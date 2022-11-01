Viktor Orbán-funded think tank promises to shake up Brussels – POLITICO

Lula da Silva won the elections in Brazil with a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast. PA

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a remarkable political comeback by regaining the presidency of Brazil. His narrow victory, in the second round, was the closest margin of victory in an election since Brazil returned to democracy in the late 1980s.

The result was 50.9% for Lula and 49.1% for incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro – a difference of just over two million votes out of nearly 119 million valid votes cast.

Lula is now set for a third term, 12 years after completing his second term as an exceptionally popular president who achieved both economic growth and social inclusion between 2003 and 2010.

During the campaign, the two contenders fought over familiar themes: Bolsonaro reminded voters of uncovered corruption involving several members of Lula’s administration.

For his part, Lula criticized Bolsonaro for his mishandling of the COVID crisis, in which Brazil recorded the second national death toll behind the United States.

But – unlike 2018, when Lula was ruled ineligible due to his 2017 corruption conviction (since overturned) and Bolsonaro instead beat the inexperienced and relatively unknown Fernando Haddad, this was not an election in which corruption was a central problem.

Instead, the economy seemed to be the top concern for most voters. The core of Lula’s support is concentrated most heavily in the impoverished northeast. Bolsonaro’s support is particularly strong among well-to-do households in the south, southeast and center-west.

Lula’s 10-party coalition was a broad left-to-center-right coalition. The campaign brought together two political forces that had been enemies in the 2000s: Lula’s Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores, or PT) and politicians who had been or still were members of the centre-right Social Democratic Party. (Partido da Social Democracia Brasileira, or PSDB) and the Brazilian Democratic Movement (Movimento Democratico Brasileiro, or MDB).

Lula’s running mate was Geraldo Alckmin, a conservative Catholic and former PSDB member. Simone Tebet, member of the MDB, presidential candidate in the first round, campaigned for Lula in the second round and who will probably be offered a place in Lula’s Cabinet.

One of the keys to the future Lula government is whether this coalition can remain united. He remained united during the campaign, when he had the common goal of defeating the incumbent president. Whether he will retain his unity in government is another question.

Cracks could appear as the administration faces tough choices about managing the economy and the challenge of rebuilding state capacity in areas most damaged by Bolsonaro’s administration. The damage is particularly evident in the environment, public health, education, human rights and foreign policy.

Bolsonaro’s reaction?

Bolsonaro has yet to issue a statement on the election results to admit or allege fraud. The next few days will provide a test of his character and the nature of the movement that brought him to the presidency.

This movement is sometimes characterized as an alliance of the hard right of Beef (agribusiness), Bible (Evangelical Protestants) and Bullets (part of the police and military, as well as the newly expanded ranks of landlords firearms).

Bolsonaro could take back what he said after the final debate (“whoever has the most votes wins the election”) and concede defeat. But he could also emulate his hero and mentor Donald Trump and try to spread a narrative about fraud, refuse to accept the legitimacy of Lula’s election victory and become the leader of a disloyal opposition to the new government.

Under Brazilian law, he has the right to challenge the result by appealing to the Supreme Electoral Court, as did the losing candidate in 2014, Aecio Neves of the PSDB.

But it should present compelling evidence. The result would likely be similar to the result after the 2014 election, when the court finally ruled against Neves.

Lula reached out to the opposition in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening. He said something Bolsonaro has never said after his victory in 2018 – or at any time since: “I will govern for 215 million Brazilians, and not just for those who voted for me”.

He also outlined some of the goals of his future government. The most pressing are reducing hunger and poverty, accelerating economic growth and strengthening the industrial sector.

Importantly, Lula also stressed the need to cooperate with international partners to slow the rate of deforestation in the Amazon.

Upcoming challenges

His government will have an uphill battle. Government coffers are emptier than they were when Lula was the last president. Large increases in the minimum wage, which Lula appeared to commit to during the campaign, are likely to drive up inflation, which is currently hovering around 7%. Productivity remains stagnant and industry – whose share in the global economy has declined – is not internationally competitive in many sectors.

But Lula’s biggest challenge is likely to be political. Bolsonaro may have lost the presidency, but many of his allies have won powerful political posts across the country.

Five of Bolsonaro’s former ministers won seats in the Senate, where Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL) holds the largest bloc of seats. Three of Bolsonaro’s former cabinet members won places in the lower house of the National Congress, where the PL is also the largest party.

In the United States, Bolsonaro-aligned candidates won 11 of 27 state governorships, while Lula-aligned candidates won only eight. More importantly, Brazil’s three largest and most important states – Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo – will be ruled by pro-Bolsonaro governors from 2023.

Bolsonaro may be on his way out of the presidency – but bolsonarismo is going nowhere.

