Shanghai Disney Resort closed abruptly on Monday "to follow the pandemic prevention and control requirement," the entertainment company said on its website.
Two people are rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a bus rammed a motorcyclist
Two people are rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a London bus crashes into a motorcyclist in Halloween horror
- Two teenage girls were rushed to hospital, one with ‘serious injuries’
- Bus rammed motorcyclist ‘injuring at least two’ in Stamford Hill
- Police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in north east London
- It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with ‘serious injuries’, after a London bus crashed into a motorcyclist and two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north -east of the city.
Emergency teams including police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, northeast London, following an accident between a bus and a motorcyclist just after 5pm.
It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10, with the road closed as rescuers respond to the incident.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman told MailOnline that ‘at least two’ were injured in the Hallowe’en crash.
Police are at the scene in Stamford Hill, east London, following an accident between a bus and a motorcyclist
It happened at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill on the A10, with the road closed as rescuers respond to the incident.
Two people were taken to hospital with “serious injuries” as the nonprofit Shomrim was alerted to the transfer from the hospital by Met Police, the Jewish Chronicle reported.
Both were treated at the scene, with one person taken to a major trauma center as a priority and another taken to hospital by a volunteer ambulance team from Hatzola, the London Ambulance Service told MailOnline .
The Jewish Chronicle reports that their relatives have been notified.
The Met told MyLondon: “Officers are at the scene with the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance. Road closures are in place and drivers are being asked to find an alternative route.
Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville said on Twitter: “Horrible to hear of this crash tonight in Stamford Hill.
“First thoughts with those injured in the accident and all those in the community and emergency services who went to help them.”
Paramedics were called to the scene of the accident on Monday evening
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service told MailOnline: “We were called at 5.11pm today, October 31, to reports of an incident in Stamford Hill, N16.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a rapid response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched the London Air Ambulance by car.
“Two people were treated at the scene. We took one to a major trauma center as a priority and another was taken to hospital by a Hatzola ambulance crew.
Kim Kardashian Puts Her Plastic Body On Display As She Appears As Mutant Mystique From The X-men For Halloween
It appears Kim Kardashian can not show up at events without focusing the public's attention on her body. Well, she spent thousands of dollars to get that body b-nging so, she doesn't waste any chance to exhibit it. The mother of 4, over the weekend, chose to appear as the Mutant Mystique from the X-Men…
The post Kim Kardashian Puts Her Plastic Body On Display As She Appears As Mutant Mystique From The X-men For Halloween appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman set to miss ‘weeks’ with foot injury as trade deadline nears
Top Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is set to miss “a few weeks” after aggravating a foot injury in Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Bateman, who played just 13 snaps before leaving the game in the second quarter, sat out Week 5 and Week 6 with what Harbaugh said was a foot sprain. If he’s placed on injured reserve, he’d miss at least the next four games, delaying his return until Week 14, at the earliest. The Ravens play the New Orleans Saints next Monday.
“There’s a little more there from a strain standpoint, so conversations will be had,” said Harbaugh, who added that “we’ll have more to report on that later in the week.”
Bateman, a 2021 first-round pick who missed five games as a rookie, has been the Ravens’ most productive wide receiver for most of the season. With the position’s uneven production, general manager Eric DeCosta could face even more pressure to add a player at the position.
“I know Eric and I know how Eric is,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It wouldn’t be honest to say he hasn’t talked to me about what he’s trying to do or what he’s thinking about doing or what you can do. But it takes two to tango. So we’ll see how all that goes, but you never know.”
Harbaugh also said tight end Mark Andrews’ shoulder injury, which forced him from Thursday’s game, is “not a major, major thing. It’s something he’s dealing with, like a lot of guys do, but I think he’ll be OK.”
Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring), meanwhile, has a “chance” to play Monday, said Harbaugh, who called his injury “mild.”
“You never know about those,” he said. “It’s just how it goes.”
Fetterman’s hometown newspaper endorses Republican Oz for PA Senate
Radical John Fetterman’s local newspaper on Sunday endorsed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s next senator.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette announced that he believes “Oz is the best bet for Pennsylvania” for a variety of reasons, including concerns about the Democrat’s lack of real work experience, maturity, and anti-fracking policies:
Mr. Fetterman’s life experience and maturity are also concerning. He lived off his family’s money for much of his life. This has allowed him to do good things including mentoring underprivileged youth and working to improve community policing and economic development in Braddock. This work, along with his six-foot-eight frame, shaved head, and tattoos, garnered national media attention. Yet Mr. Fetterman, despite his hoodies and shorts, has little experience holding real jobs or dealing with worker issues.
In 2013, as mayor of Braddock, Mr Fetterman, after hearing gunshots, fired a shotgun at an unarmed black jogger. This was, we believe, an honest mistake. Yet it is troubling that Mr. Fetterman never apologized for it. And during Tuesday’s debate, confronted with his 2018 statement that he did not support fracking, Mr. Fetterman again said, with a straight face, that he had always supported fracking.
