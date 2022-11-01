Visa and Crypto.com Fuse Football, Art and NFTs for Fan Experience Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United
Fans can create their own personalized digital art on a digital pitch at FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA, today unveiled Visa Masters of Movement, a first-of its-kind hybrid experience featuring a pre-event NFT auction and immersive activation for fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The Visa Masters of Movement auction features digital art inspired by iconic goals from five legendary footballers that have been minted into unique NFTs, available now on Crypto.com. Later this month, the experience will come to life on an interactive pitch at the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha, Qatar and allow fans to create digital art inspired by their own signature movements. Eligible fans will have the option to mint this digital art into their own NFT in partnership with Crypto.com, the official cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.
“As FIFA World Cup 2022™ approaches, we want to celebrate football, art and technology through the lens of what makes the FIFA World Cup™ so special – wildly impassioned fans, legendary athletes and for a few short weeks, the ability to bring the world together in a uniquely connected way,” said Andrea Fairchild, senior vice president and head of sponsorships, Visa.
Starting today (12:00pm GMT) through November 8 (9:00pm GMT), football fans can bid on the Visa Masters of Movement NFTs on Crypto.com. The auction brings together five unique works of art inspired by iconic FIFA World Cup™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goals from legendary footballers: Jared Borgetti, Tim Cahill, Carli Lloyd, Michael Owen and Maxi Rodriguez minted into NFTs. The digital artwork was designed using an algorithm by award-winning XK Studios which transformed the iconic movements into dynamic works of art.
A unique collector’s item, fans with the highest bid for each NFT at the close of the auction will receive the NFT in their Crypto.com wallet along with a high-quality printable art file and signed memorabilia from the legendary player featured in the NFT. Visa will grant all auction proceeds to Street Child United, a charitable organization incorporated and operating in the United Kingdom, whose mission is to tackle the widespread stigma that street-connected children face globally.
“The FIFA World Cup™ is one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world, and we are incredibly excited to give fans a new way to engage with this epic event,” said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer at Crypto.com. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa in bringing Visa Masters of Movement to life and offering fans the opportunity to create and collect the most unique collectibles at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ that will live forever on the blockchain.”
Fans Become Artists at FIFA Fan Festival™
At the center of the FIFA Fan Festival™ in Doha (November 19-December 18), Visa invites thousands of fans to create their own legendary moves in the free-standing Visa Masters of Movement space. Fans will step onto a digital LED pitch outfitted with tracking technology to capture and transform their iconic movements into digital art. Beyond taking a shot at a goal or showing off their skills while playing with others to create the personalized dynamic artwork, fans will choose the color scheme based on favorite national colors. Digital art will be emailed as a souvenir and eligible fans can also choose to receive the digital art minted as a one-of-a-kind NFT.
Throughout the immersive Visa Masters of Movement experience, fans can learn about new ways Visa is enabling the movement of money across the world, including emerging technologies like crypto, and other digital solutions that provide more people with access to the global economy.
Visa has been FIFA’s Official Payment Service Partner since 2007. As a global supporter of both men’s and women’s football around the world, Visa aims to offer experiences that bring people closer to the action, whether they are among the 1 million people anticipated in Qatar or the 5 billion viewers expected worldwide1 for this year’s tournament. Always anticipating the next move in payments, Visa provides the latest in payments innovations at official FIFA venues and seeks ways to further its commitment to uplift lives through the power of sport through programs such as Financial Football, a video game that combines entertainment and education in an action-packed virtual football tournament.
For more information, please visit Visa Masters of Movement and watch for additional FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ news and activities on Visa.com.
Chainlink price movement this weekend was interesting as the market saw it rise unexpectedly. The crypto recorded increasing whale and shark activities leading to a spike. The oracle service provider witnessed token additions worth over $313 million on whale and shark LINK addresses.
The price movement of many cryptos has been uncertain, given the volatility in the market. While many have recorded a steady climb, others have continued downward with little rallies.
Before this new record, LINK price wasn’t doing well. But this past weekend saw the token shooting to $8. Currently, LINK is trading at $7.8, with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion over the last 24 hours.
LINK And Other Altcoins Witness Strong Rally As October Draws The Curtain
According to data from Santiment, the whale transactions on Chainlink reached a 4-month high over the weekend. The whale activities caused a spike in market activities, teasing the $8 level a few times.
The whale activities remained strong all through October. Saturday recorded 33 LINK transactions worth over $1 million, the highest whale activity since June 27.
Since September, Chainlink has been the target of investors and crypto traders. The $8 is a strong resistance level for Chainlink (LINK). A break in the price above the $8 level could have LINK moving upwards. Chainlink has been consolidating strongly within the $6-$8 range for some time now.
Aside from Chainlink, other altcoins witnessed a strong price rally last week. Memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shibu Inu (SHIB) prices increased significantly, with DOGE trading at over 100% gains on the weekly chart.
