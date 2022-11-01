News
US voters say fixing the economy is the top priority
This election season, voters are focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the United States, followed by jobs and the economy as a whole, according to an October Ipsos/Reuters poll.
Over the past year, Americans have focused on returning to restaurants, traveling and enjoying in-person events, which became scarce at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But soaring prices for everything from eggs to plane tickets, as well as uncertainty about the future, have put a damper on many of those plans.
Voters may be divided on many issues, but they all seem to agree that money and how the government allocates it needs to be addressed. When asked what unique message voters hope to send to politicians with their votes this year, the responses tied for No. 1 are “be more efficient and do more” and “fix the economy and reduce the cost of life,” an NBC News poll found.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three of the major economic issues facing the United States right now.
1. Rising cost of living
The consumer price index sitting comfortably at 40-year highs has frustrated consumers and pinching pennies to make ends meet. High prices for essentials like gas and groceries make it difficult to find places to cut spending.
Workers have seen huge wage gains over the past year, with hourly earnings up 5% in September from a year earlier. However, this is not enough to keep up with inflation.
The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes are aimed at controlling inflation. In the meantime, voters want to see Congress and the White House intervene.
Changes in personal income have always been one of the most reliable predictors of elections, says Stephen Ansolabehere, Harvard professor of government and expert on elections and politics.
“Even though income is going up, inflation is taking it down in real terms. That’s what hurts Democrats,” Ansolabehere told CNBC Make It. “That inflation has to do with something the administration did, it’s not something voters actually care about. It’s more like, ‘Am I better?’”
2. The imminent possibility of a recession
While positives such as a low unemployment rate and a the rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) shows some potential to fight a looming recession, voters and pundits are not optimistic about avoiding it entirely.
Bloomberg economists recently pegged the probability of the US entering a recession within 12 months at 100%. And less than a third of voters expect the economy to improve next year, according to a CNBC poll.
The layoffs have yet to trickle down to the labor market. Still, 91% of CEOs expect a recession in the coming year, according to a KPMG survey of 1,325 CEOs between July 12 and August 24, 2022. And 52% of CEOs said conditions in their own industries were worse at the start of the fourth quarter, a survey by nonpartisan think tank The Conference Board found.
Despite reports that administration officials were beginning to explore recession response plans earlier this month, Biden celebrated third quarter GDP reports and insisted that Republicans would try to undermine that progress.
The Fed continues to raise interest rates in its effort to rein in inflation, but those rate hikes could tip the United States into a recession if higher borrowing costs dampen demand too much.
Even though the Fed is technically responsible for pushing the country into a recession, voters will likely look to their elected leaders for solutions.
3. The volatile stock market
The stock market is not a complete picture of the economy, but its performance certainly matters to voters. Seeing their wallets swell as pandemic stimulus efforts materialized, only to tumble and remain volatile through 2022 has many consumers rethinking their retirement plans and worried about their future.
The stock market will stay up and down until there is a clear picture of what the government is doing, says Harvard’s Ansolabehere. Tax reform and changes to the funding of social programs such as food stamps and health insurance can affect consumer budgets and lead to greater market uncertainty.
“There are things Congress shouldn’t do and things it can do to create a more stable situation,” Ansolabehere said. “What Wall Street wants is certainty. They want to be able to expect what Congress is going to do in terms of budgets and taxes.”
Finding that stability could be difficult. If the Democrats lose the House, Congress could be bracing for another debt ceiling standoff that could threaten to shut down the government or push the country into defaulting on its debt, reports The Washington Post.
The war in Ukraine, another Covid surge, and climate change could slow or reverse progress toward a full economic recovery, where prices come back down to earth and checking your 401(k) isn’t so heartbreaking. But it’s up to voters to decide who is best placed to handle these issues.
Grass fire kills man in northwestern Minnesota, authorities say
BARNESVILLE, Minn. — A man has died in what authorities described as an out-of-control grass fire in northwestern Minnesota.
Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the man who died in the blaze, which started around 3 p.m. Sunday at a home near 130th Street and Minnesota 9, about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead.
The fire consumed a semi and several vehicles, threatened several outbuildings and surrounded two farmsteads, according to the Wilkin County sheriff’s office.
The man who died lived in one of the homes at the fire scene, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy was pending Monday.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock try viral pumpkin carving hacks
The one where they make jack-o’-lanterns.
Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock take Halloween pumpkin carving to the next level, thanks to the lifestyle guru Barbara Costellois a handy tip. After Barbara, who goes by the name “Brunch With Babs” on social media, posted a pumpkin carving tutorial on TikTok, the Friends the actress decided to accept it.
In a video posted Oct. 31 to Jennifer’s Instagram, the 53-year-old is seen flipping the pumpkin and drawing a circle with a red dry-erase marker. She cuts the bottom to reveal gooey pumpkin seeds, then prepares for the next step.
“For this next game, we’re going to have to put on glasses,” says Jennifer. “Just for safety.”
She then pulls out an electric hand mixer, scraping the beaters along the pumpkin to remove the seeds. The next step in the process is designing the face of the pumpkin, and Jennifer diligently follows Babs’ hack as she uses a mallet to drive cookie cutters into the pumpkin to create perfect shapes.
Romelu Lukaku suffers pre-World Cup injury setback after Inter Milan game, days after Roberto Martinez said Belgian striker ‘can do anything as a No.9’
Inter Milan have confirmed that Romelu Lukaku has picked up another injury after returning to the Serie A side last week.
The news will also come as a blow to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ahead of the World Cup, with Martinez recently telling talkSPORT how much he appreciates the centre-forward.
The Serie A club have confirmed that Lukaku picked up another injury in training this week, with the star suffering from a sprained left thigh.
“Lukaku underwent medical examinations at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano this morning, revealing a strain in the myocardial scar of the biceps femoris of the left thigh,” Inter said in a statement on Monday.
The 29-year-old had spent the last two months on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in August.
Last week’s Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen marked his first game since recovering, as the Chelsea loanee got on the scoresheet in the 4-0 win.
Lukaku then featured again for his side in Serie A three days later, playing 22 minutes in the second half of the 3-0 win over Sampdoria.
Now, after his further injury setback, Lukaku will be out of the squad again and will miss his side’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which is live on talkSPORT 2.
With just 20 days to go before the World Cup, Lukaku’s chances of competing for his country also look slim.
Just last week, Red Devils boss Martinez told talkSPORT that Lukaku has more talent than people are making out, despite his below-par spell at Chelsea.
“When you see a player like Romelu Lukaku who can do anything as a [No.] 9, you enter the [game knowing] you are going to be judged on everything you do,” Martinez said.
“I think a lot of people don’t [misjudge] his exceptional quality which is to score goals. You look at his stats, the way he’s done over the years, he’s a goalscorer.
“Now I’ve seen so many times that he gets criticized for the things he doesn’t do, which is totally unfair. The perfect player doesn’t exist.
“Even Lionel Messi doesn’t use his right foot or control the aerial game, you can always find aspects in any player that he’s not good for.”
“I don’t think we’ve seen the best, consistent [version of him]”, added Martinez. “His best season was in Serie A with Inter Milan during the first spell.
“I think that’s where he became more mature and a player who can really lead a team. You don’t have a lot of goalscorers who can lead a team.
“I think we saw him become that in Italy. It was a tough decision to go to Chelsea, in his heart he had joined a team that had just won the Champions League and had faced a lot of difficulties to fit the way the team was playing.
“But for me if you look at his consistency in the national team, he’s broken all their goalscoring records and he’s someone who can really give you exactly what you want from a No.9 because he has so many profiles in one player.”
However, now it looks like Belgium will have to travel to Qatar without their main striker.
Frenchman Paul Pogba will also miss this winter’s tournament after suffering a setback following a knee injury suffered in the summer.
Judge dismisses Meadows lawsuit against January 6 committee
Meadows is likely to appeal the ruling, putting his testimony out of reach of the Jan. 6 select committee, which is expected to disband at the end of the year. Meadows attorney George Terwilliger did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ruling, however, could have implications for numerous other lawsuits brought against the Jan. 6 committee by Trump allies — many of which have also landed in Nichols’ court.
It’s an important win for the select committee, but in some ways it’s hollow. The panel repeatedly told Nichols that it chose not to assert its ‘speech or debate’ immunity and wanted the judge – a Donald Trump appointee – to issue a more sweeping ruling on Trump’s efforts. to assert executive privilege over Meadows’ testimony. A ruling in favor of the committee would have been an exclamation point in its 14-month investigation, underscoring the panel’s urgent need to hear from Meadows, a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The panel has been seeking Meadows’ testimony since September 2021, saying his evidence showed Meadows was a key participant in almost every facet of Trump’s plan to grab a second term he did not win. Meadows has been involved in efforts to stoke distrust of the election results, coordinating with the Trump campaign on messaging and serving as a gatekeeper for some of Trump’s outside advisers. He was on a Jan. 4, 2021 phone call in which Trump urged Georgia election officials to “find” enough votes to help him win. And he was with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the Capitol, and Trump waited hours to make a public statement, despite urgent pleas from allies and lawmakers.
Nichols acknowledged the important purpose of the select committee’s investigation, but he took issue with the panel’s tactics in the trial.
For example, Nichols noted that if the committee got a decision he didn’t like from him, he could simply choose to raise “speech or debate” issues in the appeals court.
“Such an outcome could result in a significant waste of time and resources, particularly given the novel constitutional issues this case presents on the merits,” Nichols noted.
Nichols hinted at his frustration with the committee’s approach during a Sept. 7 hearing on the matter, noting that the committee had asserted “speak or debate” immunity in numerous Jan. 6-related lawsuits.
Meadows argued in his lawsuit that he was immune to congressional subpoenas as a member of Trump’s inner circle, which meant large swaths of his potential testimony were covered by executive privilege. In fact, Trump had encouraged Meadows to claim executive privilege and sought to block him and other high-profile aides from providing valuable testimony to the committee.
