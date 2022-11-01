News
Taylor Swift announces 2023 ‘eras tour’ of US stadiums
Taylor Swift announced her lengthy return to the road on Tuesday morning, with a release dubbed the “Eras Tour” set to hit US stadiums from March 2023 and take place in…
adidas reissues Zinedine Zidane’s gold Predator boots from the 2006 World Cup final with France ‘to celebrate one of football’s greatest comebacks’
Zinedine Zidane’s famous golden Predator boots from the 2006 World Cup final have been reissued by adidas.
With just 19 days to go until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the sportswear brand has chosen to honor ‘one of football’s greatest comebacks’ overseen by the former France captain – despite Les Bleus losing in the final and the notorious expulsion of Zizou.
Zidane wore eye-catching boots as his country faced Italy in the World Cup final in Germany in 2006.
In what turned out to be one of football’s most iconic matches, Zidane put his country ahead with a Panenka-style penalty after just seven minutes.
However, the game is better known as the Real Madrid legend was sent off in extra time for his header on Marco Materazzi.
The white, gold and black Predator Absolute boots made a comeback two years ago, and now a revamped version of the Frenchman’s signature pair can be had for £250.
“Germany 2006. An icon returns to lead his team to the final of football’s greatest competition,” adidas wrote after re-releasing the boots.
“Celebrating one of the game’s most memorable returns, these limited-edition adidas boots reintroduce the legendary Predator Absolutes France gold captain worn during that famous campaign.”
Neville leaves Salford chief executive with ex-Man United team-mate to succeed him
Besiktas boss admits Dele Alli has been ‘below expectations’ on loan from Everton
‘He’s not taking that call’ – Ferdinand says Ronaldo won’t forgive Neville anytime soon
Grealish sends three-word response as he rips Dias for appearance on Men’s Health cover
Ronaldo clears Neville much to Carragher’s delight after criticizing Man United star
Arsenal and England at Saka boost injuries as star’s potential return date revealed
It’s a bizarre explanation from adidas, as France lost the final after Zidane was sent off, while Italy won the penalty shootout to lift the famous golden trophy.
However, despite going wild and being shown in red, Zidane was hailed for his part in France reaching the final in his gold boots and thus cementing his place in French football history.
As well as winning the tournament’s Golden Ball, the 2006 World Cup marked Zidane’s return to international football, as he came out of retirement to help his team qualify for the competition.
After the World Cup final, Zidane hung up his boots for good – which is why adidas are honoring the iconic golden pair ahead of this winter’s tournament in Qatar.
Lula win good for Brazil, but far from revolutionary — RT World News
The left-wing veteran is back in power after a narrow victory, but his power to bring about change is very limited
The results are in for the Brazilian presidential election, which has caught the attention of the international community. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, won the contest with 50.9% of the vote, compared to 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, which is in line with what polls suggested. My best friend, who I mentioned in my last column on this subject for RT, luckily wasn’t left in tears this time, but shouted with joy on the phone.
And that’s because Lula’s win, as I pointed out, is a huge step forward for Brazil. This means the gap between rich and poor has a chance to narrow, the South American country has a chance to get off the world hunger map, people could benefit from expanded social services, and Brazil could regain its rightful place as a major power player on the world political stage. It also means, hopefully, the preservation of Brazil’s nature, namely the Amazon rainforest, commonly referred to as the “lungs of the planet” for its role in pumping oxygen into the atmosphere and expelling carbon.
As I noted a few weeks ago in my article, this has serious implications for Latin America and the world at large. This means a blow to US imperialism, given Bolsonaro’s status as the running dog of the Yankee empire and his plans in the region such as destabilizing Venezuela and expanding the so-called war. against drugs. It could also mean more trade relations for Beijing on the South American continent, for example, if Brazil joins the China-led Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
If you are someone like me who values multilateralism, peaceful human development and global stability, then that is reason enough to celebrate. But we need to curb our expectations to maintain a realistic perspective on the situation and understand the limits of a Lula presidency. As my friend and former colleague Camila Escalante, now Press TV’s Latin America correspondent, rightly noted before these results, “Socialism is not on the ballots in Brazil.”
To paraphrase his observation, Brazilians not only weren’t looking to fundamentally redesign their social order, they wouldn’t even have voted for it if it had been an option. The term “imperialism,” as she described it, wasn’t even used in this last presidential campaign, and people aren’t demanding a fundamental overhaul of their country’s class order, let alone Latin America as a whole. Indeed, social movements that use this kind of language do exist – but they do not form governments in Brazil or anywhere else in Latin America apart from four countries.
