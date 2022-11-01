Threat closes school in North Attleborough

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Local
North Attleborough Middle School is closed on Tuesday after a threatening message was found written on a wall in one of the school’s bathrooms just after 7am.
The post, which contained language threatening a school shooting, prompted Superintendent John Antonucci and other school and district officials, in conjunction with the police department, to cancel curricular and extracurricular activities to the day.
The students had not yet arrived for the day. Buses have been rerouted and parents have been notified. In the other schools in the district, classes are proceeding normally.
This is not the only such incident this week. A phoned bomb threat prompted Belmont High School to evacuate the building and cancel classes on Monday, though they didn’t believe the call was a credible threat.
The North Attleborough Police Department is investigating the North Attleborough incident, and anyone with information can call police at 508-695-1212 or district administration at 508-643-2100.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee.
Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday.
Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
Lower courts ruled that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping.
If Trump can persuade the nation’s highest court to intervene in this case, he could potentially delay a final decision until the start of the next Congress in January. If Republicans recapture control of the House in the fall election, they could drop the records request.
The temporary delay imposed by Roberts is the third such order issued by justices in recent days in cases related to Trump.
The court separately is weighing Sen. Lindsey Graham’s emergency appeal to avoid having to testify before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating potential illegal interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election in the state.
Also before the court is an emergency appeal from Arizona Republican party chairwoman Kelli Ward to prevent the handover of phone records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The House Ways and Means panel and its chairman, Democrat Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Trump’s tax returns in 2019 as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president. A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.
The Justice Department, under the Trump administration, had defended a decision by then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns from Congress. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued.
After President Joe Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House took the position that the request was a valid one and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Trump then attempted to halt the handover in court.
Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. obtained copies of Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.
Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.
LONDON — The British government will step up efforts to prevent “transnational repression” as police investigate reports of undeclared Chinese “police stations” across the country, Britain’s security minister has said.
The Chinese government has reportedly set up undeclared “police stations” in three locations across the UK – two in London, Hendon and Croydon, and one in Glasgow – to harass political dissidents. Beijing is also said to have established similar centers in other European countries, including Ireland and the Netherlands.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said such activities ‘must be stopped’, stressing that it would be ‘unacceptable’ for any foreign government to attempt to operate a device security on British shores.
“Reports of undeclared police stations in the UK are of course extremely concerning and will be taken very seriously. Any foreign country operating on UK soil must follow UK law,” he said. “Any attempt to illegally repatriate an individual will not be tolerated.”
Chinese authorities have not denied the existence of such facilities, but say they exist solely to provide bureaucratic services to Chinese citizens and do not involve police operations.
One of the two suspected police stations in London is registered as an estate agency, while the location in Glasgow is a Chinese restaurant.
Tugendhat said the next National Security Bill, currently before the House of Commons, will strengthen the powers of the UK government to deal with “transnational repression, coercion, harassment or intimidation linked to any power foreign”.
“It is clear that we can and must do more. I have therefore instructed officials to intensify work to ensure that our approach to transnational repression is robust and I have instructed our department to review our approach to transnational repression as a matter of urgency,” Tugendhat added.
Spanish civil rights group Safeguard Defenders says Chinese police forces have been operating “overseas police stations” in “dozens of countries” across five continents since 2018.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
Above average temperatures will continue in the eastern two-thirds of the country for the next few days.
The plains highs will peak in the 70s and 80s through the middle of the week.
Some towns in the northern plains could experience daily record temperatures on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, this warm air moves east, offering a chance for daily record high temperatures in the upper Midwest.
FOX WEATHER METEOROLOGIST AMY FREEZE CELEBRATES ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF PIONEER STREAMING SERVICE
Without breaking any records, temperatures will be well above average all the way to the east coast.
Meanwhile, more wintry weather will impact the western United States
Winter weather advisories have been issued for high altitudes.
SEE THE IMAGES: REMEMBERING SUPER STORM SANDY 10 YEARS LATER
Heavy snowfall is expected to develop Tuesday from west to east across the Oregon Cascades to northern and central California’s Sierra Nevadas.
This snow then moves into the northern Rockies by Wednesday.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The central Rockies will receive snow late Wednesday through Thursday.
Fox
Policy
Forty percent of 18-29 year olds said they would “definitely” vote in the midterm elections, according to a national poll released Thursday by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics (IOP), suggesting record turnout youth in the 2018 midterm elections will be equaled or potentially surpassed.
