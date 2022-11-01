The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is heading to a runoff Dec. 6.
The couple were on their way to her husband’s 60th birthday party when they were beaten and killed as they crossed the street in Ronkonkoma
RONKONKOMA, Suffolk County (WABC) — A couple were crossing the street on their way to a surprise birthday party for husband when they were hit by a car and killed on Long Island.
Police said Narciso Saravia, 60, and Maria Saravia, 59, were crossing Ocean Avenue between Express Drive North and Michigan Street in Ronkonkoma just before 7 p.m. Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle.
The husband was pronounced dead at the scene and his wife later died in hospital.
Their family says they were both a few feet from the room where they stood to celebrate Narciso’s birthday.
Some of their relatives even witnessed the accident.
The driver of the incident was not injured and remained at the scene. Investigators seized his car for a security check.
Man shot and killed in East Village identified
San Diego police on Wednesday released the name of a 55-year-old man who was fatally shot in the East Village early Saturday.
The man has been identified as Charles Jordan, of San Diego, police Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
He said officers found Jordan after a 911 caller reported a man lying in the middle of the road on K Street near 16th Street around 5:35 a.m.
Jordan was shot in the head and died before he could be taken to hospital, Shebloski said.
Police initially said the victim was in his 40s.
Little was known about the shooter or what led to the shooting, Shebloski said. Detectives were looking for evidence, including video from surveillance cameras and witnesses.
Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call homicide investigators at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
Wild star Kirill Kaprizov avoids suspension. Why isn’t he drawing more penalties?
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Wild star Kirill Kaprizov has been hit with a $5,000 fine, not a suspension, for chopping his stick at Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.
That means Kaprizov won’t miss any additional time after being ejected midway through Tuesday’s game against the Kings in Los Angeles. He was slated to be back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against Ducks.
Asked about the decision handed down by the NHL Department of Player Safety, Wild coach Dean Evason replied, “I said enough about it last night. There’s no surprise he’s playing.”
To say Evason was angry after Tuesday’s game would be putting it lightly. He lit into the official about the major discrepancy in penalties throughout the game. It ended up 4-1 in penalties in favor of the Kings with the Wild failing to capitalize during their only chance on the power play. The Kings won the game 1-0.
“It’s a joke that we have one power play,” Evason said after Tuesday’s game. “We’ve got to have some balance to what we’re doing. You can’t go through a game like that and have one power play. There’s no way.”
Some of Evanson’s frustration stemmed from the fact that he felt Kaprizov should have drawn a penalty before he retaliated against Doughty. Though the swing of the stick made headlines postgame, Evason noted that Kaprizov got “mauled” by Doughty behind the net in the lead up to the altercation.
“He’s frustrated,” Evason said of Kaprizov. “We’re all frustrated because it’s not taken care of. There’s rules, and obviously we feel that there should be some more penalties called on a player of his stature who has the puck all the time. It’s not happening.”
As far as the Wild are concerned, Kaprizov should be drawing more penalties on a nightly basis with how much he possesses the puck.
“There’s times when he’s getting extra (hits by opponents),” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “He’s a top player, and he’s hard to get off the puck. There’s times he’s getting slashed and stuff and he doesn’t seem to be getting calls.”
It raises the question when it comes to Kaprizov: Why isn’t he drawing more penalties?
“He plays hard every night, and I guess that’s why he doesn’t draw penalties,” Evason theorized ahead of Wednesday’s game. “He’s such a gritty guy. He’s so strong, and he has the puck. He doesn’t fall down. He certainly doesn’t dive. He’s not going to change his game because of what happened last night or what didn’t happen last night.”
Asked about the officiating in Tuesday’s game, winger Mats Zuccarello made it clear that he wasn’t a big fan.
“The refs have a hard job in this league,” Zuccarello said. “They are taking a lot of (expletive) from us players, and it’s not always fair. It’s a hard job. But sometimes we’ve got to say that we don’t think the refs had the best game, and that’s a part of it. We don’t agree with some of the calls.”
As for Kaprizov and the lack of penalties he’s drawing, Zuccarello thinks he should be getting more respect leaguewide.
“I’m seeing lots of other star players getting a lot of penalties drawn,” Zuccarello said. “Our team would like to see some more calls. It is what it is.”
Georgia Senate race will go to a runoff between Warnock and Walker
With 98% of the votes counted around 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Warnock had 49.4% of the vote, while Walker had 48.5%.
