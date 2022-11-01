ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have launched a major search and rescue operation for dozens of missing migrants after a boat they were traveling on from Turkey capsized and sank in bad weather overnight between the islands of Evia and Andros.
This ballot measure in San Diego drew nearly $1 million last month as local campaigns continue to draw big bucks
Campaigns for and against three ballot measures in San Diego continue to secure large campaign contributions to pay mailers and advertising during the home stretch before the Nov. 8 election.
In the hottest council race in town, Democrat Tommy Hough is lending his campaign cash in a bid to keep pace with fellow Democrat Kent Lee in their battle for the North Central District 6 seat .
New revelations released this week show that the campaign supporting Measure D, a controversial proposal to lift the city’s ban on union-friendly labor deals, raised $932,000 between September 25 and October 22. .
That’s more than triple the $296,000 raised by opponents. And the pro-D campaign spent twice as much as the opponents during the period covered by the new disclosures, $1.75 million versus $825,000.
Support for Measure C, a proposal to lift the 30ft building height limit near the sports arena, received a jolt of support during the contribution period when Midway Rising donated $460,000 .
Midway Rising is the development team chosen by Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council to replace the city’s aging sports arena with high-rise buildings and a new arena. Over $300,000 has already been spent, mostly on direct mail.
Reform Local Government, a statewide political action committee led by former City Councilman Carl DeMaio, has so far spent $32,500 to defeat Measure C.
Additional support for Measure C comes from a committee that raised $203,000 during the disclosure period to jointly support Measure C with Measure B, which would repeal a century-old law guaranteeing free garbage pickup for homes. single family.
The committee supporting the two measures spent $170,000 during the disclosure period. Of the $272,000 she raised in total, $193,000 came from the Municipal Employees Association, a municipal union strongly in favor of Measure B.
Reform California, a separate statewide political action committee led by DeMaio, spent $50,000 trying to defeat Measure B. These efforts have included slates, digital ads, appeals phone calls and text messages.
Neither supporters nor opponents of Measure H, which would change the city charter to allow nurseries to operate in city parks, said they raised or spent the money.
In the second round of council between Lee and Hough, Lee passed Hough by $34,000 to $7,000 during the disclosure period. But Hough loaned his campaign $19,000, bringing the fundraising totals closer.
Hough has loaned his campaign $57,000 so far this year, while Lee has relied solely on donor contributions.
Lee spent more than $76,000 to $71,000 on Hough during the disclosure period. District 6 includes Mira Mesa and University City.
Lee also benefited from contributions to committees supporting his candidacy. The MEA donated $50,000 to a committee supporting his candidacy over the summer, and the police union donated $16,000.
Contributions to committees are not subject to the City’s $650 maximum for contributors directly to candidates.
In other board races, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Campbell and Republican Linda Lukacs each raised $13,000 during the period. But Campbell was able to outspend Lukacs by $66,000 to $6,000 because she entered the period with a large fundraising lead.
Campbell and Lukacs are in runoff for District 2, which includes Point Loma and Clairemont.
In District 4, which includes much of southeast San Diego, Democratic incumbent Monica Montgomery Steppe raised $16,000 during the period and spent $23,000. His opponent, Republican Gloria Evangelista, did not say she raised or spent any money.
In District 8, incumbent Democrat Vivian Moreno and her opponent, fellow Democrat Antonio Martinez, both raised and spent relatively little during the disclosure period. Moreno raised $1,250 and spent $11,000, while Martinez raised nothing and spent $2,000. District 8 includes Barrio Logan, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.
Greece: dozens of people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying migrants
Authorities were first alerted to a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday from passengers saying the boat they were on was in trouble, but they did not provide a location. The weather in the area was particularly harsh, with strong winds. The coastguard said a helicopter, a coastguard patrol boat and two nearby vessels were assisting in the search and rescue operation.
A separate search and rescue operation has also been underway since Monday off the eastern Aegean island of Samos for eight people missing after a dinghy carrying migrants overturned. Four survivors were rescued Monday from the incident. A coastguard aircraft and patrol boat, two nearby vessels and a vessel from the European border patrol agency Frontex were taking part in the search, authorities said.
Every year, thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union via Greece. Most make the short but often treacherous crossing from the Turkish coast to neighboring Greek islands in dinghies. Others choose to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading directly for Italy.