The Post-Gazette also pointed to Oz’s experience in low-income neighborhoods and his potential willingness to disagree with establishment leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY):
Unlike most Republican politicians, candidate Oz spent a lot of time in poor urban neighborhoods, talking to people and, more importantly, listening and learning. He is more moderate on some issues than described. We don’t think he’ll be a stooge of the far-right or of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. We hope Mr. Oz will disappoint them and serve in the Pennsylvania tradition of moderate Republicans, such as American senses John Heinz, Hugh Scott and Richard Schweiker.
The approval comes after the two candidates debated on Tuesday. The debate was widely seen as a victory for Oz, which succeeded in highlighting Fetterman’s hardline stances on anti-emancipation, abortions until birth, and soft law enforcement policies against crime. Oz betting odds rose 20 points after the debate.
Pennsylvania’s Senate race is one of seven battleground states that will determine the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections. To regain the Senate, Republicans must hold Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and take back either Arizona , Nevada, Washington or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.
A recent poll shows Oz holding a slim lead over Fetterman.
Follow Wendell Husebo on Twitter @WendellHusebo. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.
NBA docks 76ers second-round pick for free-agency violation with ex-Heat forward P.J. Tucker
For the second consecutive year the Miami Heat have been part of NBA action regarding premature contact with a free agent.
Eleven months after the Heat were stripped of their 2022 second-round pick for what the NBA deemed early free-agency contact with former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during the 2021 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday were docked a second-round pick for premature free-agency contact regarding former Heat forward P.J. Tucker.
As with the pick lost by the Heat, the lost pick will result in a vacated draft slot, without compensation to the team losing the free agent.
The 76ers also were docked a second-round pick for premature contact regarding former Houston Rockets guard Danuel House Jr.
The penalties will leave the 76ers without their second-round picks in 2023 and ‘24.
The NBA issued a similar sanction to the Chicago Bulls for their premature free-agency contact regarding former New Orleans Hornets guard Lonzo Ball in the 2021 offseason, with that pick still due to be forfeited due to the lack of a Chicago 2022 second-round pick.
Tucker spoke in the wake of his free-agency signing of a goal of previously wanting to play alongside former Rockets teammate James Harden in Philadelphia.
Money, more than timing, ultimately stood in the Heat’s way of retaining Tucker, with the team unwilling to spend its full mid-level exception, which would have put the Heat under a hard salary cap for 2022-23.
The 76ers made such a commitment, leaving Tucker, 37, with a three-year, $33 million contract, starting at $10.5 million this season.
Caleb Martin has replaced Tucker as the Heat’s starting power forward, with the Heat finding limited contribution during the 2-5 start to their season, after last season finishing within a game of the NBA Finals with Tucker starting at power forward.
The NBA’s Monday statement:
“The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers violated league rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussions and that the league has rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 Drafts. The rescindment of two Draft picks reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
Shanghai Disney briefly locks visitors for coronavirus testing
A Disney spokesperson told The Washington Post that all guests left the park after an “expedited” testing process because all results were negative. The resort said it will notify guests once there is a confirmed reopening date.
It’s unclear what caused the park to lock down; Disney said it was required to follow coronavirus prevention procedures established by Shanghai. According to the Associated Press, Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic cases of covid-19 after ordering mass testing on Friday.
China remains one of the few countries still strictly limiting coronavirus activity, thanks to its “zero covid” policy, which imposes sudden local lockdowns and mass testing whenever cases are detected. Many Chinese citizens have grown weary of the shutdowns and protests erupted in Shanghai earlier this year.
Some Chinese observers had expected Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease some restrictions after being elected to his third term as general secretary at the Communist Party congress earlier this month, but lockdowns continued across the country. country. In recent days, workers have fled a factory in northern China that produces many iPhones around the world after it began quarantining some employees amid an outbreak.
Shanghai Disney already has strict rules in place for entry: capacity is checked, visitors must present proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours, and present a green health QR code. Guests who have traveled overseas or to high or medium risk areas may not be permitted to enter the resort. Temperature screening is carried out at the entrance and masks are mandatory inside and outside, unless people are eating.
Disney parks raise prices again
The reported lockdown was eerily similar to one that took place exactly a year ago at the destination, which includes a theme park, two hotels, a nature park and a shopping district. Park-goers who showed up for a Halloween party instead saw the gates shut and workers in protective suits swarmed the station. No one was allowed to leave until they were tested.
In the 2021 case, according to Chinese media, a woman who had visited the park tested positive. The Washington Post reported last year that more than 30,000 people who visited Shanghai Disneyland were tested, and all of them tested negative.
Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney theme park to close due to the coronavirus in January 2020. It reopened with strict capacity restrictions in May 2020.
In blockbuster deadline deal, Ravens trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith, NFL’s leading tackler
The Ravens have traded for Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed, adding the NFL’s leading tackler a day before the deadline. Chicago will receive second- and fifth-round draft picks in 2023, according to ESPN.
Smith has an NFL-high 83 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and two interceptions this season. The 2018 first-round pick was due $9.7 million in the final year of his rookie contract; the Ravens’ salary cap charge for this year would be about half of that, should they take on the remainder of his deal.
With Smith’s arrival, the Ravens will have one of the NFL’s fastest inside linebacker duos, as he teams with starter Patrick Queen.
This story will be updated.