However, DOGE has entered a correction level and is now trading at $0.14 with an 8.68% price decline. It currently has a market cap of $13.8 billion.
Ethereum also recorded a strong price rally and has increased by nearly 20% on the weekly chart. ETH has exhibited dominance over BTC price-wise throughout October.
Following reports from Santiment, Ethereum’s price dominance over Bitcoin and other crypto continue even as October ends. It came after an increase in new ETH addresses was created.
Chainlink To Face New Competition As Binance Launches Its Oracle Network
Meanwhile, Chainlink recently got a new competitor. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, launched a decentralized Web3 Oracle. According to Binance, the oracle is a data feed network connecting real-world data to blockchain-based smart contracts.
This development is the first notable competition for oracle service providers such as Chainlink. Chainlink has grown into a strong data feed network, bridging blockchain-based systems and real-world online infrastructure.
Binance will use its Oracle services on the BNB chain before extending to other services. It will provide up to 1,400 decentralized applications and enable Web3 partners to tap into existing data sources.
Binance wants to achieve more reliability with its Oracle network by sourcing price data from centralized exchanges. It will aggregate the prices using an intelligent algorithm. If successful, the Oracle network will compete with similar service providers like Chainlink.
SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Korea’s popular singer Lee HongKi has released his new track and mint as music NFT on the Muverse (muverse.info) platform, and the new track has been sold out in about 1 hr. Furthermore, he has decided to own the YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT. As a top representative of the K-pop idol, Lee HongKi was enlisted on September 30, 2019 as an active duty soldier. His fans have been expecting his new songs for long and finally Lee HongKi released new songs as soon as he was discharged in April 2021. And now, he comes with music NFT wanting to upscale his fan base in web 3.0! Winter is coming as people approach year end but they can feel the heat wave in K-Pop music NFT space.
Mr. Lee HongKi’s latest track has been minted as NFT and release exclusively on Muverse (muverse.info). Holders of Lee Hong Ki’s track NFT can receive financial rewards from the interaction of artist and fans on the Muverse platform, or they can trade it on opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform for profit. They are also priority over other users to hear the full track.
In addition, Mr. Lee HongKi also announced on Twitter that he holds YOLO BUNNY #5190 NFT and use it as his profile picture. YOLO BUNNY NFT is the NFT series released by Muverse platform. Till today, YOLO BUNNY NFTs’ trading volume has exceed 5,200 ETH on Opensea, the world’s largest NFT trading platform. leading fans to embrace the charm of the metaverse in advance. He sent out strong signal to demonstrate his willingness to seek further collaboration with Muverse in Web 3.
Muverse is a web 3.0 music talent-spotting platform driven by music communities. It is built on Web3.0 infrastructure, NFTs and x to earn models. It brings artists and fans a variety of interactive scenarios and opportunities for artists to become idols. Artists can mint & sell their NFT and grow their fanbase in music party.
Mr. Lee HongKi has entered the entertainment industry as a child actor in 2002, and has already been in the industry for 19 years. He enjoys reputation in K-pop world. Many artists older than him are his juniors. In 2009, he as one of the main actors exploded with the TV series which achieved several TV awards including 2009 SBS Acting Awards Highest Popularity Award. As a singer-songwriter and actor under FNC Entertainment. He is also a member and lead vocalist of the boy band FTISLAND. In 2015, Lee announced through social media that he was working on both a Korean and Japanese album. As an early born in 90s, he has achieved quite an influence in compositions, lyric-writing in East Asia. HongGi always acted as the forefront representative of K-pop stars, seizing every wave of popularity. He has strong willingness to collaborate with Muverse in Web 3.0 space.
From now on, Mr. Lee HongKi’s fans can participate in the music party in the Muverse DApp and interact while earning rich rewards. On Muverse platform, artists like Lee HongKi have multiple ways to earn profits and grow fan base such as earning tips, NFT sale, and revenue from MCT earnings. Muverse is also dedicating in sourcing partnership with selected artists and help grow music community in web 3.0.
Mr. Lee HongKi’s new track was released exclusively at Muverse and sold out in about 1 hour after its launch. The work was warmly sought after by fans and crypto users.
Currently, Muverse DApp products are undergoing intensive testing phase. Product design has been improved with a better engaging user experience according to users’ feedback. In the future, more artists like Hongki Lee will join Muverse as star ambassadors and explore the future of web 3.0 music together with Muverse.
Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh surge if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.
Bitcoin is recovering losses from the $20,250 support zone.
The price is trading below $20,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could start another upward move if it clears the 100 hourly SMA and then $21,000.
Bitcoin Price Remains Supported
Bitcoin price started a downside correction after it failed to surpass the $21,000 resistance zone. BTC corrected lower below the $20,600 and $20,500 levels.
