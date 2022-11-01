Blockchain
Tokenization Global Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tokenization – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tokenization Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tokenization estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.6% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $604.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.7% CAGR
The Tokenization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$604.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.5% CAGR.
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for Security Technologies & Solutions
- Global Cybersecurity Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Heightened Threat of Data Breaches During Pandemic Supports Tokenization Market
- Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Propels Payment System Ecosystem to Entirely New Levels with Tokenization & Other Approaches
- An Introduction to Tokenization
- Objective of Tokenization
- PCI DSS and Tokenization
- Focus on Fraud Prevention & Payment Security Gives Extraordinary Thrust to Global Tokenization Market
- Surge in Online Payments & Contactless Payments Accelerate Market Growth
- Solution Segment & BFSI Vertical Sweep Tokenization Market with Majority Stake
- SMEs Segment to Exhibit Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Lead the Global Tokenization Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation of Businesses and the Imperative Need to Ensure Security of Sensitive Data to Spur Tokenization Market
- Digital Transformation Accelerates Demand for Tools to Safeguard Sensitive Data
- Data Tokenization: Unlocking the Potential of Data-Based Economy
- Encryption Vs Tokenization: A Comparative Review
- Use Cases of Tokenization and Encryption
- BFSI: The Major End-Use Vertical for Tokenization Solutions
- Surge in Digital Transactions to Boost Need for Tokenization
- Rising Customer Inclination towards Contactless Payments Amidst the Pandemic Boosts Market Growth
- Steep Rise in Fraud Attacks amid COVID-19 Predicament Marks Opportunity for Tokenization Market
- With Mobile Wallets Going Mainstream, Tokenization Comes into Play to Ensure Security of Transactions
- Retail and E-Commerce Market to Record High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Advantages of Tokenization for the Rising E-commerce Space
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Data Tokenization Becomes Important for Government Agencies
- Tokenization Becomes Relevant Amidst Digitization of Infrastructure in Energy & Utilities
- Compliance with Strict Regulatory Guidelines Drives Enterprises to Adopt Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Proliferation of Cloud-based Solutions & Services Presents Market Opportunity
- SMEs Witness High Adoption of Tokenization Solutions
- Growing Importance of Tokenization in Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Tokenization Emerges a Key Strategy to Improve Customer Experience and Enhance Revenue Generation
- Protection of Sensitive Application Data in DevOps Enhances Need for Tokenization
- Challenges Facing Tokenization Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0556n
Here’s Why The Current Bitcoin Bear Might Last A While Longer
Bitcoin has been consolidating between the realized price and the balanced price for three months so far, here’s why this can suggest the bear market may still have some ways to go before it concludes.
Bitcoin Is Currently Below, But Near, The $21.1k Realized Price
According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the realized and the balanced price models are suitable for approximating the bottom formation range for BTC.
The “realized price” is a Bitcoin value model based on the idea of realized cap. In simple terms, what it represents is the cost-basis of the average holder in the market.
This means that whenever the true BTC price is trading below this metric, the market as a whole enters into a state of loss.
Another model for Bitcoin is the “balanced price,” which is calculated by taking the difference between the realized price and the transferred price.
The former of the two is, as explained before, the mean cost-basis, or the price the average investor “paid” for their coins. The latter model, the new “transferred price,” signifies just the opposite.
It’s based on the price that investors have been selling their coins at, and thus represents the price at which they “spent” their BTC.
Because of this fact, the report explains that the balanced price “can be thought of as a form of a “Fair Value” model, capturing the difference between what was paid (cost-basis) and what was spent (transferred).”
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in these Bitcoin price models, as well as the true price, since the year 2014:
The time spent by the crypto in this range during the various cycles | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 44, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the current Bitcoin realized price is around $21.1k, while the balanced price is about $16.5k.
Historically, the crypto has consolidated between these two levels while the bear market bottom formation period has lasted.
In the 2014-15 cycle, BTC was trapped in this region for 10 months, while in 2018-19 it was stuck there for 5.5 months.
So far in the current bear, Bitcoin has spent a total of around three months in this region. Glassnode notes that the present cycle is thus still missing the duration observed in the previous ones.
Right now, the crypto is nearing a retest of the upper bound of this range, but if this bear is also at least as long as the historical ones, then the crypto might be rejected back down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.5k, up 7% in the last week.
