learned on her way to achieving her own career goals.
“You have the right to dream big”
Park says she never thought she would have the opportunities she had.
“I came into the industry knowing that there was no place or path for me on screen and on stage like there obviously was for my white peers,” she says. “But I did it happily because I loved being an actor, performer and artist.”
Staying positive and continuing to move forward eventually landed her working with artists like Jake Gyllenhaal and Tina Fey.
“You have the right to dream big,” she adds.
Last year, Asians and Pacific Islanders got 11% of overall screen time on streaming services, 2.7% of screen time on cable, and 3.2% of screen time on TV, according to media data and analytics firm Nielsen.
This is an overall increase from 2020. It also still lags far behind the country’s population figures: Asians and Pacific Islanders made up about 6.4% of the US population last year. last year, adds Nielsen.
Don’t pretend to be someone you’re not
At first, Park says she thought she had to downplay who she was to get a role — or even pretend to be someone else.
“I used to go [into auditions] and be like, ‘OK, I have to trick them into thinking I’m this character,’ she says. “Or I have to trick them into thinking I’m a white person.”
Eventually, she began to realize that the people who hired her were the ones who wanted her specific skills, not someone else’s. His advice: bring yourself fully to any form of interview and show how you personally connect to the nature of the role.
If it’s the right person, they’ll want to hire you, she says.
Celebrate the success of others
Park says her parents and her professional experiences taught her to stand up for the people around her, even when their success came at her expense.
In her freshman year in New York, she became a finalist for two different theater roles — and found herself up against Friends each time.
“And then on the same day, I found out that those two parts had gone to my two friends,” she says.
Instead of the grief that could have come from her two losses, she says, she remembers feeling “really happy for them”. It’s made a huge difference to his day-to-day happiness, especially in a career usually filled with constant rejection.
Studies back up the benefits of Park’s mindset: Researchers at Harvard Medical School have found that fostering good relationships can improve both people’s health and happiness.
“If I surrounded myself with good people and constantly celebrated their successes,” Park says, “then I constantly celebrated.”
Know that you will always see the other side of a struggle
During her sophomore year in high school, Park was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that attacks part of the blood cells and can spread quickly. She was hospitalized for eight months and has since been in remission.
“Once you get to the other side of that mountain, every other mountain that comes your way, you just have this innate faith that, like, I’ll see the other side,” she says.
This attitude makes it easier to deal with difficult times in her career and personal life, adds Park: No matter what the obstacle, she always knows that things will eventually get better.
She also notes that some of her toughest losses were immediately followed by big wins.
“A lot of the time when I got that dream job it was right after or at the same time getting kicked out of another thing that I really thought was going to be a game-changer for me,” Park said.
Host of the 31st Arab League summit, Algeria intends to achieve diplomatic success – RT in French
Despite the differences of opinion on sensitive issues such as Syria or even the rapprochement of certain States with Israel. Algiers, back on the international diplomatic scene, aims to reach a consensus.
Back on the international diplomatic scene since the election of Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria is hosting the 31st Arab League summit on November 1 and 2, the first in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A highly symbolic date for the Algerian state since it coincides with the 68th anniversary of the outbreak of the war of independence.
Algeria’s foreign policy has gone on the offensive at the regional, African and Arab levels
In this context, Algiers intends to make this summit a diplomatic success despite the differences of opinion between the 22 States that make up the organization, particularly on Syria and Libya, and the rapprochement of certain States with Israel. “Algeria’s foreign policy has gone on the offensive at the regional, African and Arab levels”, analysis for AFP Hasni Abidi, director of the Center for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World (Cermam) in Geneva.
In addition to the member countries represented at different levels, taking part in this summit is the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres or even the Senegalese President and current Chairman of the African Union as guests of honour.
Russian support for the Arab League
After having succeeded in unifying the rival Palestinian factions in mid-October via “a reconciliation agreement”, Algiers intends to continue this dynamic: “We have accomplished unprecedented work [en amont du sommet] and established a new agenda based on consensus among Arab Foreign Ministers [pour] to make the Algiers session of the Arab summit, a session of renewal and renewal,” said Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on October 31 during an interview with the Al Arabiya channel.
It is also within this institutional framework that Algeria has expressed its desire to play an important role in resolving several conflicts and problems at the regional level. A mechanism of action to which Russia subscribes.
“The objectives, which are to make the international situation healthier and to combat the threats and challenges of our times, undoubtedly require the coordination of collective efforts and make representative multilateral structures such as the Arab League much more in demand. “Wrote Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter addressed to the participants.
“The world is going through serious political and economic changes. The process of developing a multipolar system of international relations, based on the principles of equality, justice and respect for everyone’s legitimate interests, is gaining momentum. The countries of the Middle East and North Africa, whose total population amounts to almost 500 million inhabitants, play an increasingly important role in this process”, he also underlined.
An institution created in 1945, the Arab League and its possible reforms will undoubtedly be at the heart of the discussions. As such, as noted by APS, Ramtane Lamamra announced that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune would propose a number of them to make this organization more effective.
Malik Asher
Keke Palmer shares the type of mom she wants to be one day
Whether Keke Palmer one day has a proud family of her own, she will know where to turn for advice.
The actress exclusively told E! News how his relationship with his mother Sharon Palm—who lent a hand to Keke’s new podcast Baby, it’s Keke Palmer— influenced the dynamic that she would like to have one day with her future children.
As Keke explained, she learned that parenthood is “being able to talk to my kids and being able to inspire and encourage them.”
“And also, just tie them up with the things they need to be even better than I could have imagined,” she said. “I want them to have more than I have, and I want them to know more than I do.”