“In 2018, America’s youngest voters turned out to the polls in record numbers to address the challenges facing our democracy. Our new poll shows these historic midterm numbers were no accident: Gen Z is a formidable electoral bloc demanding to be heard,” said Acting IOP Director Setti Warren.
The poll, which included 2,123 participants, found young voters prefer continued Democratic control of Congress 57% to 31% (with 12% undecided), but only 39% approve of the job President Biden is doing. That presidential approval rating is down from 41% in a spring 2022 IOP poll and 59% in a spring 2021 IOP poll.
Thirty-one percent approve of his handling of the economy and 25% approve of his handling of inflation. Jobs’ approval ratings for Biden correlate with how closely participants follow national politics — among those who follow the news very closely, he gets 48% approval, but among those who don’t follow the news , he gets 28% approval.
A majority of young Americans, however, are happy with recent achievements by Biden and Congress: 54% said canceling $10,000 in student debt will make America a better place; 64% said the bipartisan gun law will make America better, and 65% said the Cut Inflation Act will make America better.
Fifty-nine percent of participants believe their rights are under attack and 72% of participants believe the rights of others are under attack. LGBTQ+ people are the most worried, with 72% saying they worry about their own individual rights. Sixty-three percent of women and 55% of men think their rights are under attack.
Among likely voters, the top issues drawing them to the polls include inflation, abortion, protecting democracy, climate change, gun control, immigration, crime and high debt. students.
The priorities were broken down by party. The main problem for Republicans is inflation; for nearly 40%, this is their main problem. Among Democrats, 20% say they are inspired by abortion, 20% by protecting democracy, 19% by inflation and 16% by climate change.
Priorities also differed by gender. Among men’s top issues, 34% said inflation, 22% said protecting democracy, and 10% said abortion. Among the main women’s issues, the order was reversed: abortion took first place with 24%, then inflation with 21%, then the protection of democracy with 13%.
“For many young Americans, abortion rights, the future of our planet, and our democracy itself are all at stake this November — and they are acting on it,” said Alan Zhang, Harvard junior and president. Harvard Public Opinion student. Project.
See the full poll results here:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Boston
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A Ryanair customer has claimed he and several other passengers boarded a flight only to find their seats on the plane didn’t even exist.
Gerry Harrington and around eight other bewildered passengers found themselves standing in the back of the plane at London’s Stansted Airport on October 21 after realizing their row of seats was missing.
Holidaymakers were to fly to Dublin and were to be seated in row 35 of the plane.
However, Mr Harrington, 62, said he quickly realized the plane only climbed up to row 33.
Gerry Harrington, pictured, planned to fly from Stansted Airport in Essex to Dublin to attend a Subbuteo tournament
Ryanair staff tried to resolve the issue but the flight had been overbooked
The plane was due to leave Stansted at 10.05pm but was delayed until 11.34pm meaning it did not arrive in Dublin until 12.28am on Sunday.
Mr Harrington, from Haverhill, Suffolk, captured video showing himself and others crammed into a space at the rear of the plane as they waited to hear what was happening.
Footage shows a man wearing a high-visibility vest radioing for help with the problem and suggesting passengers be put on hold.
The camera then cuts to Mr Harrington who says: ‘Everyone here has paid seats, paid seats, paid seats.’
“We’re stuck in the back of the plane because they overbooked, no they sent a smaller plane.”
Overbooked passengers were then offered £250 each and a place to sleep for the night until the next available flight the following morning.
Mr Harrington posted about the incident on Facebook last week (October 26), writing: “Enjoy people. Stansted Airport Friday October 21.
“They sent a plane too small to take all the passengers.”
Dozens of people left comments on the clip, while some had even found themselves in the same circumstances.
Ryanair has offered those who were denied boarding £250 cash, a room for the night and a flight to Dublin the following morning
One person said: ‘I think it’s a simple case of someone standing up.
“Ryanair only operates two types of aircraft. The Boeing 737-800AS which is slowly being replaced by the Boeing 737-800 Max.
‘I assume (and it’s just a guess because I had enough information to find your date and itinerary) that you were supposed to fly a Max, which has 197 seats, but you were sent a old 800, which only has 189 seats.
‘I would expect an overworked guy in the operations in Dublin to have been made up to speed with the technology of the original aircraft and quickly able to get another aircraft and crew to cover enough smartly.
“Unfortunately he overlooked the nine seat difference. I doubt the gate staff even knew it should have been a Max until the last passengers attempted to board.
“It’s a pity that it ruined your trip, and I hope you will be sufficiently compensated.”
Another wrote: ‘This is typical Ryanair. Never any communication.
