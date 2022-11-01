Blockchain
Tricentis Provides Oracle Cloud Customers With No-Code Solutions for Quality Automation to Improve Validation of Business Processes for Software Release Candidates
Tricentis is Powered by Oracle Cloud and now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a leading provider of continuous testing and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise for its automated and AI-driven solutions. Tricentis now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capabilities and is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Tricentis enables release readiness for rapid feedback from automated business practices for UAT and Data Validation.
Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis offers Oracle customers these additional benefits:
- Automation capability – Automate more end-to-end through a single solution built for the enterprise.
- Increase automation and reduce manual cost – Eliminate error-prone manual testing and achieve automation rates >90% to reduce costs 40%.
- Data confidence – Ensure data arrives intact and fit for purpose as it travels between the application ecosystem.
- AI driven – Leverage advanced ML technologies to enable faster and smarter testing.
Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is an enterprise cloud that delivers massive, non-variable performance and next generation security across a comprehensive portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to leading compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment and modernize their critical workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.
“Manual software testing can create bottlenecks that divert focus from business priorities. Powered by Oracle Cloud, Tricentis empowers its users with quality automation and AI-driven solutions to quickly, easily, and confidently test product releases earlier, significantly reducing overall costs and testing time to deliver release-ready software,” said Kevin Thompson, chairman and CEO, Tricentis. “Tricentis participation in the Oracle PartnerNetwork and Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Tricentis. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals.”
“The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community,” said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “Tricentis’ commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and quality execution helps our mutual customers receive cloud-enabled software testing solutions ready to meet critical business needs.”
Connect With Tricentis
About Tricentis
Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provide a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 2,500 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
Contacts
Tricentis
Courtney Cantwell
[email protected]
Matter for Tricentis
[email protected]
Massive Crypto Whale Activity In USDT And USDC Suggests Upcoming Bull Run, How?
Volatility is one of the distinguishing attributes of the crypto market that springs surprises in several observers. It creates a desirable environment for traders and investors in the crypto industry to advance with huge profits.
Over the past week, the crypto market experienced the presence of the bulls in considerable measure. Most of the crypto assets made some impressive reclaims in their value. Most tokens were forced to break their resistance and advance more to the north. This pushed the cumulative market cap to its coveted level of $1 trillion.
But this week has calmed the trends in the crypto market. Hence, many crypto analysts are now observing to uncover the next possible move in the market. They’ve focused on the recent activity of some major stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Crypto Market Set For Upcoming Volatility
According to on-chain data, the stablecoins USDT and USDC have witnessed massive whale activity. Such high-valued transactions indicate the possibility of significant volatility in the future.
In its report, on-chain data provider Santiment noted that the Whales engaged massively in crypto activity from Monday after the weekend volatility. It reported that the most significant digital assets with $100k+ whale transactions are the stablecoins USDT and USDC.
As more considerable buying power is in play, the outcome will be a significant market movement. Hence, the market will experience volatility in the future.
A more positive outcome is expected in line with the current market situation and its recent rally. The speculation is that the crypto market bull run will continue following the whales’ increased digital asset buying spree.
At the time of writing, the total market cap sits at $970 Billion, indicating a surge over the past 24 hours. The volume of all stablecoins is $81.19 billion representing about 92.76% of the cumulative digital asset market 24-hour volume.
DoJ Plans Tether USDT Investigation?
Following the past few months of silence, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) pushes the investigatory plans on Tether USDT. This new move is in line with the allegations against Tether executives in bank fraud.
According to Bloomberg’s report, US Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York will lead the probe for DoJ.
The issuing firm for USDT disclosed that it had maintained undivided cooperation with the DoJ for a long time. But stated that its executives are yet to speak to DoJ since the year. It reported the agency had deployed an active investigation on Tether.
Further, Tether touted Bloomberg over its report on the firm, stating that it has repeatedly shown its desperation for attention in the industry without proper understanding.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
Tokens.com Provides Operational and Capital Update
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds businesses linked to crypto staking, the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming, is pleased to share an update on its operational business segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing of resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
“Since the inception of Tokens.com in 2020, we have built three successful and growing business segments that are all revenue positive and self-sustaining,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. “The Company is well capitalized and provides investors with diversified exposure to web3 assets and businesses.”
