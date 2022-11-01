News
‘The White Lotus’ Fans Shocked By Theo James’ Fully Nude Scene
Theo James reveals everything in “The White Lotus”.
HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus” returned Sunday night with an all-new cast as well as a new scene that left audiences in awe.
The scene in question shows the 37-year-old British actor stripping completely naked, giving the audience a clear view of his back as well as a partial view of his impressive forehead – leaving many viewers wondering if he was wearing a prosthesis.
“The initial version we shot was way too much,” James said. “So we did a more subtle version. They toned it up [down].”
In the scene, James’ character, Cameron Babcock, returns to Harper’s (played by Aubrey Plaza) hotel room to change into a bathing suit. The audience can see James in the mirror changing into a costume.
“It’s in my contract that I’m not allowed to do anything without being completely naked,” joked James – who has a habit of stripping naked on screen.
The scene also caused a stir on Twitter.
“Okay so I need the truth y’all,” wrote an user. “Is it really Theo James’ dk or is it a prosthesis? It is important.”
“Theo James definitely wore a straight prosthesis”, asked another one.
“Theo James who MUST have been a prosthetic right,” insisted a third.
The Post has contacted James for comment.
The second season of “The White Lotus” is set in Italy and features an all-star cast including James, Plaza, Jon Gries, and Jennifer Coolidge.
James’ steamy scene comes days after ‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan slammed producers for filming an ‘unnecessary’ nude shot at the end of a graphic rape scene.
“The White Lotus” airs every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.
New York Post
Three questions with Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Dan Wiederer on Ravens’ trade for ILB Roquan Smith
The Ravens made a blockbuster trade for Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a day before the deadline, to shore up the middle of their defense.
To help break down what kind of player Baltimore is getting, The Baltimore Sun asked Chicago Tribune’s Bears reporter Dan Wiederer, who has covered the two-time All-Pro since he entered the league, to answer three questions about Smith.
Is there any chance he becomes a distraction for the Ravens?
Dan Wiederer: It’s hard to imagine Smith becomes a major distraction to the Ravens over the next 10 weeks. He has shown an ability to separate his contract desires and disappointments from his responsibility to his teammates and coaches. That’s why, even after a tense summer contract squabble with the Bears, Smith found a way to produce in the first eight games — becoming the league’s leading tackler while contributing 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions. The Ravens should be getting a player who remains motivated to prove he should be rewarded as one of the best playmaking defenders. So that’s where Smith will put much, if not all, of his focus from now until season’s end. Any potential distraction he might cause is a minimum of four months away.
What value does he add to the defense on passing downs?
Wiederer: Smith has long been valued by his coordinators — and he had four in five seasons in Chicago — as a three-down linebacker with the versatility to contribute in all facets. He can be utilized as an effective blitzer when needed and has solid coverage skills. Both of his interceptions this season came in big moments late in games, one that set up the game-winning field goal to beat the Texans and the other to help seal an upset of the Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
How did you expect the Bears to handle him in free agency?
Wiederer: The best-case scenario is they could find common ground on his true worth and hammer out a long-term extension that would have allowed him to stay with the Bears as a building block. There was never much serious consideration for using the franchise tag on him because it’s pretty darn expensive for an inside linebacker and would only have heightened Smith’s discontent about not having a long-term contract. It’s still a bit of a surprise in Chicago that Smith and a new regime couldn’t get on the same page. He’s only 25 and already a two-time second-team All-Pro. But today’s game calls for grand investments in quarterbacks, pass rushers and receivers more than it does off-the-ball linebackers. The Bears made a calculated decision in that regard and it’s now Eric DeCosta’s turn to play “Let’s Make A Deal.”

Police arrest suspect after man was pushed onto subway tracks
British Transport Police (BTP) have arrested a suspect after releasing footage of a man they were looking for in connection with a member of the public being pushed onto London Underground tracks on October 27.
The force released video footage of a black man they were “seeking to identify in relation to [with the incident] after he was seen behaving aggressively at Marylebone station on Saturday October 29” on their website and on social media.
The London Underground, often called the Tube, saw a ‘series of assaults’ on Thursday, with a man reportedly assaulted at Baker Street station at 11.50am, another allegedly pushed onto the tracks around 12.00pm, and a third came forward to say he was allegedly ‘attacked by the same man on a train from Finchley Road’ later.
Announcing they had found the man they believed to be a suspect, BTP said: ‘We are pleased to report that a 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was pushed onto the tracks and two others assaulted on the subway last week,” in a update on the case shared on social networks.
“He was identified by two off-duty officers on the centerline this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who shared our call,” they added.
We are happy to report that a 37-year-old man has been arrested after a man was pushed onto the tracks and two others assaulted on the subway last week.
He was identified by two off-duty officers on the centerline this afternoon. Thank you to everyone who shared our call. pic.twitter.com/uKSdBl1A8g
— British Transport Police (@BTP) October 31, 2022
Similar attacks have become increasingly common across the Atlantic Ocean in New York, with the New York Post recently reporting that there have been 25 such incidents in New York’s venerable subway system so far in 2022.