“They know very well that the replacement plane will not have enough seats. You will not get anything from them.
A third commented: ‘It happened to me in July. I can’t believe this is still happening!”
Mr Harrington said he and his friends were going to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament which they would have missed. He and his friends left the jet because others on the flight were flying home to Ireland for the weekend
Speaking today, Mr Harrington said: “We were heading to Dublin to play in a Subbuteo tournament but when we got on the plane we were looking for our line which was not there.”
“It happened to a few people and suddenly we were all standing in the back of the plane with no seats and everyone was wondering what could happen.
“Everyone was showing their boarding pass and it was clear there had been a mistake somewhere.
“Ryanair told us if we went down we could have £250 each and they would put us up that night and catch us a flight in the morning, but we would have missed the tournament.
“People on that plane had to go home and we weren’t, so we got off the plane.”
MailOnline has approached Ryanair for comment.
Advertising
dailymail us
Like many talented high school football players who receive Division I offers, Crete-Monee’s Lynel Billups-Williams has a dream of playing in the NFL.
But there is something else the senior receiver wants to accomplish. Billups-Williams, who committed to Miami of Ohio in the summer, has a big goal off the field.
“I want to be the first member of the Billups family to graduate from college,” he said. “I want to do that for the family. Everybody is rooting for me to do that.
“Uncles, cousins, friends, everybody. Some of them have gone to college but didn’t graduate.”
Billups-Williams, who plans on majoring in business, said he wants to own a business that will promote change in the world.
He changed the complexion of the game Saturday afternoon for the Warriors in a 53-13 victory over Champaign Centennial in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Billups-Williams had eight catches for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Crete-Monee (8-2), who will play against Simeon (10-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second round at Gately Stadium in Chicago.
So, he wants to work on a couple of things in the coming years — making it to the NFL’s draft day and wearing the cap and gown in earning a diploma.
“That would be a big deal to make my family proud,” Billups-Williams said of graduating college. “If I do that, it’s going to make me happy, and they will be happy. It’s a win-win.”
Speaking of winning, Billups-Williams has been helping the Warriors do a lot of that lately.
They lost their first two games of the season to Lincoln-Way East and Andrean before going on an eight-game winning streak, including a perfect Southland Conference finish.
On Crete-Monee’s first offensive play Saturday, senior quarterback Cory Stennis found Billups-Williams open for a short pass and he turned it into a 73-yard TD.
“He does everything,” said Stennis, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 383 yards and five TDs. “He has speed. He can get open. He can catch everything.”
For the season, Billups-Williams has 69 catches for 1,504 yards and 20 TDs. He also has 13 carries for 134 yards and two TDs. Last year, he had 82 catches for 1,433 yards and 14 TDs.
Crete-Monee coach John Konecki saw Billups-Williams play on the grade school level for the first time and was impressed.
“As a junior high football player, we knew he was something special,” he said. “Then we met him and he had all the physical attributes, which were really impressive.
“As time marches on, he has gotten better and better with his football acumen.”
Billups-Williams is also dangerous as a defensive back and a returner on special teams.
A three-sport athlete who plays basketball, he joined quarterback/receiver Joshua Franklin, defensive back/receiver Edward Clark and graduated sprinter George Safo in the spring and won the Class 3A state title in the 800-meter relay.
Stennis enjoys throwing passes to speedsters Billups-Williams and Franklin as well as Carmello Steele.
“We can open up the playbook,” Stennis said. “We want to make sure everybody touches the football.”
Stennis, a Rich Township transfer, started the season as a receiver but took over for Franklin, who hurt his shoulder against Andrean and then came back as a receiver.
Billups-Williams said the key to the success as a receiver is the relationship with the quarterback. He has that with Stennis.
“You have to make sure you have chemistry with your quarterback,” he said. “You have to make he knows what you are doing or what spot you are going to be at.”
Jeff Vorva is a freelance reporter for the Daily Southtown.
()
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
3 Trends in the Music Streaming Industry
Bank of Brasilia Attacked by Ransomware Demanding 50 BTC
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
How to Score From Every Penalty You Take in FIFA 23
Systematic Alpha Launches Systematic Alpha Cryptocurrency Arbitrage Fund
Roseville police: Teen suspected of killing his grandmother, injuring mother and three siblings
ESPN’s Jalen Rose’s Sister, Tamara Rose, Is Now Homeless After Kicking Her Out Of The House He Bought For Their Mom And Selling It
First Day of the Highly Anticipated Crypto Expo Dubai 2022 Lives Up to the Hype
Solana Spikes 3% After Recurring Glitches