Staking Highlights
Tokens.com currently owns the following tokens used in its staking operations: Ethereum, Solana, Oasis, Polkadot, NFTX, Mana, Ankr and Shiba Inu. Staking is the environmentally friendly equivalent of crypto mining. Stakers use token ownership to validate blocks on the blockchain andare compensated in the form of additional tokens. The tokens owned by the Company are in liquid markets. and from time to time may be liquidated for corporate overhead or rebalancing purposes.
“Staking represents our original business line. The staking process enables our shareholders to earn revenue through the ownership of some of the largest and most liquid crypto assets in the world, which are linked to web3 applications,” added Andrew Kiguel, CEO, Tokens.com.
Staking operations are wholly owned and operate within the parent company, Tokens.com. The Company’s token balance grows organically daily via the staking process which compensates the Company with payment in additional tokens. This occurs on a daily basis, all year round. A list of the key tokens owned by the Company is below. Tokens.com owns more aggregate tokens by volume than it ever has before in its history. However, Management notes, the values of these tokens have been and expect to remain volatile. The tokens are selected based on their utility in building web3 infrastructure and potential for appreciation over time.
|
Tokens
|
Amount Owned
|
Ethereum (Eth)
|
3,206.1
|
Solana (Sol)
|
18,325.5
|
PolkaDot (Dot)
|
286,941.6
|
Oasis (Rose)
|
7,232,425.0
|
Mana
|
2,000.1
|
Ankr
|
3,022,453.0
|
NFTX
|
1,355.4
|
Shiba Inu (Shib)
|
833,333,333.3
Tokens.com marks-to-market the value of its tokens at the end of each reporting period. As a result, its quarterly and annual financial statements are subject to these non-cash impacts depending on if the value of the tokens has increased or decreased.
The current market value of the tokens held by the Company is approximately CAD$11.3 million, at current exchange rates and the listed market value of the tokens.
Metaverse Group Highlights
Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, with approximately 58% ownership. Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. It integrates web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that its clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers.
Currently, Metaverse Group operates 850+ virtual land parcels across 12 metaverses. Of these parcels, it has the most occupancy in the Decentraland metaverse, which is one of the most active web3 metaverses that are currently live. Within Decentraland, Metaverse Group has 179 parcels occupied by tenants. The subsidiary is also in numerous discussions with other potential clients for additional services, such as the creation of NFT loyalty programs, virtual stores, NFT membership programs, and the planning of metaverse-based events.
Currently, Metaverse Group has approximately 85 clients and 8 employees. Metaverse Group continues to see growing demand for its services and has a pipeline of potential clients. Metaverse Group is also building its service offerings with new Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality capabilities. The team and scale of the business are growing at a fast pace.
“We have seen incredible traction with tier one clients at Metaverse Group who choose our team due to our ability to deliver category-leading experiences that leverage our land portfolio and technology,” said Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group. “As we scale, we are developing new proprietary technology and leveraging the world’s best immersive digital solutions so that we can continue to be world leaders.”
Tokens.com’s management believes that Metaverse Group’s valuation extends beyond its digital land assets, which were last valued in Tokens.com’s quarterly financial statements ending June 30, 2022, at approximately CAD$9.4 million, at current exchange rates. Metaverse Group has successfully leveraged its digital assets through a strong team dedicated to digital land developments, leasing capabilities, and revenue generation.
Hulk Labs Highlights
Tokens.com is the majority owner of Hulk Labs with approximately 94% ownership. Hulk Labs (“Hulk”) is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs.
Hulk has a team of 6 people overseeing its operations. Since its launch in early 2022, the Hulk team has grown to manage over 1,000 player wallets and has a waitlist of over 2,000 players, primarily in African markets including South Africa, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The team has a target of surpassing 10,000 players in its network by the end of 2023. This growing player network is a key strategic advantage for Hulk Labs in generating revenue and is in high demand by P2E game developers seeking additional users and liquidity for their titles.
In addition, in 2023, Hulk Labs plans to begin beta testing proprietary software that will connect its player network to interested investors, similar to how companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. connect passengers to drivers. Hulk’s player network will significantly benefit from the proprietary software under development within Playte, Hulk’s acquisition completed July 2022.
Hulk’s players have spent the majority of their time on two P2E titles, Crabada and Thetan Arena. These titles have enabled our team to generate double digit (10%+) gross monthly returns on our asset base.
Hulk has currently deployed approximately CAD$540k across several P2E and NFT projects. Many of these investments are in projects such as CryptoPunks and NFTX which provide utility to the broader NFT ecosystem.