As polling data indicates, she noted, many people would not even pledge their support for the Workers’ Party (PT) beyond Lula, suggesting that his victory required connecting with people. people who do not traditionally see themselves as ‘left’ or ‘right’. And that was indeed reflected in the way he campaigned on certain issues, like abortion, where he made overtures to the Catholic Church while alienating hard-line leftists by saying, for example , “Nobody wants regulation like Cuba.”
Of course, if you didn’t think Lula was tolerable to the broad masses outside of left-leaning book clubs, look no further than the fact that US President Joe Biden was quick to congratulate Lula on his victory. While it’s easy to overlook these sorts of things, and in fact they’re pretty typical, the speed with which this statement was released played a key role – legitimizing Lula. It matters because Bolsonaro’s camp is said to have sown the seeds of a voter fraud scandal, much like the strategy used by former US President Donald Trump in the run-up to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
Somehow the election in Brazil transported us to an alternate reality where the United States and its associated intelligence agencies, like the CIA, are not trying to sponsor a coup right in a Latin American government. In fact, the reaction from the White House suggests otherwise. Rather, the United States is trying to prevent this before it even happens – and that’s a hell of a 180 given the alleged US role in Lula’s jail term on trumped-up corruption charges and the ousting his ally, Dilma Rousseff, from the office of the presidency in what was clearly a soft coup.
This begs the question of why the United States would go from hostility to a Lula government to ostensible support. This is because, first of all, as I mentioned before, Lula did not campaign on any platform that would revolutionize Brazilian society, nor did he point the finger at the empire American. He’s not that radical, especially with his centre-left running mate.
Second, Lula won a lot of votes by meeting people from the center – but those people didn’t vote for the PT beyond him. This means he will be very limited in what he can do from a legislative standpoint, given that Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) is the largest in both houses of Brazil’s Congress, controls key governorates. across the country and enjoys wide support. . Bolsonarismo apparently has wider support than polls even accounted for.
So from Washington’s perspective, it makes sense. Would they have instead seen the largest country in South America descend into chaos and perhaps push more migrants towards their border? Or would they be content to watch their former enemy win an election but be castrated when it comes to governing? Obviously, the latter scenario is a more desirable scenario. The thing is, Lula’s victory is a step forward for Brazil – but very, very limited.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of RT.
Dolphins Q&A: Should the Dolphins trade Mike Gesicki? Why are Dolphins getting so many penalties?
Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers.
Q: Are you one of the few people that realizes Gesicki is elite and should never be traded, or do you follow what seems to be the consensus that he’s nothing special? Letting him go would be a Welker situation. – @turnergraphics on Twitter
A: Mike Gesicki is always a popular topic here. I think Gesicki is a weapon at tight end and should be utilized. But the consensus isn’t that Gesicki isn’t special. He is. He just doesn’t fit the current offense, which requires a tight end with better blocking skills. Gesicki isn’t a blocking tight end. He’s a receiving tight end. However, the Dolphins certainly could use his offensive skills on seam routes and in the red zone. He can do things many other tight ends can’t, such as going up high for that touchdown reception at Baltimore. Gesicki had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown last week and has 21 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns on the season. We’ll know Tuesday afternoon/evening whether he gets traded. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. But, I think, the Dolphins are better off with Gesicki.
Q: Is Robert Jones the starter at LG with Eichenberg out? – @GabeHauar on Twitter
A: Yes, most likely Robert Jones starts at left guard while Liam Eichenberg recovers from his knee injury, which doesn’t seem to be season ending. Eichenberg has had his struggles and he’s been honest about those struggles. But his last two games showed improvement. Jones played 15 snaps against Detroit and seemed to play well. As long as Terron Armstead is at left tackle, the left guard’s job becomes easier. If Armstead misses time, it hurts both left tackle and left guard, and after that you get widespread issues that lead to a decline in the run game plus sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback hurries. You can be sure the Bears are going to test Jones Sunday with one-on-one matchups and stunts/games, the latter to see if the communication is good between Jones and Armstead, and Jones and center Connor Williams.
Q: What is McDaniel doing differently from Flores that has made this team so undisciplined? Is it a simple fix? – @mr_jaystudsbake on Twitter
A: It should be a simple fix. Players must put a bigger focus on the penalties and be more disciplined. But the penalties keep happening. I can’t figure out why this constantly happens. The Dolphins can win as a highly-penalized team — as they’ve shown. Dallas also is winning despite a high rate of penalties. It’s No. 4 in penalties (55 for 418 yards) and the Dolphins are No. 5 (55 for 418 yards). Eventually, those miscues could prove costly.