Earlier this month, at least 27 people drowned in two separate incidents. In one, 18 people died when a boat from Turkey sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, while in the other a yacht carrying around 100 people sank. sunk in a gale, killing at least nine people and leaving six missing.
Follow all AP stories on global migration at
12-year-old girl raped at gunpoint in Pakistan
Islamabad: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a worker at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Pakistan, local media reported.
The incident happened in Tehsil Chaweka of Bahawalnagar. The accused has been identified as Yousuf, ARY News reported.
After raping the minor, the accused, accompanied by his armed accomplice, fled the scene.
Earlier in September, a 12-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Bahawalnagar, Punjab on Thursday. The incident took place in the Pir Shah area, where an unknown defendant abducted a 12-year-old girl at gunpoint and raped her.
Your hair needs nourishment, follow these tips
Hair problems are increasing dramatically among adults these days. From hair loss to unevenness and baldness, these are some of the most common problems faced by young people. Well, there can be many reasons behind this including a stressful lifestyle and excessive use of chemicals or heat which can ultimately damage the hair. What is the solution ? Focusing on your diet is essential if you want to maintain healthy hair. Most of the time, if you eat well and nourish your mane internally, it automatically shows on the outside. Just like other organs in your body, hair also needs fuel to grow. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an Instagram post revealing the five diet tips that can help you have healthy hair.
Nutrition says, “Like our skin, our hair is a result of our internal health. Each strand of our hair requires a constant supply of essential nutrients.
Therefore, consuming adequate amounts of protein, vitamins and minerals is necessary to provide your hair with everything it needs to stay shiny, shiny and strong, adds Anjali.
According to Anjali, here are the five dietary tips you need to follow for healthy hair:
1) Increase your intake of iron-rich, protein-rich foods like eggs, dark green leafy vegetables, soybeans, fish, raw vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and curds.
2) Include whole grain cereals in your diet. These cereals can be naachni, jowar and whole wheat.
3) Incorporate juices rich in antioxidants, iron and calcium into your diet, such as spinach with tomato juice and wheatgrass juice.
4) A diet that includes herbs like Brahmi and Bhringraj can be extremely beneficial in reducing hair loss and nourishing the roots.
5) Try to avoid refined foods and table sugar.
Speaking of hair-related issues, many people experience gray hair from an early age. According to Anjali Mukerjee, there are various reasons behind this condition. She says that, in many cases, early graying hair can be inherited from parents or grandparents. Lack of protein in your body can also lead to graying of hair and that is why it is important to eat healthy foods rich in protein. Prolonged periods of stress can also lead to this condition. In addition, those who drink too much tea, coffee or alcohol may experience gray hair very early compared to others.
Eat nutritious foods and keep your hair healthy.
Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It does not in any way replace qualified medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim any responsibility for this information.
Halloween love: Bay Area couples wed in costumes at San Francisco City Hall
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — It’s Halloween and aside from the trick or treat, Bay Area couples have chosen this holiday to get married.
Every day, about 30 couples get married at San Francisco City Hall, but Monday is different because it’s October 31.
“I give you this ring as a pledge and token of my constant faith and alliance and with this ring I marry you”, declared Aji Barron – Dahillon.
In costume are Ajit and Danica. They are far from your traditional couple. Their love for Halloween and “Deadpool” sealed the deal when they first met.
“It was kind of like a scene from ‘Step Brothers’ where we both did Deadpool and a few other things and then we just looked at each other and said ‘Wait a second, have we become best friends?’ Yes”, said Ajit Barron – Dahillon.
VIDEO: Couple goes viral for $500 wedding, including $47 dress
Luz Pena: “Who came up with the idea of getting married wearing Deadpool costumes?”
Danica Barron-Dahillon: “That would be me. So, I just had to find someone who was crazy enough to do it with me and he came.”
Aside from their love for Deadpool, professionally they have a lot in common. They are both doctors and no, they did not meet at the hospital. It would be too predictable.
“We met at a rave. I’m also a special events doctor. I work as an emergency physician, so he was managing the building,” Danica Barron-Dahillon said.
Witnessing their love around them was their family. Most of them didn’t know this was happening. Their only clue was to wear a suit. Danica’s children wore onesies to the ceremony.
MORE: This SF restaurateur reports several chilling sightings in his business
Keira Baron: “We didn’t know what was going on until this morning.”
Luz Pena: “What did you think?”