“The rapid development of the P2E industry and the revenue and traction Hulk Labs has been able to gain since our launch less than a year ago has us on track to win significant market share in the P2E space,” commented Deven Soni, President of Hulk Labs.
In August 2022, Hulk Labs raised approximately CAD$680k of strategic capital at current exchange rates. That transaction was completed at a CAD$10.9 million pre-money valuation which equates to a post-money valuation for Hulk Labs of approximately CAD$11.6 million, at current exchange rates. Since August, the subsidiary has achieved many new milestones and is now revenue positive.
Domain Names
Tokens.com also owns several domain names it believes to have market value. This not only includes the Tokens.com domain, but also tokenstrading.com and tokensart.com. Metaverse Group owns metaversegroup.com. While the value of domain names is not easy to pinpoint and can vary in different sectors and markets, management feels these domains do have a market value, particularly in the crypto and metaverse sectors. Management has received inquiries regarding our desire to sell the Tokens.com domain name, with soft offers in the mid-seven figure range. At this time, Management feels retaining the domain name is its best use, however, reserves the option to reevaluate that decision under different circumstances.
Capitalization
As at the end of the last quarter, Tokens.com and its subsidiaries held CAD$7.8 million in cash, at current exchange rates. In addition, the Company is able to liquidate its digital assets used in the staking operations within a short period of time for additional capital if required. Management at Tokens.com does not believe the current market price for its common shares reflects the inherent value in the Company or the aggregate value of its businesses, digital assets, and cash. As such, on October 27th, Tokens.com announced the launch of a normal course issuer bid program to buy back its shares in the market for cancellation. Tokens.com has 96,926,757 shares issued and outstanding and a public float of 72,377,444.
Tokens.com does not foresee a requirement to raise capital in the near term given its three business segments are revenue positive, its low operating overhead, and its existing cash and token balances.
Our most recent quarterly financial statements, ending June 30th, 2022 and reviewed by the Company’s auditors, had total assets of approximately CAD$31.0 million including a cash balance of approximately CAD$7.8 million, at current exchange rates. This equates to CAD$0.32 per common share in asset values.
Tokens.com’s cash at the last reported quarter ending June 30th, 2022, and its current value of tokens is equal to approximately CAD$19.1 million, or CAD$0.20 per common share at current exchange rates. This value does not include the additional value of the businesses and digital assets contained within Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group described above.
Tokens.com expects to release its audited year-end financial statements for the nine months ended September 30th, in mid-December.
About Tokens.com
Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in web3 assets and builds web3 businesses. The Company focuses on three operating segments: i) crypto staking, ii) the metaverse and, iii) play-to-earn crypto gaming. Tokens.com owns digital assets and operating businesses within each of these three segments.
Staking operations occur within Tokens.com. Metaverse operations occur within a subsidiary called Metaverse Group. Crypto gaming operations occur within a subsidiary called Hulk Labs. All three businesses are tied together by the utilization of blockchain technology and are linked to high-growth macro trends within web3. Through the sharing resources and infrastructure across these business segments, Tokens.com is able to efficiently incubate these businesses from inception to revenue generation.
Visit Tokens.com to learn more.
Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
About Hulk Labs
Hulk Labs is a web3 technology company focused on building tools and systems to generate income from Play-to-Earn (P2E) blockchain games. Hulk Labs builds calculators to evaluate the profit potential and longevity of P2E games. In addition, the company is building a global player network to play games on behalf of asset-holders and is building tools to securely delegate and track in-game NFTs. Hulk Labs is a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company that invests in web3 assets and businesses.
For further information please visit https://hulklabs.com.
About Metaverse Group
Metaverse Group is a web3 technology company with products and services that bring businesses to life in web3 environments, including metaverses, NFTs and the next iteration of retail, ecomm3. We integrate web3 technology solutions with a web3 marketing agency and virtual real estate development services, so that our clients can own ecomm3, engage new audiences, and be first movers. The company also holds an eight-figure metaverse real estate portfolio spanning over 10+ metaverses.
Our ownership over 750 parcels of virtual land and relationships with different metaverses and industry players allow us to deliver category leading solutions that have been recognized by CNBC, Forbes, the Economist and the Wall Street Journal. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.
For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Contacts
Tokens.com Corp.
Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Telephone: +1-647-578-7490
Email: [email protected]
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact: Ali Clarke – Talk Shop Media
Email: [email protected]
Animation.com Supports Cardano’s Decentralization Through Community Stake Pools
SHERIDAN, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFT–By way of contributing to the Cardano ecosystem, Animation.com has announced it is offering STAKING with the ticker ANIM.
This single-stake pool operator uses the decentralized nature of Cardano’s blockchain technology to foster the production, monetization, and acquisition of artwork around the world.
Since Cardano is the top proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform in terms of stakes value, it is also the first-of-its-kind network developed through evidence-based methods and founded on peer-reviewed research.
Staking pools are ways for stakeholders to earn passive income by reducing the hassle of technical implementation and maintenance.
Single pools also provide better interests and fewer fees, compared to the multipool owners.
According to Cardano, stake pools are “responsible for processing transactions that will be placed in the ledger, as well as producing new blocks.”
As Cardano is expected to increase the implementation of smart contracts, the price of ADA, Cardano’s native currency, is also expected to soar. It is very common for long-term ADA holders to stake their coins to some pool, so they can reap rewards.
This is a consistent way to earn a stable passive income making it one of the main reasons so many prefer staking over mining.
Stake pools have the power to validate new blocks and collect fees for their work. A percentage of the ADAs they earn is then given to stake pool members.
Staking Cardano can generate significant annual yields, the amount varying depending on the crypto exchange and lockup period.
“A more decentralized network is a stronger network, and Cardano is recognized as the top decentralized platform, which is why I wish to contribute to Cardano’s decentralization, performance and security,” notes Animation.com’s CEO Milan Reichbach. “Beyond that, there’s also a communal aspect to this pool. It acts as a place to share knowledge, information, statistics, as well as report issues, and gives me an opportunity to support Cardano’s tooling and open source ecosystem.”
Further the decentralization of Cardano by delegating your ADA to the ANIM pool today!
To learn more about Animation.com artist marketplace and stake your ADA, visit https://www.animation.com/cardanostakepool.
Contacts
Milan Reichbach
[email protected]
Austin Startup Week Returns to Connect and Spotlight City’s Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ATXStartupWeek–For the first time since 2019, Austin Startup Week, sponsored by IOOGO, will be back in person at Capital Factory in downtown Austin on November 14-18. The free event will celebrate and showcase everything entrepreneurial in Austin.
“Austin Startup Week has always been about connecting the city’s entrepreneurs and tech community,” said Austin Startup Week co-founder Jacqueline Hughes. “After two years of virtual events because of COVID-19, we are so excited to be able to unite the people who make growth and innovation possible together in one place.”
Now in its twelfth year, the annual gathering draws thousands of members of Austin’s vibrant and diverse startup ecosystem. Entrepreneurs and local leaders collaborate and grow through educational tracks, mentor office hours, startup showcases, and networking mixers. Organizers anticipate 6,000 Austinites and visitors will attend throughout the five days.
This year’s event will feature 12 learning tracks with educational sessions curated by industry experts with specialized insights into the needs of the Austin startup community. Featured sessions will include:
- The Future is FemTech: Founders and health leaders will address how tech can advance health equity and protect patient rights.
- Raising Your Seed Round: How startups can begin their fundraising journey.
- How to Engineer a PR Strategy that Actually Works: A guide to credibility for emerging brands.
- The Future of The Digital Economy, A Web3 Forecast: Influential web3 executives will discuss the next innovations being built using blockchain technology.
Industry leaders including IOOGO, McKesson, American Express, BCBSTX | C1 Innovation Lab, DuploCloud, SixLab by Studio X, Fross Zelnick, American Airlines, Chloe Capital, Perkins Coie, and Tech Girl will be on hand for sessions, panels, and networking events highlighting the latest trends in business and technology.
Festivities will culminate in Austin Startup Week’s largest party and networking event, Startup Crawl, on November 18. Attendees will explore showcases and demonstrations from more than 50 innovative Austin startups while enjoying drinks and snacks.
Anyone interested in entrepreneurship in Austin can register for Austin Startup Week for free. Additional information and the link to register for Austin Startup Week are available at www.atxstartupweek.com.
About Austin Startup Week
Started in 2011, Austin Startup Week is a celebration and showcase of everything entrepreneurial in Austin. Each year, we bring entrepreneurs, local leaders, and friends together to connect, collaborate, and grow through our educational tracks, mentor office hours, startup showcases, and networking mixers.