“There’s a race in our state that’s going to move into the December 6 runoff,” Raffensperger told reporters. “It’s the United States Senate race between Senator Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.”
Georgia’s Senate race is heading for a runoff. Here’s how it will work.
Raffensperger – who won re-election on Tuesday evening – said his office had already begun work to start creating the ballots for counties preparing for the second round. Voters, he said, can request mail-in ballots starting Wednesday and running until Nov. 28. Early voting must begin no later than Nov. 28 in all counties, he said.
“We ask voters to come and vote one last time,” Raffensperger said. “We have no control over the number of campaign ads our voters will see over the next 30 days, but we will ensure we have an honest and fair election.”
Georgia is one of two states – along with Louisiana – in which a runoff is required in general elections when no candidate receives more than half the vote. In most other states, a candidate wins a general election if they get the most votes, known as plurality.
At 2 a.m. ET Wednesday, Warnock readied his Atlanta supporters for a possible runoff.
“I understand that at this late hour you might be a little tired, I might be a little tired right now,” Warnock said. “But whether it’s later tonight or tomorrow or in four weeks, we will hear from the Georgian people.
“I look forward to continuing this journey together over the next six years,” he added.
Walker, meanwhile, made brief remarks during his election watch party on Tuesday night.
“I’ll tell you right now,” he said. “I don’t come to lose. And I told you, he’s going to be tough to beat.
Warnock and Walker have been locked in a hotly contested race essential to determine which party will control the Senate.
The Democratic incumbent is running for his first full term after winning a special election for his seat in 2021 that tipped the Senate under Democratic control. That year, both state Senate races went to the second round of elections, with Democrats winning both seats — Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) was elected to a full six-year term.
This dramatic second round saw both parties go all-in on investments, ads and appearances. However, in a move detrimental to Republicans, Donald Trump launched attacks on Republican officials in the state as he spread false allegations that Georgia’s 2020 election was rigged.
A likely 2024 GOP candidate triumphed on election night. It wasn’t Donald Trump.
Ultimately, Warnock’s victory represented a historic upheaval in a state once considered a longtime Republican stronghold – which President Biden won by two-tenths of a point in 2020. Warnock then became the first black Democratic senator. of a former Confederate state.
Walker, meanwhile, is a political newcomer and former professional football player who was handpicked by the former president and ran a staunchly conservative campaign that was ultimately mired in scandal after several women l accused of pressuring them to have abortions and then paying for the process. The Republican, who ran on an anti-abortion platform and direct appeals to the party’s evangelical base, denied ever having paid for an abortion.
While Republicans were initially skeptical of Walker’s campaign, GOP leaders — whose senses. Lindsey O. Graham (SC) and Rick Scott (Florida) – flocked to Georgia to campaign for him.
Another month of campaigning means Democrats and Republicans will likely double down on operations in the Peach State. The race is already the second most expensive of this campaign cycle, with supporters of the two candidates spending a combined $271.5 million, according to OpenSecrets.
However, the level of investment will also depend on the result of two other senatorial elections still pending on Wednesday evening. If the Democrats retain their seats in Arizona and Nevada, the Senate will remain split 50-50, with Democrats holding a wafer-thin majority thanks to Vice President Harris’ vote.
As of 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Democrats were the favorites to win those two Senate seats.
Under Georgia rules, all registered voters in the state can vote in a runoff; to be eligible to vote in this year’s second round, they must have registered to vote by November 7.
Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ depth might be major difference between this team and previous seasons
If this Miami Dolphins team earns a playoff berth, you’ll find one of the major reasons in an obvious place, but a place few choose to look.
Go beyond the likes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and the other starters.
Look at guys such as Brandon Shell, an injury replacement at right tackle, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou, linebacker Duke Riley, wide receiver Trent Sherfield and players of that ilk.
The conclusion: It appears this Dolphins team has quality depth.
“The proof is in the pudding,” coach Mike McDaniel said.
We’ll see if the depth holds up for the rest of the season, and if it results in a playoff berth, an AFC East title, a playoff victory, or more.
We’re just past the halfway through the season, and the most important months, December and January, are still ahead so we can’t make any final decisions.
Let’s just say things are promising, and credit goes to general manager Chris Grier, the front office and scouting department.