BTC holds strong above $20k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Daniel Krueger on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Glassnode.com
Pluto Launches Automated Investing Platform to Truly Democratize Trading
First-of-its-kind automated platform provides live crypto trading aimed at retail investors
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InvestWithPluto–Pluto, a free trading platform offering easy to use tools for building automated, data-driven investing strategies, officially launched its application with live crypto trading Thursday. Pluto’s proprietary no-code interface is both easy to use and performance augmenting, making it accessible to investors of all ability levels.
Pluto enables investors to construct custom, automated trading strategies based on their investing preferences with out-of-the box tools. Pluto’s tools seek and exploit favorable market conditions while shielding investor’s portfolios from risk. Additionally, Pluto will give users the ability to license their strategies to other members of the Pluto community, thereby giving retail investors the ability to monetize their knowledge.
Investors will now be able to live trade bitcoin, ethereum, polygon, dogecoin and a number of other popular cryptocurrencies. Joining the platform also entitles users to partake in Pluto’s rewards programs, which include:
- Community Rewards – an industry-first dividend program that allocates a portion of Pluto’s profits back to its investor community.
- Sparks – an initiative that rewards users for completing education missions designed to help them understand and apply systems of wealth creation used by professional traders and institutions.
“We wanted to design an accessible platform available to people of all experience levels,” said Pluto CEO Jacob Sansbury. “For too long, hedge funds and big banks have monopolized superior trading technology, entrenching their positions at the top of the financial food chain. At Pluto, we believe Wall Street MBAs and dorm room traders deserve access to the same investing tools.”
Live trading on Pluto offers some of the lowest crypto trading fees in the industry, saving investors upward of 90% in fees compared to many of the biggest exchanges and trading platforms on the market.
Currently, the majority of crypto test strategies built on Pluto reflect a positive net return, validating Pluto’s mission to empower every retail investor with healthy and productive investing habits and personalized, yet accessible, trading tools.
Crypto trading is just the start of Pluto’s journey – in the coming months, the platform will add stock trading features and more, with the goal of eventually becoming a hub for multi-asset trading.
About Pluto
Pluto is a free-to-use platform for building, utilizing, and monetizing automated trading strategies for digital asset and equity markets. Launched in 2021 by Bridgewater Associates alum Jacob Sansbury and cybersecurity enthusiast Dakota McDaniels, Pluto is facilitating the next generation of quantitative retail investing. Pluto’s automated trading toolkit enables users to build no-code strategies to augment their investing capabilities, while Pluto’s trading strategy marketplace enables users to license highly-vetted trading strategies from other users. Pluto is backed by At.inc, Switch Ventures, and Caffeinated Capital and is based out of Los Angeles.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plays Catchup With DOGE; Will Bulls Push For $0.00002?
- SHIB’s price shows strength as it continues its rally, with eyes set on a high of $0.00002 as the price tends to mimic DOGE.
- SHIB could rally more as the price creates a bullish bias and holds above its range channel after a successful breakout.
- SHIB’s price remains strong on all timeframes as the price trades above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
The price action shown by Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the past few days has been a replica of what we see with the price of DOGE in the past few days as it continues to lead the charge for memecoin rallies. Although the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been under the shadow of DOGE, that hasn’t neglected the fact that the price has had a good run. With uncertainty in the crypto market creeping in, would this run be sustained? (Data from Binance)
Shib Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 150% gains over the past 7 days of breaking out of their range-bound movement. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs rally accompanied by its rival SHIB.
The past weeks were tough for the crypto space, with many altcoins struggling to hold up their key support areas. With the week looking more promising and Bitcoin (BTC) prices gaining traction, the crypto market has enjoyed a measure of relief, but this can not be said for the new month as things begin to look slightly different in terms of prices.
After its weekly close of above $0.00001, the price of SHIB rallied to a high of $0.00001300; the price faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $0.000015; the price struggled to break above this region.
The price of SHIB has maintained its bullish structure above the $0.000012 region as the price of SHIB eyes a rally to a region of $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB – $0.000018-$0.00002.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.000012.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to look strong as the price held above its range channel, forming strong support to hold off the price from sellers.
SHIB currently trades at $0.00001290, just above its key support formed at $0.00001 after its successful breakout from a range channel with good volume as the price tried mimicking DOGE performance.