These stampede attacks sometimes prove deadly, such as in January this year when Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old East Asian woman, died after being pushed into the path of an oncoming train. reverse by Simon Martial, a 61-year-old man. black male.
They also took place in continental Europe, with a Moroccan migrant pushing a woman onto train tracks in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017, and a Tunisian migrant pushing a man onto Paris metro train tracks in France and shouting “Allahu Akbar !” in January of this year, for example.
Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks in unprovoked attack pic.twitter.com/uELwJGPRqf
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 24, 2022
Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Breitbart News
Pedro Grifol reportedly will be the new Chicago White Sox manager, joining from the Kansas City Royals
Pedro Grifol has been involved in trying to beat the Chicago White Sox, most recently as the Kansas City Royals bench coach.
He’ll have the chance to try to lead the Sox back to the playoffs after reportedly being their choice, according to reports Tuesday. ESPN’s Buster Olney was first with the news.
Grifol, who turns 53 on Nov. 28, takes over after Hall of Famer Tony La Russa announced Oct. 3 that he would not be returning because of health issues.
La Russa was tasked with guiding a talented young team to the next level when he took over following the 2020 season.
It didn’t turn out that way.
The Sox finished first in the American League Central in 2021, but won just one game in their division series against the Houston Astros. The Sox missed the playoffs in 2022, finishing 81-81.
They’ll look to bounce back under Grifol, who has spent the last 10 years in the Royals organization.
He was a special assignment coach in 2013, the hitting coach in 2013-14, the catching coach from 2014-17 and the quality control/catching coach in 2018-19 before becoming the bench coach in 2020.
Grifol originally joined the Royals as the hitting coach for the team’s rookie club in Surprise, Ariz., in 2013 after 13 seasons with the Seattle Mariners organization.
His roles with that franchise included managing in Class short-A in 2003-05 and high-A in 2012. He was on Seattle’s major-league coaching staff in 2010.
Grifol managed Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League for three seasons (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13) and San Francisco de Macorís in the Dominican Winter League for one season (2018-19).
He has an opportunity to get the Sox going in the right direction.

‘Danger! Tournament of Champions’ has what it takes to be the biggest yet: NPR
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
The Danger! Tournament of Champions (TOC) is like the Super Bowl for trivia nerds, but even if you’re not a trivia fan, you might want to tune in this time.
Not only is this year’s cast the most impressive set of contestants ever, but Danger! also sets up a new structure that could be the most exciting tournament in the show’s history.
How the tournament works
Every year, Danger! reunites a cast of its most dominant players from the previous season to compete in tournament-style competition.
Over the course of two weeks, competitors compete in a series of quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, all vying to make their mark in the Danger! story and a prize of $250,000.
As a rule, 15 former players are invited to participate in the tournament. This year, the applicant pool has grown to 21.
Of those 21, 18 will play in the TOC quarter-finals, with the other three having been shortlisted to advance to the tournament semi-finals.
But who are these pre-selected semi-finalists?
Here are the super champions!
The three shortlisted candidates for the semi-finals are Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.
These three candidates are considered Danger! “super champions” (a title given to competitors who exceed 10 consecutive win streaks), each of whom had one of the longest five consecutive winning streaks in the regular season.
Amy Schneider – 41 consecutive wins (2nd longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
In terms of breaking records, Schneider might be the toughest contender at this year’s tournament. She holds the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history, is the winningest female contestant, and is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
Matt Amodio – 38 consecutive wins (3rd longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Although Amodio doesn’t have the longest streak among TOC competitors, his track record shows he was more dominant than Schneider per game. Amodio’s cumulative earnings on Danger! pass Schneider by more than $100,000, despite three fewer wins overall.
Mattea Roach – 23 consecutive wins (5th longest steak)
Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
At just 24 years old, Roach is the youngest super champion in competition. But that’s certainly no reason to overlook them – just like Amodio and Schneider, Roach boasts a correct answer accuracy of over 90%.
While Schneider, Amodio, and Roach aren’t the only super champions competing in the tournament, their backgrounds are so dominant that the show’s producers felt the need to set them apart from the rest of the pack.
“We looked at Mattea, and Matt and Amy, we had to make a distinction between them and the rest of our players,” executive producer Michael Davies said.
The underdogs
Typically, contestants chosen to appear in the TOC have either had long winning streaks or are the winners of the show’s special tournaments, such as the College Tournament or the Teacher Tournament.
This year, however, two competitors competing in the Tournament of Champions have never won a regular season game.
Congratulations, Jessica Stephens and Rowan Ward on their victorious Second Chance exit! See you both next week – it’s going to be a screaming good time. pic.twitter.com/lMO3nelUOb
– Danger ! (@Danger) October 29, 2022
Rowan Ward and Jessica Stephens both lost the first time they appeared on the show. While losing on your first appearance has historically prevented a contestant from returning, Ward and Stephens managed to secure their spot in the table of contents by winning the show’s Second Chance contest, which was held for the first times this year.