No team goes through a season relying solely on its 22 starters. You need rotational players. You need special teams players. You need replacements for injured starters. You need quality contributions from a large number of players on your 53-man active roster to get a playoff berth.
Teams that are strong among Nos. 23-53 make life much easier on themselves, and we’re seeing signs of that with these Dolphins.
“We’ve gone through lineup changes as much as anything I’ve been around,” McDaniel said.
But the Dolphins haven’t stumbled.
Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson were ready to answer the call. As it turned out, neither of them completed a game they started, and both had to make a reserve appearance. But they were ready. And others such as safety Clayton Fejedelem, linebacker Sam Eguavoen and defensive tackle John Jenkins have been ready to contribute when called upon whether it’s from scrimmage or on special teams.
So at this point, you’d have to say the Dolphins have shown quality depth by almost any standard you’d use to apply the term.
“Quality depth to me,” McDaniel said, “is when as a team you’re able to function in a certain standard, and when a certain piece is gone are you still able to function at that standard?”
Recall cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel getting interceptions in the Pittsburgh game. Think back to wide receiver River Cracraft’s two touchdowns this season. Reflect on left guard Robert Jones stepping in for injured starter Liam Eichenberg at Detroit, and then making a start last Sunday at Chicago. Remember left tackle Greg Little subbing in for Armstead against the New York Jets.
These are examples of the Dolphins’ depth doing the spectacular as well as the routine. This team finds ways to win, and its depth is part of that winning formula.
Previous Dolphins teams usually lacked quality depth somewhere, say, offensive line or edge rusher or cornerback. Either the rotation was lacking, or the injury replacements were inadequate, or whatever.
Inevitably, they’d finish around .500, or, more recently, with winning records but no playoff berths.
Of course, the rest of the season, and whether this team gets to the playoffs will be widely viewed as a referendum on McDaniel, Tagovailoa, Hill, Waddle, Armstead, Howard, Chubb, Grier and all the other big names in the organization.
But lots of the heavy lifting will be in the hands of Nos. 23-53 on the roster.
Don’t overlook their role in the Dolphins’ success, or if it turns out that way, their lack of success.
At this point, though, the Dolphins’ depth has been a big key to their 6-3 start. It seems the roster was put together with a lot of thought toward more than the top 22 players, and it’s shown.
“When teams are able to continue to progress and get better when people are out, then that’s a sign of some strong depth on your entire roster,” McDaniel said.
“I feel pretty good about our team.”
SEBI offers a framework to manage the risks associated with cloud-based solutions
New Delhi:
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a cloud framework for its regulated entities, outlining key risks and control measures such entities should consider before adopting cloud-based solutions. cloud.
The proposed framework outlines the regulatory and legal expectations of sebi-regulated (RE) entities if they adopt cloud computing solutions.
“Lately, the reliance on cloud solutions to deliver information technology (IT) services is increasing.
“While cloud solutions offer multiple benefits – ready to scale, ease of deployment, no overhead associated with maintaining physical infrastructure, among others – an ER must also be aware of new risks and challenges in cybersecurity that cloud solutions introduce,” the regulator said. in its consultation document.
As a result, a cloud framework has been developed to effectively address risks and ensure legal and regulatory compliance. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited comments on the proposal until November 14.
According to the proposal, Sebi said there are no limitations to using a cloud deployment model. An RE may adopt cloud computing based on its assessment of business and technology risks.
Although IT services could be outsourced to a cloud-based solution, an RE would be solely responsible for all aspects related to cloud services, including privacy, security of its data and logs, and ensuring policy compliance. .
As a result, the RE would be held liable for any breach of it, the consultation paper notes.
“Cloud services should only come from MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) cloud service provider (CSP) data centers,” Sebi said.
There should be a demarcation of responsibilities regarding all activities – technical, management, related to governance – of cloud services between the ER and the CSP. The same should be part of the agreement between the ER and the CSP.
As part of the system audit performed by the RE, the auditor should check whether there is a clear demarcation of roles and responsibilities for each function between the RE and the CSP.
“Data must be encrypted at any stage of the lifecycle, source or location to ensure confidentiality, confidentiality and integrity. RE will retain full ownership of its data and associated data, encryption keys , logs, etc. residing in the cloud,” he added.
The proposed cloud framework suggested nine high-level principles — Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC); data localization; data ownership and process visibility; access, risk assessment and due diligence on CSPs; security checks; legal and regulatory obligations; Business Continuity Planning (BCP), Disaster Recovery & Cyber Resilience; and vendor lockout.