The decline gained pace below the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the bulls were active near the $20,250 level. A low was formed near $20,250 and the price started a steady upward move. There was a wave above the $20,400 and $20,500 levels.
Bitcoin price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $20,600 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The first major resistance sits near the $20,700 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,680 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,074 swing high to $20,250 low.
The next major resistance is still near $21,000. A clear move above the $21,000 resistance might start a fresh surge. In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $22,500 resistance zone.
More Downsides in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear above the $20,700 resistance zone, it could start another downward move. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,400 zone.
The next major support is near the $20,250 zone. The main support sits at $20,000, below which there is a risk of a larger decline. In this case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $19,200 level.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $20,400, followed by $20,250.
Major Resistance Levels – $20,600, $20,700 and $21,000.
LINK’s price shows strength as it attempts a major breakout from its range channel of over 180 days of accumulation as the price eyes a rally to $12.
LINK could rally more as the price creates more bullish bias by breaking out of its range channel, but the price has struggled to regain more strength as Bitcoin (BTC) ranges.
LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframe above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as the price aims for more rallies.
The price action displayed by Chainlink (LINK) has yet to see much volatility, considering how huge the project is and with a vibrant community. With the staking of Chainlink (LINK) fast approaching, we could see some fireworks for the price of LINK, considering it has been in accumulation for over 6 months. The crypto market is looking increasingly welcoming as many altcoins continue producing over 50% gains. The likes of DOGE have seen some great runs recently, rallying from a low of $0.055 to a high of $0.15, with many others as Chainlink (LINK), eyeing a major breakout. (Data from Binance)
Chainlink (LINK) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Chainlink (LINK) has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of LINK hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief after showing some price action on a few occasions rallying from a low of $6 to a high of $9.3 on the weekly chart before suffering a rejection back to its range movement.
The past weeks have been nothing short of a boring and difficult moment for the crypto market as this affected the price of most altcoins negatively, forcing them to lose their support zone, with others battling it to stay afloat of their price.
After its weekly close of above $7.7, LINK’s price looked stronger as the price of LINK geared up for more upside price moves.; the price has faced a minor rejection to break higher to a region of $9.5.
Weekly resistance for the price of LINK – $9.5.
Weekly support for the price of LINK – $6.
Price Analysis Of LINK On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of LINK continued to look strong as the price attempted a breakout from its range channel with good volume as the price of LINK targets a rally to a high of $12. The price of LINK needs to break and for support above $8.2 for the price to have a good chance to rally to a high of $12. Still, the price of ATOM faces a little rejection; the price of ATOM needs to break and hold above $14.5 for the price to become more bullish once more.
The price of LINK faces a resistance to break and hold above its range channel resistance of $8.2; a close above this region will be welcoming for a price rally.
Daily resistance for the LINK price – $8.2.
Daily support for the LINK price – $7.3
It’s a tale as old as time: the Department of Justice investigating Tether and USDT. It’s been reported far and wide, and for years on end, with speculation throughout. We’re back again as 2022 comes to a close, this time courtesy of a new report from Bloomberg.
Let’s take a look at what’s being reported, and Tether’s response.
Bloomberg’s Latest Report On Tether
On a Bloomberg Crypto Report live broadcast on Monday afternoon, paired with a published piece released earlier in the day, the outlet reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) was revamping investigations into potential bank fraud allegations against Tether.
According to Bloomberg, officials have pumped new life into the investigations, including handing the case over to Manhattan-based US Attorney Damian Williams, who Bloomberg describes as one of the most aggressive crypto prosecutors – to the degree that he even “recently secured a guilty plea from a person affiliated with one of Tether’s payment processors.”
Reports have swirled around the DoJ and Tether for nearly half a decade, and shouldn’t catch anyone by surprise at this point. However, the response from the stablecoin doesn’t simply deny the Bloomberg report – it frames it as flat out false.
Tether’s Response
Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino issued a swift response via a Twitter thread:
1/ Bloomberg first reported on the DOJ’s “investigation” in November of 2018 and in the years after. Stories which have been despicable attempts at crying wolf.
Tether released a formal response on their website as well, describing Bloomberg’s report as “desperate for attention” and “recycling old news that isn’t even factual.” Critics cite issues such as Tether’s employee-to-circulating supply ratio (Tether has over $60B in USDT circulating, with a handful of employees), along with the stablecoins reserve discrepancy (the stablecoin platform paid over $60M in fines with no admittance of wrongdoing), as major concerns in Tether’s viability to serve as the de facto ‘reserve stablecoin.’
Tether has continued to insist that the firm has remained transparent and in communication with law enforcement officials, and that it is “business as usual at Tether.” The response goes on to directly contradict Bloomberg’s report, stating that “Tether executives have had no interactions with the DOJ in connection with any investigation for well over a year and the DOJ does not appear to be actively investigating Tether.”
