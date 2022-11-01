This ballot measure in San Diego drew nearly $1 million last month as local campaigns continue to draw big bucks

Campaigns for and against three ballot measures in San Diego continue to secure large campaign contributions to pay mailers and advertising during the home stretch before the Nov. 8 election.

In the hottest council race in town, Democrat Tommy Hough is lending his campaign cash in a bid to keep pace with fellow Democrat Kent Lee in their battle for the North Central District 6 seat .

New revelations released this week show that the campaign supporting Measure D, a controversial proposal to lift the city’s ban on union-friendly labor deals, raised $932,000 between September 25 and October 22. .

That’s more than triple the $296,000 raised by opponents. And the pro-D campaign spent twice as much as the opponents during the period covered by the new disclosures, $1.75 million versus $825,000.

Support for Measure C, a proposal to lift the 30ft building height limit near the sports arena, received a jolt of support during the contribution period when Midway Rising donated $460,000 .

Midway Rising is the development team chosen by Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council to replace the city’s aging sports arena with high-rise buildings and a new arena. Over $300,000 has already been spent, mostly on direct mail.

Reform Local Government, a statewide political action committee led by former City Councilman Carl DeMaio, has so far spent $32,500 to defeat Measure C.

Additional support for Measure C comes from a committee that raised $203,000 during the disclosure period to jointly support Measure C with Measure B, which would repeal a century-old law guaranteeing free garbage pickup for homes. single family.

The committee supporting the two measures spent $170,000 during the disclosure period. Of the $272,000 she raised in total, $193,000 came from the Municipal Employees Association, a municipal union strongly in favor of Measure B.

Reform California, a separate statewide political action committee led by DeMaio, spent $50,000 trying to defeat Measure B. These efforts have included slates, digital ads, appeals phone calls and text messages.

Neither supporters nor opponents of Measure H, which would change the city charter to allow nurseries to operate in city parks, said they raised or spent the money.

In the second round of council between Lee and Hough, Lee passed Hough by $34,000 to $7,000 during the disclosure period. But Hough loaned his campaign $19,000, bringing the fundraising totals closer.

Hough has loaned his campaign $57,000 so far this year, while Lee has relied solely on donor contributions.

Lee spent more than $76,000 to $71,000 on Hough during the disclosure period. District 6 includes Mira Mesa and University City.

Lee also benefited from contributions to committees supporting his candidacy. The MEA donated $50,000 to a committee supporting his candidacy over the summer, and the police union donated $16,000.

Contributions to committees are not subject to the City’s $650 maximum for contributors directly to candidates.

In other board races, incumbent Democrat Jennifer Campbell and Republican Linda Lukacs each raised $13,000 during the period. But Campbell was able to outspend Lukacs by $66,000 to $6,000 because she entered the period with a large fundraising lead.

Campbell and Lukacs are in runoff for District 2, which includes Point Loma and Clairemont.

In District 4, which includes much of southeast San Diego, Democratic incumbent Monica Montgomery Steppe raised $16,000 during the period and spent $23,000. His opponent, Republican Gloria Evangelista, did not say she raised or spent any money.

In District 8, incumbent Democrat Vivian Moreno and her opponent, fellow Democrat Antonio Martinez, both raised and spent relatively little during the disclosure period. Moreno raised $1,250 and spent $11,000, while Martinez raised nothing and spent $2,000. District 8 includes Barrio Logan, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.