While some may view Second Chance contestants as underdogs, that’s certainly not how Ward sees it. They enter the tournament with unfinished business with Amodio, who defeated Ward in their first appearance.
“And I want another shot at Matt Amodio,” Ward told NPR. “If I understand, who knows, but [I’m coming] in the Tournament of Champions with all the confidence in the world.”
NPR News
Sharp rise in online ‘globalist conspiracy’ claims against Rishi Sunak | Rishi Sunak
There have been a wave of social media attacks on Rishi Sunak based on anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, placing the former banker as part of a ‘globalist’ plot, with a sharp rise after Boris Johnson withdrew from the Conservative Party leadership race.
Tweets linking Sunak to the false notion of a globalist conspiracy — often a term of abuse used by far-right, anti-Semites and anti-vaccine extremists — have been viewed more than 21.3 million times amid the skyrocketing online abuse of Britain’s first Prime Minister of Colour.
The term was used by some last month to suggest that Grant Shapps, who is Jewish, and Sunak, a British Asian who has worked for banks including Goldman Sachs, are somehow disloyal to Britain or are in the pockets of a global financial elite.
Jewish groups and activists have condemned commentators and media including Nigel Farage and GB News for calling Shapps a globalist.
Sunak was mentioned in 16,935 tweets containing the term “globalist” in the past week, according to research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a disinformation watchdog.
Imran Ahmed, the chief executive of CCHR, said the globalist conspiracy theory was rooted in anti-Semitic tropes, but has morphed to encompass the beliefs of different groups who believe global elites control world events, like white supremacists promoting an anti-immigrant “great replacement.” conspiracy theory and QAnon, the extremist movement with roots in the United States.
“Rishi Sunak’s elevation to the post of Prime Minister has become the latest flashpoint that anti-Semitic conspiracy theorists are using to promote their hateful agenda by taking advantage of hot topics on social media to maximize visibility,” he said. Ahmad said.
Sunder Katwala, the director of the British Future think tank, said the globalist label echoed old anti-Semitic tropes but was now being used against non-Jewish and Jewish figures.
“Some Twitter users will copy the slogans without thinking too much, but people could also refrain from ‘globalist conspiracy’ and, if they wanted to, choose to present coherent and substantial arguments against the liberal pro-globalization policies of a better way if they really did it’ I don’t want to echo anti-Semitic tropes,” he said.
CCHR research, which used Twitter analytics tool Brandwatch, found that highly viewed tweets targeting Sunak included some claiming moves to oust Liz Truss loyalists amounted to a “globalist coup.” ‘ and others claiming the new prime minister had ‘no loyalty’. United Kingdom.
Tweets increased on Sunday night when Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership race and it became clear the former Chancellor was likely to succeed Truss.
Last week John Mann, the former Labor MP who is now an unaffiliated peer and the government’s independent adviser on anti-Semitism, called on GB News to sack Farage and another of its presenters, Dan Wootton, if they did not cancel their language on “globalists”.
A GB News spokesperson said: “GB News abhors anti-Semitism and all other forms of hatred and racism. Nigel and Dan were referring to the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of the term globalist, which means “advocating the operation or planning of economic and foreign policy on a global basis.” They did not in any way refer to a racial, ethnic or cultural group.
theguardian
Taylor Swift Announces Highly Anticipated New 2023 Concert Dates, “Eras Tour”
Taylor Swift has officially announced new concert dates for 2023.
The pop star’s highly anticipated stadium tour, titled “Eras Tour,” kicks off next March in Glendale, Arizona, runs through August and ends in Los Angeles.
“I am thrilled to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will take place in stadiums across the United States- United, with international dates to be announced as soon as possible!” the musician wrote on her Twitter on Tuesday.
I am delighted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will take place in stadiums across the United States, with international dates to be announced as soon as possible!https ://t .co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK
—Taylorswift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022
“I feel like the luckiest person in the world. I can’t wait to see you. It’s been a long time coming.”
TAYLOR SWIFT REVEALS WHY SHE LOVES TO WRITE ABOUT SHAME AND SELF-DEGAIN: ‘SUCK POISON FROM A SNAKEBITE’
Swift also announced a slew of opening artists she’ll be taking on the road with her, including Paramore, Haim and Phoebe Bridgers.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on November 18. There will also be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to make sure tickets get to fans”.
Swift’s announcement also promised that international dates would follow.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Recently, Swift made music history when 10 songs from her new album, “Midnights,” landed in the top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 in a single week. Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard.
The “Blank Space” singer took to Twitter to record her reaction to the news.
“10 out of 10 on the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I’M DOWN,” the singer-songwriter wrote.
“Midnights” broke Spotify’s record for the most streamed album in a single day when it debuted on October 21.
“How did I get so lucky to have you here doing something so mind-blowing?!” Swift tweeted at the time. “Like what just happened??!?!”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Fox