The price of SHIB needs to break and hold above $0.000014 for more rallies to a region of $0.00002
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.000014.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.000011.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Bitwise Expands To Active Strategies; Announces Hiring of Industry-Leading Alternatives Team
The world’s largest crypto index fund manager will introduce multi-strategy absolute return strategies designed specifically for institutional clients. New team led by Jeffrey Park, CFA, formerly with Corbin Capital, Harvard Management Company, and Morgan Stanley; supported by specialists previously with Northern Trust and Millennium Management.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s largest crypto index fund manager, today announced one of the most significant enhancements to the firm’s capabilities since its founding in 2017: the creation of Bitwise’s actively managed crypto strategies. The expansion into active strategies marks an important milestone for Bitwise, whose suite of more than 15 crypto solutions includes the world’s first and largest crypto index fund, along with strategies spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, NFTs, Web3, crypto equities, and the Metaverse.
Bitwise’s move to add active strategies is being driven by fast-growing institutional demand for liquid crypto strategies. The company’s active team will be led by a newly assembled team of experts, headed by Jeffrey Park, CFA. Park, who brings nearly a decade of experience as a crypto investor, was most recently a partner at alternatives manager Corbin Capital, where he spearheaded the firm’s earliest investments into digital assets. Prior to that, Park held roles at Harvard Management Company and Morgan Stanley, specializing in fixed income and exotic derivatives.
Joining Park is Vincent Molino, who will head operational due diligence for Bitwise’s active solutions. Molino led and supported due diligence efforts for more than a decade at institutions including Northern Trust, Mercer, and EnTrustPermal. In addition, Denny Peng has joined the team from multi-strategy hedge fund complex Millennium Management and will serve as risk manager.
Bitwise’s new team will initially focus on multi-strategy absolute return solutions that seek to capitalize on market inefficiencies and place emphasis on low volatility and sound risk management.
“For the last half-decade, our sole focus at Bitwise has been pioneering ways for investors to access the opportunities emerging in crypto,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “The addition of active strategies to our services is a huge step forward in our ability to do that. I’m proud to say we’ve assembled one of the most talented teams in the country to build out our new active strategies, leveraging the platform and experience we’ve developed at Bitwise.”
The announcement comes at a time when institutions are expressing greater interest in digital assets but face increasing complexity in assessing the space. The number of crypto-focused funds has grown from 31 in 2016 to more than 850 today, heightening the need for active strategies that can properly analyze and vet the investable universe for institutions.
“A new dimension of opportunity now presents itself as the market structure of liquid crypto has matured,” said Active Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Park. “We believe market-neutral, yield, arbitrage, and quantitative strategies can be combined with top-tier long-oriented approaches to create unique absolute return opportunities. At Bitwise we have the industry’s deepest bench of experts in crypto research, operational due diligence, custody, trading, risk management, and regulation to help institutional investors navigate this frontier.”
“Crypto has historically moved in four-year cycles—with three up years and one year of drawdowns,” said Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise. “Amid this cycle’s consolidation, many investors have quietly been doing their work and now perceive opportunity. At Bitwise, we see higher-quality and stronger tailwinds than ever before. We’re excited to add active strategies alongside our broad suite of index-based strategies to enable investors to access the opportunities in crypto.”
Added Bitwise CEO Horsley: “Our aspiration remains simple: for Bitwise to be the leading specialist that investment professionals trust as their partner in crypto.”
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.
RISK DISCLOSURE AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses of any Bitwise investment product before investing. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used by Bitwise or any of the Bitwise investment products will result in any Bitwise investment product achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. There is no guarantee or assurance that an investor’s investment objectives will be met through an investment into any Bitwise investment product, and an investor may lose money. Investors into any Bitwise investment product should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of such investment product and the possibility of significant losses. Bitwise investment products involve a substantial degree of risk. Certain Bitwise investment products may be available only to institutional and individual accredited investors.
Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.
NFTs are an extremely new artistic and cultural phenomenon, and interest in such artwork could wane. If the demand for NFT artwork diminishes, the prices of NFT items could be negatively affected. The market for NFTs can be subject to shallow trade volume, extreme hoarding, low liquidity and high bankruptcy risk. NFTs are also subject to risks and challenges associated with intellectual property rights and fraud.