Q: Good to have Kohou and Crossen back. They made their presence felt in 2nd half. On ST too. Was slow start by D them shaking off some rust? – @AnthonyLotus823 on Twitter
A: I think the slow start on defense was a number of things, including having two rookies starting in the secondary with cornerback Kader Kohou and safety Verone McKinley III. Kohou played 57 snaps from scrimmage (95%) and McKinley played 48 snaps (80%). Crossen played 14 snaps (23%). There was an adjustment period. You had youthful players for a road game in personnel alignments that aren’t common or familiar to them or others. And the Dolphins pass rush didn’t cause much disruption with its two sacks and two quarterback hits. Beyond that, Detroit can score. Its record isn’t good at 1-6. But they’re ninth in the league in scoring at 24.7 points per game. They can periodically cause headaches for a defense. Give credit to the coaches and players for making adjustments and not allowing any points in the second half. And, yeah, having Kohou and Crossen back allows the defense to breathe a bit easier.
Have a question?
Email David Furones, or tag @ChrisPerk or @DavidFurones_ on Twitter.
Previously answered:
Why not use Mike Gesicki as WR?
Why has defense taken a step back? Liam Eichenberg concerns? Talk trades with Panthers?
Should we be sold on this O-line; what’s up with Mike Gesicki?
Is Mike McDaniel ready for the moment?
Which rookie could make biggest impact?
What should be expected of DC Josh Boyer?
Where will Dolphins add another veteran free agent?
Is Christian Wilkins next for multi-year extension?
Can Tua still be a top-10 quarterback?
I’m being trolled for my cellulite – but I’m ignoring the haters
If you have it, display it proudly.
Plus-size model Karina Irby loves showing off her cellulite and doesn’t mind trolls blowing up her body.
The swimwear runway queen – who has more than a million Instagram followers – got candid in her recent post about why she adores her body brands.
Alongside a snapshot of the blonde sunbathing in Bora Bora in a blue bikini, she captioned her post: “Cellulite Love.”
“If I listened to people hating my body and my cellulite, I wouldn’t be here in Bora Bora shooting a massive campaign for my swimwear brand,” she began.
The Aussie native is the CEO of swimwear line Moana Bikini.
“That’s awesome. If 21-year-old Karina could see this, she’d be so proud. NEVER let your cellulite keep you from living your best life,” Irby added.
The influencer urged her followers to “NEVER let your cellulite stop you from having an opportunity.”
“Our bodies are unique vessels that allow us to live the life we want. Please never hold back,” she wrote.
Her followers applauded her for her honesty and fearlessness.
“I needed to see and hear this now – thank you for living your truth and being your authentic self,” one fan commented.
“Thanks! I needed this pic today. I have been feeling so insecure about my body lately,” one user replied.
Another said: ‘I needed to see this so badly and I can’t thank you enough for your vulnerability. So much love for you!”
Through her social media feed, Irby often showcases her curves as well as her backside in bareback swimsuits.
Irby has often been shamed for posting sexy photos, sharing a post last year that highlighted many mean and hateful comments she had received in the past.
Some of the comments she described included those calling her ‘disgusting’, ‘dirty’ and ‘disgusting’.
“People tell me to kill myself. Call me names. Discourage my work. Call my skin issues,” Irby wrote in his caption.
“I LOVE social media and I LOVE making myself available to help others feel less alone, make someone smile and distract people from their hectic lives. But I don’t like the way people can treat each other here. Hiding behind their screens. What rude and disgusting behavior.
Flipkart India’s FY22 Net Loss Increases to Rs 3,413 Crore Despite Increase in Revenue
New Delhi:
E-commerce giant Flipkart India’s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,413 crore in fiscal 2021-22 despite rising revenue, according to financial data viewed by business intelligence platform Tofler .
The Walmart group-owned company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,445.6 crore in the previous financial year 2020-21.
On a stand-alone basis, Flipkart’s net loss widened to Rs 3,404.3 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 2,444.8 crore in 2020-21.
Total net income, both on an individual and consolidated basis, increased by approximately 18% to Rs 51,175.7 crore from Rs 43,349.1 crore in FY21.
The company’s total expenditure for the financial year was reported at Rs 54,580 crore, Tofler said.
The company acquired a stake in 63Ideas Infolabs, which operates the Ninjacart brand, and a 50% stake in Childrenite Private during the year.
An email query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate response
