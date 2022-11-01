Unrecognizable Heidi Klum in an elaborate giant worm costume at her Halloween party in NYC

Heidi Klum unveiled her highly anticipated Halloween costume on Monday night, shocking and terrifying Instagram users in the form of a gigantic realistic-looking worm.

The former model, who throws extravagant Halloween parties every year, is known for her love of epic costumes. She held her 21st annual Halloween party on New York’s Lower East Side.

Her spooky outfit was part of a couple’s costume. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as a fisherman with a bloody eye.

The Amazon Prime Instagram page posted a video of Klum’s outfit. The “America’s Got Talent” judge was seen spinning in the amazing costume.

“Trick or Treat, now to see who I’ll be,” Klum says speaking ahead of the dramatic reveal. “Happy Halloworm! my love, @heidiklum,” the caption read.

Klum, 49, previously told Fox News Digital that she likes to throw Halloween parties to encourage people to “get out of their comfort zone” for the night.

“I think it’s fun for people to be someone else for the night,” Klum said of the night, which was presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur. “I think people in general like to be scared.”

The German-American model teased that her costume was “claustrophobic” and “a lot” without revealing what it was.

“It’s just a lot of everything,” she told Fox News Digital. “It’s just a lot. A lot of everything.”

Klum’s past costumes include the Hindu goddess Kali, Fiona from “Shrek” and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.

Fox News’ Lauryn Overhultz and Larry Fink contributed to this report.