The consultation document is based on a long and exhaustive study, survey and consultations with market participants, brokers, regulators, cloud associations, cloud service providers, government agencies and the Sebi Steering Committee. PTI SP ANU
After rough start, Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg’s improvement has been ‘a tremendous leap’
How Cody Lindenberg produced his first collegiate sack on Saturday resembled the first three years of his Gophers career.
The linebacker from Anoka filled the “B” gap but was driven back three yards by Nebraska’s pulling guard Ethan Piper. Down but not out, Lindenberg fought off the block and brought down Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy for a 2-yard loss.
It was similar to when Lindenberg started as a true freshman against Michigan in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but was set back by a season-ending injury in the third game in 2021 and returned strong this season.
Lindenberg made his second straight start against Nebraska last weekend and had a team-high eight tackles in the Gophers’ 20-13 victory at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. He has played in all nine games this year and is third on the team with 39 total tackles. He earned a bigger role in the past four games, playing at least 34 snaps since the Illinois game in Week 7.
Before the Nebraska game, head coach P.J. Fleck said on his KFXN-FM show that Lindenberg’s performance against Rutgers was his best of his young career. “That kid is going to be a stud, and you already are starting to see it,” Fleck said.
During the pandemic season, Lindenberg was thrust into a starting spot against the Wolverines before he was fully ready; a season-ending injury to Braelen Oliver and no upperclassmen winning the job contributed to Lindenberg playing having to step up a big early in his development. He was roughly 227 pounds then, well under his current 240, and had been playing high school football in Minnesota the previous fall.
“It wasn’t pretty at the beginning,” Gophers defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi said Wednesday. “He missed tackles and he didn’t fit the right gap. He was unsure of things.”
But Lindenberg’s overall defensive grade on Pro Football Focus has climbed each year, going from 54.4 in 2020 to 67.3 in a small sample size in 2021 to 76.6 this fall.
“It’s been a tremendous leap,” Lindenberg said, crediting Rossi and fifth-year linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin. “I think that has been a huge part of my progression. Keep my head down and working. There are going to be hard days out there, not bad, but there are going to be hard days.”
Lindenberg spoke to reporters for the first time as a Gophers player after the Rutgers game, and safety Tyler Nubin followed up on one of Lindenberg’s answers. “This is one of the hardest workers we got on this team, for real,” Nubin said. “One of the most dedicated guys that we got on this team.”
Rossi said Lindeberg’s increased playing time this season is, in part, an effort to get Minnesota’s three best linebackers on the field at the same time in their base look: Lindenberg at weak-side linebacker, Sori-Marin in the middle and Oliver on the strong-side.
This personnel will help the Gophers against Northwestern’s standout running back Evan Hull of Maple Grove at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. After Saturday’s game, Minnesota will play two pro-style offenses in Iowa and Wisconsin.
“We felt like that combination versus 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) and some of the bigger-people personnel was good for us,” Rossi said last week.
Sori-Marin has played 54 games to Lindenberg’s 18, but the youngster has been applying what he has learned and is impressing his “big brother.”
“He teaches me a lot of things too when he is out on the field; he’s calling things out before I am sometimes,” Sori-Marin said. “To be able to have that communication and have that trust in the guy next to you is tremendous.”
Lindenberg said there can be timidity to asking questions in the linebacker room. Rossi said that’s possible, with the standard of expert-level understanding passed down from Thomas Barber to Sori-Marin.
“But I think for me seeing it with (Lindenberg), it was more him when he knew he was right, he was afraid to step up and say that he was right and not step on guys’ toes,” Rossi said.
Now Rossi sees Lindenberg preparing and performing. “He’s earning a lot of credibility,” the coordinator said. “Here is the scary thing: There is way more there, guys.”
Up and coming
Minnesota’s underclassmen on defense among the U’s top 22 players in snap counts:
CB Justin Walley — 399
DE Jalen Logan-Redding — 312
NB Michael Dixon — 292
LB Cody Lindenberg — 268
DE Danny Striggow — 222
DE Jah Joyner — 166
DE Gage Keys — 74
S Coleman Bryson — 52
DT Devin Eastern — 51
Notes: Underclassmen are players in their first, second or third seasons; Minnesota has run 530 defensive plays so far in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.