Gavin Baron: “Very weird. Just weird. I asked him why? Marry normally but that’s her.
Thomas Rothgiesser, the wedding officiant who married Danica and Ajit, described the ceremony as “definitely different”.
While queuing for their official papers, we met Megan and Scott. Halloween is their favorite holiday. The couple got engaged on Halloween in 2019. It came full circle on Monday.
VIDEO: ‘[email protected]’ crew pays tribute to ‘Good Morning America’ in Halloween skit
“We get a domestic partnership. Partnership!” said Megan Luby and added, “I wanted to be like a celestial witch today.”
And of course, we can’t forget our brides in white dresses.
“We didn’t really know we could wear costumes. (Luz) Otherwise, you would have? We would have done something,” said newly married Rebecca Berd-Buehrle.
All of them chose October 31 to say “yes” and promised each other to always be different and to celebrate Halloween together because it became their birthday.
Separate mass shootings in Chicago, Kansas injure 20 on Halloween night
More than 20 people were injured and one person killed in two separate mass shootings in Chicago and Kansas on Halloween night, authorities said.
In the Windy City violence, at least 14 people, including a 3-year-old child and two teenagers, were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting near the intersection of South California Avenue and West Polk Street around 9:30 p.m., WGN9 reported, citing police.
The group of victims was gathered around the corner, possibly for a vigil, when up to two shooters from inside a passing vehicle opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown said, according to the report.
No deaths were reported Tuesday morning, but some victims were seriously injured, police said.
The injured teenagers are 11 and 13 years old, according to the report.
No arrests were made during the mass shooting.
About 30 minutes earlier in Kansas City, Kansas, eight people were shot, including one fatally, at a Halloween party attended by high school students, KMBC reported, citing Police Chief Karl Oakman.
The shooting erupted after a group arrived at the party uninvited, Oakman said.
When told to leave, some members of the group fired into the house, police said.
“It’s very unfortunate. This stuff in the community needs to stop,” Oakman reportedly said.
“There are far too many guns here. It was a party with high school students. Like I said, everyone has guns now. We have to be smarter than that,” Oakman said.
Two of the surviving victims were listed in critical condition.
No arrests were made Tuesday morning.
NYC Latino Grocers raises $70,000 for Zeldin after voting Democratic
A coalition of mostly Latino supermarket owners in New York have reportedly shown support for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after enduring rampant shoplifting.
The coalition raises $70,000 to support Zeldin as the election is fast approaching, the New York Post reported Monday.
Seventy entrepreneurs operating supermarkets, including Foodtown, Fine Fare and Met Foods, reportedly donated $1,000 each to Zeldin at a Monday fundraiser in Queens, the outlet said.
The congressman has vowed to go tough on criminals who target grocers. It’s a message that hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, according to Nelson Eusebio, government relations manager for the National Supermarket Association.
“These are Hispanic supermarket owners who have already voted with the Democrats,” he said in an interview with the outlet, adding that they had grown weary of the situation and wanted results.
“We’re frustrated and tired of Democrats saying bail reform hasn’t negatively affected crime,” said Carlos Collado, a Democrat who owns two supermarkets in the Bronx, adding, “We see a different reality.” .
Latino Supermarket Owners Support Lee Zeldin With $70,000 Fundraiser As Crime Rises pic.twitter.com/bqfk5ssC2G
— New York Post (@nypost) October 31, 2022
Social media users too reacted to Posts story, one person writes, “Bless those who have given, as well as those who want, but may be missing this month. Latinos and ALL NY’ers want their neighborhoods safe. They don’t just want to “feel safe,” as Huchul puts it, they actually want to BE SAFE. »
“New York definitely needs a change…the Democrats are in power now, so why would you want to re-elect them?” another one commented.
During Tuesday’s debate, Zeldin said he was running to win the governorship in order to fight crime in the state, Breitbart News reported:
“Kathy Hochul supports cashless bail,” Zeldin said. “As soon as it was implemented, she bragged about it. She chose police movement fundraising champion and architect of cashless bail Brian Benjamin [to be her lieutenant governor]. Yeah. This guy who was arrested and had to resign. It was his first big decision to make as governor.
“We have to repeal the cashless ball. We need to make our streets safe again. I run to take back our streets and shamelessly support our men and women in law enforcement,” he continued.
Soaring crime is one of the top issues for American voters ahead of the fast-approaching midterm elections, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll in August.
