A star government witness in the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has testified that he believed the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol could spark a new American Revolution potentially led by the extremist group.
Vibe Check: Nets not overreacting to losing streak, but winning cures all
The Nets aren’t overreacting. They’re not pressing the big red button.
It’s the easiest thing to do — or to suggest one should do — when the going gets tough early into an NBA season with championship aspirations: Blow it up and start from scratch. And for the Nets, Kyrie Irving essentially poured lighter fluid on an already flammable situation following Kevin Durant’s offseason trade request and ultimatum.
Ten days from the season opener feels more like 10 years for a Nets team whose on-court struggles are only overshadowed by its off-court drama.
They are a championship contender for the third season in a row, but only have one win in their first six games to show — and their latest loss came against an Indiana Pacers team they were 11-point favorites against.
“They’ve [the Pacers] got three guys hitting five-plus threes and they were hot: Buddy Hield, Tyrese [Haliburton], and Benedict [Mathurin],” Kevin Durant said after the loss. “They’re good players though. All of them will get $100 million dollars so regardless of the expectation or what they look like on paper, they’re individually good players, then they got some more that were hurt tonight. There’s talent in this league. We can’t overlook everybody.”
That’s been the name of the game through the first six games — the first five of which were against legitimate NBA playoff competition before Nets fans all-but booed the team off the court following a particularly embarrassing effort — or lack thereof — against an Indiana team Las Vegas has winning fewer than 24 games this season; and funny enough, it’s why the Nets aren’t overreacting to their early season woes.
It’s one thing for the team to maintain things will be ugly before they get pretty, and it’s a completely different story to live that truth during a particularly poor start to the season.
The Nets only view themselves as truly having blown one real game. The other four losses came against the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, all teams positioned to make deep playoff runs this season, all of whom have rosters that have largely been constructed similarly for years against a fresh Nets team still searching for its identity.
“Things aren’t bad. We lost a basketball game,” veteran big man Markieff Morris said after shootaround Monday morning. “I think that we have to realize that, six games into the season with a brand new team, Indiana was a bad loss because they really outplayed us, but the games before that, we played against a good team that had some good players and they’ve been playing together for awhile, so they had some camaraderie that we’re trying to get.
“And six games into the season, like, I don’t — our best basketball is ahead of us for sure.”
Yet on the other side of the same coin is genuine concern, concern the cross-country Los Angeles Lakers have also shown for a championship team built around LeBron James that, like the Nets, is also off to a 1-5 start.
What if things don’t get better? What if the issues begin to compound? What if the locker room fractures? Is this team strong enough to sustain another losing streak?
The Nets have been preaching patience but now, as a fanbase supporting a team with the NBA’s third-highest payroll begins yearning for results in the win-loss column, that patience will truly be put to the test.
“I think our approach as coaches has been to be honest and fair at the same time — to point out when it’s not up to our standards, to point out where we need to improve and be fair at the same time,” Steve Nash said ahead of a second-straight tipoff against the Pacers on Monday. “I think deep down, that’s the only way we can really respect the process, if we are honest that there are certain things that need to get better and be firm with those things. We’ve got to keep fighting. That’s the biggest thing. We can’t take our foot off the gas. I think we did last time out and we’ve got to resist the urge to not have that winning mentality, to be willing to go that extra step for each other.”
That being said, the Nets still feel strongly about their chances of turning the season around. Ben Simmons said the team had a players-only meeting where he characterized the mood as “honest.”
“Obviously I’m not gonna talk about [what was said during the meeting], but it was honest,” said Simmons. “That’s what winning teams do: Hold each other accountable, be open and talk to your teammates and respect that.”
Simmons also glared a look of disgust when asked if the Nets can turn their season around.
“F—k yeah, I believe it,” he said. “I believe we can be the best team in the NBA. I believe that.”
A Pacers source also relayed confidence to the Daily News that the Nets — given their championship and veteran pedigree — would eventually hit their stride and figure out how to win games.
Provided, of course, that they give it time and don’t fracture from within before playing their best basketball, the source offered as a caveat.
The key to keeping steady, according to veteran guard Patty Mills, is to “keep things light,” not riding the highs too high or the lows too low.