About Capital Factory
Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one state for startups in the U.S. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers, and designers gather day and night, in-person and online, for meetups, classes, and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, we meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to investors, employees, mentors, and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active early-stage investor in Texas since 2010. Visit capitalfactory.com to learn more.
Contacts
Carley Deardorff / [email protected]
Director of Strategic Partnerships, Capital Factory
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially
VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The KuCoin Wallet, designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience. As the crypto industry continues to develop and user demand becomes more and more diverse, easy-to-adopt wallet extensions have become a necessity for all kinds of users. Despite this, past security incidents show that assets are stolen from wallet extensions almost every year, affecting a large number of users and resulting in losses of up to USD 2 Billion in 2022. Safety and easy to use become the main demands for users. Driven by the users demands and the industry reality, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is set up to be a safe, reliable and the first wallet with comprehensive Multi-Device Integration.
The First Wallet with Comprehensive Multi-Device Integration
The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a multi-chain wallet based on the Chrome browser that perfectly transplants functionality on mobile devices. In the past, the split management of PC and mobile wallets has led many users to manually import their wallets. After comprehensively understanding users’ pain points, KuCoin Wallet has truly realized multi-device collaborative operations without the need to import via secret phrases. Users can scan the QR code to log in to the same account on PC and mobile to enjoy a seamless Web3 DApp experience on either end. Users can manage their wallets through mobile in a unified manner, greatly reducing the potential risks caused by importing critical information such as secret phrases online. KuCoin Wallet solves the historical problem of incompatibility between wallets on PC and mobile in the most efficient manner.
A Revolutionary Solution to the Secret Phrase Storage
Tracing back security incidents related to wallet extension, most of them are related to the separate storage of private keys, secret phrases, and other information on the browser side. As such, the KuCoin Wallet has completely abandoned the traditional solution of storing the secret phrase on the browser in favor of unique storage on the mobile end.
The open nature of the software ecosystems makes PCs more susceptible to malware. In order to reduce the risk of malware attacks, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension does not require the import of a secret phrase. Users only need to scan to connect to their PC wallet via WalletConnect to view their assets in real-time. During this process, the PC and mobile wallets are seamlessly connected, and users can log in to their wallets without copying and pasting their secret phrases. KuCoin Wallet avoids the potential risks caused by storing secret phrases on the browser, thereby greatly reducing the risk of leaking secret phrases and maximizing the security of user assets.
Two-Way Encryption Ensures the Security of Assets
KuCoin Wallet users can easily access DApps of various chains on their phones and seamlessly connect to the Web3 network at any time. In addition, the launch of the Chrome Extension allows users to quickly access DApps instead of scanning QR codes one by one to connect to DApps from their PCs.
As a self-custodial wallet, KuCoin Wallet always puts the security of user assets first. Therefore, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension adopts the double-encrypted transmission system of WalletConnect for QR scan connections. Before transmitting any message, the body is securely encrypted with AES-256 and transmitted through a WSS-encrypted long-link protocol. WSS and AES-256 double encryption technology ensure that the transmission process and message content cannot be cracked, greatly ensuring the security of user assets.
Mobile authorization completely eliminates the problem of excessive authorization requests
When using the Chrome Extension to interact with DApps, users will receive a confirmation notification on their mobile apps whenever an in-app signature is involved. This ensures users are informed about sensitive wallet operations and protects against the implicit authorization of malicious websites.
Authorization through mobile is a key security function of KuCoin Wallet. All on-chain operations are uniformly authorized through mobile via biometrics or password. This reduces the risk of interception by malware on the PC, providing users with a more convenient and safer experience, and ensuring the protection of assets. Furthermore, using the Chrome Extension, KuCoin Wallet users can safely and conveniently participate in various decentralized projects and freely experience the Web3 world.
Once launched, KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is supported by many DApps from multiple public chains. Among them, KuCoin Community Chain, as an important component of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem, has realized deep collaboration with KuCoin Wallet. In addition, convenient access to KuCoin Wallet is supported by many projects on the KCC network, including the leading lending protocol Torches Finance, DEX MojitoSwap, and other single token staking protocols. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will continue to cooperate with KCC in depth.
