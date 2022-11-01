KYIV, Ukraine — Russia bolstered its combat force on Tuesday with an annual fall recruitment of 120,000 troops and doubled the number of civilians it is trying to evacuate ahead of a major Ukrainian push to retake the city strategically vital port of Kherson.
Tom Brady opens up about his divorce from Gisele
Tom Brady has opened up about his divorce from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, saying he is focusing on his family and football amid a “very friendly situation”.
“I think there are a lot of professionals in life who experience things that they manage at work and they manage at home,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his weekly podcast Monday. , days after he and Bundchen announced they were divorcing.
“Obviously the good news is that it’s a very friendly situation, and I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly, doing my best to win football matches. This is what professionals do.”
Talking to sportscaster Jim Gray during his weekly appearance on their “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady added, “You focus at work when it’s time to work, then when you get home, you focus on the priorities that are at home. Anything you can do is the best you can do. That’s what I will continue to do as long as I work and as long as I’m a dad.
Gray asked Brady if there was a challenge to compartmentalize between the two.
“I think that’s what a professional is,” Brady said. “I’ve faced a lot of tough situations on and off the pitch in 23 years, and a lot of things are happening in front of a lot of people.
“So I think the interesting thing for a football player and an athlete in general is you’re out there, I always say we’re not actors even though we’re on TV. That’s our real self there.
“We try to do our best. That’s how people have really gotten to know me over the years from being on TV, and that’s my authentic self that’s there to compete with my teammates every day and you give everything you can to the team.
“Everyone goes through different things. We all have our unique challenges in life. We are all human. We try our best.”
Brady and Bundchen each announced their divorce on Instagram on Friday.
Brady, 45, had retired from the NFL in February, only to later reverse that decision. He took an 11-day break from training camp in August to “take care of personal things”, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.
In a recent conversation on his podcast, Brady talked about some of the personal costs of playing in the NFL for two decades.
“I haven’t had Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated a birthday with people who are dear to me and who were born to August to the end of January. And I can’t be at funerals and I can’t be at weddings,” Brady said.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Elle magazine published in September, Bündchen, 42, said she had “concerns” about her husband’s return to the field after his initial retirement last winter.
“It’s a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish it had more of a presence,” Bündchen told the publication. “I’ve certainly had these conversations with him over and over again. But at the end of the day, I think everyone has to make a decision that works for them. [them]. He must also follow his joy.
Tories suspend ex-minister over TV ambitions – RT World News
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock lost his party whip after signing up for ‘I’m a Celebrity’
Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock was suspended as a Tory MP on Monday over plans to star in the popular reality show ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’.
Conservative Party Chief Whip Simon Hart made the announcement shortly after The Sun revealed that Hancock will soon be swapping the halls of Westminster for the Australian jungle, where he will fight for his survival with other candidates well known.
“Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have reviewed the situation and believe this is a serious enough matter to warrant suspending the Whip with immediate effect,” Hart, who is responsible for party discipline, said.
Hart’s decision means Hancock must now sit in Parliament as an independent MP unless his whip is returned to him.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his disapproval of Hancock’s decision to take time off to be the show.
“The Prime Minister believes that at a difficult time for the country, MPs should work hard for their constituents in the House or in their constituencies. The public, when they elect their MPs, expect them to work hard for their constituencies“Sunak’s spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, it isunlikely” that the Prime Minister will watch Hancock’s struggles on television, even if some members of the Conservative party apparently cannot wait.
“I can’t wait for him to eat a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that,” Andy Drummond, deputy chairman of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, said.
An anonymous Hancock ally told LBC the MP decided to go on the show because he “does not expect to serve in government again.”
According to this person, the former health secretary is considering making a charitable donation and views “I’m a celebrity” as “an incredible opportunity to engage with the public and talk about issues that really matter to him, including his campaign against dyslexia.
According to PR expert Mark Borkowski, quoted by the Daily Mail, the role may have earned Hancock the colossal sum of £350,000 ($401,000). This is on top of his MP salary of £84,000 ($96,000) – figures that have sparked outrage on social media.
Hancock, who gained wide publicity due to his television appearances during the Covid-19 pandemic, resigned as health secretary last year. His resignation came after a video emerged showing him kissing his assistant, Gina Coladangelo, in his office, in violation of his own social distancing rules.
Biker killed in solo crash at Lakeside
A 61-year-old motorcyclist died in a solo crash in Lakeside early Tuesday, a California Highway Patrol officer said.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. as the biker, a Lakeside resident, was heading north on Moreno Avenue as it approached Vigilante Road, officer Travis Garrow said.
When he reached a left curve, the motorcyclist did not follow the curve and instead drove onto the shoulder on the east side of the road, Garrow said.
He hit a raised curb, a traffic sign and then a fence, and was thrown from the motorcycle, the officer said. The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died instantly.
CHP officers are investigating.
Vikings acquire Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson from Lions for draft picks
The Vikings on Tuesday beefed up an already potent offense by acquiring former Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from Detroit.
The move on Hockenson came on the day of the NFL’s trade deadline, and two days after Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks.
The Vikings sent Detroit a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third round pick. They also received a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection.
Hockenson, taken with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 draft out of Iowa, has caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career. He made the Pro Bowl after a 2020 season in which he had a career-high 57 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.
Hockenson is under contract this season for $965,000. The Lions picked up his fifth-year option, so he’s on the books in 2023 to earn $9.392 million.
Russia strengthens its army and expands evacuations from Kherson
However, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said the Russian Defense Ministry “is trying to deceive the Russian population into believing that the fall conscripts will not be sent to fight. in Ukraine, which is likely to prevent the dodging of conscription”.
Russia’s illegal annexation of occupied Ukrainian regions “means that all fighting is taking place in areas that the Kremlin claims as Russian territory”, the institute said, so “conscripts will almost certainly be deployed in Ukraine once once their training is complete around March or April 2023, and could be deployed sooner in response to changes on the battlefield.
This year’s autumn project was supposed to start in October, but was delayed due to an extraordinary partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists that President Vladimir Putin ordered on September 21. While Russian officials declared the partial mobilization over on Monday, critics warned that the call could resume after military enlistment offices are freed from processing conscripts.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that 87,000 of the men called up for partial mobilization had been deployed to fight in Ukraine. They are trained by 3,000 military instructors with combat experience gained in Ukraine, Shoigu said.
Activists and reports from Russian media and the Associated Press said many mobilized reservists were inexperienced, had to procure basic items themselves such as medical kits and body armor, and had no not received any training before being sent into combat. Some were killed days after being called. After Putin’s order, tens of thousands of men fled Russia to avoid serving in the army.
Some of the new troops were reportedly sent to Kherson, on the 1,100 kilometer (684 mile) front line. Russian-installed authorities in Kherson, fearing a major Ukrainian counterattack, reported on Tuesday the displacement of 70,000 residents and the extension of an evacuation zone they announced last month to people living within 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Dnieper.
The region’s Kremlin-appointed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said the evacuation of another 70,000 residents would be completed this week and claimed it was ordered “because of the possibility of using methods of warfare prohibited by the Ukrainian regime”. He reiterated that “Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station”, which he said would flood Kherson.
Ukraine’s General Staff on Tuesday called the new evacuations “forced displacement”, saying people residing along the banks of the Dnieper “are being forcibly evicted from their homes”.
Elsewhere, radiation concerns figured in two developments.
Experts from the United Nations nuclear monitoring agency on Tuesday inspected two sites in Ukraine that Russia has identified as being involved in its baseless claims that Ukrainian authorities planned to set off radioactive “dirty bombs” in their own invaded country. . International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said inspections looking for evidence of a so-called dirty bomb would soon be over.
The Russians, without providing evidence, allege that the Ukrainians intended to make the alleged bomb look like Russian action.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia claimed in a letter to members of the Security Council last week that the Ukrainian nuclear research facility and mining company “had received direct orders from the regime of (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to develop such a dirty bomb”.
Western nations called Moscow’s repeated assertion “transparently false.” Ukrainian authorities dismissed it as an attempt to deflect attention from alleged Russian plans to detonate a dirty bomb as a means of justifying a further escalation of hostilities.
A second radiation problem concerns the fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The IAEA has stationed monitors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where a radioactive leak could have catastrophic consequences.
The Ukrainian president’s office said on Tuesday that towns and villages around the plant came under more intense shelling between Monday and Tuesday. In Nikopol, a town facing the plant across the Dnieper, more than a dozen apartment buildings, a kindergarten and various businesses were damaged, the office said.
Elsewhere on the frontline, Russian strikes targeting eight regions of southeastern Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured four others in 24 hours, Zelenskyy’s office said.
Russian shelling hit 14 towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region on Monday and Tuesday, destroying sections of railway, damaging a power line and cutting off mobile communications in some areas.
The shelling killed three civilians, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Donetsk is one of four regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month and continues to see fierce clashes as Russian forces continue their brutal attack on the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Another woman was killed after Russian rockets hit apartment buildings and a school in the southern city of Mykolaiv, its mayor said on Tuesday.
Ukraine was still grappling on Tuesday with the aftermath of Monday’s massive barrage of Russian strikes, which disrupted electricity and water supplies. Ukraine’s state-owned energy company, Ukrenergo, said seven regions would experience power cuts to protect the system.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said authorities had restored electricity and running water to residential buildings in the capital, but power cuts continued. Kyiv Region Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday that 20,000 apartments remained without power.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, metro service was suspended again on Tuesday, according to the metro’s Telegram page. No reason was given.
Meanwhile, grain-laden ships continued to leave Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia suspending its participation in a UN-brokered deal to deliver essential food to countries facing hunger. The UN said three ships carrying 84,490 metric tonnes of corn, wheat and sunflower meal departed through a humanitarian sea corridor.
Taylor Swift returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for first local show in nearly five years
Record-breaking pop superstar Taylor Swift will headline her first local concert in nearly five years when she headlines U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24.
The 32-year-old Pennsylvania native has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program to sell tickets before they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Fans can register through Nov. 9 to get a code for a presale that starts at 10 a.m. Nov. 15. Tickets are priced from $449 to $49, with VIP options ranging from $899 to $199. Capital One cardholders will have the opportunity to buy tickets from 2 p.m. Nov. 15 through 10 p.m. Nov. 17.
Dubbed the Eras Tour, the outing currently has 27 shows booked in 20 cities. It’s possible Swift will add a second local show as she did when she last played USBS in 2018.
Swift has described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of (her) career,” which began in 2006 with her double-platinum debut single “Tim McGraw.” She went on to dominate the country charts with a string of hits that include “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Mine,” “Back to December” and “Mean.”
In 2012, Swift branched out into pop music with the global smash “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and has returned to the charts with “I Knew You Were Trouble,” “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready for It.”
After spending a decade selling out arenas, Swift embarked on her first stadium tour in 2018 in support of her sixth album “Reputation.” It drew 2.88 million fans, grossed $345.7 million and became the highest-grossing tour ever in the United States and North America.
Swift had a world tour planned for 2020 that was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic. But she went on to surprise fans with two new albums of quieter folk and country songs that year, “Folklore” and “Evermore.” In 2021, Swift began rerecording her early albums after an ownership dispute. That year, she released new versions of “Fearless” and “Red,” complete with a series of bonus tracks. One of them, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and became the longest song in history to top the chart.
Last month, Swift issued her tenth album, “Midnights,” which she said was inspired by “13 sleepless nights” of her life. It’s 2022’s fastest and best-selling album, with the largest vinyl sales week of the century. This week, Swift claimed all 10 spots in the Hot 100 Top 10, a first for any musical act.
Border agents stopped the armed incursion of illegal immigrants from Mexico
Border Patrol agents chased four illegal immigrants armed with AR-15-style rifles along the California border, the agency said Tuesday.
Officers were patrolling the San Ysidro Mountains about 500 yards north of the border when they spotted a group of people they believed to be illegal immigrants. Four of the men carried military-style rifles and high-capacity magazines.
When officers responded, the group dropped their weapons and fled to Mexico.
Officers recovered the four rifles and 17 loaded magazines.
Mexican authorities were alerted to the incident but no arrests had been made Tuesday, Border Patrol said.
“This type of dangerous activity should not be tolerated,” San Diego Chief Patrol Officer Aaron M. Heitke said.
Officials have not said what they believe the group is trying to do, although armed incursions sometimes accompany drug shipments and other times seek to rob migrants and smugglers.
Chief Heitke said armed incursions like this have sometimes turned deadly, with migrants and law enforcement facing threats.
Earlier this year, prosecutors secured a final conviction in the case involving a “rip crew” of illegal immigrants who robbed other smugglers and ended up in a shootout with officers in December 2010. The officer Brian Terry was killed in battle.
Among the weapons the rip team used were rifles that had gone missing during the Obama administration’s botched “Fast and Furious” undercover operation.
Another Border Patrol agent was shot and killed after a group of smugglers ambushed him to steal his night vision goggles. Four men have been convicted, but one remains on the FBI’s wanted list of murder suspects.
In 2002, an American Park Ranger, Kris Eggle, was killed by gunmen who crossed the border into Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southern Arizona.