“Just being able to stay level headed throughout this whole thing,” Mills said at Monday’s shootaround. “Understand that this is a new group that we’re trying to find the dynamics to be able to make this thing work, and then, that takes time. So I think for us to be able to understand and go through it this early in the season, it’s good for us if we’re able to stay together and see the big picture.”
Mills doesn’t believe anything is broken, and the team appears fully under the assumption that all will work once they get the time to mesh, when Simmons fully recovers from his offseason back surgery, and when Joe Harris and Seth Curry make full returns from their recent ankle surgeries.
“I don’t think anything needs fixing just yet. I think we need to play a lot harder, we need to execute, that’s what’s being said, but between the group: The group gets along really well,” Mills said. “We’re all in the trenches here together. So to flip it to a positive, it’s good that we’re going through this early so we can figure it out. Just just making sure that we do stay together in the trenches to be able to work it all out.”
Brighton, Melbourne rocked by stabbing man who allegedly broke into homes before police used Taser gun
Halloween horror in affluent Melbourne suburbs as a knife-wielding man allegedly broke into homes before police tasered him… after Dan Andrews dismissed fears of a crime wave
- A huge police operation was launched after a home invasion in Brighton on Monday
- A 44-year-old man allegedly stole several cars then locked himself in a woman’s house
- He was eventually tasered and arrested and is in police custody in hospital
A carjacker on an alleged crime spree threatened Melbourne residents with a knife before breaking into a woman’s home and sparking a two-hour standoff, police say.
The 44-year-old is believed to have rammed vehicles with a stolen car in the south-east of the city before arriving in the wealthy suburb of Brighton around 1pm on Monday where he threatened the residents with the gun and holed up in the house in Cluden St.
Police launched a full-scale operation, which included the Critical Incident Response Team, and the man was finally arrested around 3pm after being tasered and taken to hospital where he remains under police custody.
The woman who owns the Cluden St home, believed to be in her 60s, was not home when the alleged break-in happened on Monday afternoon and is not known to the man, said the police.
A 44-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital after being shocked (pictured)
Shocked locals witnessed the massive police operation in Brighton on Monday afternoon
The suburb is one of Melbourne’s wealthiest and home to a number of high-profile residents, including Bec Judd with husband Chris and My Kitchen Rules star Zana Pali, who have both complained about the rising rate of crime.
Ms Pali, who was out with her young family on Monday, shared video of a police helicopter circling the suburb.
Earlier this year, Ms Judd claimed violent crime was ‘escalating’ in the exclusive suburb, making residents feel unsafe and ‘the state government didn’t seem to care. worry”.
“The increasing nature of home invasion type crime in our local community is what makes residents, especially women, feel unsafe,” she told The Australian.
Premier Dan Andrews said there were 500 more police officers in the ranks in Victoria, 70 in the Bayside area, and he did not want to argue with Ms Judd.
My Kitchen Rules star and Brighton resident Zana Pali (right) was trick-or-treating on Monday and spotted Victoria Police helicopters circling her suburb (left)
Brighton resident Bec Judd has called for more to be done about the alleged rise in crime in the city
Victoria Police released a statement saying the 44-year-old was first spotted in an allegedly stolen Audi saloon in St Kilda at around 11.40am, which allegedly rammed two police cars as they attempted to drive away. intercept it.
“Investigators have been advised that the man, who was armed with a stabbing weapon, then drove to Elwood where he allegedly dumped the Audi and hijacked a Volvo car,” the statement said.
“With the help of the Air Wing, police tracked the vehicle, which is believed to have driven erratically in the St Kilda, Elwood and Brighton areas.”
The man then allegedly entered a property in Davies St and threatened a resident – but was chased away with a rake – before entering the house in Cluden St.
Brighton local MP James Newbury is fighting for a police station in the suburbs
Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews previously said he was ‘not interested in arguing with Bec Judd’ after complaining that he felt unsafe at his multi-million dollar Bayside mansion .
“I was told by an investigator that he (the man) locked himself in the bathroom of one of the lady’s houses,” a resident who lives opposite the house told the Herald Sun.
“What I do know is that he had to be tasered. It was scary, because I have my son and his friend at home.
The 44-year-old man is taking part in the investigations under police custody.
Paul Pelosi’s new attack details conspiracy theories
More details emerged Monday after the Justice Department filed federal kidnapping and assault charges against David DePape, the man charged in last week’s attack on the president’s husband, Paul Pelosi. of the Nancy Pelosi House.
DePape, 42, is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home in San Francisco on Friday morning. DePape has been charged with assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official, with additional charges expected later Monday.
The federal complaint also debunked conspiracy theories that have been spreading across the internet, fueling rhetoric in right-wing circles and casting doubt on some of the facts of the attack. Conspiracy theories have moved from the fringe to the mainstream, with members of Congress sharing them. A Times review of his online accounts shows DePape had moved further into the world of far-right conspiracies, anti-Semitism and hate.
How did the break-in happen?
DePape told officers in a taped interview last week that he kicked in a glass door in the house using a hammer, according to the criminal complaint. He said Paul Pelosi was in bed at the time and “seemed surprised” by him. DePape allegedly told Paul Pelosi to wake up and he was “looking for Nancy,” to which Paul Pelosi replied that she wasn’t there. Paul Pelosi apparently asked DePape how they could resolve the situation.
Paul Pelosi said in a later interview with police that DePape told him he wanted to speak to “Nancy” and when Pelosi replied that his wife was not home and wouldn’t be for several days, DePape replied that he would sit and wait.
Police body-worn camera footage showed a broken laminated glass door near the doorknob near the home’s back porch, supporting DePape’s account.
How did Paul Pelosi call 911?
According to the federal criminal complaint, the San Francisco dispatcher received a call around 2:23 a.m. from Paul Pelosi from his home in San Francisco. He told the dispatcher that there was a man inside the house and the man was waiting for Nancy Pelosi.
DePape told police in a separate interview that once inside the house he wanted to tie Paul Pelosi up so he could sleep because he was ‘tired of having to carry a backpack’ . DePape reportedly pulled zip ties out of his pocket so he could restrain Paul Pelosi, but Pelosi moved to another part of the house. DePape allegedly stopped him and they returned to the bedroom.
Paul Pelosi went into the bathroom while they were talking and called 911 on his phone, DePape told police. DePape said he “felt like Pelosi’s actions compelled him to respond” and that there was “no way the police were forgetting the call.” DePape said he stayed after the 911 call because “like the American Founding Fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the ability to surrender.”
How did the attack happen?
A San Francisco police officer arrived at the house at 2:31 a.m. and knocked on the front door, according to the complaint. DePape told police that he and Paul Pelosi went down to the front door and Paul Pelosi opened the door for police. DePape also said that Paul Pelosi grabbed the hammer from DePape’s hand, to which DePape replied that he was not going to surrender and that he would go “by” Paul Pelosi.
Once the door was opened, an officer saw Paul Pelosi and DePape both holding a gavel; DePape’s other hand held Pelosi’s forearm. The officers asked the men what was going on, to which DePape replied that “everything was fine”. The police told them to drop the hammer.
DePape allegedly pulled Paul Pelosi’s hammer and swung it, hitting him in the head, authorities said. Police restrained DePape; Paul Pelosi seemed oblivious.
Who owned the hammer?
Paul Pelosi told police in an interview Sunday that DePape had a hammer with him the entire time during their conversation and that the hammer did not belong to the Pelosis, according to the complaint.
What were DePape’s alleged motives?
Police did not release an official motive for the attack, but said DePape “had a target in mind.”
DePape allegedly revealed during a police interview that he was “going to take Nancy hostage and talk to her,” according to the complaint. He would “let her go” if she was telling the “truth”, but if she was “lying”, he would break her “kneecaps”. DePape told authorities he considered Nancy the “leader of the pack of lies being told by the Democratic Party” and that by breaking her kneecaps, she should be propelled into Congress.
DePape also said he wanted to “use Nancy to lure” another person to him, according to authorities.
His account contradicts right-wing and conservative pundits, who dismissed the attack as a random incident, pointing instead to the rise in crime.
In one segment, the Fox News host Jesse Watters fired DePape’s racist and conspiratorial writings, saying he alone, “read a few of them and he looks mentally ill.”
Later, he attributes the crime to the attack.
“Democrats and the media ignored the crime wave only to cover it up when Nancy Pelosi’s husband is attacked,” he said on Friday. “People are beaten with hammers every day.”
The criminal complaint detailed DePape’s political motives, in which he told police he intended to break Nancy Pelosi’s kneecaps, to “show other members of Congress that actions have consequences.”
What would the authorities have recovered from DePape?
Police allegedly removed a phone, clipper cards, cash and an unidentified card from DePape’s shorts pocket immediately after the attack, according to the complaint. They also asked DePape if he had any ID on him, to which he replied that it might be in his backpack on the porch.
Officers searched DePape’s backpack and found a roll of duct tape, a hammer, white rope, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a newspaper, the complaint states. Officers also found zip ties in the Pelosis’ bedroom and in the hallway near the front door of the house.
Authorities also searched the garage of a Shasta Street residence in Richmond on Saturday, where the home owner confirmed DePape had apparently lived for about two years. Police executed a search warrant and found a sword, two hammers, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, as well as letters from the IRS, PayPal credit cards and DMV documents belonging to DePape.
What was DePape wearing?
Some conspiracy theories alleging Paul Pelosi and DePape knew each other allege the attacker was found in his underwear when police arrived, a claim that was made in a news report that has since been retracted. The conspiracy, however, continues to spread.
On Sunday evening, the son of former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., retweeted an image men’s underwear and a hammer, a nod to the unfounded conspiracy.
During their investigation, however, police interviewed a witness who worked as a private security guard at a nearby address and said they saw someone in “all black, carrying a large black bag on their back” walking towards the home of the Pelosis. The witness also said he heard knocks on the door or the car, then sirens a minute or two later.
Did Paul Pelosi and DePape know each other before the attack?
Authorities say Paul Pelosi and DePape did not know each other before the attack, but the unsubstantiated claim that the two had a history together continues to spread online.
On Monday morning, US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested in a tweet that the striker knew Pelosi, the caller“Paul Pelosi’s friend.”
But the indictment directly contradicts several parts of this conspiracy theory.
Paul Pelosi told police while being transported to San Francisco General Hospital that he had never seen DePape before that night and was sleeping when DePape broke into his room, according to the complaint. He also told the dispatcher on the 911 call that he did not know the identity of the man who broke into his home, but the man said his name was David.
DePape also confirmed Pelosi’s account, telling them he walked through a glass door to gain access to the house.
Did DePape live in a home that displayed BLM and LGBTQ support?
Conservative figures have continued to try to link DePape to Democratic or left-wing causes, often sharing an image of a supposed home of the alleged abuser displaying support for Black Lives Matter and an LGBTQ rainbow flag.
Ben Shaprio, on his popular conservative podcast, also read an excerpt from writer Michael Shellenberger’s Substack blog, which has circulated widely online. The writer describes a Berkeley home displaying leftist flags and signs as Oxane Taub’s home and DePape’s former home.
DePape, however, does not reside there. The criminal complaint says DePape lived in a garage in the backyard of a house in Richmond.
DePape’s blogging also shows that he had drifted into right-wing conspiracies, espousing anti-Semitic, racist and misogynistic views. He often brought up unsubstantiated theories like QAnon, Gamergate, and Pizzagate, among others.
When did DePape start posting right-wing conspiracies online?
Although DePape left a series of racist and right-wing conspiratorial writings online, some conspirators have tried to dismiss them as fabrications.
The conspiracy theory is that the blogs were created on Friday, the day of the attack as a way to link Republicans and conservatives in the violent attack.
“They were created on Friday and deleted on Saturday,” one person on Twitter claims. However, one of DePape’s sites, reviewed by the Los Angeles Times, shows that the website was registered on September 8, 2022, and had posts dating back to at least August.
The Gateway Pundit, a site known for repeatedly posting misinformation, also suggested the sites were fabricated “to smear conservatives”.
DePape’s daughter, however, confirmed to The Times that DePape authored the blog, sharing some of the connections with her and occasionally posting intimate text conversations between him and his daughter.
Oathkeeper Graydon Young said the January 6 attack was like a ‘Bastille-type’ moment
“I guess I was acting like a traitor, someone acting against my own government,” he said. in the Rhodes trial and four others in federal court in Washington.
The testimony Monday of Young, 57, of the Tampa area, is critical to the prosecution. He is one of three expected witnesses who have pleaded guilty to at least one of three overlapping conspiracies in which Rhodes and others are charged. The Oath Keepers co-defendants are accused of being in military-style attire in a “stack” formation outside the Capitol and staging firearms just outside Washington.
Prosecutors must show that even though Rhodes did not enter the building that day, he and his co-defendants conspired to forcibly oppose the legal transition of presidential power, to obstruct Congress from meeting to certify the results of the 2020 elections or to obstruct lawmakers.
What you need to know about the Oath Keepers lawsuit
Young said he believed there was an implicit understanding among the oath keepers who participated in the encrypted communications with Rhodes that he called on to violently oppose President Biden’s inauguration, even though Young said there was no specific order to enter the Capitol on January 6 or explicit consent to commit a crime.
“To your knowledge, there was no specific plan to get through the gates of the Capitol, was there?” Rhodes’ attorney, James Lee Bright, asked during cross-examination.
“Yeah,” Young replied.
But Young told prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler, “I participated in a conspiracy to obstruct Congress. … We were going to disrupt Congress, wherever they meet.
“I felt like it was common sense. We talked about doing something about election fraud when we arrived on the 6th, and when the crowd broke through the barricades in the building, the opportunity came forward to do something.
Young, a retired civilian software project manager and Navy Reserve information systems technician, told jurors how after the 2020 election he grew bored with rental property and businesses of childcare to his wife and wife and had spent “two to six” hours a day following President Donald. Trump’s false claims about massive voter fraud.
Young said he thought further protests would be “ineffective,” knew the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress was the “last step” before Biden’s inauguration two weeks later, and joined the Oath Keepers because that “I felt like something had to change or be over.”
“I was really emotionally invested in what was going on. It started to cloud my judgment and shift my priorities,” away from his family, Young said.
Young signed up as a bodyguard for Trump’s political confidant Roger Stone in Florida, where he met a paramilitary trainer. Young, who owned 10 firearms, including two AR-15 military-style rifles, said he explored firearms training using simulated bullets for his security team, and reported to the co- accused of Rhodes and leader of the Florida Oath Keepers on January 6 Kelly Meggs, who Young said. both directed Actions of the Keepers of the Oath in Washington that day.
On the stand, Young said he remembered Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, saying the voting machines had been tampered with and the US government was an accomplice; he thought it was time to stand up against a corrupt government “forcing us to accept an invalid election and whatever else”.
Young testified that Meggs told other Florida members in cryptic chats in December 2020 that the Oathkeepers were ready to be potential leaders of “millions” once the resistance began. When Young grew concerned that the opposing federal authority was a “sucker race”, and that he and others doubted they could stop election certification, Rhodes unexpectedly joined the chat. to “motivate” them – “like the CEO appearing in your chat.”
“It’s not a fool’s errand,” Rhodes said in a Christmas Day thread, just after another participant said, “We’re going to be ahead of 1776.2.”
Congress must have been afraid and convinced that “it will be the time of torches and pitchforks that I[f] they’re not doing the right thing,” Rhodes said, adding that if Trump didn’t act on calling on the military and private militias to stay in power, the Oath Keepers would.
Young said he took this as an implicit understanding that the Oath Keeper patriots would oppose an “enemy” made up of Congress, Biden and the heads of federal agencies: “I didn’t know exactly how we [Oath Keepers] would act or when… – if the general population would stop to resist the fraud, then we would step in and help them, or get them to do something – but I thought that meant that after Biden was confirmed, he there would then be a reaction and resistance.
Young said he had not brought a rifle to Washington because he had traveled by air, and Meggs said he would bring one for himself. However, Young said he and his sister, a former North Carolina police officer, brought a few handguns with them to the DC area.
In Washington that day, Meggs made the decision to have a group of oath keepers come to the Capitol to meet with Rhodes after hearing that the police barricades had been breached and was in communication with Rhodes, Young said.
Ex-Oath Keeper describes grim worldview behind US Capitol attack
While there, Young said he put his hand on the shoulder of co-defendant Kenneth Harrelson, another member of the Florida Oath Keepers and co-defendant. Young said the couple spent about 30 minutes at the Capitol after “pushing” their way through the building and joining a crowd that tried to overtake police defending the Senate chamber before being pushed back by chemical irritants.
Young pleaded guilty in June 2021 to conspiracy and obstructing an official process of Congress. He testified after prosecutors offered to dismiss four other charges and reduce a recommended prison sentence of 63 to 78 months in a deal for his “substantial cooperation”.
Young’s testimony, which comes during the fifth week of the trial and after proceedings were halted last week by Rhodes testing positive for the coronavirus, could be key to whether prosecutors can tell the actions of Rhodes and his co-accused from those of nearly 300 accused. to attempt or conspire to obstruct Congress, but not to use force to oppose the government.
Two weeks ago, a second co-operator, Jason Dolan, 46, of Wellington, Florida, said the group’s members were prepared to stop Congress from confirming the 2020 election result “by any means necessary”. , including armed combat, and struggled with potentially dying a “treasonable” death.
It would be “a betrayal to fight what I consider to be an illegitimate form of government,” Dolan said. Like Young, Dolan testified that Rhodes said the Oath Keepers would act even if Trump did not: “We will act to stop certification of the election…by any means necessary.” That’s why we brought our guns.
But Dolan also testified that he was unaware of any orders or “specific missions” to enter the building, and took it as “commander’s intent” or an overall goal to keep Trump in power.
Elon Musk says he will be CEO of Twitter
San Francisco:
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would be chief executive of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.
The move comes after Musk, who also heads Tesla and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
Musk had also changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in a sign alluding to the decision.
Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1.
The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.
The teams worked out on the field before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m., about three hours before the scheduled first pitch.
Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.
After two games in Houston, the World Series had moved to Philly for Monday night and the Astros were set to send right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. against Phillies righty Noah Syndergaard.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers would remain the starter for Game 3 if there was a rainout. There was no immediate indication if Syndergaard would pitch for the Phillies.
The Astros had not named a Game 4 starter and the Phillies were going with lefty Ranger Suárez.
The Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.
Biden ‘avoids battleground states’ with just eight days until midterms
President Joe Biden will avoid several of the battleground states that helped elect him president and instead focus on bolstering Democratic areas ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
The president is struggling with low approval ratings and voter frustration with the economy where the cost of living has risen as inflation has risen.
That made some Democratic candidates shy about appearing with him.
With the election less than a week away, the White House is weighing where it can best deploy the president in the fight to keep Democrats in control of Congress.
But where it goes wrong is just as remarkable as where it goes.
Of the 14 states with some of the most competitive Senate and gubernatorial races, based on Cook Political Report ratings, Biden has visited six since Sept. 1, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
Biden hasn’t been to Arizona, Nevada or Georgia — three states that helped set up the White House — and he’s not expected to.
Nor is he making any additional stops in Wisconsin or Michigan — two other states that helped him get elected president.
President Joe Biden will avoid several of the battleground states that helped elect him president – like Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin
Barack Obama, however, was in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin over the weekend, trying to support party candidates there. The former president will be in Arizona and Nevada this week to join the Democrats.
By contrast, President Biden has had a particularly light campaign schedule even as the White House says he travels and fundraises for the party.
Most of those trips have been to strong blue states, where the president is seeking campaign money and supporting Democrats in the districts he’s carried in 2020.
Looking at Barack Obama’s program for October 2010, before his first midterm election, the then president completed 22 campaign-related trips.
Biden, by comparison, made eight campaign-related trips in October 2022, according to an analysis of presidential trips by DailyMail.com.
The President does a few road events but they are limited.
Biden will be in Florida on Tuesday, a competitive state he lost to Donald Trump two years ago. He will campaign for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demings.
On Saturday, he and Obama will campaign in Philadelphia for gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and Senate candidate Jon Fetterman.
Biden will make his closing statement at a rally in Maryland on Monday. The state is a traditional stronghold for Democrats.
Obama, meanwhile, will be in Nevada on Tuesday for the Democratic senator. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is facing a difficult re-election campaign.
The former president will be Arizona on Wednesday to try to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Democratic Senator Mark Kelly, who is running for re-election.
With the Senate currently made up of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, any Senate race can overturn control. Republicans should win the House.
If the GOP gains control of a single chamber, it can thwart Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.
Barack Obama will be in Arizona and Nevada this week; he was in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin this weekend – above he is with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday
Democrats are spending big on the blue quarters Biden has worn in 2020 as they try to fight off a red wave.
Republicans are hammering Biden hard on the economy. And they’re targeting Democrats in general on crime.
Traditionally, the president’s party loses seats in midterm elections.
In 2010, during Obama’s first term, Republicans won 63 seats in the House to take control of the chamber. This year, they need a net gain of five seats to oust the Democrats from power.