The head of KuCoin Wallet, Jeff, noted, “With the increase of users’ demand and the maturity of project development, crypto wallets on PC have become a key portal for users to experience Web3. Their development cannot be ignored. To create a next-generation and secure browser wallet, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension eliminates potential security risks, such as the leakage of secret phrases through product design. The wallet realizes multi-device integration and eliminates the storage of secret phrases on the browser side. We believe that a mobile + app design provides a safer and stronger operating environment. We believe that this technical solution will deliver higher security to our users. Security-conscious users can look forward to the launch of a hardware wallet connection solution in the future.”
One-Stop Multi-Chain Asset Management
At present, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension supports multi-chain asset management for the Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and KCC (KuCoin Community Chain) networks. Users can send, receive, and store tokens such as ETH, USDT, USDC, and BNB.
Users can also view all their NFT assets through the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension. Whether you are a novice or experienced NFT players, KuCoin Wallet supports quick connection to mainstream NFT markets across multiple chains for storage and trading, single and batch purchases, and more. The KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension is a one-stop platform for purchasing, storing, and displaying NFTs. The wallet’s simplicity and security make it the ideal choice for all kinds of users. Install KuCoin Wallet Extension on your PC now!
By ensuring multi-dimensional security through a variety of technologies, the KuCoin Wallet Chrome Extension provides PC users with a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem experience and secures asset management. Furthermore, it is a milestone in the development of the KuCoin Wallet, laying a foundation for all-around ecosystem expansion. In the future, KuCoin Wallet will offer a greater variety of products and serve as the most secure, convenient, and powerful portal for users to experience Web3!
About KuCoin Wallet
KuCoin Wallet is a secure and easy-to-use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem. With the security expertise of KuCoin and the leading security technology audited by Hacken, KuCoin Wallet is a self-custody wallet with users having full control of their assets. KuCoin Wallet provides the easiest way for users to manage multi-chain assets and enables them to buy, store and view NFT collections directly within the wallet. KuCoin Wallet is a gateway to the world of Web3 for all crypto users.
Join us
Website: kuwallet.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KuWallet
Medium: https://medium.com/@KuWallet
Telegram: https://t.me/kuwallet
Discord: https://discord.gg/958cKHaG2m
Contacts
Media
[email protected]
$33 Million In Dogecoin Shorts Liquidated As Price Shoots
Dogecoin witnessed a significant growth trend in 2021. This remarkable feat connects to the influence of Tesla’s CEO and billionaire, Elon Musk. The billionaire has remained a prominent proponent for Dogecoin, and his position could either increase or decrease its price movement.
Most crypto assets took to the south during the recent bearish trend in the crypto market. This brought considerable losses in value for most of them. In addition, Dogecoin, the largest and leading meme cryptocurrency, also recorded a downward movement.
But the recent positive progress in the crypto market is pushing the assets north. For Dogecoin, the asset has finally broken its strong resistance at $0.135 as the price jumped by more than 110%. The new price surge from DOGE is linked to Elon Musk Twitter deal of almost $44 billion.
Dogecoin Records Largest Liquidated Positions In Short Calls
Data on the overall crypto liquidations in the market sat at $261 million over the past 24 hours. The record indicated that about 110.99k traders are affected in their force liquidation saga. Following Dogecoin’s recent price jump, the token got the most considerable value of liquated coin positions.
Details showed that over $61 million were liquidated from Dogecoin over the past 24 hours. But more than 54% of the value, representing about $33.11 million, of the liquidations were in short positions.
This implies that most traders were anticipating more declines in the value of DOGE. Binance and Okex crypto exchanges reported Dogecoin short calls of about $7 million in liquidation, respectively.
According to Whale Alert, over $18 million worth of DOGE has been multiple transfers from whale wallets to several crypto exchanges over the past 24 hours. The tracker’s noted highest transaction record involved a transfer of about 100 million DOGE to Binance.
Soaring Trading Volume For Dogecoin
The price of DOGE surged by more than 25% over the past day. This new price jump is connected to recent Musk’s deal with Twitter. Also, Twitter announced its advancement into the NFT market.
The 24-hour trading volume of DOGE has jumped strongly by 207% to $14.5 billion. This new uptrend has pushed Dogecoin to overtake Cardano (ADA) in cryptocurrency ranking.
The leading meme coin is now among the top 10 crypto assets, with a market cap of about $17 billion. At the time of writing, the price of DOGE is hovering at $0.1403.
Other meme coins have received great strength from DOGE’s price recovery to initiate their rally. From widespread expectations, Shiba Inu could toll the trend after Dogecoin in the coming weeks. Over the past seven days, SHIB increased by 27%.
featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview
