Two people are rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a bus rammed a motorcyclist

Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with ‘serious injuries’, after a London bus crashed into a motorcyclist and two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north -east of the city.

Emergency teams including police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, northeast London, following an accident between a bus and a motorcyclist just after 5pm.

It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10, with the road closed as rescuers respond to the incident.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman told MailOnline that ‘at least two’ were injured in the Hallowe’en crash.

Two people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries” as the nonprofit Shomrim was alerted to the transfer from the hospital by Met Police, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Both were treated at the scene, with one person taken to a major trauma center as a priority and another taken to hospital by a volunteer ambulance team from Hatzola, the London Ambulance Service told MailOnline .

The Jewish Chronicle reports that their relatives have been notified.

The Met told MyLondon: “Officers are at the scene with the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance. Road closures are in place and drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville said on Twitter: “Horrible to hear of this crash tonight in Stamford Hill.

“First thoughts with those injured in the accident and all those in the community and emergency services who went to help them.”

Paramedics were called to the scene of the accident on Monday evening

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service told MailOnline: “We were called at 5.11pm today, October 31, to reports of an incident in Stamford Hill, N16.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a rapid response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched the London Air Ambulance by car.

“Two people were treated at the scene. We took one to a major trauma center as a priority and another was taken to hospital by a Hatzola ambulance crew.