In general, Metaverse protocols do not operate on a native blockchain, but rather are built and operated on other public blockchain networks. As a result, a Metaverse protocol does not control the blockchain network on which it operates. Any adverse impacts or changes on the underlying blockchain network could have a negative effect on the operation of the Metaverse protocol and, as a result, could impact the price of the Metaverse protocol’s digital asset. Such adverse impacts can include, but are not limited to, technical bugs, hacks, 51% attacks or network congestion due to, among other issues, high fees.
The opinions expressed herein are intended to provide insight or education and are not intended as individual investment advice. Bitwise does not represent that this information is accurate and complete and it should not be relied upon as such.
This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Diversification may not protect against market risk. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.
Bitwise may attempt to have shares of its investment products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain Bitwise investment products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in any other Bitwise investment product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions that regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the investment product. Shareholders of such investment products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.
This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offer and sale of these investment products have not been registered with or approved or disapproved of by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the securities commission or regulatory authority of any state or foreign jurisdiction.
Tricentis Provides Oracle Cloud Customers With No-Code Solutions for Quality Automation to Improve Validation of Business Processes for Software Release Candidates
Tricentis is Powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading provider of continuous testing and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise for its automated and AI-driven solutions. Tricentis now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capabilities and is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Tricentis enables release readiness for rapid feedback from automated business practices for UAT and Data Validation.
Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis offers Oracle customers these additional benefits:
- Automation capability – Automate more end-to-end through a single solution built for the enterprise.
- Increase automation and reduce manual cost – Eliminate error-prone manual testing and achieve automation rates >90% to reduce costs 40%.
- Data confidence – Ensure data arrives intact and fit for purpose as it travels between the application ecosystem.
- AI driven – Leverage advanced ML technologies to enable faster and smarter testing.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.
“Manual software testing can create bottlenecks that divert focus from business priorities. Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis empowers its users with quality automation and AI-driven solutions to quickly, easily, and confidently test product releases earlier, significantly reducing overall costs and testing time to deliver release-ready software,” said Kevin Thompson, chairman and CEO, Tricentis. “Tricentis participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork and Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Tricentis. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”
“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Tricentis’ commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled software testing solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Massive Crypto Whale Activity In USDT And USDC Suggests Upcoming Bull Run, How?
Volatility is one of the distinguishing attributes of the crypto market that springs surprises in several observers. It creates a desirable environment for traders and investors in the crypto industry to advance with huge profits.
Over the past week, the crypto market experienced the presence of the bulls in considerable measure. Most of the crypto assets made some impressive reclaims in their value. Most tokens were forced to break their resistance and advance more to the north. This pushed the cumulative market cap to its coveted level of $1 trillion.
But this week has calmed the trends in the crypto market. Hence, many crypto analysts are now observing to uncover the next possible move in the market. They’ve focused on the recent activity of some major stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Crypto Market Set For Upcoming Volatility
According to on-chain data, the stablecoins USDT and USDC have witnessed massive whale activity. Such high-valued transactions indicate the possibility of significant volatility in the future.
In its report, on-chain data provider Santiment noted that the Whales engaged massively in crypto activity from Monday after the weekend volatility. It reported that the most significant digital assets with $100k+ whale transactions are the stablecoins USDT and USDC.
As more considerable buying power is in play, the outcome will be a significant market movement. Hence, the market will experience volatility in the future.
A more positive outcome is expected in line with the current market situation and its recent rally. The speculation is that the crypto market bull run will continue following the whales’ increased digital asset buying spree.
At the time of writing, the total market cap sits at $970 Billion, indicating a surge over the past 24 hours. The volume of all stablecoins is $81.19 billion representing about 92.76% of the cumulative digital asset market 24-hour volume.
DoJ Plans Tether USDT Investigation?
Following the past few months of silence, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) pushes the investigatory plans on Tether USDT. This new move is in line with the allegations against Tether executives in bank fraud.
According to Bloomberg’s report, US Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York will lead the probe for DoJ.
The issuing firm for USDT disclosed that it had maintained undivided cooperation with the DoJ for a long time. But stated that its executives are yet to speak to DoJ since the year. It reported the agency had deployed an active investigation on Tether.
Further, Tether touted Bloomberg over its report on the firm, stating that it has repeatedly shown its desperation for attention in the industry without proper understanding.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