Keke went on to say that when the time comes, she’d like to “create a place for us to have conversations, for them to talk to me, for them to feel like I’m there and accept them, but also to provide them with as much as I can – and also to keep them grounded.”
Haslem on Pierce, Garnett criticism of Heat, ‘I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either’
Udonis Haslem has made clear for decades he does not suffer fools. Or, as he calls them, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.
So when his former rivals from the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets took some early shots at his team on Garnett’s “Anything is Possible” podcast, the Miami Heat captain was more than willing to return the blows.
First, to the duo’s claims of everything from the Heat’s championship window having closed, to Jimmy Butler cruising during the regular season, to Bam Adebayo being of less than All-Star caliber, to Kyle Lowry being no more than reserve quality, and, most significantly, the Heat having lost their identity, Haslem offered an initial rebuke on Instagram.
Haslem opened that post with how the Heat ran Pierce and Garnett out of the playoffs when the two were with both the Celtics and Nets.
“No matter what you say,” Haslem posted, “it won’t change that ass whooping y’all took back in the day!!!”
He continued, “I know a lot about windows closing cause we slammed y’all . . . and locked y’all suckas out forever ever!!!”
Then, with the Heat preparing for Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at FTX Arena, Haslem, in a more private moment with just two reporters on the team’s practice court, took it further.
Of Pierce and Garnett doubting the Heat, Haslem said, “I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either.”
He went on to say why.
“It’s just how I feel. That’s just how I feel. I just feel like every time I turn around those guys got something to say about us,” the 20-year Heat forward said. “Even going back to last year, I think Paul was very critical of us last year. You know what I’m saying? But like why? For what? Critical of Bam, critical of Jimmy, six games in, when there’s a lot of teams struggling right and haven’t hit their stride, not just us. I feel like that was a bit much.
“And I feel like it goes back. But I can feel it, I can dig it, because I don’t like them, either. So I can understand why they probably don’t like us and don’t like me, because I don’t like them, either. And that’s OK. I don’t have to like everybody. I was taught that as a kid: Be respectful; you don’t gotta like everybody.”
Pierce and Garnett offered several criticisms of the Heat, although Garnett said he still envisions the Heat finishing as a top-five team and Pierce noted of Erik Spoelstra, “Spo is one of our game’s best coaches.”
– Pierce on Adebayo, “I think with them, they gotta do it collectively, and I just ain’t seeing it right now. Like Bam, we thought he was gonna turn into a perennial All-Star, and he’s kind of been up and down. The only consistency they got is probably Tyler Herro.”
– Garnett on the Heat losing their grit, “What’s Miami’s identity? That’s the first thing I ask myself. They used to be known as a defensive team that can score the ball. Now, they done turned into a 3-point shooting team with a bunch of ball movement. I’m trying to still figure out who they are, though. They don’t really have no identity.”
– Pierce on Lowry, “I think his best role on a championship team is a vet guard coming off the bench.”
– Garnett on regular-season Butler. “I’m supposed to wait 82 games to see if Jimmy Butler gonna give me something like some 36s, some 40s, some 45s? He don’t even look like he has that type of energy.”
– Pierce, on where it is headed, “It’s just, it’s over. Their window’s closing.”
Typically there is a restraint from former players toward active players they had competed against. Haslem felt that code was compromised.
“It’s early. It was six games in,” he said of when Pierce and Garnett offered their thoughts. “There’s a lot of teams who are struggling to hit their stride right now. So to make that comment on us? I felt, like I said, I just feel like it goes back to the rivalry and history of us, which I understand.
“Because we don’t like y’all, either.”
Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘eras tour’ of US stadiums
Taylor Swift announced her lengthy return to the road on Tuesday morning, with a release dubbed the “Eras Tour” set to hit US stadiums from March 2023 and take place in…
adidas reissues Zinedine Zidane’s gold Predator boots from the 2006 World Cup final with France ‘to celebrate one of football’s greatest comebacks’
Zinedine Zidane’s famous golden Predator boots from the 2006 World Cup final have been reissued by adidas.
With just 19 days to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the sportswear brand has chosen to honor ‘one of football’s greatest comebacks’ overseen by the former France captain – despite Les Bleus losing in the final and the notorious expulsion of Zizou.
Zidane wore eye-catching boots as his country faced Italy in the World Cup final in Germany in 2006.
In what turned out to be one of football’s most iconic matches, Zidane put his country ahead with a Panenka-style penalty after just seven minutes.
However, the game is better known as the Real Madrid legend was sent off in extra time for his header on Marco Materazzi.
The white, gold and black Predator Absolute boots made a comeback two years ago, and now a revamped version of the Frenchman’s signature pair can be had for £250.
“Germany 2006. An icon returns to lead his team to the final of football’s greatest competition,” adidas wrote after re-releasing the boots.
“Celebrating one of the game’s most memorable returns, these limited-edition adidas boots reintroduce the legendary Predator Absolutes France gold captain worn during that famous campaign.”
It’s a bizarre explanation from adidas, as France lost the final after Zidane was sent off, while Italy won the penalty shootout to lift the famous golden trophy.
However, despite going wild and being shown in red, Zidane was hailed for his part in France reaching the final in his gold boots and thus cementing his place in French football history.
As well as winning the tournament’s Golden Ball, the 2006 World Cup marked Zidane’s return to international football, as he came out of retirement to help his team qualify for the competition.
After the World Cup final, Zidane hung up his boots for good – which is why adidas are honoring the iconic golden pair ahead of this winter’s tournament in Qatar.