But the select committee rejected that premise, saying Trump, as a former president, had no reason to shield Meadows’ testimony, especially after incumbent President Joe Biden waived any claims of privilege that Meadows tried to lift. Even if Trump had the ability to assert privilege, the panel argued that his need for Meadows’ testimony was easily great enough to overcome that assertion.
But Nichols said that even with the House’s effort to circumvent “speech or debate” immunity – a position Meadows broadly agreed with – the judge said he was bound to consider it. He compared “speak or debate” immunity to foreign sovereign immunity, noting that courts will dismiss cases on this basis even when they are not claimed by litigants.
The judge said that without an explicit waiver from the affected House members, constitutional immunity applied to the case and required Meadows’ lawsuit to be dismissed.
Nicholas Wu and Josh Gerstein contributed to this report.
Ukraine steps up bid to kick Iran out of World Cup — RT Sport News
The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) will ask FIFA to consider excluding Iran from the tournament in Qatar
Ukrainian football officials have announced that they will officially ask FIFA to consider excluding Iran from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. A statement issued on Monday accused Tehran of “systemic human rights violations” and help “Russian Military Aggression Against Ukraine.”
The decision was announced on the website of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), following a meeting of its executive committee. Last week, the CEO of one of Ukraine’s biggest clubs, Shakhtar Dontesk, made a similar proposal.
“Given media reports of systematic human rights violations in Iran, which may violate the principles and standards of the FIFA Statutes, taking into account United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 regarding the imposition of sanctions against Iran and possible Iranian involvement in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, [it was decided] to ask FIFA to consider excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” the UAF statement read.
kyiv and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying missiles and drones to Russia for its ongoing military operation against Ukraine – allegations denied by Tehran and Moscow.
Iran will be among 32 nations to take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will take place from November 20 to December 18.
The Iranian team was drawn in Group B of the tournament, alongside England, Wales and the United States. They begin their campaign against England on November 21.
Last week, Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergey Palkin said Iran should be kicked out of the World Cup and replaced by Ukraine, who failed to qualify after losing a knockout final to Wales in June.
“While Iranian leaders will enjoy watching their national team play at the World Cup, Ukrainians will be killed by Iranian drones and Iranian missiles,” Palkin wrote on social media.
Palkin claimed that Ukraine had “proved it was worth participating” in Qatar, arguing that replacing Iran would be “historically and sportingly justified.”
Ukrainian football chief wants Russia banned from FIFA and UEFA
In the same statement on Monday, the UAF said it would ask FIFA and UEFA to exclude Russian Football Union (RFU) membership from the two organisations, after plans were discussed for the integration of teams in four new Russian regions, which used to be part of Ukraine, to join the Russian football system.
22 charged in Mountain View market food aid scheme, authorities say
An investigation into a Mountain View neighborhood market has led prosecutors to file 221 charges against 22 people – store workers and suspected gang members – who authorities say used the business as a front to sell food. drugs, officials said Monday.
The purpose of the operation was to dismantle “a den of criminals,” Assistant District Attorney Robert Hickey said during an afternoon news conference at San Diego Police Headquarters.
“We will not sit idly by while corporations partner with gang members to perpetuate violence in our community,” Hickey said.
Police and prosecutors said employees at Mike’s Market on Ocean View Boulevard teamed up with documented gang members as part of a scheme to convert food purchase benefits – loaded onto a card as a debit card – cash for customers.
The employees then pocketed some of the money and the customers used the rest to buy drugs, prosecutors said.
They said profits from drug sales allowed gang members to buy firearms, which were used in crimes, such as shootings.
Hickey said two employees pocketed nearly $2 million in food assistance benefits.
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit and Mayor Todd Gloria said the action came in response to calls from residents who said they were nervous about the violence around Mike’s Market.
In the past 12 months, three men have been shot and killed near the store: Rahman Thomas, Dorian Franklin and Jimmie Lee Roberts III.
“People don’t feel safe in their homes or walk the streets in their neighborhoods,” Nisleit said. “To the community, we have heard your concerns loud and clear.”
Fourteen defendants pleaded not guilty Monday in San Diego Superior Court to various charges. Most of the charges in the case include selling drugs and grand theft from the US Department of Agriculture, which administers food benefit programs.
Hickey said the program benefits “people with dietary needs” and addictions.
“It’s a place where gang members congregate because they work hand-in-hand with clerks to facilitate narcotics transactions throughout the day,” Hickey said. “It was a place that had become a haven for criminals. No more.”
The investigation began in July and lasted about a month and a half, Assistant District Attorney Miriam Hemming said.
Hickey said a grand jury heard evidence for eight days and returned the 221-count indictment on October 20.
San Diego police and law enforcement partners served search warrants and arrest warrants last week at several homes in the county. Seven defendants were pending Monday afternoon, and officials said the investigation was ongoing.
